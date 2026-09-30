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Best eSIM for the Netherlands: top picks compared

Looking for the best eSIM for the Netherlands? The first decision is usually whether you need a short-stay travel eSIM or a Dutch mobile plan with a Dutch number.

Roy Pallas
Written by
Philipp Spitzenpfeil
Reviewed byPhilipp Spitzenpfeil
Last updated
Happy traveler using smart phone while arriving at the airport. Copy space.

This guide is for visitors, newly arrived expats, and short-term residents who need data quickly. Provider pages were checked on 25 September 2026, so prices, features, fair-use rules, coverage, and speeds can change. We compare price, validity, hotspot use, calls and texts, activation timing, network transparency, and when a Dutch mobile plan may make more sense.

Key takeaways

  • For a short trip, a travel eSIM is often the easiest option because you can install it before you fly.
  • If you need a Dutch number for housing, deliveries, or callbacks, a local prepaid eSIM can be more useful than a data-only travel plan.
  • “Unlimited” does not always mean unrestricted; some plans still limit hotspot use or reduce high-speed data after a threshold.
  • Hotspot support is plan-specific, so check the exact product page before paying.
  • If you already have an EU or EEA home plan, the Netherlands may already be covered under Roam Like at Home, subject to fair-use limits.
  • eSIM compatibility is not enough on its own; your phone also needs to be unlocked.

Best eSIMs for the Netherlands compared

There is no one universal winner here. “Best” means best for a specific job: short-stay setup, a Dutch number, hotspot use, or date-based unlimited phone data. Prices below use the currency shown on each provider page when we reviewed it, and display currency can vary by site settings. Use the table to shortlist options, then open the live product page before you pay.

Methodology: Provider pages were checked on 25 September 2026. Prices and features can change. Coverage and speed vary by device, location, congestion, and time of day.

ProviderExample planData and calls/SMSNetwork and hotspotActivation
Airalo$11.50 USD, 3 daysUnlimited plan shown on the Netherlands page. Check the exact package to confirm whether it is data-only or includes calls and texts.KPN disclosed. Airalo supports hotspot use when the device and network allow it; unlimited packages remain subject to the plan’s fair-use policy.Most plans start when the eSIM connects to a supported network, although some plans may start at installation. Check the package validity policy before purchase.
NomadUSD4.50, 1 GB, 7 daysMany plans are data-first, while some current Nomad eSIMs can include a local phone number. Unlimited-style plans slow to 512 kbps after the daily high-speed allowance, so check the exact package before buying.KPN and Vodafone disclosed. Hotspot supported.Install now, then activate within 60 days of purchase. Plan starts on first connection.
SailyUS$3.99, 1 GB, 7 daysMain travel plans are data-first. Calls and SMS need a separate US number add-on, not a Dutch number.Local networks are not named. No hotspot restrictions stated.Plans have a 180-day activation window and activate on arrival if the eSIM is turned on.
UbigiUS$33, 50 GB, 30 daysData-only. Good fit if you are happy using apps for calls and messages.KPN disclosed. Data sharing allowed.Smartstart begins on arrival. Unused plans expire after 6 months.
Lyca Mobile€10, 5 GB, 30 daysIncludes a Dutch number and unlimited national calls and SMS, subject to Lyca Mobile’s fair-use policy.KPN disclosed. Hotspot and tethering are supported on Lyca Mobile eSIM plans.QR-code setup after purchase. The current FAQ says you should activate it while in the Netherlands.
Holafly$11.90 USD, 3 daysData-only, with no regular calls or SMS. Unlimited phone data is subject to fair-use wording on speed.Vodafone Netherlands and KPN disclosed. Hotspot sharing is capped at 1 GB per day.Install before travel. The plan starts when it connects to a supported network at the destination.

How to choose the best eSIM for the Netherlands

The biggest mistake is treating every eSIM as the same product. Some are short-stay travel plans built around fast setup, while others behave more like Dutch mobile service with a Dutch number and local calling.

A common question is whether the cheapest option is the safest option. Trip length, tethering needs, activation timing, and number support usually matter more than the headline price.

  • Match the plan to your stay length, not just the promo price.
  • Decide whether you only need data or also a Dutch number.
  • Look for clear hotspot wording on the exact plan.
  • Read when the validity clock starts: at purchase, installation, or first connection.
  • Treat “unlimited” as a label to test, not a promise with no limits.

Decide whether you need a travel eSIM or a Dutch mobile plan

Travel eSIMs are data-first plans you can install before arrival and use right away. They fit tourists, business trips, and first-week arrivals who mainly need maps, messaging, and booking apps.

A Dutch mobile plan makes more sense when local calls matter or the stay starts stretching beyond a quick arrival window. That is when local prepaid eSIMs and Sim Only plans begin to solve different problems from a travel package.

