Key takeaways: Investing in Italy Italy has a large economy and many investment opportunities – getting professional advice is key to successfully investing in Italy or elsewhere

– getting professional advice is key to successfully investing in Italy or elsewhere Italy has an investment visa – which may be a route to citizenship over the long term – investments of 250,000 EUR – 2 million EUR are needed

– which may be a route to citizenship over the long term – investments of 250,000 EUR – 2 million EUR are needed Expats can invest in Italy in a pension or buying shares – many different options are available depending on individual needs

– many different options are available depending on individual needs Foreigners can buy Italian real estate – with no extra rules if you’re from the EU or other countries with reciprocal agreements with italy

– with no extra rules if you’re from the EU or other countries with reciprocal agreements with italy Choose a low cost service to convert and send currencies – providers like Wise have high limits, fees which get lower when you send over 20,000 GBP, and the mid-market exchange rate Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Italy? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you need to spend abroad, receive or send money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website

Investment in Italy Italy is the third largest economy in the Eurozone and the tenth worldwide, with a great geographic location giving access to the Mediterranean and beyond. Important industrial sectors include vehicle manufacture, and life sciences – and Italy is also famous for design, fashion and finance. Italy has a well trained workforce, but in 2024 had one of the lower employment rates in the EU. Overall, EC forecasts for Italy suggest stable GDP and slowly falling unemployment rates in the next few years. Italy has a savings culture, with many households choosing to save and invest where possible. As a result there are many different options if you’re thinking of investing in Italy, from accounts with local and national banks, through to higher risk assets like stocks and shares. How much is needed to invest in Italy to get citizenship? Italy has an Investor Visa which provides visa options for residence through investment. Investment amounts vary depending on the category – including thresholds of: 2 million EUR in Italian government bonds

500,000 EUR in an Italian limited company

250,000 EUR in an innovative Italian startup

1 million EUR in a philanthropic initiative Investor visas give access to the Schengen area, and may be a path to citizenship with 10+ years of continued investment in the country.

What to know before investing in Italy Seeking professional advice is crucial before making investments, especially for newcomers unfamiliar with local rules and regulations in Italy. Most banks and financial institutions have investment advisors available by appointment, including some which offer multi-lingual support services that may be handy for expats. Bear in mind that you don’t have to use the advisors on hand at your bank. Look for financial advisors familiar with the needs of expats who may be able to give an unbiased assessment of your options. As an expat investor it’s also important to remember that currency fluctuations can impact returns – get hit by a bad rate when repatriating your savings and you could end up with less than you expect in your home currency. Wise can help investors move money efficiently between countries with mid-market exchange rates and low fees on international transfers. Go to Wise

Savings account investments in Italy You’ll find an excellent range of savings accounts available from national and regional banks in Italy. Options include: Instant-access accounts

Long-term and time deposit accounts

Special accounts for children

Savings accounts intended for retirement Savings accounts made with credit institutions in Italy are protected by the deposit guarantee scheme up to 100,000 EUR per depositor. Banks including digital providers like N26 and more traditional banks like Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit Bank may be good options to start your search for the right account for you. You can compare the options for savings accounts on a site like The Banks.

Pension investments in Italy If you’re planning on staying in Italy for the rest of your life, you’ll need to make provisions for retirement. In most countries globally you’ll come across the three-pillar pension system: state, occupational, and private pensions. These options are also available for Italian residents. State pension To qualify for the old age pension in Italy you must have paid at least 20 years’ contributions, and be 65 years of age for males, or 60 years of age if you are a female. Pension amounts vary and are reassessed on a regular basis. You can get a pension forecast based on your own situation online. Occupational pensions Occupational pensions are arranged by your employer, and usually require both the employer and employee to make contributions. The format of the pension can change depending on the specific scheme. You may find defined contribution benefits which pay out based on the accumulated fund in the pension at the time of taking an annuity, or defined benefit schemes which pay out based on tenure and other factors. Generally to draw an occupational pension you’ll need to be 57 or older, with 35 years or more of service. Private pensions It’s also possible to arrange a private pension in Italy which may be used to supplement any annuity you might have from a state scheme or an occupational pension. Here there are many different pension types, so you may need to get advice to ensure you select the best private pension option for your situation.

