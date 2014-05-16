Groningen Marenland-Recreatie Winsum (Winsum) Situated on the outskirts of the picturesque village of Winsum, Marenland-Recreatie offers canoeing and has plentiful walking and cycling routes, as well as giving a front-row seat to a scenic landscape.

Friesland Watersportcentrum Tacozijl (Lemmer) Rent a motorboat and enjoy cruising the Friesian lakes and IJselmeer –exhilarating family fun! Recreatiecentrum De Wâldsang (Bakkeveen) De Wâldsang is situated in the middle of a nature park and is also known for its wonderful woodland, dunes, and moors.

Drenthe Thyencamp (Hooghalen) A quiet and comfortable campsite in the village of Hooghalen. Its facilities include spacious wooden lodges as well as cabins for that rustic experience with a touch of comfort.

Overijssel Vakantiecentrum Besthmenerberg (Ommen) You’ll find a natural serenity in this landscape with loads of space for the family to spread out in. Camping ‘t Hazenbos (Buurse-Haaksbergen) Suitable for families with young children, Camping ‘t Hazenbos is also ideal for cyclists, trackers, backpackers, and the elderly. It’s also a 10-minute drive from the beach, which features a pirate bunker for the kids.

Flevoland Rivièra Parc Rivièra Parc is on the magnificent Veluwemeer Lake which has its very own beach in the heart of the Dutch countryside.

Gelderland Recreatieoord de Panoven (Zevenaar) This holiday resort has a well-preserved industrial heritage estate dating back in 1860, where guests can experience the traditional brick and roofing tile trade as well as becoming one with nature. Kampeercentrum De Hooge Veluwe (Arnhem) This campsite is situated in the middle of the woods, right in front of the National Park De Hoge Veluwe and it’s also just three miles from the Burgers Zoo. The Open Air Museum is also nearby, just 20 minutes by bus from the bustling centre of Arnhem.

Noord-Holland Klein Varnebroek (Heiloo) This recreation park offers anglers the opportunity to fish in a number of lakes while hikers can enjoy a variety of beautiful rambling paths. You can also burn off steam or just float in Klein Varnebroek‘s heated swimming pool. There are several play areas for children and also a recreation room for tiny tots. Heiloo Situated near Alkmaar with its world-famous cheese market, Bergen, home popular with painters, writers, and architects, the beach-town Egmond aan Zee, as well as the tulip bulb village Limmen. Het Amsterdamse Bos (Amstelveen) Ideally located on the southern rim of the magnificent Amsterdamse Bos in Amstelveen, you’ll find yourself in the middle of nature yet very close to the city center of Amsterdam. Het Amsterdamse Bos offers charming, green camping spaces, and also paved camper sites.

Utrecht Vakantieoord De Maarnse Berg (Maarn) This destination is located in the center of the Netherlands in the province of Utrecht, hidden in beautiful natural surroundings. Natural, calm, spacious, and private are some of the words which sum up this park.

Zuid-Holland De Wijde Blick (Noordwijkerhout) Bungalow and caravan park De Wijde Blick is situated at Noordwijkerhout. Pure natural beauty in the form of long stretches of beaches and sand dunes as well as undisturbed forest areas. Le Parage (Noordwijk) Le Parage means “the area near the dunes,” a name well chosen since the camping is just next to the natural park Hollands Duin. A short walk brings one to the quiet beaches on the Dutch coast.

Zeeland Camping in de Bongerd (Oostkapelle) Just outside the cosy village of Oostkapelle, this park offers a carefree holiday space surrounded by trees. Set amidst the characteristic polders of Walcheren, it is only a bicycle ride away from the vast North Sea beaches. Weltevreden (Zoutelande) With its unique location, Weltevreden is at the edge of the village and at the foot of the dunes which gives immediate access to the beautiful south-facing beach of Zoutelande.

Noord-Brabant Vakantiecentrum De Zwarte Bergen De Zwarte Bergen is a 25-hectare campsite nestling in the heart of rustic villages and unspoiled countryside. It offers facilities include Wi-Fi, a café and restaurants, a supermarket, as well as a pool and play areas for the kids. Camping de Paal Awarded Beste Europese Kindercamping (Best European Children’s Camp) in 2009, Camping de Paal has an indoor subtropical pool that the kids won’t be able to get enough of; sports facilities for football, volleyball, basketball, and badminton; a children’s farm with a variety of animals; and also theatre performances from Pipi Langkous to Pocahontas. Camping de Paal is simply one big playground for children of all ages.

Limburg Camping Den Driesch (Valkenburg a/d Geul) Camping Den Driesch is especially suited to motor homes, which is ideally situated 500 meters from the centre of Valkenburg — the historic town center is rich in culture, architecture and cuisine. Klein Vink (Arcen) A spacious recreational park situated around a 30-hectare lake, peaceful and in natural surroundings, but not too out of the way. Make the most of this beautiful park campsite in natural surroundings with Klein Vink‘s spacious camp areas, a bathing beach, and also various sports facilities. The Netherlands is a country that has a plethora of activities, culture, and history that unwind and invigorate. Whichever camping haven, activities, and facilities you decide on, following the Dutch camping route is sure to blow out the cobwebs and give you a new lease of life.