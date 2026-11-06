A newcomer’s guide to the US imperial system

Road signs, weather apps, recipes, and grocery prices can all feel harder than they should when every number is in unfamiliar units. Many newcomers can follow everyday English just fine, then still pause at 65 mph, 72°F, or chicken priced per pound. In the US, people often say “imperial,” but daily life is more accurately based on US customary units.
This isn’t a technical lesson in measurement history. It’s a practical guide to the units you’ll meet in driving, weather, cooking, shopping, and settling in, so you can build everyday confidence without needing engineering-level precision.
Key takeaways
- Miles: 1 mile = 1.609 km. You’ll see miles on road signs, running routes, and commute distances.
- Feet and inches: 3 feet is about 1 meter, and 1 inch = 2.54 cm. These units are common for height, furniture, and package sizes.
- Pounds: 1 pound is about 0.45 kg. You’ll find pounds on grocery labels, body-weight measurements, and mail.
- Gallons and fluid ounces: 1 US gallon = 3.785 L, and 1 US fluid ounce = 29.57 mL. These appear on gas pumps, milk containers, and bottled drinks.
- Fahrenheit: 32°F = 0°C, and 68°F = 20°C. Learn these anchors for weather forecasts, ovens, and indoor temperatures.
Wise Account for managing money in the US
- Hold USD and other supported currencies as you settle in.
- Convert currencies when managing cross-border expenses.
- Check conversion fees before moving money.
Why Americans say “imperial” but the US mostly uses customary units
Searchers often type “imperial system vs metric in the US,” but everyday American life is mostly built around US customary units. That matters because the names can look familiar while the actual amounts aren’t always the same. It’s one more distinction to get used to when you first arrive.
The biggest difference for newcomers is liquid volume. A US gallon is smaller than a British imperial gallon, so if you assume they match, gas prices, milk sizes, and recipe quantities can feel off straight away.
The following table compares common US customary units with their British imperial equivalents.
|Unit name
|US customary
|British imperial
|Gallon
|3.785 L
|4.546 L
|Fluid ounce
|29.57 mL
|28.41 mL
|Pint
|473 mL
|568 mL
In normal conversation, most Americans will just say miles, pounds, and gallons. Learn the practical units first, and the terminology second.
Length and distance in daily US life
Length is one of the first things expats notice because it shows up everywhere. People give their height in feet and inches, furniture is sold in inches, and apartments are usually described in square feet rather than square meters.
The key is to build rough anchors instead of converting every number exactly. Three feet is roughly 1 meter, and 1 mile is about 1.61 kilometers. That’s usually enough to judge whether a room feels small, a sofa will fit, or a walk is short or long.
The following table shows the most common US length measurements and where you’ll encounter them.
|Unit
|Metric anchor
|Common US use
|Inch
|2.54 cm
|Screens, package dimensions, waist sizes
|Foot
|30.48 cm
|Height, room width, furniture
|Yard
|0.914 m
|Fabric, sports fields, landscaping
|Mile
|1.609 km
|Driving, walking routes, road distances
Apartment listings often use square feet, so you don’t need to convert every room exactly. What matters most at first is getting a rough feel for what 500, 800, or 1,200 square feet looks like.
Road signs, speed limits, and tire pressure
If you’re wondering whether thinking about miles per hour (mph) and pounds per square inch (psi) will become second nature, the good news is that most people adapt quickly because they see these units often. US road signs use mph, while psi measures pressure and appears on tire-pressure labels.
Here are some common speed conversions and examples of where you might encounter them:
- 25 mph is about 40 km/h, common on neighborhood streets
- 35 mph is about 56 km/h, common on town roads
- 55 mph is about 89 km/h, common on larger roads
- 65 to 70 mph is about 105 to 113 km/h, common on highways
For tires, always follow the recommended psi on the driver-side door jamb or in the owner’s manual, not the maximum number printed on the tire sidewall.
Some US cars show a smaller km/h scale on the speedometer, which makes the first weeks of driving much easier.
Weight and volume in stores, kitchens, and gas stations
Weight and volume are where daily US shopping can feel repetitive. Grocery prices are often listed per pound, deli items may be sold in ounces, body weight is usually discussed in pounds, and gas is sold by the gallon.
Volume is also where newcomers can make costly assumptions. A US gallon isn’t the same as a UK gallon, and recipes often mix cups, tablespoons, and fluid ounces in ways that feel unfamiliar at first.
It’s worth knowing you don’t need perfect math here either. You just need a few anchors that repeat.
The following table compares the weight and volume units you’re most likely to encounter while shopping or cooking.
|Unit
|Rough metric anchor
|Where it shows up
|Easy reminder
|Pound and ounce
|1 lb = 0.45 kg; 1 oz = 28.35 g
|Produce, cheese, body weight
|Weight
|Gallon and quart
|1 gallon = 3.785 L; 1 quart = 0.946 L
|Gas, milk, paint
|Bigger liquids
|Cup
|About 240 mL on US labels
|Recipes, measuring cups
|Kitchen volume
|Fluid ounce
|1 US fl oz = 29.57 mL
|Soda, juice, recipe liquids
|Liquid only
US grocery shelf labels often show both the total price and the unit price. Once you know whether the label is per pound, ounce, or gallon, value comparisons get much easier.