Manage your multi-currency spending easily with Wise

Moving to or spending time in the Netherlands? Wise lets you hold and convert over 40 currencies at the mid-market rate with no hidden fees. You get local account details to send, receive, and spend money seamlessly with a debit card.

What if you need calls, texts, or a Dutch phone number?

Many travel eSIMs are still data-only. That is different from a Dutch number, a US add-on number, app-based calling on WhatsApp, or full local voice and SMS support on a Dutch prepaid plan. If calls matter, compare that feature first, because it is one of the easiest details to misunderstand.

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Airalo: best for flexible short-stay options

If you want to compare plan formats before choosing a provider, Airalo makes that easier. The current Netherlands page separates data-only, data with calls and texts, unlimited, and fixed-data options, so it works well for short stays where you are still narrowing the format as much as the brand.

  • KPN is listed on the Netherlands page.
  • The current local page showed unlimited packages from 3 to 30 days.
  • Airalo’s help center says some packages must be used within a set period after purchase.
  • Voice and SMS depend on the package you open, not the brand name alone.

Nomad: best for hotspot-friendly travelers

For tethering, Nomad is one of the clearer options in this group. Its Netherlands page names KPN and Vodafone, confirms hotspot support, and gives you both fixed-data plans and unlimited-style day plans.

  • Hotspot support is clearly confirmed.
  • Unlimited-style plans drop to 512 kbps after the daily high-speed allowance.
  • Plans can be installed now and activated within 60 days of purchase.
  • Phone-number support depends on the plan. Nomad’s current Netherlands page says some eSIMs include a local phone number, so check the exact package before buying.

Saily: best for security-minded visitors

Saily leans into app convenience and privacy tools. It is backed by Nord Security, and the Netherlands page says hotspot use has no restrictions and that plans can auto-activate on arrival once the line is switched on.

  • Good fit if you want connectivity and security features in one app.
  • The plan window is up to 180 days after purchase.
  • Network names are not clearly disclosed on the public Netherlands page.
  • Calls and texts rely on a separate US number add-on, not a Dutch number.

Lyca Mobile: best for a Dutch number and local prepaid service

Among the options here, Lyca Mobile behaves most like a local Dutch line. The prepaid eSIM page we reviewed offered a Dutch number, KPN network access, and bundles that include national calls and SMS, which is exactly what many new arrivals need.

  • Bundel XS showed 5 GB for €10 over 30 days.
  • That bundle also included unlimited national calls and SMS.
  • Lyca says its eSIM uses the KPN network.
  • The current FAQ says activation should happen in the Netherlands before using the line abroad.

Holafly: best for unlimited phone data on short trips

Holafly takes a different approach: you pick days instead of gigabytes. That is appealing for short trips, but the trade-off is that hotspot sharing is capped and fair-use wording still matters even on unlimited plans.

  • The current Netherlands page listed Vodafone Netherlands and KPN.
  • Hotspot sharing is limited to 1 GB per day.
  • Plans are data-only, with no standard calls or SMS.
  • Speeds can be temporarily reduced under local fair-use controls.

Ubigi: best for simple data plans and multi-device users

Ubigi keeps things simple. The current Netherlands plan page showed KPN, Smartstart activation, and data sharing, which makes it practical for phones, tablets, and some laptops.

  • Our example plan was 50 GB for 30 days at US$33.
  • Smartstart means the validity period begins on arrival.
  • Unused plans expire after 6 months.
  • If you need regular calls, SMS, or a longer resident setup, a Dutch mobile plan is the better fit.
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What to do if you need a Dutch number or longer-term service

If you are staying for several months, signing up for services, or relying on local callbacks, compare local options separately from travel eSIMs. Travel plans are built for fast data, while Dutch mobile plans for expats are more useful when you need ongoing calling, billing stability, or a Dutch number that keeps working beyond a short stay.

Useful local options to compare include Lyca Mobile for prepaid or Sim Only service, Simyo for prepaid and Sim Only on KPN, KPN TravelSIM for data-only European travel use, and Odido SimWallet for app-based prepaid data. If your first month also includes deposits or other setup costs, sending money to and from the Netherlands can become part of the same arrival checklist.

  • Choose Lyca Mobile or Simyo if a Dutch number matters.
  • Compare KPN TravelSIM and Odido SimWallet as data-first options, not full resident voice plans.
  • Recheck current sign-up, ID, activation, and payment requirements before you commit.
  • Decide whether a short contract, prepaid line, or app-managed data plan matches your stay.
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Compatibility, activation, and fair-use checks before you buy

Many real-world eSIM problems have nothing to do with Dutch coverage. They come from a locked phone, a misunderstood activation window, or an unlimited plan that turns out to have a daily high-speed cap.

Before you pay, run this quick check:

  • Check that your phone supports eSIM.
  • Confirm that the phone is unlocked.
  • Note when the plan validity starts.
  • Verify hotspot, fair-use, and number rules on the exact product page.

