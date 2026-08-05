How to transfer a US pension to Canada

Some US pension amounts may qualify for special treatment, while others are usually left in the US or received as income in Canada. This guide will walk you through the decision points, tax checks, and post-arrival checklist before you move large amounts. Guide is general information only and not legal, immigration or tax advice.

Key takeaways Pension type Usually transferred directly to Canada? Most common route Check before acting 401(k) Usually no Keep it in the US, roll within the US, or take a distribution if allowed Payout options, age, and withholding Traditional IRA Usually no Keep it in the US, or take a distribution and check Canadian treatment Whether the payment is lump sum or periodic US Social Security No Receive payments in Canada as income SSA payment rules and Canadian reporting Defined benefit pension Rarely Leave it in the US or receive periodic payments Plan rules, survivor options, and withholding Released pension cash Yes, after distribution Move the money to Canada through a bank or money transfer provider Total FX cost and timing *Details taken from publicly available sources, checked 11th August 2026 Retirement Pensions in Canada: An essential guide for expats [2026] Read more

Can you transfer a US pension to Canada? Usually not in the way many people first imagine. A common question is whether a US 401(k) or IRA can be moved plan to plan into an RRSP, or Registered Retirement Savings Plan. Although this may be legally allowed, it’s not the most commonly chosen option due to the complexities and tax considerations involved. In practice, you usually keep the account in the US, take a distribution and check Canadian treatment, or receive ongoing income in Canada and convert it when needed. If your plan does not allow a payout, the money usually stays in the US.

If your plan allows a lump sum, check Canadian reporting and RRSP eligibility before you move it.

If you are receiving monthly payments, focus on payment setup, withholding, and exchange costs. What usually counts as a transfer? People use the word transfer for several different actions. It may mean a direct movement between retirement plans, a lump sum payout that is later contributed to an RRSP if the rules allow, or just sending released cash across the border after the pension has already been paid out. What usually cannot be moved directly? Social Security is generally received as income rather than transferred into a Canadian registered plan. Many defined benefit pensions and many periodic pension payments also do not work like a simple RRSP transfer of US pension, because the plan rules and the form of payment matter just as much as the treaty.

How each US pension type is usually handled Match the route to the account type. When people search for transferring 401(k) to Canada or IRA transfer to Canada, they need to separate US plan rules from Canadian tax treatment. 401(k)s and IRAs Employer plans and IRAs can offer a few paths, but not one universal answer. Check with the plan administrator or custodian to see whether a lump sum distribution is available, whether a rollover inside the US is possible first, and whether age based penalties or plan restrictions could apply. Possible in theory does not mean sensible in practice. A distribution might trigger tax, change your reporting in two countries, or take money out of a protected retirement wrapper earlier than you planned. Social Security and other US pension income Ongoing US retirement income is usually more about payment, reporting, and conversion than about a formal transfer of the pension itself. Social Security sits in its own category, so if you need broader context on benefits, check the SSA guidance as well as our guide below. Government & Law Social security in Canada: Complete guide for expats Read more Separate the money movement from the tax question. You may be able to receive payments smoothly in Canada while still needing to confirm how the income is reported on your Canadian return. As tax – particularly cross border tax – can be complex, you may need to get professional advice to support this. Banking Best way to receive money from abroad in Canada Read more

Tax rules to check before you move money Before you move anything, split the issue into the Canadian side, the US side, and treaty relief. Canadian side: Are you already a Canadian tax resident, which province will you file in, and how will the amount be reported?

Are you already a Canadian tax resident, which province will you file in, and how will the amount be reported? US side: What does the plan allow, what documents will the payer issue, and is the payment periodic, lump sum, or a rollover?

What does the plan allow, what documents will the payer issue, and is the payment periodic, lump sum, or a rollover? Treaty relief: The US Canada tax treaty pension rules can reduce double taxation, but they do not remove the need to verify the payment type, your residence status, and any foreign tax credit claim. Taxes The tax system in Canada: A complete guide for expats Read more Taxes The tax system in the US: A complete guide for expats Read more RRSP qualifying transfer rules and timing Some foreign pension amounts can be treated differently from an ordinary RRSP contribution, but the rule is narrower than many readers expect. The key checks are whether the payment is a lump sum rather than a series of payments, whether it is included in Canadian income for the year, and whether current CRA guidance treats that type of amount as eligible. You may need plan statements, proof of the gross amount, and withholding records. Example: if you receive a lump sum of USD from a former 401(k), keep the gross amount, the net amount received, and the withholding documents together before you assume any RRSP deduction is available. Withholding tax and treaty relief US withholding and Canadian reporting can both matter at the same time. One off withdrawals and ongoing pension payments are not always treated the same way, so keep your plan statement, Form 1099-R, SSA-1099, and any proof of foreign tax withheld. The treaty may reduce double taxation through exemptions, deductions, or a foreign tax credit, but it is not a promise of zero tax. Check what the payer has on file for your residency status, and make sure your Canadian return matches the documents you received. Forms and records to verify IRS Form 1116, if you may claim a U.S. foreign tax credit.

CRA Form T2209, if you may claim the federal foreign tax credit in Canada.

Schedule 7, for RRSP transfer and contribution checks.

Line 11500 and line 20800, for Canadian reporting and deduction guidance.

W-8BEN, where relevant, if the U.S. payer asks for treaty withholding certification.

What to do after you arrive in Canada Update your address, tax residency, and payment instructions with SSA, the plan administrator, and any pension custodian. Choose a receiving route, CAD, a Canadian USD account, or a separate transfer service after distribution. Record your arrival date and province, because provincial filing can matter. Compare current USD account, incoming payment, and foreign exchange policies at RBC, TD Canada Trust, and Scotiabank. Check the reporting route with a qualified adviser before a large withdrawal. A simple post-arrival checklist Update your US mailing address and tax residence details.

Open or confirm a Canadian receiving account, and if needed read Expatica’s how to open a bank account in Canada guide.

Keep copies of every statement, tax slip, and confirmation notice.

Note your landing date and province for tax and benefit records.

Ask the payer how withholding will appear on your year-end documents.

Before converting a large payment, compare a bank deposit, a Canadian USD account, and the options in Expatica’s best ways to receive money from abroad in Canada guide.

Common mistakes to avoid Assuming every US pension can go into an RRSP. Some amounts may qualify for special treatment, but many do not.

Some amounts may qualify for special treatment, but many do not. Treating Social Security like a transferable retirement account. It is usually received and reported as income.

It is usually received and reported as income. Ignoring age based penalties or plan restrictions. A permitted payout is not the same as a sensible payout.

A permitted payout is not the same as a sensible payout. Thinking treaty relief means no tax. Treaty benefits often reduce double tax, but you still need to file correctly.

Treaty benefits often reduce double tax, but you still need to file correctly. Moving money before confirming your residency date and paperwork. That can make a later fix harder.

That can make a later fix harder. Converting a large payment without comparing the true FX cost. A provider may charge a fixed fee plus an exchange rate markup.