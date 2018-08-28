Fashion outlet shopping in the Netherlands

You might notice that all the major Dutch cities are full of chain stores. Thankfully, there’s more to retail in the Netherlands than the high street. For the big brands, consider shopping fashion outlets, shops run directly by manufacturers at lower prices. The lowdown on fashion outlet shopping

Fashion outlets in the Netherlands

The lowdown on fashion outlet shopping Fashion outlets are common stomping grounds for getting a good deal. In the Netherlands, however, only got its first fashion outlet center in 2001 with the launch of Batavia Stad. It’s still something of an emerging concept here. In a nutshell, manufacturers offer their products directly to customers, often at a reduced price. The wares they offer are often specifically for outlet shopping. As such, they aren’t always the top quality or the same products you’d get at upscale shops. As a shopper, you get the benefit of a wider selection from your favorite brands, for a good price. With that philosophy, it’s a wonder it took the merchant-minded Dutch so long to get to the party! Outlet shopping is available throughout Europe but never quite made it to the Netherlands because of continuous disputes between the local and national governments, as well as resistance from smaller retailers.

Fashion outlets in the Netherlands Batavia Stad is an outdoor outlet shopping center located in Lelystad just north of Amsterdam. It boasts more than 250 international fashion and lifestyle brands. These include Hugo Boss, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike, Adidas, Lacoste, Björn Borg, Calvin Klein, Denham, Levi’s, and more. More than just clothes, they also have shops offering accessories and jewelry, sports, housewares, electronics, and home goods, as well as shoes and sunglasses. You can also find there some spots for food and drinks to refuel while you’re shopping. Batavia Stad is open daily from 10:00 till at least 18:00, with weekend hours till 20:00. In the summer, they’re open until 20:00 all week. If you’re a Flying Blue member, you get 2 Award Miles per euro spent at Batavia Stad. Roermond is the largest designer outlet in Benelux and Germany, with more than 180 shops and 25 restaurants. It’s in the south of the Netherlands, halfway between Eindhoven and Maastricht. They offer classic designer brands like Armani, Burberry, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Versace, as well as some High Street brands like The Body Shop and O’Neill. It’s easy to shop late at Roermond, too: they’re open daily till 20:00. Rosada is another outlet, located in Roosendaal, a 30-minute drive from Rotterdam and Antwerp. They offer just over 70 stores, mainly High Street brands, including Suit Supply, Nike, Levi’s, Skechers, Guess, and G-Star Raw. Rosada is open daily from 10:00 to 18:00.