Selling property in France: Complete guide for residents and non-residents 2025

This guide provides a roadmap to selling property in France, covering legal requirements, market insights, step-by-step processes, cost breakdowns, tax implications, and smart financial management of sale proceeds. Plus, in case you need to repatriate funds after selling your French property, we'll also cover international money transfer considerations.

Key takeaways Before you can sell your property in France it’s important to understand the practical and legal framework used

Getting professional help from a local real estate agent or solicitor, as well as your notary and a tax professional can help the process go smoothly

When selling a property in France you’ll usually have to pay for property surveys and Capital Gains Tax (CGT) – some other fees may also apply, but may be covered by the buyer

Selling any property can take a significant time, depending on market conditions, the property type, and the time taken to manage the legal handover

Legal requirements for selling property in France Selling a property can be a complex process – but before you even start it’s important that you understand all your local and cross border legal obligations. This guide covers key points – but it’s also good practice to get local advice from professionals who can address your specific situation and ensure you’re prepared properly to sell your property in France. Some legal requirements it helps to know about: It’s mandatory to have a notary acting on behalf of both the buyer and seller when selling property in France – you may also commission your own legal advisor if you choose to.

You must prepare a technical diagnostic file (DDT) of surveys and reports about the condition of the property prior to the sale. The exact reports needed depend on property type and location.

It is a legal requirement for sellers to declare property defects or issues to the buyer, even if these do not arise in the DDT. Aside from defects other items such as restrictions or outstanding planning applications are covered. What are the documents needed to sell a property in France? The full range of legal documents required for a property sale in France can vary a little depending on the type of property, the location and your status as owner or co-owner. Your notary will manage most of the process, letting you know what paperwork you need to prepare – usually including: Property title deeds

A full Technical Diagnostic File

Your own ID It’s also common to be asked by the prospective buyer to provide additional items like utility bills and any relevant tax statements so they can see the likely running costs of the place. If you’re a co-owner of the building the documents needed can be more complex, including co-ownership documents, meeting minutes between the seller and the other co-owners and property running cost documents.

How to sell a property in France: Step-by-step guide While every journey is a little different, the process to sell property in France will look quite similar in most cases. Here’s an outline of the usual steps involved with selling a property in France. Step 1 – Get professional help and start the market analysis Before you can put your French property on the market, you’ll need to get a valuation and prepare your local support team. Although it’s not mandatory to use an agent, a licensed local real estate agent can help you assess your property’s market value. You may also want to consider whether undertaking any repairs or renovations would increase the property value. If this is something you consider, you’ll need to weigh the improvement costs against potential gains in asking price to decide if it’s worthwhile. Ultimately, a broad range of factors influence property value including location, property type, age, size, and condition – getting professional help to make a realistic price assessment can be a huge help. At this early stage you can also start to pick out other professionals who may help you such as a notary to handle the legal aspects, and surveyors to prepare the DTT. Step 2 – Preparing documentation and advertising your property Your next steps will be supported by your local advisors and must include preparing the legal paperwork – including the DDT – and advertising your property. Your agent or legal advisor may recommend professionals to complete the necessary DDT checks and surveys. They’ll also take a lead on preparing property descriptions and area information. Together you can create your preferred marketing strategy to help your property sell as quickly as possible. Step 3 – Managing viewings, receiving and evaluating offers Once your property is advertised, it’s time to start conducting property viewings to find a buyer. Your agent can support this – particularly handy if you’re non-resident, or if your French isn’t strong enough to manage buyer questions. Once you have received an offer – or even multiple offers – your agent and legal advisor can help you understand the offer format and structure, which you may not be familiar with. Step 4 – Contract exchange and legal completion After agreeing a sale, you will need to have your advisors and legal team draw up a promise of sale document. This can either be a sales agreement which is binding on both parties, or a unilateral promise of sale which is binding to the seller only. At this point the buyer will pay the deposit to the notary, and all due diligence checks will need to be completed. Step 5 – Settlement and fund transfer The final step is for the seller and buyer to meet at the office of the appointed notary, to sign the final paperwork. The property ownership passes over to the buyer once the outstanding purchase cost has been sent to the notary, and the sale is completed. The notary will settle any tax owed to the government by the seller, and you’ll receive the net sale proceeds by bank transfer. We’ll look at the likely tax obligations you’ll need to think about – and also how best to send your money to your home country once you’ve received it – in a moment.

