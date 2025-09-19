USD accounts in France

For many expats, having a USD account in France is about convenience and peace of mind. Whether you’re paid from the US, need to send money to family, or want to protect yourself from exchange rate swings, these accounts simplify international life. Digital providers like Wise make it possible to hold USD alongside euros and dozens of other currencies in one place, with transparent conversion costs and a linked debit card for everyday use. Traditional French banks also offer USD accounts, which may suit those looking for traditional in-branch support or ways to save in dollars.

What is a USD currency account? A USD currency account lets you hold money in US dollars while living in France. You can either open a multi-currency account, where USD sits alongside euros and other currencies in one place, or a foreign currency account, which is dedicated to USD alone. Both can be useful if you have regular expenses and in dollars and want to avoid unnecessary conversion costs. Wise An easy way to manage USD in FranceWise makes it simple to hold, send and spend USD while living abroad. With a Wise Account, you can store USD alongside 40+ other currencies and move between them using the mid-market exchange rate, with low, transparent fees. You’ll also get USD account details to receive money like a local, plus the Wise card for spending in over 150 countries without hidden costs. Go to website What can you do with a USD account in France? More than just a place to park your dollars, a USD account helps take some of the weight off of often complicated everyday expat life. Here are some of the most common ways you can put one to good use: Get paid in dollars : Freelancers, contractors, or anyone employed by a US company can receive USD directly, without losing money to conversion fees. Wise, for example, gives you local USD account details so clients can pay you as if you were based in the US.

Offers USD, GBP and EUR accounts that travel with you wherever you move, with access to Global Money for holding 19 currencies and making international transfers with no HSBC fees. Specialty expat services: For a traditional bank experience focused on USD, you’ll likely need to use offshore or specialist expat banking services, rather than mainstream French retail branches.

Best USD currency accounts in France Expats in France who want to manage money in US dollars can either open a foreign currency account with a local bank, or choose a multi-currency account from a specialist provider. Banks such as HSBC have a large global footprint and focus on stability and security, making them a good option for those who want to save or transfer larger sums in USD. These accounts sometimes also provide access to investment products or fixed-term deposits in dollars, though eligibility requirements can be quite strict. Digital providers like Wise and Revolut are built for everyday use and global flexibility. They let you hold USD alongside other currencies, convert at mid-market or competitive exchange rates and spend worldwide with a linked debit card. If you’re an entrepreneur, services like Payoneer cater specifically to freelancers or business owners, offering local USD account details to receive payments from clients or platforms in the US. If your goal is saving and safeguarding your wealth or you’re more focused on sending and receiving everyday payments from abroad while keeping costs low, there’s a USD account out there for you. We’re helping you narrow down your options, choosing providers based on supported currencies, transparency of fees, ease of use and availability for non-residents. Below you’ll find a quick summary of each, followed by more detail on what they offer. 💡 At a glance Wise account Hold USD and 40+ currencies, convert at the mid-market rate, receive with local USD details and spend globally with the Wise card. Revolut Account Hold and exchange USD, EUR, GBP and 30+ other currencies right from your phone and spend with the Revolut card in multiple currencies. Payoneer Account Freelancers and businesses can hold balances in USD and seven other major currencies and withdraw earnings to your local bank in more than 190 countries. HSBC Expat Account Open USD, GBP, or EUR accounts with HSBC Expat, and unlock access to Global Money for holding 19 currencies and sending transfers worldwide with no HSBC fees, but strict eligibility requirements. Wise account Wise offers a flexible multi-currency account that’s well-suited to expats in France. You can open a USD balance alongside 40+ other currencies and receive local USD account details, which makes it easier to get paid from the US without extra fees. Currency conversion is always done at the mid-market rate with a small, transparent fee starting from 0.47%, and the Wise debit card can be used to spend directly from your balance or withdraw cash in 150+ countries. The account has no opening or monthly fees, making it a straightforward way to manage money between the US and France. Hold and exchange USD and 40+ currencies with low, transparent fees

Get local USD account details to receive dollars like a domestic account

Use the Wise card for everyday purchases or ATM withdrawals worldwide Account opening fee: None Eligibility criteria: Available to residents in France and many other countries worldwide Supported currencies: 40+ including USD, EUR, GBP and many more Monthly fees: None Exchange rates: The mid-market rate

