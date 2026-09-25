How to transfer a UK pension to Canada: 2026 guide

Retirement
Some UK pensions can be transferred to Canada, but only through an eligible arrangement that meets HMRC (His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs) rules. Not every transfer that looks possible on paper will be worth the tax risk or the benefits you may give up.
If you want to know how to transfer a UK pension to Canada, the short answer is that some private and workplace pensions can move to a Canada-based arrangement with current HMRC-recognized status, but not all pensions can. His guide explores the basics you need to know.
*Details verified using publicly available sources, 11th August 2026
Note: This guide is for general information only, not personal financial, tax, legal, or regulated pension advice, and it covers eligibility, QROPS, tax charges, and the step-by-step process.
This is the first filter. Transferability depends on your UK scheme rules, your pension type, and whether the Canadian arrangement actually qualifies.
It also helps to understand how UK benefits fit into the wider retirement picture in pensions in Canada before you begin.
|UK pension type
|Usually transferable?
|Common restrictions
|Verify first
|Defined contribution personal pension or SIPP (Self-Invested Personal Pension)
|Often yes
|Exit terms, guaranteed features, receiving scheme status
|Scheme rules and guarantees
|Defined contribution workplace pension
|Often yes
|Employer rules, timing, receiving scheme status
|Transfer value and paperwork
|Defined benefit or final salary pension
|Sometimes
|Loss of guarantees, advice checks, scheme rules
|Whether the scheme allows it
|UK State Pension
|No
|Paid abroad rather than transferred
|Payment eligibility in Canada
|Unfunded public sector pension
|Usually no or restricted
|Scheme rules may block overseas transfer
|Administrator confirmation
Defined contribution pensions are usually the simplest starting point. That includes many private pensions, SIPPs, and workplace pots where the value sits in investments rather than a promised income for life.
“Usually transferable” is not the same as “ready to transfer.” Exit terms, safeguarded benefits such as a guaranteed annuity rate, and the receiving scheme’s rules still need checking.
The UK State Pension is not normally transferred into a Canadian scheme. If you qualify, it can usually still be paid while you live in Canada, which is very different from moving a private or workplace pension pot.
⚠️ Common non-transfer or high-restriction cases include:
If your pension cannot be moved, go to Step 6. Receiving income in Canada and managing the GBP to CAD conversion may be the more practical route.
QROPS stands for Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Scheme. In plain English, it is an overseas pension arrangement that states it meets HMRC’s rules for receiving UK pension transfers and reporting back to HMRC.
A common mistake is assuming any RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan), RRIF (Registered Retirement Income Fund), or Canadian pension product will do. What you need is a Canada-based QROPS receiving scheme, or a Canadian receiving scheme currently listed by HMRC, and that status must be checked on the live QROPS list because it can change.
HMRC states the list contains schemes that have told it they meet the conditions, not schemes that HMRC guarantees are suitable or tax free, and it normally updates the page on the 1st and 15th of each month.
Checklist:
At the time of writing, the working HMRC rule for drawing a private pension is 55. HMRC guidance also shows the normal minimum age is due to rise to 57 from 6 April 2028 for most people, so check the live rule before you act.
You can often start research and paperwork before 55. What you should not do is assume the transfer can be completed or paid out early without UK tax consequences.
“Canadian provider” is too vague here. The real question is whether the receiving arrangement meets HMRC’s overseas pension rules at the time of transfer.
Not every RRSP or pension product in Canada qualifies. Treat every receiving scheme as something that needs current proof, to avoid tax penalties and other hassle down the line.
You may be assessing whether an eligible lump sum from a foreign pension can be reported in Canada and offset through paragraph 60(j) instead of moving a whole pension.
CRA (Canada Revenue Authority) material makes a key distinction here: periodic pension payments are different from a pension benefit that is not part of a series of periodic payments. RRIF cases should be checked carefully against current law.
|Route
|Typical use
|Canada reporting logic
|Key caution
|QROPS or ROPS transfer
|Move an eligible UK pension to a listed overseas scheme
|UK transfer rules lead
|Listing is not a tax guarantee
|RRSP or RRIF route
|Report an eligible foreign pension lump sum in Canada
|Canada reporting rules lead
|Periodic payments and RRIF cases need extra checks
Before you go further, separate defined contribution from defined benefit. One is mainly a pot of invested money, while the other may promise a formula-based income for life.
