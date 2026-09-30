Best eSIM for the Netherlands: top picks compared

This guide is for visitors, newly arrived expats, and short-term residents who need data quickly. Provider pages were checked on 25 September 2026, so prices, features, fair-use rules, coverage, and speeds can change. We compare price, validity, hotspot use, calls and texts, activation timing, network transparency, and when a Dutch mobile plan may make more sense.

Methodology: Provider pages were checked on 25 September 2026. Prices and features can change. Coverage and speed vary by device, location, congestion, and time of day.

There is no one universal winner here. “Best” means best for a specific job: short-stay setup, a Dutch number, hotspot use, or date-based unlimited phone data. Prices below use the currency shown on each provider page when we reviewed it, and display currency can vary by site settings. Use the table to shortlist options, then open the live product page before you pay.

How to choose the best eSIM for the Netherlands

The biggest mistake is treating every eSIM as the same product. Some are short-stay travel plans built around fast setup, while others behave more like Dutch mobile service with a Dutch number and local calling.

A common question is whether the cheapest option is the safest option. Trip length, tethering needs, activation timing, and number support usually matter more than the headline price.

Match the plan to your stay length, not just the promo price.

Decide whether you only need data or also a Dutch number.

Look for clear hotspot wording on the exact plan.

Read when the validity clock starts: at purchase, installation, or first connection.

Treat “unlimited” as a label to test, not a promise with no limits.

Decide whether you need a travel eSIM or a Dutch mobile plan

Travel eSIMs are data-first plans you can install before arrival and use right away. They fit tourists, business trips, and first-week arrivals who mainly need maps, messaging, and booking apps.

A Dutch mobile plan makes more sense when local calls matter or the stay starts stretching beyond a quick arrival window. That is when local prepaid eSIMs and Sim Only plans begin to solve different problems from a travel package.

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What if you need calls, texts, or a Dutch phone number?

Many travel eSIMs are still data-only. That is different from a Dutch number, a US add-on number, app-based calling on WhatsApp, or full local voice and SMS support on a Dutch prepaid plan. If calls matter, compare that feature first, because it is one of the easiest details to misunderstand.

Airalo: best for flexible short-stay options

If you want to compare plan formats before choosing a provider, Airalo makes that easier. The current Netherlands page separates data-only, data with calls and texts, unlimited, and fixed-data options, so it works well for short stays where you are still narrowing the format as much as the brand.

KPN is listed on the Netherlands page.

The current local page showed unlimited packages from 3 to 30 days.

Airalo’s help center says some packages must be used within a set period after purchase.

Voice and SMS depend on the package you open, not the brand name alone.

Nomad: best for hotspot-friendly travelers

For tethering, Nomad is one of the clearer options in this group. Its Netherlands page names KPN and Vodafone, confirms hotspot support, and gives you both fixed-data plans and unlimited-style day plans.

Hotspot support is clearly confirmed.

Unlimited-style plans drop to 512 kbps after the daily high-speed allowance.

Plans can be installed now and activated within 60 days of purchase.

Phone-number support depends on the plan. Nomad’s current Netherlands page says some eSIMs include a local phone number, so check the exact package before buying.

Saily: best for security-minded visitors

Saily leans into app convenience and privacy tools. It is backed by Nord Security, and the Netherlands page says hotspot use has no restrictions and that plans can auto-activate on arrival once the line is switched on.

Good fit if you want connectivity and security features in one app.

The plan window is up to 180 days after purchase.

Network names are not clearly disclosed on the public Netherlands page.

Calls and texts rely on a separate US number add-on, not a Dutch number.

Lyca Mobile: best for a Dutch number and local prepaid service

Among the options here, Lyca Mobile behaves most like a local Dutch line. The prepaid eSIM page we reviewed offered a Dutch number, KPN network access, and bundles that include national calls and SMS, which is exactly what many new arrivals need.

Bundel XS showed 5 GB for €10 over 30 days.

That bundle also included unlimited national calls and SMS.

Lyca says its eSIM uses the KPN network.

The current FAQ says activation should happen in the Netherlands before using the line abroad.

Holafly: best for unlimited phone data on short trips

Holafly takes a different approach: you pick days instead of gigabytes. That is appealing for short trips, but the trade-off is that hotspot sharing is capped and fair-use wording still matters even on unlimited plans.

The current Netherlands page listed Vodafone Netherlands and KPN.

Hotspot sharing is limited to 1 GB per day.

Plans are data-only, with no standard calls or SMS.

Speeds can be temporarily reduced under local fair-use controls.

Ubigi: best for simple data plans and multi-device users

Ubigi keeps things simple. The current Netherlands plan page showed KPN, Smartstart activation, and data sharing, which makes it practical for phones, tablets, and some laptops.