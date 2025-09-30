30 facts you didn’t know about the United States of America

The US has no official language While English is the most widely spoken language and is used for all official government business, the United States has never designated an official language at the federal level. The country is home to a vast number of languages and dialects, reflecting its multicultural population.

Americans consume a staggering amount of pizza It’s estimated that Americans eat about 3 billion pizzas a year. That breaks down to roughly 100 acres of pizza each day, or 350 slices per second. It’s safe to say that pizza is one of the nation’s favorite foods.

The Stars and Stripes was a school project The current 50-star design of the American flag was created by a 17-year-old high school student named Robert G. Heft in 1958. He initially received a B- for his project, but his teacher agreed to change the grade to an A if the design was adopted by Congress. It was, and he got his A.

The Statue of Liberty was a gift One of the most iconic symbols of the United States, the Statue of Liberty, was a gift from the people of France in 1886 to commemorate the alliance between the two countries during the American Revolution.

New York City was once New Amsterdam Before it was the “Big Apple,” New York City was a Dutch colonial outpost named New Amsterdam. The British took control of the city in 1664 and renamed it in honor of the Duke of York.

The world’s first national park is in the US Yellowstone National Park, established in 1872, holds the distinction of being the world’s first national park. It’s famous for its geysers, hot springs, and diverse wildlife, including bison and grizzly bears.

In some states, cows outnumber people In vast, rural states like South Dakota, Montana, and Nebraska, the cattle population is significantly larger than the human population. Ranching is a major part of the economy and culture in these regions.

The mighty Mississippi River system The Mississippi River, when combined with its longest tributary, the Missouri River, creates the fourth-longest river system in the world. This vital waterway has been crucial to the country’s economic and cultural history.

“Tornado Alley” is a real thing The central part of the United States is known as Tornado Alley because it experiences more tornadoes than any other place on Earth. This is due to the unique geographical and climatic conditions of the region.

Alaska was purchased from Russia for a bargain The United States purchased the vast territory of Alaska from the Russian Empire in 1867 for $7.2 million. At the time, this was seen as a foolish purchase, but it turned out to be an incredible deal, at less than two cents per acre.

The Internet was a US military invention The precursor to the modern internet, ARPANET, was developed in the 1960s by the United States Department of Defense. It was designed as a resilient communication network that could withstand a nuclear attack.

The world’s largest library is in Washington, D.C. The Library of Congress is the largest library in the world, holding over 170 million items on approximately 838 miles of bookshelves. It serves as the research arm of the U.S. Congress.

A law requires pickles to bounce In Connecticut, an old and quirky law states that for a pickle to be officially considered a pickle, it must bounce when dropped from a height of one foot. This was originally a measure to ensure freshness and quality.

It’s illegal for donkeys to sleep in bathtubs In Arizona, an unusual law dating back to the 1920s prohibits donkeys from sleeping in bathtubs. The law was enacted after a donkey sleeping in a tub was washed away in a flash flood.

Don’t mispronounce “Arkansas” The state of Arkansas has a law on the books that makes it illegal to mispronounce the state’s name. The correct pronunciation is “Ar-kan-saw,” with a silent ‘s’ at the end.

The assembly line revolutionized manufacturing Henry Ford’s introduction of the moving assembly line in 1913 drastically reduced the time it took to build an automobile. This innovation was a key factor in the rise of the American manufacturing industry.

The modern credit card was born in the US The concept of a universal credit card was introduced in the 1950s with the Diners Club card. This changed the way people shop and manage their finances.

The birthplace of iconic music genres The United States is the cradle of many influential music genres, including jazz, blues, rock ‘n’ roll, country, and hip-hop. These sounds have had a profound impact on global popular culture.

The first and only country to land a man on the moon On July 20, 1969, American astronaut Neil Armstrong made history as the first human to walk on the moon, a defining moment of the 20th century.

The Hollywood sign was originally an advertisement The world-famous Hollywood sign in Los Angeles was originally created in 1923 as an advertisement for a real estate development called “Hollywoodland.” The “land” was dropped in 1949.

A law against using utensils for fried chicken In Gainesville, Georgia, the “Poultry Capital of the World,” a humorous ordinance makes it illegal to eat fried chicken with a fork or any other utensil. It’s meant to be a fun promotion for the city.

Elvis Presley’s home is a national landmark Graceland, the former home of music legend Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tennessee, is the second most-visited house in the U.S., after the White House.

The world’s largest national economy The United States has the largest economy in the world by nominal GDP. It is a highly developed and technologically advanced market economy.

A nation of immigrants The U.S. is often described as a “melting pot” due to its long history of immigration. People from all over the world have come to the U.S., contributing to its diverse culture and society.

The “American Dream” is a core belief The “American Dream” is a national ethos—the belief that anyone, regardless of their background, can achieve success and prosperity through hard work, determination, and initiative.

The right to bear arms is a constitutional right The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects the right of individuals to keep and bear arms. This is one of the most debated and controversial rights in the country.

American fast food is a global phenomenon Fast-food chains like McDonald’s, KFC, and Starbucks are some of the most recognizable American brands and can be found in countries all over the world.

The Super Bowl is more than just a game The Super Bowl, the annual championship game of the National Football League (NFL), is a major cultural event in the U.S. It is known for its high-profile halftime shows and creative commercials.

A land of incredible geographical diversity The U.S. is home to a vast array of landscapes and climates, from the arctic tundra of Alaska and the volcanic islands of Hawaii to the arid deserts of the Southwest and the dense forests of the East.