Property investments in Italy You can invest in property in Italy freely if you’re from the EU or if your home country has a reciprocal agreement with Italy which means Italians can own property there. Generally, Italy is an attractive place for property investors as market access is quite straightforward. The Italian Government even has an Invest in Italy real estate portal which offers easy ways to find government owned property which is for sale, to encourage inward investment. Foreign ownership restrictions and eligibility Foreigners can buy property in Italy if they’re from the EU or from a country which has a reciprocal agreement with Italy. In this case you only need your ID, an Italian bank account and your Italian tax identification number to purchase property. If you don’t fall into one of these categories you’ll need to have additional paperwork to prove you’re able to buy an Italian property. Market conditions and pricing The Italian real estate market in 2025 is experiencing moderate growth, around 3% nationally. This hides some regional variation – property prices in Milan were up year on year close to 7% at the mid part of 2025 for example. Property prices do change a lot, and regional variations can be quite stark. For that reason you’ll need to take some time to learn more about the property market in the area of Italy you’re considering investing in, so you can spot good deals when they arise. Buying property in Italy? If you need to move a large payment overseas, Wise could help, with high transfer limits (usually around 1m GBP or equivalent), transfer fees which get lower when you send over 20,000 GBP, the mid-market exchange rate and a dedicated customer support team for large transfers. Mortgage options and costs If you need to pay for your Italian property with a mortgage you may find it easiest to work with a broker to secure the best possible mortgage as an expat in Italy. Significant deposits of around 30% of the property value are often required to secure a mortgage as an expat, with interest rates dependent on the mortgage type, value and duration. Insurance and protection requirements You may find that your bank requests that you get life insurance as a condition of taking out a mortgage. This isn’t always the case but may be needed, depending on the property and your personal situation. In this case you might want to use an insurance broker to support your search for a good insurance package for an expat – here are a couple of options to consider: Feather Insurance (broker)

3 Capital (broker)

Investment funds in Italy A popular option for many people in Italy is to use investment funds which are often overseen by fund managers who take over the job of picking assets and managing the portfolio for clients. If you invest in a fund your money is used to buy assets like shares, and you can profit from the growth of that asset, or from dividends paid while you own it. Different funds have their own focus. For example, you may choose a fund which buys into tech stocks only, or one which has a geographic focus, buying only US stocks for example. There are many different options, usually offered by large banks like Intesa Sanpaolo, as well as smaller independent investment managers. Supervision of investment providers in Italy is looked after by the Banca d’Italia, to keep customers as safe as possible. Types of investment funds Common types of investment finds you may see include: Exchange-traded funds (ETF) – low-cost, easy to trade funds indexed to stock exchanges

– low-cost, easy to trade funds indexed to stock exchanges Equity/stock funds – investing in stocks and shares for long-term growth

– investing in stocks and shares for long-term growth Bond/debt funds – investing in bonds with periodic dividends

– investing in bonds with periodic dividends Mixed funds – combination of shares and bonds

– combination of shares and bonds Hedge funds – private funds with higher returns but more expensive and risky Before you choose the right funds for your needs, take some time comparing fund performance against fees, and seeking professional advice to ensure you buy into the right options for your investment goals.

Investing in stocks and shares in Italy The Italian stock exchange is the Borsa Italiana – there are many helpful tools online on the exchange website which allow you to view trends, search for assets and generally get a feel for the market. Popular indices include the IT40 which tracks the 40 most traded and largest companies on the Italian stock exchange. You can invest in stocks through investment funds managed by individuals, or pick stocks yourself by buying individual assets. This is easily done with online and in-app stock trading platforms. Bear in mind that there are risks in stock trading which you should not underestimate. Costs can also creep in when trading, which can undermine any profits you make. When selecting a platform to start trading in Italy look carefully at costs including transaction fees, account fees, and taxes.

