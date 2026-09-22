Moving to the US From the Philippines: A Practical Guide

Relocation
Trading the familiar warmth of the Philippines for a new life in the United States means balancing the excitement of a fresh start with the stress of an entirely new administrative system.
From waiting out lengthy visa processing times in Manila to figuring out how the American credit system works, this practical guide maps out your essential steps, including visa options, housing budgets, and early banking setups, so you can arrive fully prepared.
Disclaimer: This guide is for general information only, not legal, immigration, financial, or tax advice.
Moving to the US from the Philippines looks completely different for everyone because the legal process depends entirely on your situation. Your path might involve family sponsorship, a corporate transfer, marriage, or another qualifying pathway.
Because each pathway follows its own strict timeline, your preparation steps and processing wait times will vary based on the specific category you use.
If you want to compare the basics of each option, start by confirming your category with official sources such as USCIS and the US Embassy in Manila before you book travel or pay large fees.
The most common pathways for Filipinos include family-based visas, employment-based visas, fiancé or spouse routes, and, in some cases, the Diversity Visa program. Each route serves a different situation.
The biggest delay usually comes from missing documents, slow petition processing, or not understanding which route fits your case. Always verify current rules before making major plans.
Gather your documents as early as possible. For many applicants, the main items include a valid passport, PSA-issued birth or marriage certificates, route-specific forms, and supporting evidence such as employment records or education documents.
A practical checklist often includes:
One of the most useful steps is to check for name, date, or spelling discrepancies early. Corrections and replacement records can take time, and delays tend to show up later in the process when they are hardest to fix.
Moving to the US usually involves more than just a flight and a visa fee. Before you arrive, plan for application costs, travel, temporary housing, deposits, transportation, insurance, and emergency cash. After landing, many of those costs continue until your income and housing are fully stable.
A useful way to budget is to separate your costs into one-time and recurring expenses.
The US cost of living varies a lot by city and state, so your budget should be based on your destination rather than national averages alone. Before you set a final number, check rental listings, local transit costs, provider websites, and our guide to the cost of living in the US.
If you need to move money from PHP to USD before arrival, compare transfer costs carefully. A service like Wise can help you send money internationally, you can see the exchange rate and fees transparently upfront, which can be useful when you are managing deposits or first-month expenses.
Housing is often one of the hardest parts of settling in. In many US cities, landlords may ask for proof of income, references, a deposit, and sometimes a credit check. If you do not yet have a US credit history, that does not automatically block you, but it may make your search harder.
When comparing neighborhoods, think about:
Be careful with rental scams, especially if a landlord asks for money before you have seen the property or signed a legitimate agreement. If possible, review the lease carefully and verify the listing through a trusted platform or local contact.
Health insurance is a major issue for newcomers because US medical care can be expensive without cover. Your options may include employer-sponsored insurance, marketplace plans, or international cover for the period before your local coverage starts.
When comparing plans, look at:
If you need a flexible option before local coverage starts, Cigna Health is one provider you may want to compare. Just make sure the plan is available for your situation and that it suits your destination state and care needs.
Enjoy peace of mind while living in the US with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals.
Opening a bank account in the US can be straightforward once you have the right documents, but some banks may require in-person verification or more paperwork than you expect.
Large US banks such as Bank of America, Chase, and Wells Fargo may ask for identification, address details, and immigration or visa documents.
If you are not fully settled yet, check account requirements before you go. In some cases, a multi-currency provider can help you manage USD and receive or send money before you have everything a bank asks for.
Wise can be useful if you need to hold USD, move your money from the Philippines, or manage cross-border payments before and after arrival. Having an international account helps reduce financial costs when you are settling in the US with relocation expenses like apartment deposits and early bills.
A practical checklist for banking:
Be cautious with transfer scams and fake payment requests, especially when paying landlords or service providers.
Navigating the American financial system usually comes with a frustrating realization for newcomers: your flawless financial reputation and credit history from back home do not cross the border with you.
In the US, starting from scratch means that everyday milestones, like signing an apartment lease, setting up your electricity without a massive deposit, or buying a phone plan, depend heavily on a local credit score you haven’t had the chance to build yet.
First steps usually include:
Take a deeper dive and learn how the system works with Expatica’s guide to the US credit system.
Once you arrive, there are a few admin tasks that can make life easier. Depending on your visa and situation, you may need to deal with your Social Security number, address updates, local ID rules, utility setup, and possible tax questions.
Your first steps may include:
Tax treatment can depend on visa type, residency status, foreign income, and the state you live in. For that reason, use official guidance from the IRS and your state tax agency rather than relying on general advice alone.
To learn more, read Expatica’s guides to taxes in the US and Social Security in the US.
Remember, always be alert for fake IRS calls, fake immigration help, and other scams that often target newcomers.
An early start is essential when you are relocating with your family, as American school enrollment systems and dependent visa paperwork routinely take longer than expected. To avoid frantic unpacking at the airport or customs desk, keep your family’s vital health records and identity documents together in your carry-on luggage.
Bringing a pet along adds another layer of complexity to your timeline. You will need to check the current CDC requirements well before booking flights, as missing a specific rabies vaccination deadline or lacking the proper international health certificate can result in your pet being denied entry at the US border.
A family and pet checklist:
Moving with family adds coordination, but planning early makes the process much less stressful.
FAQ
There is no single easiest route for everyone. The right path depends on whether you qualify through family, marriage, work, or another category.
Common routes include family-based, marriage-based, employment-based, and some diversity pathways. Check USCIS and the State Department for the current rules and availability.
Exact requirements depend on your visa route, but many applicants need PSA civil records, a passport, sponsor or financial evidence, application forms, and supporting documents.
Sometimes, but many major banks require in-person verification and local documents. Check the account rules in advance and compare alternatives if you need faster setup.
Yes, you should strongly consider it. US healthcare can be expensive, and your options may include employer plans, marketplace plans, or international cover before local coverage starts.
Checked 17th July 2026
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