6 best savings accounts in Singapore for expats 2026

Best savings accounts in Singapore at a glance Account Best for Realistic rate range Main hoops Key drawback OCBC 360 Salaried savers who can meet a few bonus conditions Moderate to high, depending on salary crediting and spend Salary crediting, saving, card spend Multiple actions required for higher interest rates UOB One People who want a simpler reward structure Moderate, with stronger returns at higher balances Salary crediting and card spend Returns are pegged to your bank balance DBS Multiplier Existing DBS/POSB users Moderate to high if you already bank with DBS Multiple qualifying activities Best value often needs ecosystem fit CIMB FastSaver Fuss-free savers who want fewer hoops Moderate, with promo boosts possible Promo/fresh-funds conditions may apply Promos can be temporary Trust Savings Account App-first users and everyday spenders Moderate, depending on activity rules Plan/activity conditions Structure can change and needs checking GXS Savings Account Smaller or separate savings pots Modest to moderate, depending on pocket setup Pocket rules and balance conditions Not always the best primary account How we chose the best savings accounts We compared official provider information on expat eligibility, prevailing and bonus-interest structures, qualifying balances, salary or spending requirements, account fees, access to funds, and ease of meeting the monthly conditions. The “best for” labels reflect each account’s strongest published use case. Information was checked on 30 September 2026. Bank promotions change often, so always confirm the eligibility criteria on the official product pages before applying. Let’s take a closer look at each option. If you’re new to it, consider also learning all about opening a bank account in Singapore. Banking How to open a bank account in Singapore in 2026 Read more

1. OCBC 360 Account The OCBC 360 Account rewards you for crediting your salary, growing your savings and spending on an eligible OCBC credit card. You can also earn additional bonus interest by purchasing eligible insurance or investment products. This account may suit salaried savers who want to manage everyday spending and savings with one bank–but you should first consider if you can meet the qualifying conditions without changing your usual spending habits or buying financial products you don’t need. Ultimately, OCBC 360 is worth considering if you can credit at least S$1,800 in salary monthly, increase your average daily balance by S$500, and spend at least S$500 on an eligible OCBC credit card per month. These activities unlock separate bonus interest categories, so check how much you could earn based on your actual balance. Checklist before opening an account: Confirm that you can credit at least S$1,800 in eligible monthly salary.

You are able to increase your average daily balance by at least S$500 each month.

Your credit card is eligible for the S$500 monthly spending requirement.

The minimum initial deposit, minimum balance and any fall-below fees that may apply.

Review the latest interest rates and qualifying conditions, including any temporary promotional rates.

2. UOB One Account Another popular option with locals is the UOB One Account. Like every savings account out there, the interest you earn depends on your account balance and which conditions you meet You’ll need to spend at least S$500 monthly on an eligible UOB card and either credit at least S$1,600 in eligible salary or make three qualifying GIRO debit transactions. The account offers a choice between the two qualifying activities, but the applicable interest rate depends on which route you take, and how much you save. Checklist before opening an account: You can spend at least S$500 each month on an eligible UOB card.

Decide whether salary crediting or three qualifying GIRO debit transactions better fits your needs.

The interest rates for your expected balance. UOB’s published tiers extend to S$150,000, but the highest rates require you to complete certain qualifying activities.

Check the minimum initial deposit, minimum average daily balance, and any fall-below or early-closure fees.

Review UOB’s latest interest-rate table and qualifying conditions.

3. DBS Multiplier Account The DBS Multiplier Account gives you bonus interest when you credit eligible income and carry out qualifying transactions with DBS or POSB. Depending on your banking activity, these can include PayLah! or credit card spending, home loan instalments, insurance and investments.



While you don’t have to meet every qualifying category, the interest you earn rests on your eligible income, transactions, account balance and the current rate structure. If you already use DBS or POSB for salary and everyday banking, DBS Multiplier is an easy choice: your banking activities are consolidated, and you can easily qualify for bonus interest. Checklist before opening an account: You have an eligible income credit, such as salary, dividends or annuity payments.

Check which additional transaction categories you can meet, such as eligible card spending, home loan instalments, insurance or investments.

Review the current interest-rate tiers, eligible transaction thresholds and balance caps.

If you should purchase additional insurance or investment products to qualify for bonus interest.

Confirm the latest qualifying conditions and how your eligible transactions affect your interest rate.

4. CIMB FastSaver Account CIMB FastSaver is a savings account that offers tiered interest rates without the usual fall-below fee or multiple ongoing qualifying conditions associated with some bonus-interest accounts. However, its overall returns can be affected by promotional offers and additional interest conditions. It can suit savers who want to keep their money in a relatively straightforward account without having to route their salary and everyday spending through the same bank. If you’re comparing rates, though, separate the account’s prevailing interest from any temporary bonus. CIMB FastSaver is worth considering if you want a savings account that doesn’t require you to fulfil several monthly activities just to earn its prevailing interest. Additional returns may be available when you meet specific conditions, so compare the amount you could earn with and without them. Checklist before opening an account: Confirm the prevailing interest rates for each balance tier.

