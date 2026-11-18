Key takeaways Teaching jobs in Thailand range from entry-level government school roles to licensed international school posts, so compare school types before you apply.

Most entry-level English teaching jobs in Thailand cluster around government schools, private schools, and language centres, often from about ฿28,000 to ฿50,000 a month, while higher-spec bilingual and international roles can go much higher.

A bachelor’s degree and school sponsorship are common building blocks. TEFL or TESOL helps with first-time ESL roles, while international school jobs in Thailand usually need a teaching licence and experience.

The standard legal route is a Non-Immigrant B visa plus a work permit, and you should not start teaching before the work paperwork is in place.

Bangkok has the widest choice and highest pay ceiling, but Chiang Mai, Phuket, Pattaya, and regional provinces can suit different budgets and lifestyles.

Schools often recruit for May and November starts, while some international schools recruit earlier for August or July starts.

What teaching jobs are available in Thailand? When people search for foreign teacher jobs in Thailand, they often mean very different roles. The pay, timetable, student age, and support level can change sharply between a government school in a regional province and an international school in Bangkok, for example. School type Typical salary Workload Usual qualifications Best fit Government schools ฿28,000 to ฿45,000 18 to 24 classes, plus school admin or office time Degree, TEFL helpful, school sponsorship First-time teachers wanting structure and lower-cost locations Private language schools ฿30,000 to ฿50,000 or hourly Evenings, weekends, or split shifts are common Degree common, TEFL often preferred Teachers who want child, adult, or exam-prep ESL work Bilingual schools ฿40,000 to ฿75,000 Full school timetable with more planning and reporting Degree, TEFL or licence valued Teachers wanting better pay and more academic structure International schools ฿80,000 to ฿150,000+ Full professional workload with parent reporting and curriculum targets Teaching licence and experience usually required Licensed teachers building a longer-term career Specialist or university roles ฿35,000 to ฿90,000+ Subject teaching or lighter contact hours, varies a lot Subject expertise, advanced degree for some posts Teachers with a specialism or higher education profile * Details taken from publicly available sources, 3 November 2026. Salary ranges vary significantly depending on role details, so check live adverts before you apply. Government and private school roles Government schools, private Thai schools, and many language centres are the most accessible TEFL jobs in Thailand. They can be a realistic way in if you have a degree, a TEFL certificate, and limited classroom experience, but support, materials, class size, and office-hour expectations vary a lot. Government schools often mean larger classes and more fixed timetables. Language centres may offer smaller groups or adult students, but often expect evening or weekend work. In Bangkok you may see more openings and slightly higher pay, but rent pressure is higher too. In regional provinces, headline salaries can look lower, yet the same pay may stretch further if housing and daily costs are modest. Bilingual, international, and specialist roles Bilingual schools, international schools, and subject-specialist posts sit at the more competitive end of the market. These are not simply better-paid versions of general ESL roles. They often follow British, American, or IB curricula, expect stronger planning and assessment, and may want licensed-teacher status rather than TEFL alone. Experience changes what is realistic here. Teachers aiming for international school jobs in Thailand usually need a recognised teaching licence, relevant classroom experience, and evidence they can work within a formal curriculum. University posts and exam-prep teaching can also suit experienced teachers, but private tutoring or side work may not be legal without the right authorisation.

What do you need to work as a teacher in Thailand? The requirements to teach in Thailand include the qualifications and experience that schools prefer, the documents you need, and steps required to make the job legal. A school may hire flexibly on TEFL or experience, but the visa and work permit route still needs careful consideration. Qualifications: a bachelor’s degree is commonly expected, and TEFL or TESOL is often preferred for ESL posts.

a bachelor’s degree is commonly expected, and TEFL or TESOL is often preferred for ESL posts. Higher-spec roles: bilingual, subject, and international school roles usually ask for stronger credentials or a teaching licence.

bilingual, subject, and international school roles usually ask for stronger credentials or a teaching licence. Core documents: valid passport, CV, photos, references, transcripts, and often a police check.

valid passport, CV, photos, references, transcripts, and often a police check. Legal route: school-backed Non-Immigrant B visa and work permit.

