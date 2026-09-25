How to get a CRA tax number if Service Canada will not issue a SIN

This guide breaks down when to use Form T1261, how TTNs work, and how to file on time if the deadline comes first.

Key takeaways TTN: The CRA may issue a Temporary Tax Number automatically to process your filings or applications if you do not qualify for a Social Insurance Number.

The CRA may issue a Temporary Tax Number automatically to process your filings or applications if you do not qualify for a Social Insurance Number. ITN: Submit Form T1261 directly to the CRA if you are ineligible for a SIN but require an official tax identifier for Canadian reporting.

Submit Form T1261 directly to the CRA if you are ineligible for a SIN but require an official tax identifier for Canadian reporting. Paper return: If your filing deadline arrives before receiving a tax number, mail a paper return with a cover letter explaining your application status alongside certified ID copies.

If your filing deadline arrives before receiving a tax number, mail a paper return with a cover letter explaining your application status alongside certified ID copies. Processing time: Allow 6 to 8 weeks from the time the CRA receives your complete ITN application package for processing and written confirmation.

Allow 6 to 8 weeks from the time the CRA receives your complete ITN application package for processing and written confirmation. Where to verify: Always check the current CRA and Service Canada guidelines online before mailing your documents to ensure requirements have not changed. Disclaimer: This article is general information, not tax, legal, or immigration advice.

What TTN and ITN mean, and why the terms get mixed up A SIN is the standard tax identifier for anyone authorized to live and work in Canada. If you aren’t eligible for a SIN, you still need a valid identifier to deal with the CRA, which is where ITNs and TTNs come in: Individual Tax Number (ITN): A 9-digit number you proactively apply for using Form T1261 if you need to file taxes or declare Canadian income as a non-resident.

A 9-digit number you proactively apply for using Form T1261 if you need to file taxes or declare Canadian income as a non-resident. Temporary Tax Number (TTN): A temporary code assigned internally by the CRA when you submit a paper return or benefit application without an existing tax ID attached. The main reason people mix these up comes down to immigration status vs. tax status. While your immigration permit dictates whether Service Canada can issue you a SIN, your tax residency determines how the CRA taxes you, and which alternative tax ID you need. Taxes The tax system in Canada: A complete guide for expats Read more Writer Tarah Ren ✍️ Writer’s tip: Don’t confuse proactive ITN applications with fallback TTN processing. Form T1261 is strictly the application for an ITN. You don’t apply for a TTN on a form. Instead, the CRA generates a TTN automatically on their end when you submit a paper tax return without a valid SIN or ITN attached. How CRA uses TTN, ITN, and SIN in different scenarios SIN: Issued by Service Canada to anyone authorized to work or access government benefit programs in Canada.

Issued by Service Canada to anyone authorized to work or access government benefit programs in Canada. ITN: Requested via Form T1261 by non-residents and temporary residents who need an official tax identifier but cannot get a SIN.

Requested via Form T1261 by non-residents and temporary residents who need an official tax identifier but cannot get a SIN. TTN: Assigned automatically by the CRA to process incoming paper filings or benefit claims that lack an existing tax number.

When you need an ITN, a TTN, or no number yet Non-residents reporting Canadian earnings and international students without work permits usually need an ITN. In these cases, your immediate next step is submitting Form T1261 to establish a formal tax record. Things work differently when Service Canada refuses a SIN application and the CRA instructs you to file regardless. You are likely in TTN territory, meaning you should skip Form T1261 entirely and let the CRA assign a temporary code on their end. Finally, when a filing deadline is looming and you still have no tax identifier, act immediately rather than waiting on paperwork. Submitting a paper return with certified ID before the deadline is always safer than racking up late-filing penalties. Eligibility requirements for a Form T1261 application Form T1261 is generally for people who are not eligible for a SIN but need a CRA number for a tax purpose, such as filing a return or handling certain non-resident matters. ➡️ Check the live CRA ITN page before applying.

How to apply for an ITN with Form T1261, step by step First, confirm you need an ITN, then work through the form, documents, and mailing steps in order. Step 1: Confirm that Service Canada cannot issue you a SIN Check the Service Canada SIN rules first. Some temporary residents and students with work authorization must use the SIN route, not Form T1261. Step 2: Complete Form T1261 correctly Download the current 2025 T1261 form to your computer and open it in Acrobat Reader, because CRA says not to use a browser. Pick the right reason, complete sections 1 to 4, add both addresses if they differ, and sign and date the certification section. Step 3: Gather identity documents, certified copies, and translations CRA says your documents must be current and show your name, date of birth, and photo. It accepts original documents, certified copies, or notarized copies, and anything not in English or French needs an official translation. Older online guides may show different document rules or mailing addresses, so trust the live CRA page. Step 4: Mail the application and plan for processing times Mail or courier the signed package to the ITN unit at the Sudbury Tax Centre in Sudbury, Ontario. CRA says to allow 6 to 8 weeks after receipt, keep copies, and follow up after eight weeks with no reply. Common mistakes that delay the application Applying even though you can get a SIN. Fix this by checking Service Canada first.

Leaving the signature or date blank. Review the certification section before mailing.

Mixing up foreign and mailing addresses. Use both when they are different.

Sending unsupported copies or missing translations. Match the current CRA rules exactly.

What to do if your tax deadline arrives before you get a number Do not miss the filing deadline because your number is pending. CRA’s SIN guidance says that if you have no SIN, TTN, or ITN, you can file a paper return without a number, add a cover letter, and attach a certified ID. This helps people who need to file on time but are stuck between Service Canada and CRA. Filing a paper return without a SIN, TTN, or ITN Include your completed paper return, a cover letter, and a certified copy of identity, and explain whether you are waiting on a SIN or are not eligible for one. This fallback is for paper filing, so do not assume NETFILE will work.