Moving to the US from Mexico: Costs, visa optionss and more

Moving to the US from Mexico can mean navigating visas, housing, healthcare, banking, and a new cost of living all at once. Planning the practical details early can make the transition much easier, especially when immigration rules and moving costs vary depending on your circumstances. This guide explains what to do before leaving Mexico and after arriving in the US, from choosing the right visa route and budgeting for your move to finding a home and setting up your finances.

Key takeaways Pick the immigration or visa pathway that matches your reason for moving – such as family, work, study, or investment – before you book housing or set a departure date.

Collect passports, civil records, school and vaccination files, and documents related to your immigration route while you are still in Mexico.

Budget for deposits, temporary housing, flights, local transport, health coverage, and an emergency cushion, not just rent.

Compare health plans by start date, provider network, deductible, and out-of-pocket maximum, then check whether employer coverage, an ACA Marketplace plan, or private cover best suits your circumstances. Relocation Moving to the US – the ultimate checklist Read more Disclaimer: This guide for general information only, not legal, tax, immigration, insurance, or financial advice. Policy-sensitive information was checked in August 2026.

Choose your visa and move timeline Your immigration route affects what paperwork you need, when you can work, and whether you are planning a temporary stay or a permanent move. Family-based immigration may be available to certain spouses, children, parents, and other qualifying relatives of US citizens or lawful permanent residents.

Employment and investor routes may suit people moving for a job, company transfer, qualifying professional role, or investment. Mexican citizens in eligible professions may also qualify for TN status under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Student and exchange routes cover academic, vocational, and approved exchange programs, and generally work differently from routes to permanent residence.

Start with Travel.State.Gov for visa categories and consular steps, then use USCIS to check eligibility, forms, and green card procedures. Do not assume that a visitor or short business entry can double as a long-term move plan. Visitor and business visas have specific permitted activities, and choosing the wrong route can disrupt or delay your plans.

Get your paperwork ready before departure Paperwork stress often comes from discovering that a missing document is needed for a school, landlord, employer, or government process. Check that you have the following in order: Passport, visa and immigration documents, and appointment confirmations.

Civil records such as birth, marriage, custody, or name-change documents, plus certified translations if the receiving office asks for them.

School records, vaccination files, prescriptions, and key medical summaries for children or ongoing treatment.

Proof of funds, sponsor papers, job offer or admission letter, and insurance details where relevant.

Copies of your most important documents, plus secure digital scans that you can access after arrival. Carry your passport, essential immigration documents, necessary medicines, and anything you may need during your journey or at the US border in your hand luggage rather than checked baggage. Before you fly, ask your visa sponsor, school, insurer, and future landlord whether they want originals, copies, translations, or any particular document format.

Budget for life in the US Budgeting for life in the US is less about one magic number and more about the first costs that can arrive all at once. Beyond flights and paperwork, many newcomers need money for a wide range of general living costs. Build your own budget around your state and city. The tax implications of moving from Mexico to the US can also depend on factors such as your immigration and tax status, income, and time spent in the country. Federal and state taxes can both matter. For federal purposes, the IRS substantial presence test is one of the tests used to determine whether some non-US citizens are treated as US residents for tax purposes. Costs to budget for include: ✅ Move and document costs ✅ Housing, deposits, and basic furnishings ✅ Food, transport, phone, and internet ✅ Health coverage, prescriptions, and urgent care ✅ Emergency buffer for delays or unexpected costs Taxes The tax system in the US Read more

