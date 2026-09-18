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Best bank account for international students in the Netherlands 2026

The right approach to managing your money while studying in the Netherlands can depend on a whole range of factors.

Claire Millard
Written by
Last updated

Your nationality, whether you already have a SEPA account, whether you have a Dutch address and BSN yet, how long you will study, and how often you need international transfers or currency conversion all make a difference. This guide is here to pick the right provider for your unique needs

Key takeaways

  • Transacting as a student: International students need a student account to pay rent, buy groceries, split bills with housemates, receive money from home, and set up transport or subscriptions.
  • Everyday utility: A Dutch account eases daily life, though an existing SEPA account may suffice for basic payments and direct debits.
  • Application requirements: Rules for BSN (Burgerservicenummer or Citizen Service Number), proof-of-enrollment, and Dutch address verification differ by product and banking provider.
  • Cost comparison: Look beyond headline monthly fees to assess overall expenses like foreign transaction costs, card usage, and eligibility.
  • Multi-currency solutions: Consider using a travel card or multi-currency account as a complement for international transfers and spending in non-euro currencies.

Do international students need a Dutch bank account?

Not always. If you already have a SEPA, or Single Euro Payments Area, account that handles euro transfers and direct debits well, you may not need a second account on day one. If you are only in the Netherlands for one semester and your existing euro account already works well, you may decide not to open another account.

Dutch companies also should not reject an EU IBAN simply because it comes from another member state. If a landlord, employer, or service provider refuses your account only because the country code is not Dutch, that can be IBAN discrimination.

Still, a Dutch account can make daily life smoother. It can help when you need to receive a salary, scholarship refund, immigration deposit refund, or family support, and when you want easier access to Tikkie and iDEAL, which is shifting in phases to eventually rebrand as Wero. Both Tikkie and Wero allow simple, direct payments from one European bank to another, without needing to share your bank information every time.

One important watchout: do not treat a foreign credit card as your main fallback. Credit cards can incur high fees when used for spending or cash withdrawals in foreign countries, making this a costly route for international students in the Netherlands.

Top 5 bank account options for international students

No single provider is right for every student. Your best option depends on whether you need a full Dutch bank setup, a first-weeks solution before your BSN arrives, or a companion account for foreign currency and travel.

Provider/productProduct typeStudent eligibilityBSN/address requirementRegular costLocal payment featuresInternational-use strengths
ABN AMRO Student AccountDutch student current accountStudents aged 18 to 24 with a registered Dutch addressDutch address required. Eligible routes may allow BSN submission within 90 days€0 per month for international students on the Student PackageDutch debit card, local payment tools, mobile wallet supportGood fit if you want a major local bank with English support
ING Student AccountDutch student current accountFull-time students aged 18 to 30Non-EEA applicants can start without a BSN, then add BSN and Dutch address within 90 days€0 per monthDebit card, mobile payments, local payment toolsGood fit if you want a major local bank and a broader student age range
Rabobank Rabo FreeYouth/current account, not student-onlyYoung adults aged 18 to 28, including studentsOnline opening needs a BSN and Dutch address. Other cases may need direct contact€0 per month until age 28Debit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, payment requests, Scan & SplitGood for local spending and shared household costs
bunq student offerApp-based Dutch bank accountUniversity students aged 25 and under can get bunq Pro student pricing with proof of enrollmentCan start without a tax ID, then provide it within 90 days. ID and address rules vary by routebunq Pro is €9.99 per month at list price, free for eligible students after approval. bunq Free also existsDutch IBAN options, direct debits, mobile-first setupUseful if you want fast app setup and flexible account structure
Wise accountMulti-currency payment accountBroad adult eligibility where available, but not a Dutch student accountUsually no Dutch BSN needed to open, though regional checks applyNo fee to open, but card-ordering, conversion, and ATM fees can applyEuro balance, card spending, SEPA paymentsUseful for holding currencies, receiving money from abroad, and travel spending
*Details correct at time of research – 3 September 2026

Which account fits your needs?

  • Full Dutch bank account for a full degree: ABN AMRO or ING are often the most straightforward starting points.
  • Already have a BSN and want a simple local account: Rabo Free is worth a look, even though it is not student-only.
  • Prefer an app-first setup: bunq can be practical, but check when any student discount starts and what your plan includes.
  • Need help with incoming transfers, multiple currencies, or trips home: Wise can complement a Dutch bank account, rather than replace it.

What to compare when choosing a student account

Start with eligibility. Check the age limit, whether the product is truly for students or simply for young adults, whether you need a Dutch address first, and whether the provider lets you submit a BSN later. If proof of enrollment is required, check what documents count and whether you must renew them each year.

Then look beyond the monthly fee. A no-monthly-fee account can still cost more if the debit card is extra, cash withdrawals are limited, foreign currency spending is expensive, or a credit card is only available as a paid add-on.

Also compare the payment experience and the protection behind the product. For daily life, check SEPA transfers, automatic direct debits, English-language support, and current iDEAL/Wero access. For safety, check whether it is a bank account covered by a deposit guarantee or a payment account where funds are safeguarded instead.