school-backed Non-Immigrant B visa and work permit. Compliance point: teacher-licence or waiver steps may also apply, depending on school type. Qualifications and documents schools usually ask for Most schools hiring teachers in Thailand want a valid passport, recent CV, references, passport photos, degree documents, and often a police check. For many English teaching jobs in Thailand, a TEFL or TESOL certificate helps because it shows basic classroom training, even if your degree is in another subject. International schools and subject posts usually expect more, such as a home-country teaching licence, curriculum experience, or stronger safeguarding references. Some schools also ask for transcripts, proof of previous employment, and long passport validity, so it helps to gather scanned and paper copies before you start applying. Visa, work permit, and teacher licence basics The usual route to become a teacher in Thailand looks like this: Get a job offer from a school that can sponsor your paperwork. Apply for a Non-Immigrant B visa using the school’s documents – an additional work permit is required before starting work. After arrival, complete the work permit process through your employer, usually with the Department of Employment or provincial labour office. Track follow-on admin such as 90-day reporting, visa extensions, and re-entry permits if you leave Thailand during your contract. Schools often manage part of the process, but you are still responsible for checking dates and staying compliant. If a school asks you to start teaching on a tourist entry and promises to sort the paperwork later, treat that as a major red flag and ask for the exact visa and work permit timeline in writing. Information checked on 3 November 2026 – visa, immigration, work permit, and licensing guidance reviewed against Thai official sources and live school-market materials. Visas + Immigration Work visas in Thailand Read more

Where are the best places to find teaching jobs in Thailand? Jobs are concentrated in the main cities, but fit matters more than volume. Salary, living costs, and school type need to line up with the life you actually want in Thailand. Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and regional hubs Bangkok has the biggest concentration of roles, including many teaching jobs in Bangkok across language centres, bilingual schools, and international schools. It usually offers the widest salary range too. Chiang Mai attracts teachers who want a slower pace and lower day-to-day costs, though the market is smaller. Phuket and Pattaya suit lifestyle-led readers and tourism-linked areas, but rent can bite harder than expected. Regional hubs and provincial schools can be easier entry points for first-time teachers who want lower living costs or are open to a smaller-city move. For a wider relocation view, see the best cities to live in Thailand. Best job boards, fairs, and application routes Start with specialist boards such as Ajarn, TES, school career pages, education fairs, and carefully screened recruiter routes. If you are shortlisting schools hiring teachers in Thailand, build a list by school type rather than sending the same application everywhere. Thai schools often recruit for starts around May and November, while some international schools recruit earlier for August or July starts. Applying from abroad can work well for organised schools that sponsor a work visa for teachers in Thailand, but being in-country can help with faster interviews and document follow-up. Prepare a concise CV, degree scans, TEFL certificate, references, and a short introduction email before you start outreach. International schools usually recruit earlier than government schools and may ask for demo lessons, safeguarding references, and curriculum-specific experience before interview.

How much do teaching jobs in Thailand pay? Teaching salaries in Thailand vary more by school type than by job title alone. A conversation-teacher role, a bilingual homeroom post, and an international school subject post may all sit under “teacher” but pay very differently. Salary ranges by school type Bear in mind that salary ranges can vary enormously based on factors including school location, size, type and your own teaching experience or qualification. The information here is an outline but checking the live listings for your preferred destination and school type is still the best way to get a feel for what you might earn in Thailand as a teacher. A practical range for 2026 looks like this: Government schools, often about ฿28,000 to ฿45,000 a month, with some regional subject roles higher.

Private language schools, around ฿30,000 to ฿50,000 a month, or hourly pay for part-time work.

Bilingual and stronger private school roles, roughly ฿40,000 to ฿75,000.

International schools, often from around ฿80,000, with higher packages for licensed teachers and specialist subjects. Salary ranges cross-checked against live Ajarn listings and current market guides in November 2026. Benefits can change the value of an offer a lot. Positions may offer visa and work permit help, accident or health insurance, paid holidays, housing allowance, flight reimbursement, and end-of-contract bonuses, but these are variable rather than standard. Cost of living, benefits, and what pay means in practice Whether a teaching salary works depends on rent, deposits, transport, utilities, and whether your job is in Bangkok or a lower-cost city. Use Expatica’s guide to the cost of living in Thailand to test any offer against the city you actually plan to live in. Two offers with the same salary can feel very different once you factor in office hours, school holidays, insurance, and where you need to live. A Bangkok role at ฿35,000 may feel tight after deposits and commuting, while a similar salary in a cheaper provincial city may be more workable. Salary level What it may cover in practice Where this salary may fit ฿30,000 to ฿40,000 Basic solo lifestyle, careful budgeting after rent and deposits Regional provinces or cheaper outer-city areas ฿45,000 to ฿70,000 More breathing room for transport, eating out, and some savings if rent is sensible Chiang Mai, Pattaya, outer Bangkok, and some Phuket trade-offs ฿80,000+ More choice on location and stronger saving potential, especially with benefits Bangkok international schools and higher-spec packages