Key takeaways You can use Amex in France, but most expats should keep another network ready.

Acceptance is strongest in hotels, department stores, larger supermarkets, and travel bookings.

Small cafés, bakeries, market stalls, and some independent businesses may refuse it or enforce card minimums.

A France-issued Amex used for euro purchases in France will not usually create a currency-conversion cost, but foreign-issued cards may add foreign exchange (FX) charges.

A Visa or Mastercard covers most gaps, and a Wise Account can also suit expats who need euro spending and cross-border money management.

Can you use American Express in France? Yes. The catch is that acceptance changes a lot by merchant type and location, so Amex works better as a secondary card than as your only payment method for daily life in France. Where Amex is most and least likely to work in France The following table compares where Amex is most and least likely to work in France, together with practical backup recommendations. Setting Likely acceptance Backup recommendation Hotels and department stores High Helpful, but not urgent Large chains and supermarkets Medium to high Carry another card Small cafés and market stalls Low to medium Visa or Mastercard, plus cash Rural independents and local administrative payments Low Plan a different payment method Where Amex is most likely to work American Express is easiest to use where international customers are common and basket sizes are higher. That often means hotels, department stores, bigger supermarkets such as Carrefour or Monoprix, airline and travel bookings, and some chain restaurants. If you want to check a specific area, the American Express merchant map can help, though it is not exhaustive. In central Paris, Amex is usually more predictable in department stores and travel touchpoints than in independent lunch spots. Hotels and serviced apartments

Department stores such as Galeries Lafayette

Bigger grocery chains and some gas stations

Airline, rail, and travel bookings made online Where you may need another card or cash Acceptance often drops in smaller cafés, local bakeries, market stalls, pharmacies, independent shops, and outside the biggest cities. Some merchants also set a minimum card amount or simply skip Amex, as long as the payment conditions are shown clearly in advance. Do not assume your Amex will cover every coffee, baguette run, or quick pharmacy stop. Small everyday transactions are where expats get caught out most often. Coffee and bakery stops

Open-air markets and pop-up events

Rural or village businesses

Low-value card payments Wise for everyday spending in France Hold euros for everyday spending in France

Manage money across currencies in one app

Save on conversion: Mid-market rate with transparent, upfront fees Learn more about the Wise account

How card payments work in France If you are still getting used to how to pay in France: cards, cash and SEPA, Amex makes more sense once you see the wider payment culture. Cards are common, but local network habits still shape what works at the till. Expatica’s guide to How to pay in France: cards, cash and SEPA Read more Cartes Bancaires, or CB, is the domestic card network many French merchants are set up for first. A terminal de paiement électronique (TPE) is the card machine at the till, and it may default to the networks the merchant has chosen to accept. Official French guidance, last checked in October 2026, still sets the standard no-PIN contactless ceiling at €50. For payments above €50, additional authentication may be required. Depending on the terminal and card, you may be asked to enter your PIN or insert your card instead. CB: The French domestic card network, often co-badged with Visa or Mastercard on local cards

The French domestic card network, often co-badged with Visa or Mastercard on local cards Contactless payment: Tap to pay, usually without a PIN up to €50 on a standard card

Tap to pay, usually without a PIN up to €50 on a standard card TPE: The in-store payment terminal

The in-store payment terminal Minimum card amount: A floor the merchant sets for card use, if customers are told in advance Check the accepted logos before you order or pay. That one quick look can save an awkward decline. Why acceptance can vary by merchant A card decline does not always mean your account has a problem. French merchants choose which networks they accept, and their terminal settings, contracts, and costs all play a part. Banque de France notes that CB has long been central to the local market, which helps explain why Visa and Mastercard usually feel easier in everyday France than Amex. This is mainly about merchant setup, not card quality.