Go to Wise 🚀 Revolut Account Revolut provides an app-based multi-currency account with support for USD, EUR, GBP and other major currencies. Every plan includes a debit card and fee-free currency conversion up to your chosen plan’s allowance. Standard accounts have no monthly fee, while Plus, Premium, Metal and Ultra tiers add higher allowances and travel extras such as lounge access and insurance. You also get a US account number and routing details to receive payments, making it easier to manage USD earnings or transfers from abroad. Debit card included with every account plan

Hold and exchange USD, EUR, GBP and 30+ other currencies

Extra perks like higher allowances and travel benefits on paid plans Account opening fee: None

Eligibility criteria: Available to legal residents of France 18+ and other supported countries

Supported currencies: 30+ including USD, EUR andGBP

Monthly fees: Free on Standard; €3.99–€45 for higher tiers

Exchange rates: Interbank rates up to plan allowance; 0.5% fee above, +1% at weekends

Payoneer Account Payoneer is aimed at freelancers, contractors and small businesses that work internationally. It provides local receiving accounts in USD (as well as EUR, GBP, CAD and others) so that clients can pay you as though they’re sending to a domestic account. Balances can be held in multiple currencies, converted at real-time rates with a small fee, or withdrawn directly to your French bank. A Payoneer Business Mastercard is available to spend from your balance worldwide, and the platform also supports paying suppliers or contractors. For expats running international businesses or side projects, it’s a cost-effective way to manage international cash flow. Local USD receiving account details for client payments

Hold, convert and manage multiple currencies in one platform

Spend or withdraw funds globally with a Payoneer Business Card Account opening fee: In certain countries a registration fee may apply for certain account types.

Eligibility criteria: Available globally to verified businesses and freelancers aged 18 and over.

Supported currencies: USD, GBP, EUR, JPY, CAD, AUD and more.

Monthly fees: No monthly fees but an annual 29.95 USD fee applies to accounts that receive less than 2,000 USD (or the currency equivalent) over the space of a year.

Exchange rates: Markup on the mid-market rate with a 0.5% conversion fee. HSBC Expat Account HSBC Expat is tailored for people living or working abroad who want a stable banking base in USD, GBP, or EUR. The account stays with you no matter how many times you move, and comes with access to HSBC’s global network, savings products and specialist expat support. To qualify, you’ll need to meet certain eligibility requirements, such as a high annual income, significant savings, or existing HSBC Premier status, making it best suited to higher earners or those with established banking needs. Expat account holders are also eligible to open a Global Money Account, which lets you hold up to 19 currencies in one place, send transfers in more than 50 currencies with no HSBC fees and move money instantly between your HSBC accounts worldwide. Open and manage accounts in USD, GBP, or EUR

Global transfers between HSBC accounts with no fees

Access to savings, investments, and expat relationship managers Account opening fee: None

Eligibility criteria: £75,000+ in savings, £120,000+ annual income, or an existing HSBC Premier status

Supported currencies: USD, GBP, or EUR

Monthly fees: None if criteria are met

Exchange rates: HSBC rates, which include a markup.

Fees for USD accounts in France The way providers charge for a USD account can look quite different depending on the bank or online service. Some have clear, transparent pricing upfront, while for others you might need to read the fine print. Here are the main fees you should keep in mind: Account opening fee: Some banks such as HSBC Expat may require an initial deposit or impose conditions, while Wise and Revolut allow you to open an account without paying anything upfront.

Some banks such as HSBC Expat may require an initial deposit or impose conditions, while Wise and Revolut allow you to open an account without paying anything upfront. Monthly maintenance fee: Banks sometimes charge a monthly fee, although this is often waived if you meet balance or funding requirements. Digital providers such as Wise and Revolut don’t charge a monthly fee.

Banks sometimes charge a monthly fee, although this is often waived if you meet balance or funding requirements. Digital providers such as Wise and Revolut don’t charge a monthly fee. Foreign exchange fees: Wise uses the mid-market rate with a small transparent fee starting from around 0.47 percent. However, most banks add a margin to the exchange rate, which is less visible and can make conversions more expensive.