How to open a student bank account in the Netherlands

Before you apply, remember that the BSN usually follows registration in the Basisregistratie Personen, or BRP, the Dutch municipal population register. If you are still arranging student housing in the Netherlands, that address step often controls when you can finish setting up your banking.

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For non-EU students, keep your documents from student visas in the Netherlands ready, because some providers ask for a residence permit or entry visa.

  1. Confirm that the account accepts your nationality, age, study type, and expected length of stay.
  2. Register at a Dutch address if the provider requires it before opening.
  3. Get your BSN through municipal registration in the BRP.
  4. Gather the documents before starting the application.
  5. Apply in the app, online, or at a branch, depending on the route offered for your documents.
  6. Complete identity and tax-residency checks carefully, because mismatched details can slow the process.
  7. Submit your BSN later only if the provider clearly says a grace period applies to your route.
  8. Activate your debit card and local payment tools as soon as the account is ready.

A practical document checklist usually includes:

  • a valid passport or accepted national ID card
  • a Dutch residence permit, if applicable
  • proof of Dutch address
  • your BSN, when required
  • proof of enrollment
  • your tax identification number and tax-residency details
  • a reachable mobile number, if requested

Using your account for everyday student life

Once active, your debit card becomes the main tool for daily spending. In the Netherlands, that usually means contactless payments in stores, online payments through iDEAL, and quick person-to-person requests through Tikkie or a bank app. During the transition period, you may also see iDEAL/Wero branding.

Rent and bills matter here because many recurring charges use automatic direct debit, known in Dutch as automatische incasso. That is common for rent, tuition installments, mobile plans, health insurance, and subscriptions.

Track those recurring payments early. If your account setup is still incomplete, keep an emergency payment method available so you can cover transport, groceries, or a deposit without relying on cash alone.

Also check ATM rules. Some accounts are generous for euro withdrawals but more expensive for foreign-currency cash or out-of-network machines. On a student budget, small cash fees can add up faster than you expect.

Receiving money from abroad and traveling as a student

If family support, scholarship money, or tuition payments are coming from outside the eurozone, the upfront fee is only part of the cost. Compare the exchange rate, the provider fee, any recipient-side fee, and the final amount that actually arrives in euros.

This matters because two providers can show similar transfer fees but deliver different end amounts. Often, the difference comes from the exchange-rate margin, the cost built into the rate itself rather than shown as a separate charge.

You may also want a setup that lets you keep euros alongside your home currency. That can help if you receive money in one currency, spend in another, and travel during breaks or visit home often.

Wise can be useful here. It’s not a Dutch student bank account, but it can help with international transfers, holding multiple currencies, and card spending while you study.

Planning to receive money from home or travel during your studies? Compare the total cost of converting, sending, and spending different currencies, along with the local banking features you still need in the Netherlands.

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Fees, security, and money protection

A student account that says €0 per month can still come with other costs. Check for card replacement fees, cash-withdrawal charges, foreign-currency markups, overdraft fees, and the price of any optional credit card.

Money protection depends on the legal entity behind the product. Deposits at Dutch banks are generally protected up to €100,000 per person, per bank. If you use a bank from another EU country that operates in the Netherlands, the home country’s equivalent scheme may apply.

You may also see accounts which use safeguarding instead of the deposit guarantee, which is different. A payment institution like Wise is required to keep customer funds separate from its own money, but that is not the same as statutory bank deposit protection. Always check the provider’s legal entity and protection information before comparing products.

Learn more about Wise

FAQ

FAQ

Can an international student open a bank account in the Netherlands without a BSN?

Sometimes, yes. Some providers let you start before you have a BSN and ask for it later. However, do check the exact route first, because the rule depends on the provider and your documents.

Do I need a Dutch bank account if I already have a European IBAN?

Not necessarily. If your existing SEPA account works for euro transfers and direct debits, it may cover the basics. Refusing it only because it comes from another EU country can be IBAN discrimination.

Are student bank accounts free in the Netherlands?

Some are, but not all in the same way. An account can have no monthly fee and still charge for foreign spending, card replacement, cash withdrawals, or an added credit card.

What documents do I need to open a student account?

You will usually need a passport or accepted ID. Many providers also ask for a Dutch address, BSN, proof of enrollment, and tax-residency details. Non-EU students may also need a residence permit or entry visa.

Can I use a Wise account instead of a Dutch student account?

Sometimes as a short-term or companion option. It can help with transfers, multiple currencies, and travel spending, but it may not cover every local payment feature you need in the Netherlands.

What happens to my student account when I graduate?

Many providers move you to a standard current account or normal plan once you no longer meet the student or age rules. Check when pricing changes and whether you need to switch products yourself.

What can you use while you wait for a local bank account?

If you are between arrival and full setup, focus on payment methods that keep you secure and ensure you can receive funds, such as an existing SEPA account, a functioning home-country debit card, limited cash, or a multi-currency provider like Wise. Prioritize booking your municipal registration appointment as soon as housing is confirmed to avoid delays with your BSN and subsequent bank account opening.

Useful resources

Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

More articles by Claire Millard
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