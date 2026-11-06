A newcomer’s guide to the US imperial system

Key takeaways Miles: 1 mile = 1.609 km. You’ll see miles on road signs, running routes, and commute distances.

1 mile = 1.609 km. You’ll see miles on road signs, running routes, and commute distances. Feet and inches: 3 feet is about 1 meter, and 1 inch = 2.54 cm. These units are common for height, furniture, and package sizes.

3 feet is about 1 meter, and 1 inch = 2.54 cm. These units are common for height, furniture, and package sizes. Pounds: 1 pound is about 0.45 kg. You’ll find pounds on grocery labels, body-weight measurements, and mail.

1 pound is about 0.45 kg. You’ll find pounds on grocery labels, body-weight measurements, and mail. Gallons and fluid ounces: 1 US gallon = 3.785 L, and 1 US fluid ounce = 29.57 mL. These appear on gas pumps, milk containers, and bottled drinks.

1 US gallon = 3.785 L, and 1 US fluid ounce = 29.57 mL. These appear on gas pumps, milk containers, and bottled drinks. Fahrenheit: 32°F = 0°C, and 68°F = 20°C. Learn these anchors for weather forecasts, ovens, and indoor temperatures. Wise Account for managing money in the US Hold USD and other supported currencies as you settle in.

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Why Americans say “imperial” but the US mostly uses customary units Searchers often type “imperial system vs metric in the US,” but everyday American life is mostly built around US customary units. That matters because the names can look familiar while the actual amounts aren’t always the same. It’s one more distinction to get used to when you first arrive. The biggest difference for newcomers is liquid volume. A US gallon is smaller than a British imperial gallon, so if you assume they match, gas prices, milk sizes, and recipe quantities can feel off straight away. The following table compares common US customary units with their British imperial equivalents. Unit name US customary British imperial Gallon 3.785 L 4.546 L Fluid ounce 29.57 mL 28.41 mL Pint 473 mL 568 mL In normal conversation, most Americans will just say miles, pounds, and gallons. Learn the practical units first, and the terminology second. Expatica’s guide to Moving to the US – the ultimate checklist Read more

Length and distance in daily US life Length is one of the first things expats notice because it shows up everywhere. People give their height in feet and inches, furniture is sold in inches, and apartments are usually described in square feet rather than square meters. The key is to build rough anchors instead of converting every number exactly. Three feet is roughly 1 meter, and 1 mile is about 1.61 kilometers. That’s usually enough to judge whether a room feels small, a sofa will fit, or a walk is short or long. The following table shows the most common US length measurements and where you’ll encounter them. Unit Metric anchor Common US use Inch 2.54 cm Screens, package dimensions, waist sizes Foot 30.48 cm Height, room width, furniture Yard 0.914 m Fabric, sports fields, landscaping Mile 1.609 km Driving, walking routes, road distances Apartment listings often use square feet, so you don’t need to convert every room exactly. What matters most at first is getting a rough feel for what 500, 800, or 1,200 square feet looks like. Road signs, speed limits, and tire pressure If you’re wondering whether thinking about miles per hour (mph) and pounds per square inch (psi) will become second nature, the good news is that most people adapt quickly because they see these units often. US road signs use mph, while psi measures pressure and appears on tire-pressure labels. Here are some common speed conversions and examples of where you might encounter them: 25 mph is about 40 km/h, common on neighborhood streets

35 mph is about 56 km/h, common on town roads

55 mph is about 89 km/h, common on larger roads

65 to 70 mph is about 105 to 113 km/h, common on highways For tires, always follow the recommended psi on the driver-side door jamb or in the owner’s manual, not the maximum number printed on the tire sidewall. Some US cars show a smaller km/h scale on the speedometer, which makes the first weeks of driving much easier.

Weight and volume in stores, kitchens, and gas stations Weight and volume are where daily US shopping can feel repetitive. Grocery prices are often listed per pound, deli items may be sold in ounces, body weight is usually discussed in pounds, and gas is sold by the gallon. Volume is also where newcomers can make costly assumptions. A US gallon isn’t the same as a UK gallon, and recipes often mix cups, tablespoons, and fluid ounces in ways that feel unfamiliar at first. It’s worth knowing you don’t need perfect math here either. You just need a few anchors that repeat. The following table compares the weight and volume units you’re most likely to encounter while shopping or cooking. Unit Rough metric anchor Where it shows up Easy reminder Pound and ounce 1 lb = 0.45 kg; 1 oz = 28.35 g Produce, cheese, body weight Weight Gallon and quart 1 gallon = 3.785 L; 1 quart = 0.946 L Gas, milk, paint Bigger liquids Cup About 240 mL on US labels Recipes, measuring cups Kitchen volume Fluid ounce 1 US fl oz = 29.57 mL Soda, juice, recipe liquids Liquid only US grocery shelf labels often show both the total price and the unit price. Once you know whether the label is per pound, ounce, or gallon, value comparisons get much easier. US recipes often use cups, ounces, and other customary measurements that newcomers may need time to learn. Ounces vs. fluid ounces without confusion Ounces and fluid ounces don’t mean the same thing. In everyday US usage, ounces usually refer to weight, while fluid ounces measure liquid volume. A 16 oz bag of shredded cheese is a weight, but a 16 fl oz bottle of soda is a liquid volume. Watch out: If exact measurement matters, follow the printed recipe, package label, or appliance setting rather than a rough shortcut.