VAT refund in Canada: GST/HST rules for visitors

Canada doesn’t offer a general tourist VAT refund, so most visitors can’t claim back sales tax on shopping, hotels, or meals. If you’re looking for a VAT refund in Canada, the short answer is no. Canada does not officially use VAT terminology: purchases may instead be subject to GST, HST, provincial sales taxes, or QST in Quebec. This guide explains what visitors normally pay, the limited situations where GST/HST may not apply, duty-free shopping, and the narrow convention-related rebate exceptions. This guide, checked against CRA and CBSA guidance in October 2026, explains provincial tax rates, the limited situations where GST/HST might not apply, and the narrow convention-related exception.

Key takeaways Tourists generally cannot claim a GST/HST refund on ordinary purchases or hotel stays in Canada.

Canada does not have VAT; applicable consumption taxes include GST, HST, and Quebec’s QST.

Duty-free shopping provides a point-of-sale saving on eligible purchases and is not the same as claiming a tax refund.

Tax relief may sometimes be available when a seller exports goods directly and keeps the required documentation.

Limited rebate exceptions may apply to certain foreign convention sponsors, organizers, and non-resident exhibitors. Wise for travel spending in Canada Convert to CAD easily: Hold money and switch to Canadian dollars when needed.

Spend in CAD with fewer FX surprises: Pay in Canada using your Wise balance/card.

Send money to Canada quickly: Transfer funds and see fees upfront. Learn more about the Wise card No commitment required

Does Canada have VAT? Canada doesn’t use a tax that’s officially known as VAT. Instead, the taxes you’ll usually see on receipts are called GST, which is the 5% federal goods and services tax, HST, which combines federal and provincial sales tax in some provinces, and QST in Quebec. This guide still uses the phrase “VAT refund in Canada” because that is what many visitors search for. For wider context, read our guide to the tax system in Canada, which explains where GST, HST, and other taxes fit into the wider Canadian system. Taxes The tax system in Canada: A complete guide for expats Read more

Can tourists get a VAT refund in Canada? No. Canada doesn’t have a general tourist tax refund for ordinary shopping, and the old federal Visitor Rebate Program was cancelled in 2007. In normal cases, the tax you pay on clothes, electronics, souvenirs, restaurants, hotels, and most other purchases is final. Airport counters, a receipt stamp, or a third-party refund desk can’t create a standard tourist rebate under current Canadian rules. ❌ Myth: Visitors can claim GST/HST back at the airport or by stamping receipts. ✅ Fact: Canada has no general tourist refund for routine purchases. ❌ Myth: Foreign shoppers automatically buy tax-free. ✅ Fact: A non-resident still pays normal tax unless a specific exception applies.

Which sales taxes do visitors pay in Canada? The rate depends on where you buy the item and how that province or territory applies sales tax. Some places charge GST only, some use HST, and Quebec uses GST plus QST. GST/HST rates by province and territory Province or territory Tax type Total rate What a visitor should know Alberta GST 5% No provincial sales tax. British Columbia GST + PST 12% Receipts usually show separate taxes. Manitoba GST + PST 12% Separate provincial tax applies. New Brunswick HST 15% One combined tax. Newfoundland and Labrador HST 15% One combined tax. Northwest Territories GST 5% Federal tax only. Nova Scotia HST 14% HST rate fell to 14% in 2025. Nunavut GST 5% Federal tax only. Ontario HST 13% One combined tax. Quebec GST + QST 14.975% Invoices may show GST and QST separately. Prince Edward Island HST 15% One combined tax. Saskatchewan GST + PST 11% Separate provincial tax applies. Yukon GST 5% Federal tax only. Rates were checked in October 2026 against the CRA GST/HST calculator and rates page. Rates may change, so check the CRA before relying on them.

What tax-free options still exist? There are limited situations where GST/HST might not apply, but that doesn’t mean they’re the same thing as a tourist refund. Tax-free shopping via direct retailer export Some sales can be zero-rated when the Canadian seller exports the goods directly to an address outside Canada and keeps the required proof. But this is an export rule rather than a tourist refund. The conditions are specific, and simply buying an item in a Canadian shop and taking it home in your luggage doesn’t generally make you eligible. If a Canadian retailer is shipping goods directly outside Canada, ask the seller whether the transaction qualifies for zero-rating and what export documentation they require. Don’t assume that being a non-resident is enough. Buying duty-free goods at Canadian international airports Duty-free shopping is a point-of-sale saving on eligible goods sold in controlled airport shops. It isn’t a refund on purchases you made earlier in Toronto, Vancouver, or anywhere else in Canada. You usually need your boarding pass before checkout, and the main categories are alcohol, tobacco, fragrance, and gifts.

When can non-residents still claim a rebate? The main exception is convention-related, not tourist-related. According to the CRA, non-resident visitors can’t claim a standard rebate on purchases made in Canada, but some foreign convention sponsors, organizers, and non-resident exhibitors may qualify for a rebate on certain convention costs. In practice, this mainly helps event hosts and exhibitors, not someone on a normal business trip paying for a hotel, meals, taxis, or shopping. Eligible costs could include convention facilities, related convention supplies, and some exhibition-space costs. Ordinary travel spending and personal shopping usually don’t.

Common mistakes and how to shop smarter The biggest mistakes are trusting old Visitor Rebate Program advice, confusing duty-free with tax refunds, assuming every non-resident purchase can be exported tax-free, and forgetting that home-country import duties or sales taxes may still apply when you bring goods back. To shop smarter, verify the rule with the CRA, the CBSA, Revenu Québec where relevant, the retailer, or the event organizer before you buy. You can also compare other travel costs and read our guide to saving money in Canada. Before travelling, compare foreign transaction fees, ATM charges, and exchange-rate markups from Canadian banks such as RBC, TD, and Scotiabank. Money Management Saving money in Canada as an expat Read more

Use the Wise card for cross-border travel spending You can’t usually get a sales tax refund in Canada as a tourist, so it can be useful to keep an eye on other costs such as foreign-exchange fees when you spend. A tool like the Wise card can help with the currency side of a trip if you’re spending from a non-Canadian balance or moving money between currencies. The Wise app can also be used to review conversion costs and manage card spending while travelling. Money Management How to use the Wise Card in the Canada Read more