Tax implications of moving to Canada from the US

If you’re moving from the US to Canada, it’s crucial to understand the tax implications before your arrival date. You may have obligations on both sides of the border, so getting an early handle on residency, filing, and reporting can make the transition easier to manage. This guide explains how Canadian tax residency, US filing duties, treaty relief, account treatment, and first-year planning usually fit together for Americans relocating north. It covers practical checkpoints for your move date, your first filing season, and your cross-border paperwork. This guide is for general information only, not tax or legal advice, so check current CRA and IRS guidance and confirm your position with a qualified cross-border tax professional.

Key takeaways In Canada, your tax status usually depends on residential ties and length of stay, not just your visa.

Many US citizens, and some green card holders, may still file with the IRS after moving.

The US-Canada tax treaty can reduce double taxation, but it does not cancel reporting duties.

RRSPs (Registered Retirement Savings Plans), 401(k)s, IRAs (Individual Retirement Accounts), TFSAs (Tax-Free Savings Accounts), and brokerage accounts may not get matching treatment on both sides.

Keep move-date documents, valuations, and statements for future filings and gain calculations. Wise for managing money during your move If you need to keep CAD and USD available while moving between the US and Canada, a Wise account can help you hold and convert currencies and keep a record of cross-border transfers. Go to website

When do you become a tax resident in Canada? When you’re trying to figure out when your Canadian tax obligations start, the key question is usually not your visa or permit type. It is your factual connection to Canada. In practice, the move date matters because Canada generally taxes residents on worldwide income, while the US can still require filing based on citizenship or green card status. That is why your tax residency determination is one of the first things to map. For broader context on the Canadian system, see Expatica’s guide to taxes in Canada. How Canada tax residency is usually tested Canada’s CRA residency guidance says residency depends on all the relevant facts, especially your significant residential ties. The main ties are usually a home in Canada, a spouse or common-law partner in Canada, and dependants in Canada. Secondary ties can matter too, such as a car, furniture, Canadian bank accounts or credit cards, a driver’s licence, and provincial health coverage. Quebec, and sometimes another province or territory, may add local administrative steps, but the core federal test stays the same. Factors that may be taken into consideration include: Home available to you in Canada

Spouse, partner, or dependants living with you in Canada

Employment pattern or business activity in Canada

Canadian banking, cards, or insurance

Lease, utility, and arrival records You can get a formal CRA opinion through Form NR74 if the facts are split and you can’t determine whether you’re a Canadian resident without official help. For many movers, the arrival date is the point when Canada may begin taxing worldwide income as a new resident, often on a part-year basis in that first year. You can choose to keep US accounts open, but income generated from these accounts may still be taxable in Canada. Example: if Maya moves to Ontario on July 15, signs a lease, starts work there, and keeps her US 401(k) and brokerage account, she may still become a Canadian tax resident from her move period even though the accounts stay in the US. Those accounts can still affect reporting, future gain calculations, and treaty analysis.

What may you need to file in the US and Canada? Your filing picture depends on three things: where you are resident, what kind of income you received, and which accounts or assets you hold. This is why dual tax filing often feels more complicated than moving itself. One thing worth knowing is that income tax returns and information reporting are not the same thing. You might owe little or no extra tax after credits or treaty relief, but still need to file forms on time. Core returns and filing deadlines to check Canadian return: New residents usually check whether they need a Canadian return for the immigration year, plus any provincial or territorial details tied to where they lived on December 31. Federal and provincial tax work together in Canada, and Quebec can involve separate handling in some situations. Expatica’s guide to income taxes in Canada provides broader filing context. Taxes Filing your income tax in Canada as an expat Read more US return: Many Americans still need to file with the IRS after moving because the US generally taxes citizens and many green card holders on worldwide income. The IRS page for US taxpayers abroad also notes that many taxpayers abroad get an automatic two-month filing extension, but interest can still run from the regular due date. Current dates matter: CRA records show that 2025 personal returns are generally due April 30, 2026, with June 15, 2026 for many self-employed filers, while payment is still generally due April 30. Thresholds, deadlines, and forms change, so always check current official pages before filing. Cross-border workers: If you commute, split workdays, or keep payroll ties in a US state while living in Canada, withholding and sourcing questions can get harder fast. FBAR, FATCA, and other reporting traps Foreign accounts: The IRS FBAR guide says a US person must generally file an FBAR if the aggregate value of foreign financial accounts exceeded USD 10,000 at any time in the year, even if the accounts produced no taxable income.

