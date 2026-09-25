How to get a CRA tax number if Service Canada will not issue a SIN

Government & Law
Hitting a roadblock at Service Canada when you need to file taxes or report income can feel like an administrative dead end. If you are ineligible for a Social Insurance Number, the Canada Revenue Agency provides alternative identifiers, such as an Individual Tax Number (ITN) or a Temporary Tax Number (TTN), to ensure you stay compliant.
This guide breaks down when to use Form T1261, how TTNs work, and how to file on time if the deadline comes first.
Disclaimer: This article is general information, not tax, legal, or immigration advice.
A SIN is the standard tax identifier for anyone authorized to live and work in Canada. If you aren’t eligible for a SIN, you still need a valid identifier to deal with the CRA, which is where ITNs and TTNs come in:
The main reason people mix these up comes down to immigration status vs. tax status. While your immigration permit dictates whether Service Canada can issue you a SIN, your tax residency determines how the CRA taxes you, and which alternative tax ID you need.
Writer
Tarah Ren
Don’t confuse proactive ITN applications with fallback TTN processing. Form T1261 is strictly the application for an ITN. You don’t apply for a TTN on a form. Instead, the CRA generates a TTN automatically on their end when you submit a paper tax return without a valid SIN or ITN attached.
How CRA uses TTN, ITN, and SIN in different scenarios
Non-residents reporting Canadian earnings and international students without work permits usually need an ITN. In these cases, your immediate next step is submitting Form T1261 to establish a formal tax record.
Things work differently when Service Canada refuses a SIN application and the CRA instructs you to file regardless. You are likely in TTN territory, meaning you should skip Form T1261 entirely and let the CRA assign a temporary code on their end.
Finally, when a filing deadline is looming and you still have no tax identifier, act immediately rather than waiting on paperwork. Submitting a paper return with certified ID before the deadline is always safer than racking up late-filing penalties.
Form T1261 is generally for people who are not eligible for a SIN but need a CRA number for a tax purpose, such as filing a return or handling certain non-resident matters.
➡️ Check the live CRA ITN page before applying.
First, confirm you need an ITN, then work through the form, documents, and mailing steps in order.
Check the Service Canada SIN rules first. Some temporary residents and students with work authorization must use the SIN route, not Form T1261.
Download the current 2025 T1261 form to your computer and open it in Acrobat Reader, because CRA says not to use a browser. Pick the right reason, complete sections 1 to 4, add both addresses if they differ, and sign and date the certification section.
CRA says your documents must be current and show your name, date of birth, and photo. It accepts original documents, certified copies, or notarized copies, and anything not in English or French needs an official translation.
Older online guides may show different document rules or mailing addresses, so trust the live CRA page.
Mail or courier the signed package to the ITN unit at the Sudbury Tax Centre in Sudbury, Ontario. CRA says to allow 6 to 8 weeks after receipt, keep copies, and follow up after eight weeks with no reply.
Do not miss the filing deadline because your number is pending. CRA’s SIN guidance says that if you have no SIN, TTN, or ITN, you can file a paper return without a number, add a cover letter, and attach a certified ID. This helps people who need to file on time but are stuck between Service Canada and CRA.
Include your completed paper return, a cover letter, and a certified copy of identity, and explain whether you are waiting on a SIN or are not eligible for one. This fallback is for paper filing, so do not assume NETFILE will work.
For ITN questions, start with the Sudbury Tax Centre numbers on the CRA ITN page. The English line is 1-866-223-4403 from Canada or the U.S., or 1-705-669-5130 from outside Canada and the U.S., and CRA lists hours of 7 am to 3 pm, Monday to Friday, Eastern Standard Time.
CRA also says it accepts collect calls for ITN questions. Follow up after the 6 to 8 week window, and keep your name, date of birth, mailing address, and copies of what you sent beside you.
Dealing with Canadian tax obligations from abroad often involves managing multiple currencies. Holding a Wise Account allows you to keep CAD on hand, convert funds at mid-market rates, and easily pay local fees or move money between accounts.
FAQ
Yes. If you have no SIN and no alternative to SIN yet, CRA says you can file a paper return on time with a cover letter and certified ID.
No. CRA uses the terms in different contexts, so a TTN case does not automatically mean an ITN application.
Not at the time of writing. CRA’s current process says you download Form T1261, sign it, and mail or courier it with your documents.
CRA says to allow 6 to 8 weeks after it receives the application. If that window passes, contact the Sudbury Tax Centre.
File on time. Use a paper return, add a cover letter that explains why you do not have the number yet, and attach the supporting ID CRA asks for.
Infomation checked 31st August 2026
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