Ounces vs. fluid ounces without confusion
Ounces and fluid ounces don’t mean the same thing. In everyday US usage, ounces usually refer to weight, while fluid ounces measure liquid volume. A 16 oz bag of shredded cheese is a weight, but a 16 fl oz bottle of soda is a liquid volume.
Watch out: If exact measurement matters, follow the printed recipe, package label, or appliance setting rather than a rough shortcut.
How to read Fahrenheit for weather and cooking
Fahrenheit often takes the longest to feel natural because it’s tied to comfort, not just math. The fastest way to learn it is to remember a few anchors and what they feel like in daily life.
Think of 32°F as freezing, 50°F as cool, 68°F as comfortable room temperature, 77°F as warm, 86°F as hot, and 100°F as very hot. In kitchens, 350°F is one of the most common oven settings, so that number starts to feel familiar quickly.
The following table gives you useful Fahrenheit-to-Celsius anchors for everyday weather and indoor comfort.
|Fahrenheit
|Celsius
|What it usually means
|32°F
|0°C
|Freezing point
|50°F
|10°C
|Cool jacket weather
|68°F
|20°C
|Comfortable indoors
|77°F
|25°C
|Warm day
|86°F
|30°C
|Hot day
|100°F
|38°C
|Very hot weather
If you want the exact formula, subtract 32 and multiply by 5/9. For daily life, most expats only need rough weather and cooking intuition.
Many apps can display Celsius instead, but it’s still worth learning a few Fahrenheit anchors because TV forecasts, conversations, and ovens in the US usually default to Fahrenheit.
A conversion cheat sheet and mental shortcuts for expats
Save this section to your phone. These are the anchors that help most in the first month, especially for miles-to-kilometers conversion, pounds and ounces to kilograms, and a simple Fahrenheit-to-Celsius chart mindset.
- 1 inch = 2.54 cm
- 1 foot = 30.48 cm
- 3 feet is about 1 meter
- 1 yard = 0.914 m
- 1 mile = 1.609 km
- 1 pound = 0.454 kg
- 1 ounce = 28.35 g
- 1 US gallon = 3.785 L
- 1 US fluid ounce = 29.57 mL
- 32°F = 0°C, 68°F = 20°C, 86°F = 30°C
Quick shortcuts:
- For miles, multiply by 1.6 for a rough kilometer answer
- For pounds to kilograms, divide by 2 and subtract about 10% for a rough estimate
- For Fahrenheit, start with the anchor points before using the full formula
To verify unfamiliar units, switch map, weather, shopping, and health apps to show the system you prefer while your intuition catches up.
Smart tools and a Wise Account setup that reduce friction
You don’t need to memorize every US measurement straight away. Map, weather, shopping, recipe, and calculator apps can handle conversions while you build your intuition. Look for tools that show both systems to make things easier while you settle in.
The same applies when it comes to money. You may find yourself making conversions in your head between the price of something in US dollars (USD) and your home currency.
If you’re sorting out banking in the US or figuring out how to open a bank account in the US, it helps to use apps that clearly display prices in USD. For cross-border money management, Expatica’s guide on how to use Wise in the US as an expat explains how a Wise Account can help international residents hold USD and other currencies, spend locally, send money, and see conversion costs clearly.
Learning local measurements and managing everyday prices are both part of settling into life in the US. As you become familiar with pounds, gallons, and Fahrenheit, it also gets easier to compare products, plan purchases, and understand the amounts you see on receipts.
Next steps
You don’t need to master every US customary measurement right away. Start with the units you encounter most often, keep a few metric anchors handy, and use conversion tools whenever precision matters.
As these numbers become familiar, everyday tasks like driving, shopping, cooking, and checking the weather will feel more natural. For managing prices and expenses across currencies while settling in, a Wise Account may also be useful.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about the imperial system in the US
How can I convert Fahrenheit to Celsius quickly?
For a fast estimate, subtract 30 and divide by 2. That’s rough, not exact, but it works well for weather. For precision, subtract 32 and multiply by 5/9.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Official US measurement policy and background on the metric system, NIST – Metric (SI) Program
- Conversion tables for US customary and British imperial units, NIST – Handbook 44, Appendix C
- Speed limit information and common road speed examples, Federal Highway Administration – Speed Limit Basics
- Weather forecast maps and temperature information, National Weather Service – Forecast maps
- Food serving sizes and nutrition label guidance, FDA – Serving size on the Nutrition Facts label
- Metric equivalents of household food measurements, FDA – Guidelines for determining metric equivalents of household measures
- Background on differences between imperial and metric measurements, InterExchange – Imperial vs. Metric System
- Introductory explanation of the imperial measurement system, Moonpreneur – What is the imperial system?
- Personal experiences adapting to American measurements, Quora – Adjusting to the imperial system in the US
- Discussion of tire pressure for driving events, NASA Speed News – Setting Air Pressures for HPDE
- Kentucky transportation announcement about posted speed limits, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet – Speed limit announcement