Find housing and health insurance Housing and healthcare are two of the biggest practical and financial considerations when moving to the US. Costs and options vary significantly by location, so research both before you arrive and leave room in your budget for deposits, insurance premiums, and other upfront expenses. Housing for new arrivals If you are not sure whether to sign a long lease from Mexico, temporary housing can give you time to explore neighborhoods before committing. New arrivals without a US credit history may find some rental applications more difficult and could be asked for additional documentation, a larger security deposit, extra months of rent, or a guarantor. Relocation Best places to live in the US as an expat Read more Research individual neighborhoods carefully when looking for where to live. Check commute times, school access if relevant, public transport, utilities, local taxes, and what landlords require from applicants. Housing choice and health coverage often get decided at the same time. Check commute, school access, utilities, and neighborhood fit, then compare whether an employer plan, HealthCare.gov Marketplace plan, or private cover is actually available to you. Health insurance for new arrivals Healthcare in the US can be expensive without insurance, so work out when your coverage will begin before you move. If you are relocating for a job, ask your employer when its health plan becomes effective and what you will pay toward the premium. If there is a gap before coverage starts, you may need another option for that period. Depending on your circumstances, you may be able to get health insurance through an employer, the Health Insurance Marketplace, or a private or international insurer. Lawfully present immigrants can qualify for Marketplace coverage, subject to the applicable eligibility rules, and some may qualify for financial assistance based on income. Moving to the US from another country can also qualify you for a Special Enrollment Period, allowing you to apply for Marketplace coverage outside the normal annual Open Enrollment period. How to compare health insurance options Premium: what you pay regularly to keep the policy active.

what you pay regularly to keep the policy active. Network: the doctors, hospitals, and other providers covered by the plan.

the doctors, hospitals, and other providers covered by the plan. Deductible: the amount you pay before the plan starts sharing costs.

the amount you pay before the plan starts sharing costs. Copay and coinsurance: your share of the cost when you receive covered care.

your share of the cost when you receive covered care. Out-of-pocket maximum: the most you pay for covered in-network care during a plan year before the plan pays 100% of covered benefits.

the most you pay for covered in-network care during a plan year before the plan pays 100% of covered benefits. Exclusions and waiting periods: check these carefully when considering international or other non-ACA coverage, as protections and restrictions can differ from ACA-compliant plans.

check these carefully when considering international or other non-ACA coverage, as protections and restrictions can differ from ACA-compliant plans. Start date and eligibility: check exactly when coverage begins, particularly if you are waiting for an employer plan to start. Cigna Global is one option to compare if you want international or expat-style cover, particularly if you need coverage across more than one country. Check the geographic coverage, US provider network, exclusions, waiting periods, deductibles, and other policy conditions before buying. Insurance Health insurance in the US Read more

Set up banking, transfers, and credit Once the move gets closer, everyday money management becomes a priority. Major US banks such as Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo may allow newcomers to open an account after arrival, but identification and address requirements can vary by bank, state, and branch. Banking Banking in the US Read more Credit history also matters because it can affect rental applications, credit cards, loans, and sometimes deposits for services. Building US credit takes time. Take your passport or other accepted ID, proof of address, and any immigration, SSN, or ITIN documentation the bank requests.

Ask about monthly fees, minimum balances, ATM access, and whether you need to visit a branch.

Compare the total cost of moving money, including exchange rate, transfer fee, speed, and verification checks.

Keep enough money readily accessible for rent, deposits, everyday expenses, and emergencies while you get your US finances established. How Wise can help with your finances If you need to move money from Mexico to the US, Wise is one option to compare. Wise currently supports international transfers from MXN to USD, so it could be useful for moving savings or paying certain US expenses during your relocation. Wise’s available features depend on where you live. Its current account offerings for Mexican residents are more limited than its US offering, so check which account, currency and card features are available to you before relying on them. You can use Wise for: Sending money from Mexico for temporary housing or other relocation costs.

Moving savings to a US bank account as you get established.

Converting MXN to USD for expenses associated with your move. Go to Wise Compare providers based on total fees, exchange rate, delivery timing, transfer limits, and verification requirements before you send.

Move with family and pets Moving with family or pets adds extra planning because schools, airlines, immigration authorities, and animal-health agencies can all have their own requirements. Check conditions attached to each family member’s immigration status, including whether a dependent spouse can work or study.

Ask your school district which documents it requires for enrollment, which may include proof of age or identity, vaccination records, previous school records, and proof that you live in the district.

Look into childcare waiting lists early if both adults plan to work soon after arrival.

Check current US entry requirements through US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) pet travel. Also check the animal-health rules for your destination state. Requirements can change and may depend on the animal and country of origin.