Selling a property in France: Tax implications and responsibilities for property sellers So – what tax do you pay if you sell a property in France? Ultimately the tax implications of selling a French property vary depending on factors including how long you’ve lived there, if it’s your primary residence, and the value of the sale. There may also be slightly different tax treatment if you’re a resident versus non-resident of France. Property sale taxes: French residents As a French resident you may need to pay capital gains tax (CGT) if the property you sell is a second home or investment property. The taxable value of your property is reduced for every year you own it, once you’ve been the owner for 5 years. If you have owned the property for 22 years or more, CGT may be waived. CGT in France is 19% at the time of writing. Property sale taxes: Non-residents As a non-resident you’re likely to have to pay CGT on the sale of your French property, in the same way a French resident would for a second property or investment. There are some exemptions based on the value of the property, which may apply if you’re a EU or EEA citizen. You must also pay social levies, which are set according to the duration of ownership. These levies depend on your home country and may be waived if you’re from an EU or EEA country. As tax is complex – and even more complicated if you’re navigating an unfamiliar system – you’ll need to get professional advice to ensure you comply with all your legal obligations. Income tax declaration requirements If you sell a property in France, any CGT owed as a result of your property income is paid by the notary at the point that the sale is complete. The notary will also advise you if other declarations need to be made. You may have to complete and file Form 2042 C to make sure your tax matters are in order, for example. Is it necessary to declare a property sale on income tax as a non-resident in France? Non-residents should seek professional tax advice to ensure they are declaring all relevant gains after selling a property. Non-residents can appoint a local agent to complete their tax filing – this can make the process far easier to manage. You may also need to take tax advice in your country of tax residence, as many countries tax worldwide income including foreign property sales.

How much does it cost to sell a property in France? Cost breakdown The costs of selling a property in France can go beyond CGT and social levies. However, some of these fees may be covered by the buyer, or subject to negotiation when you agree to a sale. Here are some common fees to consider: Real estate agent commissions: French real estate agents can have high fees, but this charge is usually covered by the buyer. If you’re paying this as the seller, you’ll need to set aside 3% – 10% of the property value.

French real estate agents can have high fees, but this charge is usually covered by the buyer. If you’re paying this as the seller, you’ll need to set aside 3% – 10% of the property value. Legal and professional fees: You’ll need to have a notary to cover the legal aspects of the sale – but again this is usually paid by the buyer. Notary fees can be 6% – 10 % of property value.

You’ll need to have a notary to cover the legal aspects of the sale – but again this is usually paid by the buyer. Notary fees can be 6% – 10 % of property value. Mandatory certificates and inspections: As the seller you must prepare the DDT report for your property. This may involve several different surveys and checks – but the cost range can vary significantly as some requirements are different depending on property type and location.

As the seller you must prepare the DDT report for your property. This may involve several different surveys and checks – but the cost range can vary significantly as some requirements are different depending on property type and location. Pre-sale preparation costs: Don’t forget to factor in any specific costs for things like repairs to your property before you put it on the market.

How long does it take to sell a property in France? The timeline for selling a property in France can vary enormously based on factors like market conditions and seasonal variations, property type, location, and pricing, marketing effectiveness and presentation quality. Finding a buyer could take anything from a few days to a few months – generally properties in cities move quicker as they may be in more demand. Once you have secured a buyer, the legal processes associated with selling a property in France can take a further 3 – 4 months.

When is it a good time to sell property in France? There’s no best time to sell a property in France – what’s best for you will depend on the property type, location and other similar factors. To decide on the right time to market your property you may want to monitor the advertised prices of similar property, and talk to local agents who may offer advice on timing.

Tips and best practices for successful property sales Here are a few final thoughts to make sure your property sale in France is a success: Get professional legal advice: Selling a property in another country is tricky – you’ll need local legal advisors on hand to help you avoid costly mistakes and ensure compliance with all legal requirements. Bear in mind currency conversion costs: If you need to repatriate the funds from your sale you’ll need to find a provider which offers low overall costs, including a good exchange rate. Tools like forward contracts or limit orders which are available from currency specialists can also help. Price your property carefully: Use recent sales data from your local area, and get a professional valuation to make sure you’re pricing your property appropriately. Have a diverse marketing strategy: Advertise your property on multiple channels and use work of mouth if possible to build interest.

Conclusion While selling property in France can be complex, it's achievable – and you can make the process far less stressful by engaging the right local support teams early on. When selling a property in a foreign country you will need to take time to get to know local laws, market conditions, and financial obligations such as taxes on your property value. Bear in mind you may also have reporting or other duties in your home country. Once you've successfully sold your property and it's time to repatriate your funds, check out providers like Wise to make sure you get a great deal on your transfer.