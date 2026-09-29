Best apps to make money in Thailand for expats

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There are plenty of apps that promise ways to make money online. However, if you’re living in Thailand as an expat, your options may be a bit limited.
Some platforms simply aren’t available in Thailand, while others are technically available but make it difficult or expensive to withdraw your earnings in Thai baht (THB).
To make things easier, we’ve rounded up some of the best apps to make money in Thailand, including apps for freelancing, tutoring, user testing, and selling online. We’ll also look at the typical payment options available, and when a Wise multi-currency account may be useful if a platform pays in currencies like USD, GBP, or EUR and and you want to convert them to THB.
Wise makes it easy to send money to Thailand — with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate. Send EUR, USD, or GBP and Wise will convert it to THB for delivery to a Thai bank account. You’ll see the exchange rate and total fee upfront, with no markups on the exchange rate. Set up your transfer in a few steps and track it end-to-end in the Wise app — built for international payments.
Before we look at each platform in more detail, here’s a quick overview of the best apps to make money in Thailand, including what they’re best suited for, how payment typically works, and the main drawbacks to keep in mind.
|Best Apps to Make Money in Thailand: Quick Overview
|App
|Best for
|Usual payout method
|How well it works in Thailand
|What to keep in mind
|Upwork
|Ongoing skilled freelance work
|Direct to local bank, PayPal & Payoneer
|A strong option for remote work, especially if you earn in a foreign currency and convert only the amount you need into THB
|Competition can make it harder to land your first few projects
|Fiverr
|Selling packaged digital services
|PayPal, Payoneer
|Well suited to work you can deliver remotely, although fees can quickly eat into lower-priced orders
|Easy to underprice your services
|Preply
|Tutoring and language teaching
|Bank transfer powered by Wise, PayPal, Payoneer, or Skrill
|A practical option for building regular income if you can maintain a consistent teaching schedule
|Commission fees can be high, and attracting students takes time
|UserTesting
|Completing usability tests in your spare time
|PayPal
|Better for occasional extra money than covering regular monthly expenses
|Test invitations can be unpredictable
|Etsy Seller
|Selling digital products and handmade goods
|Etsy Payments via Payoneer
|Better suited to sellers prepared to build their shop over time than those looking for quick cash
|Setting up your shop takes time, and fees or payment reserves may apply
If you already have a skill you can sell online, Upwork is a good place to start. You’ll find work for writers, designers, developers, marketers, virtual assistants, researchers, editors, and many other professionals. Unlike apps that pay for small, one-off tasks, Upwork gives you the chance to take on larger projects and build longer-term relationships with clients.
The only catch is that competition can be tough, especially when you’re new. And remember to check when you’ll receive your money, too, as the payment schedule varies depending on the type of contract.
Let’s say you’re a freelancer living in Bangkok or Chiang Mai and billing overseas clients in USD. Rather than converting every payment as soon as it arrives, you might convert enough to cover that month’s rent, bills, and everyday spending in THB.
Depending on your account, you may be able to withdraw your Upwork earnings to a local bank account, PayPal, or Payoneer. If Upwork lets you receive bank-style payments in USD, GBP, or EUR, a Wise multi-currency account could also be useful. You can hold the money in that currency, convert what you need into baht, and send it to a supported Thai bank account.
Before setting up your Upwork profile, make sure to double-check:
Upwork probably won’t provide an income straight away, especially if you’re starting without any reviews. But after a few successful projects, you may begin to attract repeat clients and turn it into a more dependable source of freelance work.
Fiverr is a strong option if you can package your skills into a service with a clear price and outcome. You could sell logo designs, edited videos, voice-overs, admin support, or almost any other service that can be delivered online. So instead of responding to briefs as you would on Upwork, you create a “gig” that buyers can find and purchase.
The main thing to watch is your pricing. It can be tempting to charge very little while you build your first few reviews, but platform fees, extra revisions, and currency conversion can quickly eat into your earnings. Clear packages and firm limits on what’s included can help you protect your time without competing on price alone.
A designer based in Thailand might offer three logo packages, such as a simple design, a fuller brand kit, and a premium option with additional concepts or revisions. Because the entire job can be completed online, it can fit easily around life in Thailand.
Depending on your location and account, you may be able to withdraw your Fiverr earnings through PayPal or Payoneer. Wise isn’t usually a direct payout option, so it may only become useful later if you receive your earnings elsewhere and want to manage them in a supported foreign currency.
Before publishing your first gig on Fiverr in Thailand, make sure to check:
It may take a while to land your first few orders, especially without reviews. But once you find a service people want and build a straightforward process around it, Fiverr could bring in a reliable stream of repeat orders without you having to pitch for every job.
If teaching is more your thing, Preply can also offer a steady income. It’s not limited to qualified language teachers, either. You may be able to offer conversation practice, exam preparation, or lessons based on your academic or professional expertise.
