GBP accounts in France

Opening a GBP account in France lets you hold and use British pounds alongside euros and is helpful if you receive a UK pension, get paid in GBP, or travel regularly between the UK and France. Instead of paying conversion fees every time, you can keep your pounds in one place and switch to euros only when you need to. Alongside banks, digital providers like Wise offer multi-currency accounts that let you manage GBP and other currencies with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate.

What is a GBP currency account? Put simply, a GBP account is a type of foreign currency account that lets you hold, send and receive money in British pounds while living in France. It works like a regular bank account, but instead of only being in euros, it gives you the flexibility to manage pounds directly, helping to reduce exchange costs and making it simpler to manage cross-border income, savings, or payments. What can you do with a GBP account in France? A GBP account in France can make everyday money management easier for expats and international residents. Here are just some ways you might want to use your new British Pound account: Receive a UK salary or pension: Get paid directly in GBP without losing money to conversion fees every time a payment arrives. Pay UK bills from France: Keep up with mortgage payments, subscriptions, or other UK-based expenses while living abroad. Send money back to the UK: Transfer GBP to family and friends or even your own UK account without converting into euros first. Spend in the UK or online: Use your account and linked card when travelling back to the UK or shopping online with UK retailers. Save and exchange when rates are good: Hold pounds securely in your account and convert to euros only when the exchange rate works in your favour. Providers like Wise make this simple by using the mid-market exchange rate with low, transparent fees.

Types of GBP accounts Here are the most common types of GBP accounts you'll find in the French market: Multi currency accounts: These accounts let you hold GBP alongside euros and other currencies in one place, making them flexible for anyone managing international finances. Wise: Hold GBP and 40+ other currencies, send money to 140+ countries, and spend in 150+ countries with the Wise debit card. Revolut: Offers GBP and multi-currency accounts with budgeting tools and international spending options. Payoneer: Popular with freelancers and businesses, allowing you to receive GBP payments from clients and platforms abroad.

Foreign currency accounts: Foreign currency accounts usually focus on one main currency, such as GBP, and are often used by people who want to save, invest, or make payments in that specific currency. They can be useful for anyone with ongoing commitments in pounds, even while living in France. CA Britline (Crédit Agricole) Sterling Account: Lets you hold GBP alongside your euro account, with a minimum opening balance of £1,000. Managed by an English-speaking team, it's designed for expats who want to hold pounds until the right time to convert into euros. HSBC Expat: Provides accounts in GBP, EUR and USD that remain with you no matter how often you relocate. Customers also get access to Global Money, where you can hold 19 major currencies in one place and send international payments between HSBC accounts without extra fees.

Best GBP currency accounts in France Expats in France can choose between a foreign currency account from a French bank, or with a multi-currency account from an online provider. Banks like Crédit Agricole offer GBP accounts that let you hold and pay in pounds, which can be useful for savings or larger transfers and often offer some interest on balances. If your priority is everyday spending and quick currency exchange, digital providers such as Wise or Revolut make things easier. Their accounts let you hold multiple currencies at once, use the mid-market exchange rate for conversions, and spend abroad with a linked debit card. The best GBP account, however, depends on what you need most. Some people prefer the stability of a bank account with options to save in pounds, while others value the flexibility of an online wallet for travel or daily expenses. We’ve chosen providers based on supported currencies, ease of use, fees, and availability for non-residents. Below you’ll find a summary of each option, followed by more detail to help you decide which works best for you. 💡 At a glance Wise Hold and exchange GBP and 40+ other currencies, spend with the Wise Multi-Currency Card in 150+ countries, and receive payments globally with local GBP account details. Revolut Account Choose from 4 different account plans, which all offer a linked debit card. Hold and exchange 30+ currencies, including GBP and EUR, with extra perks on higher tiers. CA Britline (Crédit Agricole) Sterling Account Open a GBP account alongside your euro current account. Managed by an English-speaking expat-focused team, hold pounds until you want to convert to euros. HSBC Expat Account Open an account in GBP, USD, or EUR and access Global Money to hold 19 currencies and send fee-free international transfers between HSBC accounts. Payoneer Account Freelancers and small businesses can receive GBP and other major currencies with local account details, hold balances, and spend worldwide using the Payoneer Mastercard. Wise account Wise makes it simple to manage pounds while living in France. You can hold GBP alongside more than 40 other currencies in one account, convert between them at the mid-market rate, and use the Wise debit card for everyday spending or ATM withdrawals in 150+ countries. GBP account details (a sort code and account number) are included, so you can receive payments in pounds without paying extra fees. Hold and exchange GBP and 40+ currencies with low, transparent fees starting from 0.47%

Account opening fee: No opening fee for personal customers. Business customers pay 50 EUR to unlock full features. Eligibility criteria: Available to residents of France and most other countries globally Support currencies: 40+ including GBP, EUR, USD and more Monthly fees: None Exchange rates: The mid-market rate

Go to Wise 🚀 Revolut account Revolut offers digital accounts with options to suit different budgets. You can start with a free Standard account, or upgrade to Plus, Premium, Metal or Ultra plans for extra benefits like higher fee-free currency limits, travel insurance and lounge access. All accounts come with a debit card and the ability to hold and spend in over 30 currencies, including GBP and EUR. Currency conversion is free up to your plan’s limit, with small fees once you exceed it. Debit card included with every plan

