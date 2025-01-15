Where to get the news in France

The media in France In France, television remains the most popular way of accessing the news. Online media is growing in popularity, coming in second behind TV. And like in many countries, printed newspapers continue to decline in popularity with French consumers. France’s media landscape is characterized by a mix of public and private ownership. The flagship network, TF1, is privately-owned. However, the French public broadcaster, France Télévisions, is funded through a TV license fee and advertising revenue. Photo: pixinoo/Shutterstock Nonetheless, major global organizations have highlighted the problem that the media sector in France is largely controlled by a few billionaires. This has led to a lack of transparency and increasing complexity in the media ownership structure. Despite this concentration, there is a degree of diversity in the media landscape. Different media outlets cater to different political leanings and the French media landscape is fragmented along these lines. Living TV and radio in France Read more The main regulatory body for TV and radio content in France is Arcom. This agency is responsible for tasks such as granting broadcasting licenses, making sure programs comply with legal obligations, and developing rules and codes of practice.

Where to get the news in English in France English-language newspapers Below are some of the most popular English-language newspapers in France: The Connexion: This newspaper is primarily aimed at British expats, covering topics like pensions, rent, and finances. However, it also has more general articles and information that would interest readers of other nationalities.

Le Monde Diplomatique: the most widely-read French paper worldwide, with editions in 25 languages

In larger towns and major cities, you’ll easily find major UK and US newspapers like The Times and The Wall Street Journal in a tabac or newspaper stand. English-language news TV stations If you’d rather get your news from TV, here are a few options: France24: this French channel broadcasts live news in several languages, including English

Al Jazeera: although it has a focus on the Middle East and Africa, this reputable TV news channel provides international news in English

To access more international channels, like BBC World, Sky News or CNN, you can purchase a TV and internet package English-language news websites and social media There are no internet restrictions on news media in France (aside from a Russian propaganda network). As such, you can access all the social media news that you would at home. Photo: martin-dm/Getty Images The following are some major European and France-focused news sources available in English: The Local France: This is a daily news source from France written in English by native English-speaking journalists. It provides readers with France’s latest news headlines, politics, sport, business, and features.

Euronews: This European news network is based in Brussels and has a live YouTube channel. It provides the latest news in both English and French from a European perspective.

Radio France Internationale (RFI): Broadcasting in 13 different languages, including English, RFI is a public radio station with global news coverage, available online around the world.

News websites and podcasts to learn French Almost all of the French news sources mentioned above have websites, live-streaming, or podcast offshoots. However, if your French is still a work in progress, there are a few other options out there. Education French language schools Read more You may want to explore the following news sources as a way to slowly improve your French comprehension, day by day: RFI Journal en Français facile: a daily 10-minute podcast summarizing the day’s news in a simplified French, with transcripts online so you can read along as you listen

News in Slow French: news content provided at a slower pace to help all learners, with different topics and difficulty levels, as well as grammar and expression guides

InnerFrench Podcast: a great resource to learn French naturally through a wide variety of interesting topics, including French politics, history and economics

Alternative news and citizen journalism in France In the past few decades, new forms of internet journalism, including citizen journalism, have expanded in France (research paper, PDF). These sources can provide a different approach at a time when the credibility and objectivity of traditional media are under scrutiny. Photo: Greta Hoffman/Pexels Some good sources of alternative news include: AgoraVox: launched in 2005 and publishing citizen journalism with the motto that “every citizen is a reporter”

Mediapart: a highly reputable online source of investigative journalism with no commercial partnerships or advertising, surviving solely off subscription fees

The Conversation: where journalists collaborate with academics and researchers to provide research-backed analysis of current affairs and other news topics

The satirical news outlets Charlie Hebdo and Le Canard enchaîné

News sources to avoid in France There’s probably no such thing as an unbiased news source. Therefore, it’s a good idea to approach all news outlets with caution and regularly consult various sources. As previously discussed, most French people tend to avoid consuming news through social media, and with good reason. Most of these platforms still lack the safeguards to reliably stem the spread of fake news and verify whether sources are credible. Frequently consuming news through Facebook and YouTube, for example, is more likely to intensify your belief in conspiracy theories. Several influential news sources were accused of spreading false information during the COVID pandemic. These included: FranceSoir.fr

Fr.sputniknews.com

Francais.rt.com

TVlibertes.com

Lecourrier-du-soir.com

Alnas.fr

Lesmoutonsrebelles.com

Breizh-info.com

Planetes360.fr

LeLibrePenseur.org

Tips on getting reliable news in France Sometimes getting reliable news in France is as easy as using a news aggregator, like Grounded News, that actually compares the same story from a variety of sources for you. Photo: MART PRODUCTION/Pexels Otherwise, you can take a look at the following France-specific fact-checking and fake news-dispelling online platforms: AFP Factuel: the Agence France Presse fact-checking and news debunking service, available in English

Les décodeurs du Monde: an online section of the Le Monde newspaper that verifies information, with a search engine called Décodex

Fake Off: a section of the 20 Minutes news website launched to combat misinformation on social media and run in partnership with Facebook, where you can also report seemingly false information

CheckNews: Libération’s fact-checking service where readers ask questions and the editorial team responds

Le Vrai du Faux: a fact-checking daily segment on France Info radio that scrutinizes information and debunks online hoaxes

Désintox: short hoax-busting videos broadcast by ARTE covering broad social and political themes and also available in English

Hoaxbuster: a collaborative platform against online disinformation with detailed analysis and references to reliable sources

The Conversation: a website with a host of interesting articles to delve deeper into the topic of fake news