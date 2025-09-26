GBP accounts in Portugal: Best options

What is a GBP currency account? A GBP account is a foreign currency account that lets you hold, send and receive money in British pounds while living in Portugal. Instead of converting everything into euros straight away, you can keep part of your balance in pounds and use it whenever needed. This type of account is helpful if you have income, savings, or make regular payments in GBP, reducing the need for constant conversions and making cross-border money management simple. What can you do with a GBP account in Portugal? ​​A GBP account in Portugal makes it easier for you to manage your pounds while living in Portugal. Here are some everyday ways you might use one: Receive a UK salary or pension : Have payments arrive directly in pounds, without losing money on conversion each time.

Cover UK expenses from abroad : Keep up with mortgage payments, loans, or subscriptions back home while living in Portugal.

Send money back to the UK : Transfer pounds to friends and family or your own UK account without converting into euros first.

Spend when travelling or shopping online : Use your account and linked card when you're backin the UK, or with UK-based retailers, and avoid extra fees.

Hold pounds until the time is right: Save in GBP and convert only when exchange rates are in your favour. Providers like Wise make this simple by offering the mid-market rate. Types of GBP accounts Here are the main types of GBP accounts available to residents in Portugal: Multi-currency accounts: With a multi-currency account, you can keep GBP alongside euros and other major currencies in one place. It's a flexible option if your income, savings, or spending is split across countries. Wise : Hold GBP and 40+ other currencies, receive payments with local account details, and spend worldwide with the Wise debit card.

Revolut : Offers GBP and euro balances in one account, plus international spending features and budgeting tools.

Payoneer: Popular with freelancers and businesses, allowing you to receive 70 currencies, including GBP, from global clients and platforms in 190+ countries. Foreign currency accounts: A foreign currency account is designed to hold one specific currency, like GBP, rather than several at once. These are often a go-to choice by those who need to save or make regular payments in pounds, even while living abroad. BPI Foreign Currency Current Account : Hold GBP with no minimum opening amount and manage it through BPI Net or at a branch.

​​Caixa Geral de Depósitos (CGD) Foreign Currency Current Account: Available in 18 currencies including GBP, with a €100 minimum opening amount (waived if used for salary/pension) and a €4.95 monthly fee.

Available in 18 currencies including GBP, with a €100 minimum opening amount (waived if used for salary/pension) and a €4.95 monthly fee. HSBC Global Money Account: Hold GBP alongside 18 other currencies with no monthly maintenance fees. Transfer in over 50 currencies with no fees, move money instantly between HSBC accounts and spend with a Global Money debit card.

Best GBP currency accounts in Portugal Managing life in Portugal while earning or saving in pounds is more common than you'd think, but using the right account can make it feel simple. You can open a foreign-currency account with a Portuguese bank or choose a multi-currency account from a specialist provider like Wise. Banks may suit anyone who prefers branch support or savings accounts in GBP, though fees and exchange rate markups can apply. Specialist providers focus on convenience instead, with quick online setups, the option to hold several currencies side by side, straightforward conversions and a linked card for everyday spending. The best fit depends on your plans and style of living. If you want to keep savings in pounds, a bank account or term deposit could be a better match. If you need to move between GBP and EUR for daily life or send and receive money internationally, a multi-currency account is usually easier. We've chosen the providers below for their GBP support in Portugal, clear pricing, ease of use and practical extras such as local receiving details or a debit card. GBP accounts 💡 At a glance Wise Account Hold and exchange GBP alongside 40+ other currencies, get local GBP account details and spend worldwide with the Wise debit card. Conversions use the mid-market rate with clear, low fees starting from 0.68%. Revolut Account An app-based account for everyday use with different tiers, ranging from no monthly fee up to 50 Euros. Keep up to 36 currencies in one place, spend in 150+ currencies with a card and send money to 160+ countries from your phone. BPI Foreign Currency Current Account (GBP) A Portuguese bank account designed for holding and moving money in a foreign currency. GBP is supported alongside 12 other major currencies, with online banking to manage your balance. Caixa Geral de Depósitos (CGD) Foreign Currency Current Account (GBP) Available in 18 currencies including GBP, this account is designed for daily use in a foreign currency. It has a €100 minimum opening amount and online or branch management. However, a monthly fee applies unless the account is used for salary or pension payments. HSBC Global Money Account (GBP) Hold GBP and 18 other currencies in one account, make instant transfers between HSBC accounts and spend with a Global Money debit card. The account can't be opened directly in Portugal, but British expats can set it up in the UK before relocating and continue to use it for payments in euros and pounds once abroad. Wise account Wise is an account that's buiilt for international living. You can keep GBP alongside more than 40 currencies and receive GBP with local account details, including sort code and account number. The Wise debit card links to your account and lets you spend from your balances in 150+ countries with no foreign transaction fee. Pricing is transparent and conversions use the mid-market exchange rate with a low, transparent fee starting from 0.68%. Hold and exchange GBP with 40+ currencies.

