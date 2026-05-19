Top eSIM & SIM cards in Japan: A guide for expats 2026

The mobile network landscape in Japan Japan has four MNOs (Mobile Network Operators) who own the infrastructure such as phone masts and towers, as well as some MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) who operate through renting use of an MNO’s infrastructure and are usually cheaper. Japan has excellent 5G coverage throughout cities – in more rural areas 4G is usually available as a back up.

Will my phone work in Japan? (Frequencies & Compatibility) Your phone is likely to work as long as it is unlocked and uses 4G LTE Band 1 (2100 MHz) or Band 19 (800 MHz). Bear in mind that if you want to buy a local SIM in Japan you need to check your phone is not locked to your home carrier. If you’re thinking of an e-SIM rather than a physical SIM you’ll need to double check your specific device type – but most modern phones can handle an e-SIM which is convenient, cheap and gives you instant access to the network.

Cost of mobile data in Japan: What to expect Japanese mobile providers tend to offer a vast and fairly complicated range of plans, which may include bundled items like subscriptions, and which may also offer discounts if you sign up with others, based on data usage, age or other factors. This can make it quite complicated to navigate the options available – particularly if Japanese isn’t your first language. You can generally sign up for a mobile SIM package online or in a store. Some providers like Softbank offer specific locations which have English speaking in person support if you need language help. If you’re navigating the pricing models for yourself be sure to look through the details carefully. Providers may quote a headline cost, which is only really achievable if you also qualify for other discounts by signing up for additional products, spending with their partners and so on. Basics The cost of living in Japan in 2026 Read more

Mobile contracts vs. Prepaid: Which is right for you? Whether a longer term contract or prepaid monthly plan is right for you depends on how long you’re going to be in Japan, and whether or not you are employed and have a local credit history. You may find you can get a better plan as a fixed term contract if you can show a steady income, while visitors may be pointed toward prepaid SIMs instead. It’s also helpful to note that plans tend to be split out between data only and data + voice calls and SMS. If you’ll need a Japanese phone number, remember to look for plans with voice calls included.

Top 4 SIM card providers in Japan We’ve selected the top four SIM card providers in Japan based on coverage and network availability, and set out some key information side by side below. Each of these providers offers many different SIM plan types – so we’ve picked out one of the most popular for each as a pricing example. Plans may include additional product bundling such as Netflix subscriptions, or have ways of reducing the headline costs by buying additional services from the same provider. We’ll look at each SIM card provider in a little more detail next. Provider Good For… Monthly Cost Network Type Contract length eSIM Available? Registration Req. Docomo Largest provider, great 5G speeds Docomomax from 2398 JPY/month MNO Monthly or prepaid Yes ID documents needed Au Strong nationwide network Allstar pack from 9526 JPY/month MNO Monthly or prepaid Yes ID documents needed Softbank Broad range of plans Pay Toku unlimited from 9625 JPY/month MNO Monthly or prepaid Yes ID documents needed Rakuten Low cost plan options, family packages Saikyo Unlimited 3168 JPY/month MNO Monthly with variable data and add on options Yes ID documents needed *Details correct at time of research – 23rd April 2026 **Monthly costs based on one plan from each provider – selected as one of the most heavily marketed options at time of writing. Plan features and inclusions may not be comparable across providers. Other plans are also available. Docomo Good for: Maximum coverage within Japan, from the largest local network Key Plans: Docomo Max – plans vary from 1 GB to unlimited data monthly

Docomo Poikatsu MAX – unlimited data and extra inclusions, monthly plans

Docomo Poikatsu 20 – data from 20 GB to unlimited, with points earning opportunities

Docomo Mini – monthly smartphone plan with 4GB or 10GB; voice calls billed at 22 JPY/30 sec (not data-only, not prepaid) Pros Cons ✅Monthly and prepaid plan options

✅Largest telco in Japan with excellent coverage

✅Some bundling, offers and discounts available ❌Most pricing information is not available in English

❌Unlimited plans may be restricted during peak usage times Au Good for: Strong nationwide coverage including in more rural areas Key Plans: All Star plan includes 7 additional services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, with discounts for low data usage

DAZN Pack offers some free international usage monthly and unlimited data

Broad range of pack variants allowing you to pick a mix of add on and subscription bundles

