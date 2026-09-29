Best apps to make money in Thailand for expats

Some platforms simply aren’t available in Thailand, while others are technically available but make it difficult or expensive to withdraw your earnings in Thai baht (THB). To make things easier, we’ve rounded up some of the best apps to make money in Thailand, including apps for freelancing, tutoring, user testing, and selling online. We’ll also look at the typical payment options available, and when a Wise multi-currency account may be useful if a platform pays in currencies like USD, GBP, or EUR and and you want to convert them to THB. International money transfer with Wise Wise makes it easy to send money to Thailand — with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate. Send EUR, USD, or GBP and Wise will convert it to THB for delivery to a Thai bank account. You’ll see the exchange rate and total fee upfront, with no markups on the exchange rate. Set up your transfer in a few steps and track it end-to-end in the Wise app — built for international payments. Go to website

Key takeaways Platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, and Preply may offer more potential for regular income, but building a steady client or student base can take time.

UserTesting can offer occasional extra income, but the number of available tests can be unpredictable.

Etsy is well-suited to anyone interested in building an online business, although fees, payout schedules, and possible payment reserves can affect cash flow.

Payout methods vary by platform and may include Thai bank transfers, PayPal, Payoneer, or supported foreign-currency account details.

Wise is most useful when an app supports bank-style or supported foreign-currency payouts, not when money is locked into PayPal, gift cards, or a closed wallet. Before we look at each platform in more detail, here’s a quick overview of the best apps to make money in Thailand, including what they’re best suited for, how payment typically works, and the main drawbacks to keep in mind. Best Apps to Make Money in Thailand: Quick Overview App Best for Usual payout method How well it works in Thailand What to keep in mind Upwork Ongoing skilled freelance work Direct to local bank, PayPal & Payoneer A strong option for remote work, especially if you earn in a foreign currency and convert only the amount you need into THB Competition can make it harder to land your first few projects Fiverr Selling packaged digital services PayPal, Payoneer Well suited to work you can deliver remotely, although fees can quickly eat into lower-priced orders Easy to underprice your services Preply Tutoring and language teaching Bank transfer powered by Wise, PayPal, Payoneer, or Skrill A practical option for building regular income if you can maintain a consistent teaching schedule Commission fees can be high, and attracting students takes time UserTesting Completing usability tests in your spare time PayPal Better for occasional extra money than covering regular monthly expenses Test invitations can be unpredictable Etsy Seller Selling digital products and handmade goods Etsy Payments via Payoneer Better suited to sellers prepared to build their shop over time than those looking for quick cash Setting up your shop takes time, and fees or payment reserves may apply

1. Upwork If you already have a skill you can sell online, Upwork is a good place to start. You’ll find work for writers, designers, developers, marketers, virtual assistants, researchers, editors, and many other professionals. Unlike apps that pay for small, one-off tasks, Upwork gives you the chance to take on larger projects and build longer-term relationships with clients. The only catch is that competition can be tough, especially when you’re new. And remember to check when you’ll receive your money, too, as the payment schedule varies depending on the type of contract. A typical Upwork setup in Thailand Let’s say you’re a freelancer living in Bangkok or Chiang Mai and billing overseas clients in USD. Rather than converting every payment as soon as it arrives, you might convert enough to cover that month’s rent, bills, and everyday spending in THB. Depending on your account, you may be able to withdraw your Upwork earnings to a local bank account, PayPal, or Payoneer. If Upwork lets you receive bank-style payments in USD, GBP, or EUR, a Wise multi-currency account could also be useful. You can hold the money in that currency, convert what you need into baht, and send it to a supported Thai bank account. Banking How to open a bank account in Thailand in 2026 Read more What to check before getting started Before setting up your Upwork profile, make sure to double-check: Which withdrawal methods are available in your Upwork account

How much you’ll pay in service, withdrawal, and currency conversion fees

When your earnings will become available for your contract type

How much demand there is for the services you plan to offer Upwork probably won’t provide an income straight away, especially if you’re starting without any reviews. But after a few successful projects, you may begin to attract repeat clients and turn it into a more dependable source of freelance work.