Check that your phone is eSIM-compatible and unlocked

On iPhone, go to Settings, General, About, then check Carrier Lock. On Pixel, Samsung, and other Android phones, confirm both eSIM support and carrier compatibility in settings and the manufacturer help pages. A phone can support eSIM and still reject a travel plan if it is carrier-locked.

Verify activation timing, hotspot rules, and fair-use limits

Check whether the plan starts on installation, first network connection, or after a provider deadline. Then look for three details that change the real value of the plan: hotspot access, high-speed limits on unlimited offers, and whether the line includes only data, a non-Dutch add-on number, or a true Dutch number. Some EU or EEA home plans already cover the Netherlands under Roam Like at Home, but fair-use limits can still apply.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about best eSIMs for the Netherlands

Does eSIM work in the Netherlands?

Yes. On a compatible, unlocked phone, eSIM works in the Netherlands. In practice, compatibility depends on your phone, carrier-lock status, and the provider’s Dutch network partner.

Is a travel eSIM better than a Dutch SIM card for short stays?

For most short stays, a travel eSIM can get you online quickly. A Dutch prepaid option can be more useful if you need local calls, SMS, or a Dutch number during the stay.

Can I get a Netherlands eSIM with a Dutch phone number?

You can, but usually through a local provider rather than a travel data-first brand. If you need a Dutch number, compare local prepaid or Sim Only options such as Lyca Mobile or Simyo.

Do unlimited data eSIMs in the Netherlands really have limits?

Often they do. An unlimited plan can still have daily high-speed caps, throttling, hotspot limits, or fair-use wording, so check the exact terms before you buy.

When should I install and activate my eSIM for the Netherlands?

Before departure is usually the simplest time to install it, as long as you have stable Wi-Fi. Check whether the plan starts on installation, first connection in the Netherlands, or after a provider deadline.

Can I use hotspot with a Netherlands eSIM?

Sometimes, but the rule is plan-specific. Check the exact provider and package rather than assuming tethering is included.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. EU roaming rules and Roam Like at Home context, European Commission — Roaming
  2. Fair-use policy and sustainability review for EU roaming, European Commission — Roaming fair-use review
  3. Travel eSIM guidance and carrier-lock checks for iPhone, Apple Support — Use eSIM while traveling internationally with your iPhone
  4. Current Pixel eSIM setup path and activation guidance, Google Pixel Help — Set up a new eSIM on your Pixel phone
  5. Galaxy eSIM setup and SIM manager guidance, Samsung Support — SIM cards and eSIM for Galaxy devices
  6. Galaxy network-lock status and unlock menu guidance, Samsung Support — Connection options for Galaxy devices
  7. Netherlands eSIM plan types, pricing, and network partner, Airalo — Netherlands eSIM
  8. Hotspot and tethering support for Airalo eSIMs, Airalo Help Center — Personal Hotspot and tethering
  9. Fair-use limits and hotspot rules for unlimited Airalo plans, Airalo — Unlimited Data Plans Fair Use Policy
  10. Activation timing and validity-start rules for Airalo eSIMs, Airalo Help Center — When does my eSIM data package expire?
  11. Netherlands pricing, networks, activation window, hotspot, and phone-number support, Nomad — Netherlands travel eSIM
  12. Netherlands plan pricing, activation window, and hotspot information, Saily — Netherlands eSIM
  13. US-based phone-number add-on for calls and SMS, Saily Help Center — What is a Saily phone number?
  14. Netherlands 50 GB plan, Smartstart activation, KPN network, and data sharing, Ubigi — Netherlands 50 GB data plan
  15. Bundle XS pricing, data allowance, national calls and SMS, and fair-use terms, Lyca Mobile Netherlands — Bundle XS
  16. Dutch eSIM number, hotspot support, QR-code setup, and activation guidance, Lyca Mobile Netherlands — eSIM at Schiphol and in the Netherlands
  17. KPN network used by Lyca Mobile Netherlands, Lyca Mobile Netherlands — Network coverage
  18. Unlimited Netherlands eSIM pricing, network partners, tethering limits, activation, and fair-use terms, Holafly — Netherlands eSIM
  19. TravelSIM data packages, activation timing, hotspot use, and payment information, KPN — TravelSIM
  20. App-based prepaid data bundles, hotspot use, automatic activation, and sign-up requirements, Odido — SimWallet
  21. Dutch-address requirement, eSIM activation process, KPN network, and identity verification, Simyo — eSIM in Europe
  22. Wise account multi-currency functionality and supported currency count, Wise Help Centre — What is a Wise Account?
Roy Pallas

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after spending several years in Germany, Roy Pallas is a writer, blogger, editor, and video content creator with more than a decade of experience in digital publishing. Since 2012, he has been creating, editing, and managing educational content across blogs, email campaigns, social media, and video platforms. He also has a background as an artist and drawing instructor, which brings a strong visual and creative dimension to his work.

More articles by Roy Pallas
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