Children and seniors can get specific dedicated plans

スマホミニプラン＋ 5G/4G — tiered smartphone plan (up to 5GB) with voice calls billed at 22 JPY/30 sec; not data-only Pros Cons ✅Known as a provider with an excellent coverage throughout the country

✅Huge range of plan options depending on what’s important to you

✅Data only plan options and ‘mini’ plans with less bundling also available ❌Some plans bundle multiple extras, which you may not need

❌Pricing can be complicated, including discounts for family usage, low data and paying by card Softbank Good for: Broad range of plans with both digital and in store support available in English (select branches) Key Plans: Pay Toku series of plans offering different data levels (including unlimited)

Merihari Unlimited Plus – unlimited data package

Mini Fit Plan Plus – data only pay as you go plan

Smartphone Debut Plan Plus which has different GB data offers depending on needs Pros Cons ✅Large range of plan options, including data only

✅Online store available (Japanese only)

✅Get help in some stores from English speakers ❌Very variable costing depending on plan selected

❌Complex pricing models which can be hard to understand Rakuten Good for: Newer provider with competitive and low cost plan options Key Plans: Saikyo Plan – costs depend on the date usage required

Saikyo U Next Plan which also bundles movies and anime

Variable pricing for individual and family users

Discounts and deals split out by age of customer, with discounts for younger people and reward earning for seniors for example Pros Cons ✅Small data packages can be very competitively priced

✅Family customers may get discounts when more than one person signs up

✅Get age appropriate discounts and perks ❌Relatively small number of plan options

❌Some bundled items have free trials, but will be charged once the trial ends

eSIM vs. Physical SIM: Which is better for Japan? If you have a compatible device, using an e-SIM can be a convenient option as you can manage the process of buying and activating it remotely with no need to switch out a physical SIM card. E-SIMs can be bought in advance from providers like Airalo or Holafly, or on arrival at the airport from Japanese telcos. All major local providers also offer e-SIMs for long-term use, which means that once you’ve decided which to select you don’t need to switch out your physical card. Basics Living as an expat in Japan Read more

Top Japan SIM cards for specific needs (Students, Nomads, Families) Different providers can suit different customer needs. Here are a few common use cases and which services may be a good bet. Suitable SIM card for families in Japan Check out Rakuten for family discounts, as well as age appropriate discounts and reward options for different family members. Suitable SIM card for international students in Japan International students may be looking for low cost plans which bundle international roaming, to allow for short trips exploring the area. For bundling, services from AU like the DAZN Pack can be a good pick, with 15 days of international roaming included monthly. Suitable mobile plan for digital nomads visiting Japan Digital nomads based in Japan may want unlimited data options, which are available from all the providers we’ve featured. Pick the plan which balances costs and convenience based on the other features you value.

Practicalities: How to get connected Getting your local SIM in Japan shouldn’t be too complicated. Here are the key steps you need to take: Where to buy You can buy a physical SIM at the airport, or at an official store, or concession store. ESIMs can also be bought online and in apps. This can be a convenient option if you’re in a hurry and need to get your phone sorted fast. If you’re buying your physical SIM or e-SIM with a foreign bank card, don’t forget you’ll often pay a foreign transaction fee to your bank. Instead, why not use Wise. With a Wise card you get the mid-market rate for currency conversion with no hidden markups and no foreign transaction fee when spending in foreign currencies*, helping you avoid additional fees on your SIM card purchase. ** Wise Payments Japan is licensed as Type 1 & 2 Fund Transfer Service Provider and registered to Kanto Local Finance Bureau. Wise Card is available to customers with a Japanese address. Other fees may apply for certain transaction types. Visit wise.com for the full fee schedule. Go to Wise Registration Documents needed You’ll be asked to provide a valid ID document when you buy a SIM in Japan. This can be your residence card and passport if you live in Japan. Some providers can also accept alternative ID documents or combinations of documents, so check what your preferred provider can accept. Topping up SIM cards in Japan are almost always most easily topped up using an app, although for providers with a branch network you may also be able to visit a store to ask a team member to help you top up in person.

How to switch mobile providers in Japan You should be able to keep your existing number if you have a Japanese phone already and want to switch providers. You’ll need the MNP associated with your existing phone to keep the number. Some providers like Rakuten complete the process for you by managing the MNP step themselves, rather than asking you to get the details from your old provider before you switch.