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Retirement

How to transfer a US pension to Canada

Not every US retirement arrangement can move directly into Canada. The options available usually depend on the account type, whether you are taking a lump sum or ongoing payments, and how the payment will be taxed once you are resident in Canada.

Claire Millard
Written by
Last updated

Some US pension amounts may qualify for special treatment, while others are usually left in the US or received as income in Canada. This guide will walk you through the decision points, tax checks, and post-arrival checklist before you move large amounts.

Guide is general information only and not legal, immigration or tax advice.

Key takeaways

Pension typeUsually transferred directly to Canada?Most common routeCheck before acting
401(k)Usually noKeep it in the US, roll within the US, or take a distribution if allowedPayout options, age, and withholding
Traditional IRAUsually noKeep it in the US, or take a distribution and check Canadian treatmentWhether the payment is lump sum or periodic
US Social SecurityNoReceive payments in Canada as incomeSSA payment rules and Canadian reporting
Defined benefit pensionRarelyLeave it in the US or receive periodic paymentsPlan rules, survivor options, and withholding
Released pension cashYes, after distributionMove the money to Canada through a bank or money transfer providerTotal FX cost and timing
*Details taken from publicly available sources, checked 11th August 2026
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Can you transfer a US pension to Canada?

Usually not in the way many people first imagine. A common question is whether a US 401(k) or IRA can be moved plan to plan into an RRSP, or Registered Retirement Savings Plan. Although this may be legally allowed, it’s not the most commonly chosen option due to the complexities and tax considerations involved.

In practice, you usually keep the account in the US, take a distribution and check Canadian treatment, or receive ongoing income in Canada and convert it when needed.

  • If your plan does not allow a payout, the money usually stays in the US.
  • If your plan allows a lump sum, check Canadian reporting and RRSP eligibility before you move it.
  • If you are receiving monthly payments, focus on payment setup, withholding, and exchange costs.

What usually counts as a transfer?

People use the word transfer for several different actions. It may mean a direct movement between retirement plans, a lump sum payout that is later contributed to an RRSP if the rules allow, or just sending released cash across the border after the pension has already been paid out.

What usually cannot be moved directly?

Social Security is generally received as income rather than transferred into a Canadian registered plan.

Many defined benefit pensions and many periodic pension payments also do not work like a simple RRSP transfer of US pension, because the plan rules and the form of payment matter just as much as the treaty.

How each US pension type is usually handled

Match the route to the account type. When people search for transferring 401(k) to Canada or IRA transfer to Canada, they need to separate US plan rules from Canadian tax treatment.

401(k)s and IRAs

Employer plans and IRAs can offer a few paths, but not one universal answer. Check with the plan administrator or custodian to see whether a lump sum distribution is available, whether a rollover inside the US is possible first, and whether age based penalties or plan restrictions could apply.

Possible in theory does not mean sensible in practice. A distribution might trigger tax, change your reporting in two countries, or take money out of a protected retirement wrapper earlier than you planned.

Social Security and other US pension income

Ongoing US retirement income is usually more about payment, reporting, and conversion than about a formal transfer of the pension itself. Social Security sits in its own category, so if you need broader context on benefits, check the SSA guidance as well as our guide below.

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Separate the money movement from the tax question. You may be able to receive payments smoothly in Canada while still needing to confirm how the income is reported on your Canadian return. As tax – particularly cross border tax – can be complex, you may need to get professional advice to support this.

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Tax rules to check before you move money

Before you move anything, split the issue into the Canadian side, the US side, and treaty relief.

  • Canadian side: Are you already a Canadian tax resident, which province will you file in, and how will the amount be reported?
  • US side: What does the plan allow, what documents will the payer issue, and is the payment periodic, lump sum, or a rollover?
  • Treaty relief: The US Canada tax treaty pension rules can reduce double taxation, but they do not remove the need to verify the payment type, your residence status, and any foreign tax credit claim.
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RRSP qualifying transfer rules and timing

Some foreign pension amounts can be treated differently from an ordinary RRSP contribution, but the rule is narrower than many readers expect. The key checks are whether the payment is a lump sum rather than a series of payments, whether it is included in Canadian income for the year, and whether current CRA guidance treats that type of amount as eligible.

You may need plan statements, proof of the gross amount, and withholding records. Example: if you receive a lump sum of USD from a former 401(k), keep the gross amount, the net amount received, and the withholding documents together before you assume any RRSP deduction is available.

