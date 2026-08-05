How to transfer a US pension to Canada

Retirement
Not every US retirement arrangement can move directly into Canada. The options available usually depend on the account type, whether you are taking a lump sum or ongoing payments, and how the payment will be taxed once you are resident in Canada.
Some US pension amounts may qualify for special treatment, while others are usually left in the US or received as income in Canada. This guide will walk you through the decision points, tax checks, and post-arrival checklist before you move large amounts.
Guide is general information only and not legal, immigration or tax advice.
|Pension type
|Usually transferred directly to Canada?
|Most common route
|Check before acting
|401(k)
|Usually no
|Keep it in the US, roll within the US, or take a distribution if allowed
|Payout options, age, and withholding
|Traditional IRA
|Usually no
|Keep it in the US, or take a distribution and check Canadian treatment
|Whether the payment is lump sum or periodic
|US Social Security
|No
|Receive payments in Canada as income
|SSA payment rules and Canadian reporting
|Defined benefit pension
|Rarely
|Leave it in the US or receive periodic payments
|Plan rules, survivor options, and withholding
|Released pension cash
|Yes, after distribution
|Move the money to Canada through a bank or money transfer provider
|Total FX cost and timing
Usually not in the way many people first imagine. A common question is whether a US 401(k) or IRA can be moved plan to plan into an RRSP, or Registered Retirement Savings Plan. Although this may be legally allowed, it’s not the most commonly chosen option due to the complexities and tax considerations involved.
In practice, you usually keep the account in the US, take a distribution and check Canadian treatment, or receive ongoing income in Canada and convert it when needed.
People use the word transfer for several different actions. It may mean a direct movement between retirement plans, a lump sum payout that is later contributed to an RRSP if the rules allow, or just sending released cash across the border after the pension has already been paid out.
Social Security is generally received as income rather than transferred into a Canadian registered plan.
Many defined benefit pensions and many periodic pension payments also do not work like a simple RRSP transfer of US pension, because the plan rules and the form of payment matter just as much as the treaty.
Match the route to the account type. When people search for transferring 401(k) to Canada or IRA transfer to Canada, they need to separate US plan rules from Canadian tax treatment.
Employer plans and IRAs can offer a few paths, but not one universal answer. Check with the plan administrator or custodian to see whether a lump sum distribution is available, whether a rollover inside the US is possible first, and whether age based penalties or plan restrictions could apply.
Possible in theory does not mean sensible in practice. A distribution might trigger tax, change your reporting in two countries, or take money out of a protected retirement wrapper earlier than you planned.
Ongoing US retirement income is usually more about payment, reporting, and conversion than about a formal transfer of the pension itself. Social Security sits in its own category, so if you need broader context on benefits, check the SSA guidance as well as our guide below.
Separate the money movement from the tax question. You may be able to receive payments smoothly in Canada while still needing to confirm how the income is reported on your Canadian return. As tax – particularly cross border tax – can be complex, you may need to get professional advice to support this.
Before you move anything, split the issue into the Canadian side, the US side, and treaty relief.
Some foreign pension amounts can be treated differently from an ordinary RRSP contribution, but the rule is narrower than many readers expect. The key checks are whether the payment is a lump sum rather than a series of payments, whether it is included in Canadian income for the year, and whether current CRA guidance treats that type of amount as eligible.
You may need plan statements, proof of the gross amount, and withholding records. Example: if you receive a lump sum of USD from a former 401(k), keep the gross amount, the net amount received, and the withholding documents together before you assume any RRSP deduction is available.
US withholding and Canadian reporting can both matter at the same time. One off withdrawals and ongoing pension payments are not always treated the same way, so keep your plan statement, Form 1099-R, SSA-1099, and any proof of foreign tax withheld.
The treaty may reduce double taxation through exemptions, deductions, or a foreign tax credit, but it is not a promise of zero tax. Check what the payer has on file for your residency status, and make sure your Canadian return matches the documents you received.
Wise can help you move your pension payouts or ongoing US retirement income to Canada, and convert USD to CAD with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate.
You can open a Wise account flexibly from either the US or Canada, and receive incoming pension or social security payments in both USD and CAD. Hold your balance as-is, or convert when you need to, for daily payments and card spending. Because conversion fees are low and transparent, you’ll always know what you’re paying for your conversions, and can often save money overall.
If you need to use Wise to send a high value payment – moving a pension lump sum from USD to CAD for example – there’s a dedicated Wise high value transfer team on hand to help, and you may benefit from automatic fee discounts.
FAQ
Sometimes you can take a permitted distribution from a 401(k), but that is not the same as a direct Canadian pension transfer. Check the plan’s payout options, your age, possible withholding, and how Canada will treat the amount before you act.
Some IRA amounts may be treated differently from an ordinary RRSP contribution, especially where a lump sum is involved, but the rules are not automatic. Verify CRA eligibility, timing, and documents first, and do not assume every IRA withdrawal can be sheltered in Canada.
If you live in Canada, you generally report US Social Security on your Canadian return. Check current CRA and SSA guidance because residence, payment history, and related deductions can change the result.
The treaty can reduce double taxation, but it does not work like a blanket exemption for every payment. Depending on the pension type, you may still need to claim a deduction or foreign tax credit and keep the payer’s records and tax slips.
Possibly. Withholding can depend on the pension type, the way the money is paid, and the residency or treaty forms held by the payer. Confirm the payment setup and the tax treatment separately before you move money.
Checked 11th August 2026
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