What tax do UK residents pay when selling a French home? UK residents usually pay 19% income tax on the taxable profit from a French property sale. They also pay social charges: 7.5% if they have UK, EEA or Swiss social-security cover, or 17.2% if not. An extra tax on large gains, called a surcharge, can apply when your taxable gain is above €50,000. The final amount depends on your costs, how long you've owned the property and your social-security cover. Each co-owner is taxed separately on their share. The calculator gives an estimate, and your notary confirms the final amount. Read the French tax authority's guidance for non-residents.

How is the property gain calculated? Your gain is the sale price minus eligible selling costs, minus what you paid for the property plus eligible buying and improvement costs. Subtract the purchase price and allowable costs from the sale value to find your gain, before reductions for years of ownership. Before relief Capital gain = Sale price − eligible selling costs Sale value − Purchase price + allowable costs Purchase price and costs You can include certain costs: Buying costs: Use eligible costs backed by invoices, or a flat allowance of 7.5% of the purchase price.

Use eligible costs backed by invoices, or a flat allowance of 7.5% of the purchase price. Improvements: Use eligible costs, or a flat allowance of 15% of the purchase price if you've owned the home for more than five years. Allowances only reduce the gain used to calculate your tax. They aren't money you receive when the sale completes. Keep evidence of your actual costs. Mortgage repayments and interest don't reduce the taxable gain. Check which acquisition costs qualify.

How does the time you've owned the home reduce tax? The taxable part of your gain shrinks for each full year of ownership beyond the fifth. Under the rules this calculator uses, no income tax is due on the gain after 22 full years. No social charges are due after 30 full years. The dates on your purchase and sale deeds decide how many full years count. Income tax and social charges reduce at different rates. Any surcharge is calculated on the gain left after the income tax reduction.

Do UK residents pay 7.5% or 17.2% social charges? It depends on your social-security cover. The calculator uses 17.2% and also shows an estimate at the lower 7.5% rate, called the solidarity levy. You generally qualify for the lower rate if: You have compulsory social-security cover in the UK, the European Economic Area (EEA) or Switzerland.

The French scheme doesn't pay for that cover.

For UK cover, you're also a national or legal resident of the UK, France or another EU country. Living in the UK isn't enough on its own. Check the official conditions, including the UK rules.

Could the sale be exempt? Yes, some sales qualify for an exemption, which means no tax is due on the gain. The calculator includes: An exemption if your share of the sale price is €15,000 or less

The reductions for years of ownership

A zero estimate if you make no gain If you previously lived in France, you may qualify for other exemptions. These can cover a former main home or up to €150,000 of qualifying gains, subject to conditions. Past residence in France doesn't qualify you automatically. The calculator shows the amount before exemptions based on your personal circumstances. Your notary can check whether you qualify. Read the exemption eligibility conditions.

Who calculates and pays the French tax? Your notary usually calculates the gain, submits the tax declaration and pays the tax from the sale proceeds at completion. Ask for a copy of the calculation and the payment record. UK residents may also need an accredited French tax representative to handle their tax obligations for the sale. Some sales are exempt from this requirement. Your notary can confirm whether you need one and what they charge. The estimate doesn't include these fees.

Could you also owe UK capital gains tax? Yes, you may. UK residents may need to report the sale of an overseas property and pay UK tax. You may be able to offset some of the French tax against your UK bill. The UK calculation is separate, and exchange rates can affect the gain. This tool doesn't calculate UK tax or how much French tax you could offset. Keep your French tax records and read HMRC's guidance on overseas property.

What does this calculator cover? The calculator covers sales of houses and apartments in 2026 and 2027 by UK tax residents. You need to own the property directly and have bought it in a single purchase. Estimates for 2027 sales use 2026 tax rules, so they may change once the rules for your sale are confirmed. The main estimate assumes you own the whole property. The results also show an example for two people who each own 50%, with the same social-security cover. Other ownership splits aren't calculated. Not suitable for Property owned through a company, including a French property-holding company (SCI)

Inherited or gifted property

Self-built homes or land

Property where different people hold the right to use it and legal ownership

Ownership shares bought on different dates

Furnished rentals or business property Not included Exemptions based on your personal circumstances, or special tax reliefs

UK tax, or taxes based on your annual household income

Repayment of your remaining mortgage, or fees you haven't entered

Filing a tax return This is an estimate, not tax advice. Your notary confirms the rules at completion. Furnished rentals are excluded because deductions for wear and tear can change the taxable gain. Read Expatica's guide to selling property in France and French property tax guide.