Declaring non-residency in Canada: A practical CRA guide

Key takeaways Moving abroad does not automatically make you a non-resident. The CRA looks at the residential ties you keep or establish, not simply the date you leave Canada.

You usually do not need to file Form NR73. Its purpose is to ask the CRA for an opinion on your residency status rather than to formally “declare” yourself a non-resident.

Your departure date matters. It is generally based on when you leave Canada, when your spouse or common-law partner and dependants leave, and when you establish residence in another country.

Departure tax may apply to certain assets. Canada can treat some property as if you sold it at fair market value when you emigrate, so check the rules and whether Forms T1243 or T1161 apply.

Leaving Canada does not necessarily end your Canadian tax obligations. Canadian-source income such as rent, pensions, dividends, or proceeds from certain property sales may still be subject to Canadian tax or reporting requirements. Disclaimer: This guide is for general information only and was reviewed against CRA guidance last checked in August 2026. Outcomes depend on your ties, dates, and sometimes tax treaties, so use the checklist below to review residency, forms, assets, and what to handle after departure.

Check whether you can stop being a Canadian tax resident The first thing you need to consider is whether your circumstances support non-resident status under CRA rules. If you still keep strong residential ties, the CRA may treat you as a factual resident even after a move. In some cross-border cases, however, a tax treaty can result in you being treated as a deemed non-resident. You are usually an emigrant for tax purposes if you leave Canada to live in another country and sever your significant residential ties with Canada.

You may stay a factual resident if significant ties – such as your home, spouse or common-law partner, or dependants – remain in Canada.

You may become a deemed non-resident of Canada if you would otherwise be a Canadian resident but an applicable tax treaty treats you as resident in the other country.

How long you spend abroad can matter, but time outside Canada does not by itself override significant residential ties.

This is about tax residency only, and Canada’s tax system treats that separately from citizenship or immigration status. Taxes The tax system in Canada Read more The residential ties that matter most The CRA generally considers three ties particularly significant: ✅ a home in Canada ✅ a spouse or common-law partner in Canada ✅ dependants in Canada. Secondary ties can also matter, particularly when several remain in place after you leave. Primary ties: home, spouse or common-law partner, dependants.

home, spouse or common-law partner, dependants. Secondary ties: provincial or territorial health coverage, a Canadian driver’s licence, bank or credit card relationships, personal property, and social memberships. When treaty tie-breaker rules matter A common question is whether ties to two countries automatically make you taxable as a resident of both. Not necessarily: if both countries treat you as resident, the applicable tax treaty may contain tie-breaker rules – such as permanent home and centre of vital interests – that determine where you are a resident for treaty purposes. You may need to check the applicable treaty if you keep homes in both countries, your spouse or children remain in Canada, or you regularly divide your time and work between Canada and another country.

Decide whether to use CRA Form NR73 You can use CRA Form NR73, Determination of Residency Status (leaving Canada) to ask the CRA for an opinion on your residency status. It can be useful when your position is unclear, but filing it is not what makes you a non-resident, and the CRA’s opinion is based on the facts you provide. The practical question is whether you need the form at all. For many straightforward departures, you may be able to determine your status from the CRA’s residency rules and report your departure correctly on your Canadian tax return if you need to file one. An NR73 opinion is not binding on the CRA and can be reviewed later if further information comes to light. Consider NR73 if your residential ties are mixed, your status is genuinely uncertain, or the interaction with a tax treaty is unclear.

Consider professional tax advice if you keep significant ties such as a home, spouse or common-law partner, or dependants in Canada, or have complex Canadian income or assets.

If you do not file NR73, keep clear records supporting your position, such as evidence of your move, your new home and residential ties abroad, and when your significant Canadian residential ties ended.

For the year you leave, you may need to file a Canadian T1 return that shows your departure date and reports the income that applies before and after you became a non-resident. If you were a Quebec resident before leaving, you may also need to deal with Revenu Québec. Taxes Filing your income tax in Canada as an expat Read more The CRA usually considers your departure date as the latest of these three dates: when you leave Canada

when your spouse or common-law partner and dependants leave

the date when you become resident in the country you settle in. There are exceptions, but getting this date right matters because it affects your income reporting and any departure tax calculations. Enter your departure date in the residence information area of the return.

Report worldwide income for the part of the year you were resident in Canada.

Check whether you need to file Form T1161 if the total fair market value of property you owned when you left exceeded CAD 25,000, taking the CRA’s specified exclusions into account.

Check Form T1243 if the deemed disposition rules apply to your property, and Form T1244 if you want to elect to defer payment of departure tax. Your Canadian tax treatment changes when you become a non-resident. Before your departure date, you generally report worldwide income; after it, Canadian non-resident tax rules apply to your Canadian-source income. Before departure: report employment, investment, and other worldwide income up to the departure date.

report employment, investment, and other worldwide income up to the departure date. After departure: determine which Canadian-source income you must report in Canada and what taxes apply.

determine which Canadian-source income you must report in Canada and what taxes apply. Do not assume all Canadian income received after you leave goes on your T1 return. Some income may instead be subject to non-resident withholding, while elections or separate filing requirements can apply in certain cases.

Check the specific rules for Canadian rental income, pensions, investments, and property sales rather than treating them all the same way.

Check whether departure tax applies to your assets Departure tax is the informal name commonly used for Canada’s deemed disposition rules when you emigrate. When you cease Canadian residency, the CRA may treat you as if you disposed of certain property at fair market value immediately before you left, even though you did not actually sell it. This deemed disposition can crystallize accrued gains or losses for Canadian tax purposes. Form T1243 is used to report property and calculate gains arising from the deemed disposition, while Form T1244 can be used to elect to defer payment of the resulting tax. Depending on the amount involved, you may need to provide security. If the total fair market value of relevant property you owned at departure exceeded CAD 25,000, check whether Form T1161 is required, taking the CRA’s specified exclusions into account. Asset Departure tax treatment What to check Non-registered shares or funds Can apply Note fair market value at departure and review Form T1243 RRSPs or RRIFs Excluded Later withdrawals can still face non-resident withholding TFSAs Excluded Check non-resident contribution rules and tax treatment in your new country Canadian real estate Excluded from deemed disposition Later rental income or a sale can trigger separate non-resident tax rules Private company shares or business interests Can apply and may be complex Get specialist advice before filing Which assets are usually excluded or still taxable later Excluded from departure tax does not mean exempt from Canadian tax forever. Canadian real estate is generally excluded from the deemed disposition on emigration, but rental income or a later sale can still trigger Canadian withholding, filing requirements, or procedures for non-residents disposing of taxable Canadian property. Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs) and Registered Retirement Income Funds (RRIFs) are excluded from the departure-tax deemed disposition, but withdrawals after you leave can be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding. A Tax-free Savings Account (TFSA) can generally remain open, but contributions made while you are a non-resident can trigger a 1% monthly tax, and you generally do not accumulate new contribution room for a year during which you are non-resident. Your new country may also tax TFSA income or gains even though Canada does not.