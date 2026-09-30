Best eSIM for the Netherlands: top picks compared

House & Home
Looking for the best eSIM for the Netherlands? The first decision is usually whether you need a short-stay travel eSIM or a Dutch mobile plan with a Dutch number.
This guide is for visitors, newly arrived expats, and short-term residents who need data quickly. Provider pages were checked on 25 September 2026, so prices, features, fair-use rules, coverage, and speeds can change. We compare price, validity, hotspot use, calls and texts, activation timing, network transparency, and when a Dutch mobile plan may make more sense.
There is no one universal winner here. “Best” means best for a specific job: short-stay setup, a Dutch number, hotspot use, or date-based unlimited phone data. Prices below use the currency shown on each provider page when we reviewed it, and display currency can vary by site settings. Use the table to shortlist options, then open the live product page before you pay.
Methodology: Provider pages were checked on 25 September 2026. Prices and features can change. Coverage and speed vary by device, location, congestion, and time of day.
|Provider
|Example plan
|Data and calls/SMS
|Network and hotspot
|Activation
|Airalo
|$11.50 USD, 3 days
|Unlimited plan shown on the Netherlands page. Check the exact package to confirm whether it is data-only or includes calls and texts.
|KPN disclosed. Airalo supports hotspot use when the device and network allow it; unlimited packages remain subject to the plan’s fair-use policy.
|Most plans start when the eSIM connects to a supported network, although some plans may start at installation. Check the package validity policy before purchase.
|Nomad
|USD4.50, 1 GB, 7 days
|Many plans are data-first, while some current Nomad eSIMs can include a local phone number. Unlimited-style plans slow to 512 kbps after the daily high-speed allowance, so check the exact package before buying.
|KPN and Vodafone disclosed. Hotspot supported.
|Install now, then activate within 60 days of purchase. Plan starts on first connection.
|Saily
|US$3.99, 1 GB, 7 days
|Main travel plans are data-first. Calls and SMS need a separate US number add-on, not a Dutch number.
|Local networks are not named. No hotspot restrictions stated.
|Plans have a 180-day activation window and activate on arrival if the eSIM is turned on.
|Ubigi
|US$33, 50 GB, 30 days
|Data-only. Good fit if you are happy using apps for calls and messages.
|KPN disclosed. Data sharing allowed.
|Smartstart begins on arrival. Unused plans expire after 6 months.
|Lyca Mobile
|€10, 5 GB, 30 days
|Includes a Dutch number and unlimited national calls and SMS, subject to Lyca Mobile’s fair-use policy.
|KPN disclosed. Hotspot and tethering are supported on Lyca Mobile eSIM plans.
|QR-code setup after purchase. The current FAQ says you should activate it while in the Netherlands.
|Holafly
|$11.90 USD, 3 days
|Data-only, with no regular calls or SMS. Unlimited phone data is subject to fair-use wording on speed.
|Vodafone Netherlands and KPN disclosed. Hotspot sharing is capped at 1 GB per day.
|Install before travel. The plan starts when it connects to a supported network at the destination.
The biggest mistake is treating every eSIM as the same product. Some are short-stay travel plans built around fast setup, while others behave more like Dutch mobile service with a Dutch number and local calling.
A common question is whether the cheapest option is the safest option. Trip length, tethering needs, activation timing, and number support usually matter more than the headline price.
Travel eSIMs are data-first plans you can install before arrival and use right away. They fit tourists, business trips, and first-week arrivals who mainly need maps, messaging, and booking apps.
A Dutch mobile plan makes more sense when local calls matter or the stay starts stretching beyond a quick arrival window. That is when local prepaid eSIMs and Sim Only plans begin to solve different problems from a travel package.
Moving to or spending time in the Netherlands? Wise lets you hold and convert over 40 currencies at the mid-market rate with no hidden fees. You get local account details to send, receive, and spend money seamlessly with a debit card.
Many travel eSIMs are still data-only. That is different from a Dutch number, a US add-on number, app-based calling on WhatsApp, or full local voice and SMS support on a Dutch prepaid plan. If calls matter, compare that feature first, because it is one of the easiest details to misunderstand.
If you want to compare plan formats before choosing a provider, Airalo makes that easier. The current Netherlands page separates data-only, data with calls and texts, unlimited, and fixed-data options, so it works well for short stays where you are still narrowing the format as much as the brand.
For tethering, Nomad is one of the clearer options in this group. Its Netherlands page names KPN and Vodafone, confirms hotspot support, and gives you both fixed-data plans and unlimited-style day plans.
Saily leans into app convenience and privacy tools. It is backed by Nord Security, and the Netherlands page says hotspot use has no restrictions and that plans can auto-activate on arrival once the line is switched on.
Among the options here, Lyca Mobile behaves most like a local Dutch line. The prepaid eSIM page we reviewed offered a Dutch number, KPN network access, and bundles that include national calls and SMS, which is exactly what many new arrivals need.
Holafly takes a different approach: you pick days instead of gigabytes. That is appealing for short trips, but the trade-off is that hotspot sharing is capped and fair-use wording still matters even on unlimited plans.
Ubigi keeps things simple. The current Netherlands plan page showed KPN, Smartstart activation, and data sharing, which makes it practical for phones, tablets, and some laptops.
If you are staying for several months, signing up for services, or relying on local callbacks, compare local options separately from travel eSIMs. Travel plans are built for fast data, while Dutch mobile plans for expats are more useful when you need ongoing calling, billing stability, or a Dutch number that keeps working beyond a short stay.
Useful local options to compare include Lyca Mobile for prepaid or Sim Only service, Simyo for prepaid and Sim Only on KPN, KPN TravelSIM for data-only European travel use, and Odido SimWallet for app-based prepaid data. If your first month also includes deposits or other setup costs, sending money to and from the Netherlands can become part of the same arrival checklist.
Many real-world eSIM problems have nothing to do with Dutch coverage. They come from a locked phone, a misunderstood activation window, or an unlimited plan that turns out to have a daily high-speed cap.
Before you pay, run this quick check:
On iPhone, go to Settings, General, About, then check Carrier Lock. On Pixel, Samsung, and other Android phones, confirm both eSIM support and carrier compatibility in settings and the manufacturer help pages. A phone can support eSIM and still reject a travel plan if it is carrier-locked.
Check whether the plan starts on installation, first network connection, or after a provider deadline. Then look for three details that change the real value of the plan: hotspot access, high-speed limits on unlimited offers, and whether the line includes only data, a non-Dutch add-on number, or a true Dutch number. Some EU or EEA home plans already cover the Netherlands under Roam Like at Home, but fair-use limits can still apply.
FAQ
Yes. On a compatible, unlocked phone, eSIM works in the Netherlands. In practice, compatibility depends on your phone, carrier-lock status, and the provider’s Dutch network partner.
For most short stays, a travel eSIM can get you online quickly. A Dutch prepaid option can be more useful if you need local calls, SMS, or a Dutch number during the stay.
You can, but usually through a local provider rather than a travel data-first brand. If you need a Dutch number, compare local prepaid or Sim Only options such as Lyca Mobile or Simyo.
Often they do. An unlimited plan can still have daily high-speed caps, throttling, hotspot limits, or fair-use wording, so check the exact terms before you buy.
Before departure is usually the simplest time to install it, as long as you have stable Wi-Fi. Check whether the plan starts on installation, first connection in the Netherlands, or after a provider deadline.
Sometimes, but the rule is plan-specific. Check the exact provider and package rather than assuming tethering is included.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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