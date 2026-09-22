Moving to the US from Canada: A practical guide

This guide is for Canadians moving to the US from Canada who want a practical plan before they cross the border. It focuses on the core steps expats need to consider: visa, paperwork, budget, healthcare, housing, banking, and taxes. We’ll work through the legal route first, then move on to thinking about the money and logistics needed to start your new life in the US.

Key takeaways Treat your move from Canada to the US as a sequence of manageable tasks rather than one major decision.

Three to six months before moving, confirm your visa route, gather the required documents, and prepare your budget.

One to two months before moving, compare housing, insurance, and international money transfer options.

Two weeks before moving, arrange funds for your first month, book movers, and organize important records.

During your first 30 days in the US, open essential accounts, start building credit, arrange payroll, and update your identification documents. Disclaimer: Rules and state requirements can change, this guide is general information only, not legal, tax, immigration, or financial advice.

Check your visa route and paperwork first Moving to the US from Canada gets easier once you know whether your route is temporary or permanent. Which visa options can Canadians use to move to the US? Start with your reason for moving. Common temporary routes include student, work, and exchange classifications, while permanent routes usually run through family or employment based immigration. A common work route for eligible professionals is TN classification under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), formerly known as the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). It can be practical, but it is still temporary status, not permanent residence. Always verify the category, documents, and process with USCIS and Travel.State.Gov before you make plans. Immigration status, work authorization, and tax residence are related, but they are not the same thing. Get your paperwork together before you book movers Once you know your route, build a document file before you commit to shipping dates. In practice, that means passports, visa or petition paperwork, job or school letters, civil records, vaccine records, and copies of leases, bank statements, and insurance documents. If you are moving with children, schools may ask for proof of address, immunization records, and prior transcripts. If you are importing a car or bringing pets, check those rules separately rather than assuming the border process will be simple. Relocation Moving to the US – the ultimate checklist Read more

Build a realistic moving budget Planning a move from Canada to the US is often more expensive than the flight suggests. The biggest early costs are usually housing, healthcare, transport, and the cash buffer you need before your first US paycheck arrives. Budget for the first month and the first quarter separately. For example, a couple moving from Toronto to Boston may need to place a rent deposit, cover temporary lodging costs, car insurance, and furnishings all in the first week or so of arrival. Without careful budgeting these high upfront costs can cause cash flow problems when you relocate. Short summary: Cost of living in the US The cost of living varies sharply by city and state. Rent, healthcare, child care, transport, and state income tax can look very different in Seattle, Dallas, or Miami. Before you move to the US, compare take-home pay, rent, commute costs, health premiums, and child care, not just salary. Our guide to the cost of living in the US is a good place to benchmark your shortlist: About the US Cost of living in the US in 2026: A guide for expats Read more

Find the right health insurance before you need care Healthcare in the US is not automatic and even a short gap can get expensive fast. Before you leave, review how insurance in the US works so you know whether employer coverage, a Marketplace plan, or private international cover fits your move. Coverage route Best for Main watchout Employer-sponsored plan Employees whose benefits start quickly Waiting periods and dependent costs Marketplace plan People without job based cover after a qualifying move State enrollment rules Private or international plan Short transition periods Higher premiums and different networks How Cigna Health can fit your comparison If you are finding a health insurance provider for the handover period, Cigna Health is one option to compare alongside employer and Marketplace plans. Expats may choose coverage from global providers like Cigna for high quality care and support, and peace of mind during the transition to life in the US. Coverage, pricing, networks, and eligibility vary by plan and location, so compare what starts soonest and what actually covers the care you expect to use. Go to Cigna