2. Fiverr Fiverr is a strong option if you can package your skills into a service with a clear price and outcome. You could sell logo designs, edited videos, voice-overs, admin support, or almost any other service that can be delivered online. So instead of responding to briefs as you would on Upwork, you create a “gig” that buyers can find and purchase. The main thing to watch is your pricing. It can be tempting to charge very little while you build your first few reviews, but platform fees, extra revisions, and currency conversion can quickly eat into your earnings. Clear packages and firm limits on what’s included can help you protect your time without competing on price alone. A typical Fiverr setup in Thailand A designer based in Thailand might offer three logo packages, such as a simple design, a fuller brand kit, and a premium option with additional concepts or revisions. Because the entire job can be completed online, it can fit easily around life in Thailand. Depending on your location and account, you may be able to withdraw your Fiverr earnings through PayPal or Payoneer. Wise isn’t usually a direct payout option, so it may only become useful later if you receive your earnings elsewhere and want to manage them in a supported foreign currency. What to check before getting started Before publishing your first gig on Fiverr in Thailand, make sure to check: Which payout methods are available for your specific account

How much you’ll keep after fees and currency conversion

How many revisions you’re prepared to include

What similar sellers charge and include in their packages It may take a while to land your first few orders, especially without reviews. But once you find a service people want and build a straightforward process around it, Fiverr could bring in a reliable stream of repeat orders without you having to pitch for every job.

3. Preply If teaching is more your thing, Preply can also offer a steady income. It’s not limited to qualified language teachers, either. You may be able to offer conversation practice, exam preparation, or lessons based on your academic or professional expertise. Building a regular student base is the key. Your earnings will depend on your hourly rate, Preply’s commission, how often students book, and how many of them return. You’ll also need to think about time zones, especially if you want to teach students based in Europe or North America. A typical Preply setup in Thailand A tutor living in Thailand might teach students across Asia during the day, followed by European students in the late afternoon or evening. Once a few students begin booking every week, it becomes easier to create a regular timetable and plan your monthly THB spending. Preply lists bank transfers powered by Wise, PayPal, Payoneer, and Skrill among its withdrawal options. If the right method is available in your account, a Wise multi-currency account could allow you to receive earnings in a supported foreign currency, keep some of the money unconverted, and send only what you need to your Thai bank account. Banking International money transfers in Thailand Read more What to check before getting started Before opening your calendar to students on Preply, it’s a good idea to check: Which withdrawal methods and fees apply to your account

How Preply’s commission will affect your hourly earnings

Which teaching hours work for your target students

How you’ll encourage trial students to book again Your income may be uneven while you’re attracting your first students and reviews. But once you have a group of regular learners, Preply can become one of the more predictable ways to make money online in Thailand.

4. UserTesting UserTesting is more useful for earning a little extra than paying your monthly bills. You’ll test websites, apps, and other digital products while talking through what you’re doing and thinking. Before each test, you’ll usually answer a few screening questions to see if you’re the type of user the company needs. You don’t need to be a technical expert, but you do need to give clear and helpful feedback. That means explaining what you find easy, what confuses you, and what you expected to happen at each stage. Even then, you won’t qualify for every opportunity, and there may be periods when few suitable tests appear. A typical UserTesting setup in Thailand You might complete a couple of tests during a quiet afternoon and put the earnings towards meals, transport, or entertainment. It’s much harder to rely on the platform for rent or other fixed expenses because invitations can be unpredictable. UserTesting pays contributors in USD through a verified PayPal account, typically 14 days after a completed test. Before signing up, make sure you can receive the money and check what it may cost to withdraw or convert your earnings into THB via PayPal. What to check before getting started Before applying to opportunities on UserTesting, check: That your PayPal account is verified and can receive payments while you’re in Thailand

That your internet connection is reliable, and your microphone is clear

How long you’ll wait to be paid after completing a test

What it will cost to access your earnings in THB UserTesting can be a handy way to make some extra spending money when opportunities come up. It’s better to treat the earnings as a bonus, though, rather than money you’ll need for essential monthly expenses.

5. Etsy Seller Etsy is less like a casual money-making app and more like setting up a small online business. It may suit you if you make printables, templates, artwork, crafts, or other products with a clear audience. Digital downloads are often the easiest place to start because you don’t have to deal with international postage, customs forms, or delayed parcels. Even with digital products, building a successful shop takes work. You’ll need eye-catching listings, relevant keywords, competitive prices, and time to answer customer questions. Etsy may also place reserves or holds on payments, so it isn’t a great choice if you need to earn money quickly. A typical Etsy setup in Thailand Someone living in Thailand might design a downloadable planner or set of social media templates and sell the same files to customers around the world. Once the product is listed, each new order requires relatively little work compared with making and shipping a physical item. Sellers in Thailand receive Etsy Payments through a linked Payoneer Payment Account rather than directly into a Thai bank account, with payments generally sent to Payoneer each Monday. What to check before getting started Before opening your Etsy shop, it’s worth checking: How Etsy and Payoneer fees will affect your profit

Which currency you’ll receive and how it will be converted

How payment reserves or deposit delays could affect your cash flow

How much time each product will take to create, customize, and support Etsy can grow into a useful source of income if you find the right products and are willing to build your shop gradually. It’s unlikely to provide money in the first week, but repeatable digital products could continue earning without creating every order from scratch. Self-Employment How to start a business in Thailand Read more