What fees should you check before using Amex in France? Expats often compare completely different Amex products as if they follow one rulebook. The useful split is between France-issued Amex cards, which follow American Express France terms, and foreign-issued cards, which follow the pricing and FX rules of the country that issued them. FX fees and exchange rates For euro spending in France, a France-issued Amex is the simpler case. American Express France, last checked in October 2026, says purchases made in the euro area do not attract its currency-conversion commission, while spending outside the euro area does. A foreign-issued Amex can look very different. A common setup is a percentage conversion fee on top of the issuer’s exchange-rate method, so the same Paris purchase can cost more on a UK or US card than on a France-issued one. The following table compares common card-payment situations and the extra costs you should check. Situation What to check Extra cost risk France-issued Amex used in France Whether the purchase is in euros Usually low for card purchases Foreign-issued Amex used in France Foreign transaction fee and issuer FX method Often medium to high Merchant offers payment in your home currency Decline it unless you have compared the cost Often high Online booking charged outside France Statement currency and issuer terms Varies Cash withdrawals and dynamic currency conversion Cash withdrawals are usually the expensive part of using Amex. Once you combine any issuer cash-advance fee, possible immediate interest, and a separate ATM operator charge, even a small withdrawal can add up fast. For France-issued Amex cards, cash withdrawals may require activation of the Express Cash service and a minimum period of card membership. Check your card’s terms for eligibility, limits, and fees before withdrawing. Dynamic currency conversion (DCC) is the prompt that asks whether you want to pay in your home currency instead of euros. In most cases, choose euros, because that leaves the conversion to your card issuer rather than the shop or ATM. Check whether your issuer treats cash as a special transaction type

Read the ATM screen for operator fees before you confirm

Choose euros unless you have already compared the rate

Keep cash withdrawals for backup use, not routine spending

What to do if your Amex is not accepted Most expats do not need a complicated workaround. They need a payment setup that keeps groceries, transport, bills, and small purchases moving without last-minute surprises. Best backup card and cash strategy for daily life For most people, the first fallback should be a Visa or Mastercard, because those networks fit more naturally with France’s everyday card culture. Cards from major local banks such as BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, and Société Générale are built around what merchants expect to see. Cash still helps with small purchases and technical outages, even in a country that likes cards. If you have just arrived, carrying one extra card and €20 to €50 in cash will usually cover the annoying gaps. Carry one Visa or Mastercard alongside Amex

Keep a small cash buffer for low-value purchases

Check the logos before you order or fill up

Expect more limits outside big cities When a Wise Account can help as a backup payment setup A Wise Account can make sense when your need goes beyond one extra card. For expats who want to hold euros, top up a second spending balance, move money between countries, or separate French day-to-day spending from another currency, it is one option worth comparing. Our guide to using Wise in France as an expat explains the wider setup. Hold EUR for French spending

Keep a second card ready in the same app

Move money between France and another country

Review conversion costs before you spend Illustration of how a Wise Account lets you hold multiple currencies, including euros, and convert funds for daily spendings. Expatica’s guide to How to use Wise in France as an expat ? Read more

How to stay safe when paying in France Acceptance and fees are only part of the picture. If your card is lost, blocked, or used fraudulently, quick action matters just as much as having the right network in your wallet. Lost card, fraud, and customer support steps 1 Freeze or block the card in your issuer app or through its emergency line as soon as you notice the problem. 2 Check recent transactions straight away and note anything you do not recognize. 3 Contact the issuer through the official app, website, or number on the back of another card, not a message link. 4 Ask how replacement timing works in France, because support routes and delivery speed can differ by issuer and country of issue. 5 If the card was stolen, keep any police report or reference number in case your issuer asks for it. Common payment mistakes expats make Most Amex problems in France are predictable. People run into trouble when they treat France like their home card market, where every café, terminal, and transport machine behaves the same way. France is modern and card-friendly, but its payment habits are still local. The easier move is to plan for those habits rather than fight them at checkout. Using Amex alone: Carry a second network

Carry a second network Accepting DCC: Choose euros unless you already know the comparison

Choose euros unless you already know the comparison Ignoring minimum card amounts: Check the till area before you order

Check the till area before you order Expecting every contactless payment to behave the same way: Be ready to insert the card and use your PIN