Offshore investments in Italy If you’re not an Italian resident but want to invest in Italy, this is possible, and can be an attractive option for some. Overseas buyers may choose to invest in real estate or tourism for example, and manage their affairs through Italian banks and wealth management services.

Ethical and sustainable investing in Italy As with most countries, there’s growing popularity of ethical investing and ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) focused investment in Italy. If you’re particularly interested in investing in ethical finance opportunities it’s worth talking your views and options through with an investment advisor who can help you target the right assets in Italy based on your investment needs.

Other types of investment in Italy Traditional investments in stocks and shares are very popular in Italy but there are also other options. Bonds and government securities Generally government and corporate bonds are viewed as low-risk investments with moderate return rates. Bonds are often used as part of a diversification strategy to ensure your portfolio has a mix of risk within it. Government bonds can be a particularly attractive option for Italian investors as they’re subject to a lower tax percentage compared to other financial products. Alternative investments To diversify even further investors may also look at other markets like gold, precious metals, art, wine, and cryptocurrency. Some of these markets are fairly new, which can mean they’re more volatile and not as well regulated as other markets. If you’re considering alternative investments, be wary of scams and do your research carefully before handing over any money. Life insurance and specialized products Italy has inheritance tax which is variable depending on the amount inherited and the relationship of the beneficiary to the deceased. This may mean that using a life insurance policy as a way of structuring an investment to pass on through the generations is an attractive option. Get advice before you invest.

Tax on investments in Italy Before you invest in Italy it’s important to understand the tax implications both in Italy and in your home country if relevant. Capital gains and investment income taxation Capital gains tax on most investments in Italy is 26% at the time of writing. Lower levels of tax may be applied on government bonds, as the Italian government looks to secure more inward investment. Capital gains tax on real estate is 26%, but there are exemptions. You may find tax is waived if you’ve owned the property for 5 years or more or if it is your primary residence. Property and wealth taxes Wealth tax in Italy may apply on assets, which is usually 0.2% of the value. If you do not disclose assets to the government you may be subject to strict penalties of 3% – 15% of the asset value per tax year. Get advice to make sure you do not fall foul of this law.

How to start investing in Italy Before you start investing in Italy you’ll need to make sure you have a good understanding of the local market, as well as general principles for investing as effectively as possible. Here are a few universal investment principles to consider: Start with low-risk investments for beginners, to give you a chance to learn more about the investment journey

Diversify investments to avoid concentration risk, looking at different asset types or geographies for example

Understand time horizon and risk profile – investing is usually a long term concern, so if you’re looking at quicker returns you will need to choose your products carefully

Never invest more than you can afford to lose and don’t borrow to invest

Research thoroughly and avoid “too good to be true” offers – including when you compare the fees of different platforms or brokers

Consider professional advice for complex investments and as you learn This guide is for information only and does not constitute advice. Different types of investment are suitable for different individual needs. Get professional advice and support to choose the right investment plan for your unique situation.

Conclusion If you’re an expat in Italy or if you’ve moved there to retire or to live long term, you may be thinking of investing to protect your long term financial well being. Italy has a large range of investment opportunities from buying property, investing in shares and other popular assets, or starting a local pension. Get professional advice before you invest in Italy to make sure your plans match your risk profile and needs. And don’t forget that you’ll also need great low cost ways to convert currencies – like Wise – if you’re sending money to or from Italy internationally. Wise uses the mid-market rate with no markup to worry about, and fee discounts on high value payments over 20,000 GBP. This helps with keeping costs low and making the process to transfer overseas simple, convenient and cheap. Go to Wise Finance Banking in Italy: the best Italian banks for expats Read more