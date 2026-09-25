How to transfer a UK pension to Canada: 2026 guide

If you want to know how to transfer a UK pension to Canada, the short answer is that some private and workplace pensions can move to a Canada-based arrangement with current HMRC-recognized status, but not all pensions can. His guide explores the basics you need to know.

Key takeaways The minimum pension access age is generally 55, rising to 57 from 6 April 2028 for most people. Check whether you have a protected pension age.

Transfers generally need to be made to a qualifying recognised overseas pension scheme (QROPS). Confirm that the receiving scheme appears on HMRC’s current list.

The UK State Pension and some public-sector pensions generally cannot be transferred. Check which type of UK pension you hold.

A 25% tax charge may apply to amounts exceeding your available Overseas Transfer Allowance—or, in some circumstances, to the full transfer. Check your allowance, residency status, and available exclusions.

Transferring a defined-benefit pension may mean giving up guaranteed income and could require regulated financial advice.

Leaving your pension in the UK may be more suitable than transferring it. Compare the transfer with receiving your pension income in Canada. *Details verified using publicly available sources, 11th August 2026 Note: This guide is for general information only, not personal financial, tax, legal, or regulated pension advice, and it covers eligibility, QROPS, tax charges, and the step-by-step process.

Step 1: Check whether your UK pension can be transferred This is the first filter. Transferability depends on your UK scheme rules, your pension type, and whether the Canadian arrangement actually qualifies. It also helps to understand how UK benefits fit into the wider retirement picture in pensions in Canada before you begin. Retirement Pensions in Canada: An essential guide for expats [2026] Read more UK pension type Usually transferable? Common restrictions Verify first Defined contribution personal pension or SIPP (Self-Invested Personal Pension) Often yes Exit terms, guaranteed features, receiving scheme status Scheme rules and guarantees Defined contribution workplace pension Often yes Employer rules, timing, receiving scheme status Transfer value and paperwork Defined benefit or final salary pension Sometimes Loss of guarantees, advice checks, scheme rules Whether the scheme allows it UK State Pension No Paid abroad rather than transferred Payment eligibility in Canada Unfunded public sector pension Usually no or restricted Scheme rules may block overseas transfer Administrator confirmation Which UK pensions are usually transferable? Defined contribution pensions are usually the simplest starting point. That includes many private pensions, SIPPs, and workplace pots where the value sits in investments rather than a promised income for life. “Usually transferable” is not the same as “ready to transfer.” Exit terms, safeguarded benefits such as a guaranteed annuity rate, and the receiving scheme’s rules still need checking. Which UK pensions usually cannot be transferred? The UK State Pension is not normally transferred into a Canadian scheme. If you qualify, it can usually still be paid while you live in Canada, which is very different from moving a private or workplace pension pot. ⚠️ Common non-transfer or high-restriction cases include: the UK State Pension

some NHS pensions

some teacher pensions

some police or civil service pensions If your pension cannot be moved, go to Step 6. Receiving income in Canada and managing the GBP to CAD conversion may be the more practical route.

Step 2: Confirm the QROPS rules in Canada QROPS stands for Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Scheme. In plain English, it is an overseas pension arrangement that states it meets HMRC’s rules for receiving UK pension transfers and reporting back to HMRC. A common mistake is assuming any RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan), RRIF (Registered Retirement Income Fund), or Canadian pension product will do. What you need is a Canada-based QROPS receiving scheme, or a Canadian receiving scheme currently listed by HMRC, and that status must be checked on the live QROPS list because it can change. HMRC states the list contains schemes that have told it they meet the conditions, not schemes that HMRC guarantees are suitable or tax free, and it normally updates the page on the 1st and 15th of each month. Checklist: get the receiving scheme’s HMRC reference number

verify it appears on the current HMRC notification list

confirm what type of UK pension it can accept

ask what happens if you later leave Canada Why the age 55 rule matters At the time of writing, the working HMRC rule for drawing a private pension is 55. HMRC guidance also shows the normal minimum age is due to rise to 57 from 6 April 2028 for most people, so check the live rule before you act. You can often start research and paperwork before 55. What you should not do is assume the transfer can be completed or paid out early without UK tax consequences. Why “Canadian provider” is too broad “Canadian provider” is too vague here. The real question is whether the receiving arrangement meets HMRC’s overseas pension rules at the time of transfer. Not every RRSP or pension product in Canada qualifies. Treat every receiving scheme as something that needs current proof, to avoid tax penalties and other hassle down the line. When an RRSP or RRIF rollover route may be relevant You may be assessing whether an eligible lump sum from a foreign pension can be reported in Canada and offset through paragraph 60(j) instead of moving a whole pension. CRA (Canada Revenue Authority) material makes a key distinction here: periodic pension payments are different from a pension benefit that is not part of a series of periodic payments. RRIF cases should be checked carefully against current law. Route Typical use Canada reporting logic Key caution QROPS or ROPS transfer Move an eligible UK pension to a listed overseas scheme UK transfer rules lead Listing is not a tax guarantee RRSP or RRIF route Report an eligible foreign pension lump sum in Canada Canada reporting rules lead Periodic payments and RRIF cases need extra checks

Step 3: Compare defined benefit and defined contribution transfer rules Before you go further, separate defined contribution from defined benefit. One is mainly a pot of invested money, while the other may promise a formula-based income for life. That difference matters because a transfer does not just move money. With defined benefit pensions, it can replace guaranteed income with a cash value that then depends on fees, investment returns, and later withdrawals. Scheme type What you may be giving up Common transfer hurdles What to verify Defined contribution (DC) Current features and future investment growth Exit fees, protected ages, GARs (Guaranteed Annuity Rate) Whether safeguarded features exist Defined benefit Guaranteed income and possible survivor benefits CETV (Cash Equivalent Transfer Value) process, advice checks, scheme rules Exact guarantees you would lose DC with safeguarded benefits A promised annuity or similar feature Valuation and advice rules Whether the current advice threshold is met When extra advice or paperwork may be needed This is where the risk rises sharply. Defined benefit transfers, and some defined contribution schemes with safeguarded benefits, can trigger a formal advice requirement from a UK adviser authorized for pension transfer advice if the current threshold is met. Ask your UK scheme administrator early what proof they need and whether extra checks apply. That can save time later.

Step 4: Choose a Canada-based receiving scheme and gather documents Once a transfer looks possible, the next job is preparation. Good preparation lowers the risk of delays, a lapsed quotation, or a tax surprise caused by missing scheme details. Editor in Canada Claire Millard Insider Tip: Ask the Canadian receiving scheme for its full transfer pack and HMRC reference before you request a cash equivalent transfer value from your UK scheme, because some administrators will not start a proper review without the receiving paperwork. Check the receiving scheme’s current HMRC-recognized status. Ask the receiving scheme for its transfer forms and references. Contact your UK scheme administrator for eligibility, deadlines, and conditions. Gather documents before you submit the request. 📥 Keep these ready: Scheme reference numbers

ID and current address

UK address history if requested

Receiving-scheme forms and HMRC reference What to ask your UK pension administrator Use this checklist on a call or email: Is my pension eligible for an overseas transfer to Canada?

Are there exit fees or market value reductions?

Do I have safeguarded benefits or guaranteed features?

What paperwork and timeline apply?

Do you need proof of regulated advice? What to ask the receiving scheme in Canada The Canada side needs equally direct questions: Are you currently HMRC-recognized for UK pension transfers?

How will the funds be received and held?

Will proceeds be converted to CAD automatically?

What Canadian tax reporting could follow?

What do I still need my own adviser to confirm?