Wise uses the mid-market rate with a small transparent fee starting from around 0.47 percent. However, most banks add a margin to the exchange rate, which is less visible and can make conversions more expensive. International transfer fees: Wise charges a fixed fee of 6.11 USD for incoming USD wire and SWIFT transfers and a small variable fee for outgoing payments. HSBC Expat offers fee-free transfers between eligible HSBC accounts, although charges can apply for transfers to other banks.

Wise charges a fixed fee of 6.11 USD for incoming USD wire and SWIFT transfers and a small variable fee for outgoing payments. HSBC Expat offers fee-free transfers between eligible HSBC accounts, although charges can apply for transfers to other banks. ATM withdrawal fees: With a Wise card you can make two free ATM withdrawals of up to 100 USD per month. After that there’s a small fee of 1.50 USD per withdrawal or 2 percent for amounts over 100 USD. Bank-issued debit cards usually apply their own ATM fees depending on the network.

With a Wise card you can make two free ATM withdrawals of up to 100 USD per month. After that there’s a small fee of 1.50 USD per withdrawal or 2 percent for amounts over 100 USD. Bank-issued debit cards usually apply their own ATM fees depending on the network. Overdraft or insufficient funds fees: These are uncommon with digital providers as accounts are usually prepaid. Banks usually apply fees for going into overdraft, but conditions vary and should be checked when you apply for one.

How to open a USD account in France Setting up a USD account in France is usually straightforward once you know what to expect. The steps may differ depending on whether you go with a bank or a digital provider, but the basics are similar. With banks: Opening a USD account through a bank in France often means starting with your euro current account and making an application in person at a local branch.. Many banks will ask you to already hold one before adding a foreign currency option. Documents such as your passport, proof of residence and proof of address will be needed. With online providers: Online providers make the process simpler and faster. With services such as Wise or Payoneer, everything can be done from your phone or laptop in France or the US. Upload your ID and proof of address, wait for approval, and your USD account is ready to use, often within a day or two.

How to use your USD account in France Once your USD account is open, you can put it to work in lots of different ways. For expats, multi-currency accounts make everyday life easier, such as paying bills in France and sending money back home. Here are some of the most common ways you can use a USD account in France: International transfers : Send money between France, the US, or other countries. With Wise, payments use the mid-market exchange rate, helping you save compared to bank markups.

: Send money between France, the US, or other countries. With Wise, payments use the mid-market exchange rate, helping you save compared to bank markups. Receiving payments : Get paid like a local with USD account details – a must for freelancers, remote workers, or anyone receiving money from the US.

: Get paid like a local with USD account details – a must for freelancers, remote workers, or anyone receiving money from the US. Holding funds in USD : Keep money in dollars if you do not want to convert to euros right away. This can be handy for savings or waiting for a better exchange rate.

: Keep money in dollars if you do not want to convert to euros right away. This can be handy for savings or waiting for a better exchange rate. Currency exchange : Convert between USD, EUR and other supported currencies. Wise supports 40+ currencies with transparent fees, while banks apply their own commercial rates, which tend to include a markup.

: Convert between USD, EUR and other supported currencies. Wise supports 40+ currencies with transparent fees, while banks apply their own commercial rates, which tend to include a markup. Spending with a card : Use a linked debit card to pay in shops, restaurants, or online. Wise and Revolut both provide cards you can use worldwide.

: Use a linked debit card to pay in shops, restaurants, or online. Wise and Revolut both provide cards you can use worldwide. Cash withdrawals: Take out euros at ATMs in France using your linked card. Fees vary depending on the provider, but many online accounts include free withdrawals up to a limit.

Conclusion Opening a USD account in France can make managing your finances much easier, whether you want to send money abroad, hold dollars for savings, or spend while travelling. Banks may appeal if you prefer a traditional account long-term saving, while online providers like Wise give you flexibility to move between currencies, receive payments and spend worldwide. The best choice depends on your own needs and residency status. If you mainly want a simple account for day-to-day use, a digital provider can offer the speed, convenience and low costs that suit an international lifestyle. For those focused on stability and in-branch support, a bank-based foreign currency account might feel more reassuring. If you want an all-in-one solution, take a look at Wise. It’s designed with expats and internationals in mind, giving you the tools you need to manage money across borders with confidence. Check out Wise today to see how it can simplify your USD banking needs in France.