Withholding tax and treaty relief

US withholding and Canadian reporting can both matter at the same time. One off withdrawals and ongoing pension payments are not always treated the same way, so keep your plan statement, Form 1099-R, SSA-1099, and any proof of foreign tax withheld.

The treaty may reduce double taxation through exemptions, deductions, or a foreign tax credit, but it is not a promise of zero tax. Check what the payer has on file for your residency status, and make sure your Canadian return matches the documents you received.

Forms and records to verify

  • IRS Form 1116, if you may claim a U.S. foreign tax credit.
  • CRA Form T2209, if you may claim the federal foreign tax credit in Canada.
  • Schedule 7, for RRSP transfer and contribution checks.
  • Line 11500 and line 20800, for Canadian reporting and deduction guidance.
  • W-8BEN, where relevant, if the U.S. payer asks for treaty withholding certification.

What to do after you arrive in Canada

  1. Update your address, tax residency, and payment instructions with SSA, the plan administrator, and any pension custodian.
  2. Choose a receiving route, CAD, a Canadian USD account, or a separate transfer service after distribution.
  3. Record your arrival date and province, because provincial filing can matter.
  4. Compare current USD account, incoming payment, and foreign exchange policies at RBC, TD Canada Trust, and Scotiabank.
  5. Check the reporting route with a qualified adviser before a large withdrawal.

A simple post-arrival checklist

  • Update your US mailing address and tax residence details.
  • Open or confirm a Canadian receiving account, and if needed read Expatica’s how to open a bank account in Canada guide.
  • Keep copies of every statement, tax slip, and confirmation notice.
  • Note your landing date and province for tax and benefit records.
  • Ask the payer how withholding will appear on your year-end documents.
  • Before converting a large payment, compare a bank deposit, a Canadian USD account, and the options in Expatica’s best ways to receive money from abroad in Canada guide.

Common mistakes to avoid

  • Assuming every US pension can go into an RRSP. Some amounts may qualify for special treatment, but many do not.
  • Treating Social Security like a transferable retirement account. It is usually received and reported as income.
  • Ignoring age based penalties or plan restrictions. A permitted payout is not the same as a sensible payout.
  • Thinking treaty relief means no tax. Treaty benefits often reduce double tax, but you still need to file correctly.
  • Moving money before confirming your residency date and paperwork.That can make a later fix harder.
  • Converting a large payment without comparing the true FX cost. A provider may charge a fixed fee plus an exchange rate markup.

Use Wise to move your US pension payouts to Canada with low costs

Wise can help you move your pension payouts or ongoing US retirement income to Canada, and convert USD to CAD with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate.

You can open a Wise account flexibly from either the US or Canada, and receive incoming pension or social security payments in both USD and CAD. Hold your balance as-is, or convert when you need to, for daily payments and card spending. Because conversion fees are low and transparent, you’ll always know what you’re paying for your conversions, and can often save money overall.

If you need to use Wise to send a high value payment – moving a pension lump sum from USD to CAD for example – there’s a dedicated Wise high value transfer team on hand to help, and you may benefit from automatic fee discounts.

  • Useful for one off pension payouts after they reach your personal account
  • Handy for recurring US retirement income you need to convert over time
  • Good for day to day use, for card payments in Canada and overseas
  • Easy for making transfers abroad – to pay USD bills for example
  • Not a way to move a 401(k), IRA, or Social Security benefit itself into an RRSP
Go to Wise

FAQ

FAQs

Can I transfer a 401(k) to Canada?

Sometimes you can take a permitted distribution from a 401(k), but that is not the same as a direct Canadian pension transfer. Check the plan’s payout options, your age, possible withholding, and how Canada will treat the amount before you act.

Can I move an IRA into an RRSP?

Some IRA amounts may be treated differently from an ordinary RRSP contribution, especially where a lump sum is involved, but the rules are not automatic. Verify CRA eligibility, timing, and documents first, and do not assume every IRA withdrawal can be sheltered in Canada.

Is US Social Security taxable in Canada?

If you live in Canada, you generally report US Social Security on your Canadian return. Check current CRA and SSA guidance because residence, payment history, and related deductions can change the result.

Does the US Canada tax treaty stop double taxation on pension income?

The treaty can reduce double taxation, but it does not work like a blanket exemption for every payment. Depending on the pension type, you may still need to claim a deduction or foreign tax credit and keep the payer’s records and tax slips.

Do I pay withholding tax on US pension payments sent to Canada?

Possibly. Withholding can depend on the pension type, the way the money is paid, and the residency or treaty forms held by the payer. Confirm the payment setup and the tax treatment separately before you move money.

Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

More articles by Claire Millard
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