Monthly fees: Free for Standard plans and €3.99–€45 for higher tiers Exchange rates: Interbank rates during the week up to allowance; 0.5% fee beyond; +1% on weekends

CA Britline (Crédit Agricole) Sterling Account CA Britline is a branch of Crédit Agricole Normandie, created specifically to support English-speaking expats in France and the UK. You can open a sterling (GBP) account alongside your euro current account, making it easier to manage finances on both sides of the Channel. The account is designed for people who want to hold funds in pounds until the right time to convert into euros, with bilingual support available every step of the way. Dedicated English-speaking team familiar with UK–France expat life

Account opening fee: None, though a minimum opening balance of £1,000 is required (paid by cheque, transfer, or euro conversion) Eligibility criteria: Not stated online – contact CA Britline for more details Support currencies: GBP (Sterling) alongside EUR in your linked account Monthly fees: None for holding a sterling account; standard euro account handling is €1.20/month (€14.40/year) Exchange rates: Transfers between sterling and euro accounts use Crédit Agricole's commercial rate of the day; "on the spot" trading can be arranged for amounts above £25,000

Receive GBP, USD, EUR, JPY and more with local bank details Hold balances in multiple currencies and convert at low cost Spend directly with the Payoneer Mastercard

Account opening fee: In certain countries a registration fee may apply for certain account types Eligibility criteria: Available to individuals aged 18 and over and businesses worldwide Support currencies: GBP, EUR, USD, JPY, CAD, AUD and more Monthly fees: There are no monthly fees but an annual 29.95 USD fee applies to accounts that receive less than 2,000 USD (or the currency equivalent) over the space of a year. Exchange rates: Markup on the mid-market rate with a 0.5% conversion fee.

Fees for GBP accounts in France Pricing can vary quite a bit depending on whether you’re using a digital provider or a traditional bank, so it’s always good to read the fee schedule carefully before you commit to an account. Here are the key fees to watch out for: Account opening fee: A one-time charge that some banks apply for setting up a new account. French banks such as CA Britline (Crédit Agricole) may require a minimum deposit to get started, while providers like Wise, Revolut and Payoneer usually let you open an account without paying anything upfront. Monthly maintenance or service fee: Traditional banks sometimes charge a monthly fee unless you maintain a certain balance. Digital providers such as Wise and Payoneer generally don’t have maintenance fees, which makes them easier to manage if you just need flexibility for everyday spending. ATM withdrawal fee: Using ATMs abroad can come with costs. Wise includes two no-fee withdrawals up to 100 USD each month, with a small charge after that. Revolut offers 5 withdrawals a month without fees on Standard Plans and local French bank accounts may also include free euro withdrawals, but charges usually apply for foreign currency withdrawals. Foreign transaction fee: Many banks add a charge of around 3% when you spend in a currency you don’t hold. Digital providers avoid this by letting you pay directly from your GBP balance or by applying lower, transparent fees when conversion is needed. Currency conversion fee / exchange rate markup: Banks often add a margin to the exchange rate, which can make international payments more expensive. Wise uses the mid-market rate and applies only a small clear fee to help your money go further. Wire or bank transfer fee: Sending GBP to another country through a bank may mean both a fixed fee and a marked-up exchange rate. By contrast, services like HSBC Expat allow free transfers between HSBC accounts in different currencies, which can be useful if you already bank with them.



How to open a GBP account in France The exact process of opening a GBP account in France depends on whether you go through a bank or choose an online provider. However, the main steps are quite similar, and you’ll usually be asked for identification and proof of where you live, and in some cases, details about your income. Opening a GBP account with banks in France: If you go through a French bank, you might need to arrange an appointment in the branch. Be prepared to bring your passport or residence permit, proof of your French address and sometimes payslips or tax papers. Non-residents may be able to open a GBP account too, though banks often ask for extra paperwork. Once you’re set up, your GBP account is usually connected to your euro account, which makes moving money between the two much easier. Opening a GBP account with online providers: If you’d rather keep things simple, online providers such as Wise, Revolut, or Payoneer let you do everything from your phone or laptop. Signing up is usually as quick as entering your email or mobile number, uploading a photo of your ID and confirming your address with a document like a bill or bank statement. Approval is often fast, and you can start holding and spending GBP straight away. Many providers also offer a debit card, so you can pay in pounds directly or withdraw from ATMs abroad without the paperwork you’d face at a bank.

How to use your GBP account in France A GBP account in France can be far more than just a place to keep your pounds. For expats, it makes cross-border life smoother, letting you stay in control while you get paid, cover bills, or manage savings in different currencies. Here are some of the most common ways you can put your GBP account to use: Send money internationally: Move money easily between your UK and French accounts, or send to friends and family in other countries. Wise, for example, lets you send GBP to 140+ countries with low transparent fees.

Conclusion As an expat in France, you have a choice between opening a GBP account with a French bank or using an online provider like Wise, Revolut, or Payoneer. If your focus is on saving or want the familiarity of an established bank, a sterling account with CA Britline or HSBC France could be the right fit, often with in-branch support and access to international services. If you want an everyday account that lets you send, spend, receive and hold GBP alongside other currencies, providers like Wise and Revolut are usually better suited. Wise in particular offers a convenient solution, letting you hold GBP alongside 40+ currencies, move money at the mid-market exchange rate, and spend or withdraw worldwide with the Wise debit card. For many expats, it's an easy way to manage life and finances between countries without the extra hassle of hidden fees.