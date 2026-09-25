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How to get a CRA tax number if Service Canada will not issue a SIN

Hitting a roadblock at Service Canada when you need to file taxes or report income can feel like an administrative dead end. If you are ineligible for a Social Insurance Number, the Canada Revenue Agency provides alternative identifiers, such as an Individual Tax Number (ITN) or a Temporary Tax Number (TTN), to ensure you stay compliant.

Claire Millard
Written by
Last updated

This guide breaks down when to use Form T1261, how TTNs work, and how to file on time if the deadline comes first.

Key takeaways

  • TTN: The CRA may issue a Temporary Tax Number automatically to process your filings or applications if you do not qualify for a Social Insurance Number.
  • ITN: Submit Form T1261 directly to the CRA if you are ineligible for a SIN but require an official tax identifier for Canadian reporting.
  • Paper return: If your filing deadline arrives before receiving a tax number, mail a paper return with a cover letter explaining your application status alongside certified ID copies.
  • Processing time: Allow 6 to 8 weeks from the time the CRA receives your complete ITN application package for processing and written confirmation.
  • Where to verify: Always check the current CRA and Service Canada guidelines online before mailing your documents to ensure requirements have not changed.

Disclaimer: This article is general information, not tax, legal, or immigration advice.

What TTN and ITN mean, and why the terms get mixed up

A SIN is the standard tax identifier for anyone authorized to live and work in Canada. If you aren’t eligible for a SIN, you still need a valid identifier to deal with the CRA, which is where ITNs and TTNs come in:

  • Individual Tax Number (ITN): A 9-digit number you proactively apply for using Form T1261 if you need to file taxes or declare Canadian income as a non-resident.
  • Temporary Tax Number (TTN): A temporary code assigned internally by the CRA when you submit a paper return or benefit application without an existing tax ID attached.

The main reason people mix these up comes down to immigration status vs. tax status. While your immigration permit dictates whether Service Canada can issue you a SIN, your tax residency determines how the CRA taxes you, and which alternative tax ID you need.

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Writer

Tarah Ren

✍️ Writer’s tip:

Don’t confuse proactive ITN applications with fallback TTN processing. Form T1261 is strictly the application for an ITN. You don’t apply for a TTN on a form. Instead, the CRA generates a TTN automatically on their end when you submit a paper tax return without a valid SIN or ITN attached.

How CRA uses TTN, ITN, and SIN in different scenarios

  • SIN: Issued by Service Canada to anyone authorized to work or access government benefit programs in Canada.
  • ITN: Requested via Form T1261 by non-residents and temporary residents who need an official tax identifier but cannot get a SIN.
  • TTN: Assigned automatically by the CRA to process incoming paper filings or benefit claims that lack an existing tax number.

When you need an ITN, a TTN, or no number yet

Non-residents reporting Canadian earnings and international students without work permits usually need an ITN. In these cases, your immediate next step is submitting Form T1261 to establish a formal tax record.

Things work differently when Service Canada refuses a SIN application and the CRA instructs you to file regardless. You are likely in TTN territory, meaning you should skip Form T1261 entirely and let the CRA assign a temporary code on their end.

Finally, when a filing deadline is looming and you still have no tax identifier, act immediately rather than waiting on paperwork. Submitting a paper return with certified ID before the deadline is always safer than racking up late-filing penalties.

Eligibility requirements for a Form T1261 application

Form T1261 is generally for people who are not eligible for a SIN but need a CRA number for a tax purpose, such as filing a return or handling certain non-resident matters.

➡️ Check the live CRA ITN page before applying.

How to apply for an ITN with Form T1261, step by step

First, confirm you need an ITN, then work through the form, documents, and mailing steps in order.

Step 1: Confirm that Service Canada cannot issue you a SIN

Check the Service Canada SIN rules first. Some temporary residents and students with work authorization must use the SIN route, not Form T1261.

Step 2: Complete Form T1261 correctly

Download the current 2025 T1261 form to your computer and open it in Acrobat Reader, because CRA says not to use a browser. Pick the right reason, complete sections 1 to 4, add both addresses if they differ, and sign and date the certification section.

Step 3: Gather identity documents, certified copies, and translations

CRA says your documents must be current and show your name, date of birth, and photo. It accepts original documents, certified copies, or notarized copies, and anything not in English or French needs an official translation.

Older online guides may show different document rules or mailing addresses, so trust the live CRA page.

Step 4: Mail the application and plan for processing times

Mail or courier the signed package to the ITN unit at the Sudbury Tax Centre in Sudbury, Ontario. CRA says to allow 6 to 8 weeks after receipt, keep copies, and follow up after eight weeks with no reply.

Common mistakes that delay the application

  • Applying even though you can get a SIN. Fix this by checking Service Canada first.
  • Leaving the signature or date blank. Review the certification section before mailing.
  • Mixing up foreign and mailing addresses. Use both when they are different.
  • Sending unsupported copies or missing translations. Match the current CRA rules exactly.

What to do if your tax deadline arrives before you get a number

Do not miss the filing deadline because your number is pending. CRA’s SIN guidance says that if you have no SIN, TTN, or ITN, you can file a paper return without a number, add a cover letter, and attach a certified ID. This helps people who need to file on time but are stuck between Service Canada and CRA.

Filing a paper return without a SIN, TTN, or ITN

Include your completed paper return, a cover letter, and a certified copy of identity, and explain whether you are waiting on a SIN or are not eligible for one. This fallback is for paper filing, so do not assume NETFILE will work.

How to contact CRA and follow up without losing time

For ITN questions, start with the Sudbury Tax Centre numbers on the CRA ITN page. The English line is 1-866-223-4403 from Canada or the U.S., or 1-705-669-5130 from outside Canada and the U.S., and CRA lists hours of 7 am to 3 pm, Monday to Friday, Eastern Standard Time.

CRA also says it accepts collect calls for ITN questions. Follow up after the 6 to 8 week window, and keep your name, date of birth, mailing address, and copies of what you sent beside you.

Dealing with Canadian tax obligations from abroad often involves managing multiple currencies. Holding a Wise Account allows you to keep CAD on hand, convert funds at mid-market rates, and easily pay local fees or move money between accounts.

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FAQ

FAQs

Can I file a Canadian tax return without a SIN?

Yes. If you have no SIN and no alternative to SIN yet, CRA says you can file a paper return on time with a cover letter and certified ID.

Is a TTN the same as an ITN?

No. CRA uses the terms in different contexts, so a TTN case does not automatically mean an ITN application.

Can I apply for an ITN online?

Not at the time of writing. CRA’s current process says you download Form T1261, sign it, and mail or courier it with your documents.

How long does Form T1261 take?

CRA says to allow 6 to 8 weeks after it receives the application. If that window passes, contact the Sudbury Tax Centre.

What should I do if my deadline comes before my ITN or TTN arrives?

File on time. Use a paper return, add a cover letter that explains why you do not have the number yet, and attach the supporting ID CRA asks for.

Useful sources

Infomation checked 31st August 2026

Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

More articles by Claire Millard
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