Local GBP account details to receive payments easily.

Linked card for global spending and ATM withdrawals which has a monthly no-fee allowance followed by small fees. Account opening fee: None

Eligibility: Available to residents in Portugal and many other countries, subject to verification.

Supported currencies: 40+ including GBP and EUR.

Monthly fees: None

Exchange rates: The mid-market rate with a clear fee shown upfront. Open a Wise account Revolut account A popular app-based account, use Revolut to move money easily between countries and currencies. Business customers can open a multi-currency account for international payments and personal customers can hold and exchange multiple currencies, including GBP and EUR, by opening separate currency accounts. You can keep multiple currencies side by side, exchange them in-app and use a physical or virtual card to spend worldwide. Transfers are available to more than 160 countries, and each plan tier comes with its own allowances for currency exchange and ATM withdrawals. A debit card is included with all plans, plus budgeting and payment tools.

Hold 36 currencies, spend in 150+, and transfer to 160+ countries.

Higher tiers include bigger allowances and extras such as travel insurance. Account opening fee: None. Plans are priced monthly – Standard (€0), Plus (€3.99), Premium (€8.99), Metal (€15.99), and Ultra (€50).

Eligibility criteria: Available to residents in Portugal aged 18+ with valid ID..

Supported currencies: Hold up to 36 currencies and spend in 150+ currencies.

Monthly fees: Fees depend on your chosen plan. Standard plans have no fee, while higher tiers charge monthly fees with added benefits.

Exchange rates: Interbank rates during weekdays up to the monthly plan allowance. Weekend exchange adds a small markup (1% on Standard and 0.5% on Plus). BPI Foreign Currency Current Account BPI’s Conta em Moeda Estrangeira is a current account that lets you hold and manage funds in 13 major currencies, including GBP. Manage the account online through BPI Net and the mobile app, or in a branch for added flexibility that lets you keep an eye on your balances wherever you are. For expats, it offers a straightforward way to maintain a GBP balance in Portugal, handle transfers, or decide when to convert to euros. GBP available among 13 supported foreign currencies

No minimum deposit required when opening an account

Access through BPI Net, BPI Apps, phone support, and branches Account opening fee: None.

Eligibility: Those aged 18 and over with the standard required documentation.

Supported currencies: GBP, USD, CHF, JPY, AUD, CAD, NOK, DKK, ZAR, SEK, NZD, PLN, and SGD.

Monthly/annual fees: €16.90 charged quarterly (total annual cost €67.60).

Exchange rates: BPI applies its own daily commercial exchange rates when converting between GBP and EUR. CGD Foreign Currency Current Account CGD offers a Foreign Currency Current Account that can be opened in GBP as well as 17 other currencies. This account is designed for everyday management of balances in a foreign currency, whether you want to hold pounds in Portugal, pay bills, or decide when to exchange into euros. Accounts can be opened at a CGD branch, and you can manage funds online, by cheque, direct debit, or transfer orders. Current accounts are available in GBP alongside 17 other foreign currencies

Can be moved via cheque, transfers, direct debit, or online (Caixadirecta)

A minimum of £80 (or equivalent €100) is needed to open the account, unless it’s credited by a salary, pension, or subsidy payments Account opening fee: No one-off opening fee. Minimum opening deposit £80 / €100 equivalent.

Eligibility: Available to individuals and businesses who complete standard bank verification (ID, NIF, and proof of address).

Supported currencies: GBP, USD, EUR, and 16 others including AUD, CAD, CHF, JPY, NOK, SEK, SGD, and ZAR.

Monthly fees: €4.95 per month for account maintenance. A Portuguese stamp duty of 4% is also added to the fee..

Exchange rates: Conversions between GBP and EUR (or other currencies) use CGD’s commercial exchange rates, which may include a margin. HSBC Global Money Account HSBC’s Global Money Account offers a digital multi-currency wallet that includes GBP, making it a convenient choice for expats who want flexibility across borders. You can hold up to 19 currencies (GBP and EUR included), convert between them at competitive rates, and use the HSBC Global Money debit card to spend directly from your GBP balance in 18 supported currencies. Transfers between HSBC accounts are free and instant, which is a big plus if you already bank with HSBC in another country. There are no monthly maintenance or holding fees for the Global Money Account itself, although you do need to qualify for an HSBC Expat or domestic account in one of the supported countries. At the time of writing, the account is only available in the UK, US, UAE and with HSBC Expat in Jersey. For British expats moving to Portugal, this means you can open the account in the UK before relocating and continue using it for payments in euros or pounds once abroad. Multi-currency wallet with GBP and 18 other currencies

Debit card that automatically spends from the right currency balance

Free and instant transfers between HSBC accounts globally Account opening fee: None.