Building a regular student base is the key. Your earnings will depend on your hourly rate, Preply’s commission, how often students book, and how many of them return. You’ll also need to think about time zones, especially if you want to teach students based in Europe or North America.
A tutor living in Thailand might teach students across Asia during the day, followed by European students in the late afternoon or evening. Once a few students begin booking every week, it becomes easier to create a regular timetable and plan your monthly THB spending.
Preply lists bank transfers powered by Wise, PayPal, Payoneer, and Skrill among its withdrawal options. If the right method is available in your account, a Wise multi-currency account could allow you to receive earnings in a supported foreign currency, keep some of the money unconverted, and send only what you need to your Thai bank account.
Before opening your calendar to students on Preply, it’s a good idea to check:
Your income may be uneven while you’re attracting your first students and reviews. But once you have a group of regular learners, Preply can become one of the more predictable ways to make money online in Thailand.
UserTesting is more useful for earning a little extra than paying your monthly bills. You’ll test websites, apps, and other digital products while talking through what you’re doing and thinking. Before each test, you’ll usually answer a few screening questions to see if you’re the type of user the company needs.
You don’t need to be a technical expert, but you do need to give clear and helpful feedback. That means explaining what you find easy, what confuses you, and what you expected to happen at each stage. Even then, you won’t qualify for every opportunity, and there may be periods when few suitable tests appear.
You might complete a couple of tests during a quiet afternoon and put the earnings towards meals, transport, or entertainment. It’s much harder to rely on the platform for rent or other fixed expenses because invitations can be unpredictable.
UserTesting pays contributors in USD through a verified PayPal account, typically 14 days after a completed test. Before signing up, make sure you can receive the money and check what it may cost to withdraw or convert your earnings into THB via PayPal.
Before applying to opportunities on UserTesting, check:
UserTesting can be a handy way to make some extra spending money when opportunities come up. It’s better to treat the earnings as a bonus, though, rather than money you’ll need for essential monthly expenses.
Etsy is less like a casual money-making app and more like setting up a small online business. It may suit you if you make printables, templates, artwork, crafts, or other products with a clear audience. Digital downloads are often the easiest place to start because you don’t have to deal with international postage, customs forms, or delayed parcels.
Even with digital products, building a successful shop takes work. You’ll need eye-catching listings, relevant keywords, competitive prices, and time to answer customer questions. Etsy may also place reserves or holds on payments, so it isn’t a great choice if you need to earn money quickly.
Someone living in Thailand might design a downloadable planner or set of social media templates and sell the same files to customers around the world. Once the product is listed, each new order requires relatively little work compared with making and shipping a physical item.
Sellers in Thailand receive Etsy Payments through a linked Payoneer Payment Account rather than directly into a Thai bank account, with payments generally sent to Payoneer each Monday.
Before opening your Etsy shop, it’s worth checking:
Etsy can grow into a useful source of income if you find the right products and are willing to build your shop gradually. It’s unlikely to provide money in the first week, but repeatable digital products could continue earning without creating every order from scratch.
Upwork, Fiverr, Preply, UserTesting, and Etsy all offer different ways to earn money in Thailand, but don’t feel like you need to try every platform at once. Choose the one that best fits your skills and schedule, then concentrate on building a strong profile and useful service/product range. Keeping things focused makes it easier to track your progress and build on what’s working.
Whatever you choose, check the payout method before putting hours into your profile or listings. Platform fees, withdrawal charges, exchange rates, and payment delays can all affect how much money eventually reaches your Thai bank account, and the last thing you want is to put in the work only to find out you can’t get paid.
FAQ
It can be, but using an app doesn’t automatically give you permission to work. The rules may depend on your visa, how the work is arranged, and whether you’re working remotely for overseas clients or carrying out work in Thailand.
It depends on the platform. Common payout methods include bank transfers, PayPal, partner services such as Payoneer, gift cards, and balances that can only be used within the app.
Bank-style payments are usually the most practical if you need to spend your earnings in THB. Gift cards and closed balances are less flexible. Once the money reaches your Thai account, mobile banking apps in Thailand make it easy to pay by PromptPay or QR code.
Not necessarily. Some platforms can pay you through PayPal or another international payout provider. However, a Thai bank account can make everyday life much easier when you need to pay rent, settle bills, or transfer money locally.
Sometimes. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank, and it works best when an app supports bank-style payouts or supported account details in USD, GBP, or EUR, and you want to hold that currency briefly before converting into THB and sending it on to a Thai bank account.
Wise is less useful when an app only pays through PayPal, gift cards, or a closed wallet, so make sure to compare that route with other options for international money transfers in Thailand when deciding how to access your earnings in THB.
Be wary of apps that ask you to pay upfront, rely heavily on referrals, hide their withdrawal rules, or reward you with points and low-value gift cards rather than usable money.
You should also be cautious with local driving, delivery, and cash-in-hand gig apps if you’re unsure whether your visa and work status allow you to do that type of work. Always check the rules of your specific visa before accepting any jobs.
Information checked on 7th September 2026
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