The IRS FBAR guide says a US person must generally file an FBAR if the aggregate value of foreign financial accounts exceeded USD 10,000 at any time in the year, even if the accounts produced no taxable income. Asset reporting: FATCA reporting through Form 8938 is separate from FBAR. In practice, that means one filing can apply without the other, depending on the type and value of assets.

FATCA reporting through Form 8938 is separate from FBAR. In practice, that means one filing can apply without the other, depending on the type and value of assets. Canadian-side reporting: Canadian residents may need Form T1135 if the cost amount of specified foreign property exceeded CAD 100,000 at any time in the year. CRA also says new residents generally do not file Form T1135 in the year they first become resident, and future reporting may rely on fair market value records from the time they became resident.

How may the US-Canada tax treaty and foreign tax credits reduce double taxation? The IRS publication on the US-Canada tax treaty explains the basic mechanism: the treaty helps assign taxing rights, define residence tie-breakers, and reduce some cases of double taxation. It does not mean you can stop filing in one country just because the other country taxed you first. Foreign tax credits work differently. They usually try to offset tax already paid in one country against tax due in the other, which is often more practical than chasing a perfect one-country answer. Tool What it usually does What it does not do Tax treaty Coordinates some taxing rights and residence conflicts Cancel filing duties Foreign tax credits Offset some tax already paid abroad Guarantee zero tax everywhere Tie-breaker rules Help when both countries may treat you as resident Fix every account or entity mismatch When foreign tax credits are often more useful Americans in Canada may find that foreign tax credits can be useful when Canadian tax is already being paid on the same income. For example, if you become a Canadian resident mid-year and pay Canadian tax on salary earned after arrival, credits may help reduce double taxation on the US side. That said, the right approach depends on income type, timing, and how much tax was paid in each country. It also depends on whether treaty rules, payroll withholding, or state tax issues are still in play. Where the treaty does not fully solve the problem The treaty does not erase reporting requirements, and it does not create identical treatment for every account. Retirement plans, account reporting, trusts, corporations, and some investment structures can still need separate review. This is different from simply asking who taxes your salary first. The friction often comes from mismatched forms, timing rules, and account categories, not just from the headline tax bill. Taxes Double taxation agreements in Canada: How they work Read more

Which accounts and assets need extra care after the move? This is where expensive mistakes often happen, because tax-friendly treatment in one country does not always carry over neatly into the other. The key question is not whether an account is good or bad, but how each country sees it after the move. Account or asset Canada may tax it? US may tax it? What to verify RRSP Usually tax-deferred under Canadian rules Treaty treatment may help, but reporting can still matter Contributions, withdrawals, reporting 401(k) or IRA Often reportable and treaty-sensitive US tax and reporting treatment continues to depend on the account type and your circumstances Distribution timing and Canadian treatment TFSA Tax-free in Canada under Canadian rules US treatment may not match Income reporting and specialist review Non-registered brokerage Yes, depending on income and gains Yes, if you remain a US filer Cost basis and move-date records RRSPs, 401(k)s, IRAs, and pensions The IRS treaty publication says Canadian RRSPs and RRIFs (Registered Retirement Income Funds), and US retirement accounts such as IRAs, sit inside a treaty framework, but not every plan works the same way. That means RRSP and 401(k) treatment should be checked account by account, especially if you keep contributing after the move or start taking withdrawals. In broad terms, you will usually want to verify four things: whether contributions stay deductible, whether growth keeps its deferred treatment, how withdrawals are taxed, and what reporting still applies. If you receive a foreign pension after moving, CRA guidance says you may also need to review foreign tax credit treatment and treaty deductions on the Canadian side. That is one of the clearest moments to involve a qualified cross-border tax professional. TFSAs, brokerage accounts, and cost basis tracking A TFSA is a good example of why mirrored treatment cannot be assumed. Canada may give the account favourable treatment, but the US may not view it the same way for income and reporting purposes. Brokerage accounts can also create confusion after a move, especially when you already owned the assets before arrival. You may later need clean records showing what you owned, when you owned it, and what the fair market value looked like around your arrival date. One more point matters here: if you hold non-US funds, trusts, or more complex investments, getting professional cross-border tax advice may become essential to keep your tax matters in order.