Eligibility: Requires an HSBC account in a supported market (UK, US, UAE, or HSBC Expat in Jersey).

Supported currencies: 19, including GBP and EUR.

Monthly fees: None.

Exchange rates: Competitive live FX rates with a small premium if you convert outside of market hours.

Fees for GBP accounts in Portugal Costs can look quite different depending on where you open your account. Banks in Portugal often charge monthly service fees or add a margin to their exchange rates, while online providers such as Wise or Revolut tend to keep things more transparent. Understanding the main fees you might face makes it easier to compare options and avoid unwanted surprises later on. Account opening fee: Some Portuguese banks require a minimum opening deposit rather than a one-time fee. For example, CGD foreign-currency accounts usually need around €100 to start, while Wise and Revolut have no opening charges.

Some Portuguese banks require a minimum opening deposit rather than a one-time fee. For example, CGD foreign-currency accounts usually need around €100 to start, while Wise and Revolut have no opening charges. Monthly maintenance or service fee: Banks such as BPI and CGD apply ongoing fees. BPI charges €16.90 per quarter (around €67.60 per year), while CGD charges €4.95 per month plus stamp duty.

Banks such as BPI and CGD apply ongoing fees. BPI charges €16.90 per quarter (around €67.60 per year), while CGD charges €4.95 per month plus stamp duty. ATM withdrawal fees: Withdrawals at your own bank’s ATMs in Portugal are often free whereas foreign currency withdrawals usually incur a fee. Wise includes two no-fee withdrawals each month (up to €200), and then applies a small fee for every transaction after that.

Withdrawals at your own bank’s ATMs in Portugal are often free whereas foreign currency withdrawals usually incur a fee. Wise includes two no-fee withdrawals each month (up to €200), and then applies a small fee for every transaction after that. Foreign transaction fees: Banks may charge a few percent when you spend in a currency you don’t hold, such as GBP on a euro account. Multi-currency providers like Wise and Revolut avoid this by letting you pay directly from your GBP balance or convert at competitive rates.

Banks may charge a few percent when you spend in a currency you don’t hold, such as GBP on a euro account. Multi-currency providers like Wise and Revolut avoid this by letting you pay directly from your GBP balance or convert at competitive rates. Currency conversion fees / exchange rate markups: Portuguese banks typically apply their own FX rate when converting between GBP and EUR, often with a margin. Wise uses the mid-market rate with a small clear fee, while Revolut applies fair-usage rules and weekend markups unless you’re on a higher-tier plan.

Portuguese banks typically apply their own FX rate when converting between GBP and EUR, often with a margin. Wise uses the mid-market rate with a small clear fee, while Revolut applies fair-usage rules and weekend markups unless you’re on a higher-tier plan. Wire or bank transfer fees: Sending GBP abroad through a Portuguese bank may involve fixed charges plus FX markups.

Sending GBP abroad through a Portuguese bank may involve fixed charges plus FX markups. Overdraft fees: Some banks in Portugal allow overdrafts on current accounts, and charges can apply each time you go into the red. Digital providers like Wise and Revolut don’t offer overdrafts, so you can only spend what’s in your account.

How to use your GBP account in Portugal Once your GBP account is open, it can become a helpful tool for managing life across two currencies. For expats in Portugal, these accounts reduce the hassle of exchange rates, make it easier to handle payments in both pounds and euros, and give you more control over when and how to move money. Here are some everyday ways you can use a GBP account in Portugal: Receive income in GBP: Get paid from a UK employer or pension provider directly in pounds without immediate conversion. With Wise, you also receive local GBP account details, so transfers arrive just like a domestic payment.

Get paid from a UK employer or pension provider directly in pounds without immediate conversion. With Wise, you also receive local GBP account details, so transfers arrive just like a domestic payment. Pay UK bills from Portugal: Keep up with mortgages, subscriptions, or family expenses in the UK straight from your GBP balance.

Keep up with mortgages, subscriptions, or family expenses in the UK straight from your GBP balance. Send money between countries: Transfer GBP back to a UK account or to friends and family abroad. Wise makes this simple with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate.

Transfer GBP back to a UK account or to friends and family abroad. Wise makes this simple with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate. Hold and exchange currencies: Store pounds securely and convert to euros only when the exchange rate works in your favour.

Store pounds securely and convert to euros only when the exchange rate works in your favour. Spend and withdraw locally or abroad: Use a linked debit card to pay in euros while living in Portugal, or spend in GBP when travelling back to the UK. Wise and Revolut both provide cards that connect directly to your balances and can be used in 150+ countries.

Use a linked debit card to pay in euros while living in Portugal, or spend in GBP when travelling back to the UK. Wise and Revolut both provide cards that connect directly to your balances and can be used in 150+ countries. Manage savings in pounds: Some banks, like Novo Banco, allow you to place GBP in fixed-term deposits, which can suit those who prefer a traditional saving option.