Check if the promotional rate requires fresh funds and a minimum top-up.

Verify if the bonus applies to the full balance or only an eligible portion.

The promotion’s start and end dates, eligibility rules and payout conditions.

The latest rates for new and existing customers separately.

5. Trust Savings Account Trust offers a digital savings account with three plans: Flex, Signature, and Zen. Each plan has a different approach to earning interest, from choosing bonus-interest activities to earning a flat rate without additional conditions. You can also switch plans monthly, subject to the bank’s rules. This account may be suitable if you prefer managing your money through an app and want some flexibility in how you earn interest. The Zen plan offers a flat interest rate, while Flex lets you choose three qualifying activities each month. Compare the plans against your actual spending and saving habits before deciding which offers the best return. Checklist before opening an account: Compare the current interest rates and conditions for Flex, Signature and Zen.

If choosing Flex, check which three bonus-interest activities you can realistically meet each month.

The minimum salary credit, card-spending requirements or balance thresholds for the activities you select.

Check when you can switch plans and when a new plan takes effect.

Review the latest rates and terms on Trust’s official website.

6. GXS Savings Account GXS is a digital savings account that lets you organise your money into separate pockets. You can create up to eight Saving Pockets for goals such as travel or emergency savings, with interest credited daily and no lock-in period. Each pocket serves a different purpose. Saving Pockets offer flexible access, while Boost Pockets have fixed tenures and pay bonus interest upon maturity. Rates vary by account and pocket type, so check the current rates, balance limits and withdrawal terms before deciding where to put your money. Best use case for smaller or separate savings pots: GXS can be useful as a secondary savings home rather than your main salary account. For example, you might use it for a travel fund or emergency fund while keeping your salary account elsewhere. Checklist before opening an account: Pocket limits and balance rules

Withdrawal flexibility

The exact conditions behind any boosted rate

Cash-management alternatives to bank savings accounts Sometimes, the best place for short-term cash may not necessarily be a savings account. Depending on your goals, consider also looking at fixed deposits, money-market instruments, or MAS-issued products like Singapore Savings Bonds and T-bills. While bank savings accounts are for everyday access and deposit protection, these other products may offer trade-offs in liquidity, stability, and returns. Here’s a breakdown of how each compares: Product type Daily access Capital stability SDIC protection Best use case Savings account High High for standard SGD deposits Yes, if eligible; up to S$100,000 per depositor per Scheme member Everyday cash and emergency fund Fixed deposit Low; early withdrawal terms vary High for conventional deposits, subject to bank credit risk Yes, if eligible SGD deposit Savings for a defined period Singapore Savings Bonds Medium; funds will arrive the month after High; government-backed, with principal returned on redemption No; government-backed, not SDIC-insured Longer-term savings with monthly redemption flexibility T-bills Low; cannot be redeemed early, but can be sold on the secondary market High if held to maturity; market-price risk if sold early No, government securities Short-term savings for a known future date Money-market product Depends on fund and redemption terms Generally low volatility, but capital is not guaranteed No Cash management with investment-style risk Note: These ratings are qualitative comparisons, not guarantees. SDIC coverage applies to eligible deposits, not every product sold by a bank. Other lower-risk money market alternatives If you’re comfortable with a lock-in period for your funds, consider MAS-issued alternatives such as Singapore Savings Bonds or T-bills, or fixed deposits by local major banks. As a simple rule of thumb: Choose a savings account if you need easy access.

Complement them with fixed deposits, if you are comfortable with a lock-in period.

Choose government-linked products if you want to expose your funds to different levels of structure and maturity.

Consider money market instruments like Wise Interest, if you prefer no lock-in period and are comfortable exposing your funds to some level of risk. Wise Interest is not an SDIC-protected savings account in Singapore. Ordinary Wise cash balances do not earn interest. FAQ Frequently asked questions about best savings accounts in Singapore Which bank gives the highest savings account interest in Singapore? This depends. Earning the highest advertised rate depends on whether you can meet all of the bank’s prerequisites. This includes growing your daily balance, monthly salary crediting, your spending habits, and whether you are able to meet bonus conditions. Which savings account in Singapore is best without salary crediting? Fuss-free options like CIMB FastSaver or some digital bank accounts may be easier to use if you do not want to credit salary. Always check if the promoted rate is temporary or tied to certain conditions. Can foreigners open a savings account in Singapore? Yes, many banks allow foreigners to apply for a savings account in Singapore. The exact requirements may vary, so confirm what documents you may need. (E.g. passport, proof of address, and proof of immigration or employment status.) Are savings accounts in Singapore protected by SDIC? Eligible Singapore dollar deposits with SDIC member institutions can be insured up to S$100,000 in aggregate per depositor, per Scheme member. Foreign currency deposits and investment products are not covered. What documents do expats usually need to open a bank account in Singapore? It depends on the bank, but common documents include your passport, proof of address, and proof of your immigration or employment status. Always check the latest bank requirements before applying.