Moving to the US from Mexico: Costs, visa optionss and more

Relocation
Plan moving to the US from Mexico with a clear order of steps, from visas to your first month after arrival.
Moving to the US from Mexico can mean navigating visas, housing, healthcare, banking, and a new cost of living all at once. Planning the practical details early can make the transition much easier, especially when immigration rules and moving costs vary depending on your circumstances.
This guide explains what to do before leaving Mexico and after arriving in the US, from choosing the right visa route and budgeting for your move to finding a home and setting up your finances.
Disclaimer: This guide for general information only, not legal, tax, immigration, insurance, or financial advice. Policy-sensitive information was checked in August 2026.
Your immigration route affects what paperwork you need, when you can work, and whether you are planning a temporary stay or a permanent move.
Do not assume that a visitor or short business entry can double as a long-term move plan. Visitor and business visas have specific permitted activities, and choosing the wrong route can disrupt or delay your plans.
Paperwork stress often comes from discovering that a missing document is needed for a school, landlord, employer, or government process.
Check that you have the following in order:
Carry your passport, essential immigration documents, necessary medicines, and anything you may need during your journey or at the US border in your hand luggage rather than checked baggage.
Before you fly, ask your visa sponsor, school, insurer, and future landlord whether they want originals, copies, translations, or any particular document format.
Budgeting for life in the US is less about one magic number and more about the first costs that can arrive all at once. Beyond flights and paperwork, many newcomers need money for a wide range of general living costs.
Build your own budget around your state and city. The tax implications of moving from Mexico to the US can also depend on factors such as your immigration and tax status, income, and time spent in the country.
Federal and state taxes can both matter. For federal purposes, the IRS substantial presence test is one of the tests used to determine whether some non-US citizens are treated as US residents for tax purposes.
Costs to budget for include:
✅ Move and document costs
✅ Housing, deposits, and basic furnishings
✅ Food, transport, phone, and internet
✅ Health coverage, prescriptions, and urgent care
✅ Emergency buffer for delays or unexpected costs
Housing and healthcare are two of the biggest practical and financial considerations when moving to the US. Costs and options vary significantly by location, so research both before you arrive and leave room in your budget for deposits, insurance premiums, and other upfront expenses.
If you are not sure whether to sign a long lease from Mexico, temporary housing can give you time to explore neighborhoods before committing.
New arrivals without a US credit history may find some rental applications more difficult and could be asked for additional documentation, a larger security deposit, extra months of rent, or a guarantor.
Research individual neighborhoods carefully when looking for where to live. Check commute times, school access if relevant, public transport, utilities, local taxes, and what landlords require from applicants.
Housing choice and health coverage often get decided at the same time. Check commute, school access, utilities, and neighborhood fit, then compare whether an employer plan, HealthCare.gov Marketplace plan, or private cover is actually available to you.
Healthcare in the US can be expensive without insurance, so work out when your coverage will begin before you move. If you are relocating for a job, ask your employer when its health plan becomes effective and what you will pay toward the premium.
If there is a gap before coverage starts, you may need another option for that period.
Depending on your circumstances, you may be able to get health insurance through an employer, the Health Insurance Marketplace, or a private or international insurer. Lawfully present immigrants can qualify for Marketplace coverage, subject to the applicable eligibility rules, and some may qualify for financial assistance based on income.
Moving to the US from another country can also qualify you for a Special Enrollment Period, allowing you to apply for Marketplace coverage outside the normal annual Open Enrollment period.
Cigna Global is one option to compare if you want international or expat-style cover, particularly if you need coverage across more than one country. Check the geographic coverage, US provider network, exclusions, waiting periods, deductibles, and other policy conditions before buying.
Once the move gets closer, everyday money management becomes a priority. Major US banks such as Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo may allow newcomers to open an account after arrival, but identification and address requirements can vary by bank, state, and branch.
Credit history also matters because it can affect rental applications, credit cards, loans, and sometimes deposits for services. Building US credit takes time.
If you need to move money from Mexico to the US, Wise is one option to compare. Wise currently supports international transfers from MXN to USD, so it could be useful for moving savings or paying certain US expenses during your relocation.
Wise’s available features depend on where you live. Its current account offerings for Mexican residents are more limited than its US offering, so check which account, currency and card features are available to you before relying on them.
You can use Wise for:
Compare providers based on total fees, exchange rate, delivery timing, transfer limits, and verification requirements before you send.
Moving with family or pets adds extra planning because schools, airlines, immigration authorities, and animal-health agencies can all have their own requirements.
The first month is about getting the practical basics in place and creating the records and routines that make everyday life.
FAQ
Requirements depend on your immigration route, but they typically include the appropriate petition or application forms, identification and supporting evidence, and, depending on the route, an interview and documents from a sponsor, employer, or school. Check Travel.State.Gov and USCIS for the rules that apply to your specific route before making plans.
Mexican citizens may qualify for a green card through family-based, employment-based, or other qualifying immigrant categories. Eligibility, evidence, procedures, and waiting times depend on the specific category and individual circumstances. USCIS explains green card eligibility and procedures, while Travel.State.Gov covers immigrant visa processing for people applying from outside the US.
There is no single figure that works for everyone because costs vary significantly by state, city, household size, and housing choice. A better approach is to estimate your upfront and first-month costs, then add an emergency buffer
Many newcomers can open a US bank account after arrival, but requirements vary by bank and account. You may be asked for a passport or other identification, proof of address, and an SSN, ITIN, or other documentation where applicable.
Building US credit is a separate process and usually takes time. Making payments on time and using an appropriate starter or secured credit product can help establish a credit history. During the transition, compare international transfer options if you need to move money from Mexico before your US banking and credit setup is fully established.
Did you find this guide helpful?