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Relocation

Moving to the US from Canada: A practical guide

Plan your move from Canada to the US with clear steps to navigate the journey hassle free.

Adam Nowek
Written by
Last updated

This guide is for Canadians moving to the US from Canada who want a practical plan before they cross the border. It focuses on the core steps expats need to consider: visa, paperwork, budget, healthcare, housing, banking, and taxes.

We’ll work through the legal route first, then move on to thinking about the money and logistics needed to start your new life in the US.

Key takeaways

  • Treat your move from Canada to the US as a sequence of manageable tasks rather than one major decision.
  • Three to six months before moving, confirm your visa route, gather the required documents, and prepare your budget.
  • One to two months before moving, compare housing, insurance, and international money transfer options.
  • Two weeks before moving, arrange funds for your first month, book movers, and organize important records.
  • During your first 30 days in the US, open essential accounts, start building credit, arrange payroll, and update your identification documents.

Disclaimer: Rules and state requirements can change, this guide is general information only, not legal, tax, immigration, or financial advice.

Check your visa route and paperwork first

Moving to the US from Canada gets easier once you know whether your route is temporary or permanent.

Which visa options can Canadians use to move to the US?

Start with your reason for moving. Common temporary routes include student, work, and exchange classifications, while permanent routes usually run through family or employment based immigration.

A common work route for eligible professionals is TN classification under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), formerly known as the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). It can be practical, but it is still temporary status, not permanent residence.

Always verify the category, documents, and process with USCIS and Travel.State.Gov before you make plans. Immigration status, work authorization, and tax residence are related, but they are not the same thing.

Get your paperwork together before you book movers

Once you know your route, build a document file before you commit to shipping dates. In practice, that means passports, visa or petition paperwork, job or school letters, civil records, vaccine records, and copies of leases, bank statements, and insurance documents.

If you are moving with children, schools may ask for proof of address, immunization records, and prior transcripts. If you are importing a car or bringing pets, check those rules separately rather than assuming the border process will be simple.

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Build a realistic moving budget

Planning a move from Canada to the US is often more expensive than the flight suggests. The biggest early costs are usually housing, healthcare, transport, and the cash buffer you need before your first US paycheck arrives.

Budget for the first month and the first quarter separately. For example, a couple moving from Toronto to Boston may need to place a rent deposit, cover temporary lodging costs, car insurance, and furnishings all in the first week or so of arrival. Without careful budgeting these high upfront costs can cause cash flow problems when you relocate.

Short summary: Cost of living in the US

The cost of living varies sharply by city and state. Rent, healthcare, child care, transport, and state income tax can look very different in Seattle, Dallas, or Miami.

Before you move to the US, compare take-home pay, rent, commute costs, health premiums, and child care, not just salary.

Our guide to the cost of living in the US is a good place to benchmark your shortlist:

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About the US

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Set up your banking, transfers, and credit in the US

Money friction is one of the most common first month problems. Before you land, learn how banking in the US works and decide how you will hold both CAD and USD.

Wise Account to manage money between Canada and the US

Wise Account can help by letting you hold money in both CAD and USD, convert funds between currencies, and move your money between two countries quickly whenever you need to.

Wise money transfers can help with rent deposits, moving invoices, or ongoing family support across the border. Wise uses mid-market exchange rate and low conversion fees, and shows pricing transparently when you set up your transfer.

  • Hold money in Canadian dollars and US dollars in Wise Account
  • Get local account details in both USD and CAD to receive payments easily
  • Spend with the linked Wise Multi-Currency Card
  • Move your money from Canada to the US to cover your moving costs
Go to Wise
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How to start building your US credit history

The US credit system does not automatically treat your Canadian score as a full substitute for a local credit record. Some landlords, phone providers, and lenders will still want US credit history, so start building it early.

Many newcomers begin with a secured card, a starter card, or authorized user status on a family member’s account.

For a fuller breakdown, see our guide below:

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Find the right health insurance before you need care

Healthcare in the US is not automatic and even a short gap can get expensive fast.

Before you leave, review how insurance in the US works so you know whether employer coverage, a Marketplace plan, or private international cover fits your move.

Coverage routeBest forMain watchout
Employer-sponsored planEmployees whose benefits start quicklyWaiting periods and dependent costs
Marketplace planPeople without job based cover after a qualifying moveState enrollment rules
Private or international planShort transition periodsHigher premiums and different networks

How Cigna Health can fit your comparison

If you are finding a health insurance provider for the handover period, Cigna Health is one option to compare alongside employer and Marketplace plans. Expats may choose coverage from global providers like Cigna for high quality care and support, and peace of mind during the transition to life in the US.

Coverage, pricing, networks, and eligibility vary by plan and location, so compare what starts soonest and what actually covers the care you expect to use.

Cigna Global
Go to Cigna

Find housing and plan your first 30 days

Housing choices shape your commute, school options, and first month cash needs. Many Canadians rent first, even if they expect to buy later, because it lowers the risk of choosing the wrong area too quickly.

If you’re still comparing destinations, Expatica’s guide to the best places to live in the US can help you narrow the shortlist. If possible, avoid signing a long lease from Canada before you have checked the neighborhood in person.

What to do in your first 30 days in the US

Your first month is about proving identity, getting paid correctly, and making daily life work. If your status allows employment, check how to get your Social Security number in the US, complete payroll forms, and update your address everywhere that matters.

Next, set up a checking account, get a local phone plan, and start a paper trail with bills in your name. If you will drive, check when you need a state driver’s license and local car insurance.

Plan for taxes, family logistics, and pets before you leave Canada

The tax implications of moving to the US for Canadians can start before departure day. Canada looks at residential ties and possible departure rules while the US looks at immigration status, days in the country, and tax residence tests.

You may have filing duties in both countries for the year of the move. If you still have Canadian property, investments, or registered accounts, use our guide below as a starting point, then get cross-border tax advice if your situation is more complex.

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Moving with your family and bringing pets

Families usually need more lead time for school enrollment, child care, proof of address, and dependent insurance. Build extra time into the move if children or a nonworking spouse will arrive later.

For pets, check vaccine records, airline rules, and entry paperwork well before travel. For dogs arriving from Canada, CDC rules currently focus on age, health, microchip, and the CDC Dog Import Form, but airline rules and federal requirements can change.

FAQ

FAQs

Can Canadians move to the US without a visa?

For short visits, many Canadians can enter the US without first applying for a visitor visa, but that is not the same as permission to live or work there. If you plan to move, study, or take a job, you usually need immigration status that matches that purpose

How much money should you save before moving to the US from Canada?

The exact amount required depends on your situation, but you should usually cover deposits, temporary housing, transport, food, insurance, and a buffer for delays. A practical target is your first month of known costs plus two to three more months of living expenses.

How do Canadians set up banking and credit in the US?

Start with a US checking account or a cross-border money plan, then begin building US credit with on time payments and a starter or secured card. Keep some Canadian banking access during the transition so you can move money and cover unexpected gaps.

What health insurance do Canadians need when they move to the US?

That depends on whether you have employer coverage, qualify for a Marketplace plan, or need private or international insurance during the transition. The important part is not to assume Canadian public coverage will protect you once you are living in the US.

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Insurance

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Resources

Last checked 26th July 2026

Adam Nowek

About the author

Originally from Vancouver, Adam has lived in Belgium and Hong Kong and is currently residing in the Netherlands.

His interests range a wide spectrum of topics, from digital nomads and modern conflict to sports and local craft beer.

More articles by Adam Nowek
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