That difference matters because a transfer does not just move money. With defined benefit pensions, it can replace guaranteed income with a cash value that then depends on fees, investment returns, and later withdrawals.
|Scheme type
|What you may be giving up
|Common transfer hurdles
|What to verify
|Defined contribution (DC)
|Current features and future investment growth
|Exit fees, protected ages, GARs (Guaranteed Annuity Rate)
|Whether safeguarded features exist
|Defined benefit
|Guaranteed income and possible survivor benefits
|CETV (Cash Equivalent Transfer Value) process, advice checks, scheme rules
|Exact guarantees you would lose
|DC with safeguarded benefits
|A promised annuity or similar feature
|Valuation and advice rules
|Whether the current advice threshold is met
This is where the risk rises sharply. Defined benefit transfers, and some defined contribution schemes with safeguarded benefits, can trigger a formal advice requirement from a UK adviser authorized for pension transfer advice if the current threshold is met.
Ask your UK scheme administrator early what proof they need and whether extra checks apply. That can save time later.
Once a transfer looks possible, the next job is preparation. Good preparation lowers the risk of delays, a lapsed quotation, or a tax surprise caused by missing scheme details.
Editor in Canada
Claire Millard
Ask the Canadian receiving scheme for its full transfer pack and HMRC reference before you request a cash equivalent transfer value from your UK scheme, because some administrators will not start a proper review without the receiving paperwork.
📥 Keep these ready:
Use this checklist on a call or email:
The Canada side needs equally direct questions:
This is the most paperwork-heavy stage, and it is where many avoidable mistakes happen. Your pension decision may also sit inside a wider residency picture, so your position on social security in Canada and tax residence can matter too.
Defined contribution cases are often simpler than defined benefit cases, but timelines vary. Defined benefit transfers can take longer because there may be extra valuation, advice, or anti-scam checks.
|Trigger
|What can happen
|When it may apply
|What to verify
|Receiving scheme is not a QROPS
|Transfer can be refused or taxed as an unauthorised payment
|Before transfer
|Current HMRC-listed status
|No valid exclusion from overseas transfer charge
|25% charge can apply to the full transfer
|At transfer
|Residency, employment, scheme type
|Transfer exceeds available OTA (Overseas Transfer Allowance)
|25% charge can apply to the excess
|At transfer
|Current OTA and any protected allowance
|APSS 263 is late or incomplete
|The scheme can apply the charge before payout
|During paperwork
|Every required field is complete
|You leave Canada within the relevant period
|The earlier UK tax outcome can change
|After transfer
|Future residency plans
APSS 263 is the official member information form used before a transfer to a QROPS. It asks for details about you, the receiving scheme, your available Overseas Transfer Allowance, and in some cases your employment link to the receiving arrangement.
The 60-day rule matters. If your administrator does not have the required information in time, the transfer can become subject to the overseas transfer charge even if you expected an exclusion.
At the time of writing, the Overseas Transfer Allowance is usually £1,073,100, unless you hold valid protection that gives you more. The allowance and the overseas transfer charge are linked, but they are not the same rule.
Keep the two risks separate:
If you are a Canadian tax resident, do not stop at the UK side. Review the basics of filing income tax in Canada as an expat before you assume the Canadian side is neutral.
If you leave Canada within the relevant post-transfer period, the original UK tax outcome can change. That is why your decision should reflect not just where you live now, but where you may live next. The five year monitoring period also matters, and if you move away from the country where the scheme is based, HMRC states form APSS 241 may be needed.
Check the current HMRC guidance before any later move. It is easier to plan for this upfront than to fix it later.
Even if the pension transfer is approved, you still need a plan for the money. A lump sum, staged withdrawals, or ongoing pension income can all lose value once fees and exchange rate margins are added.
The same issues that matter for receiving money from abroad in Canada apply here too: timing, conversion cost, and whether you want the money in CAD straight away or would rather hold GBP first.
Not being able to transfer is not automatically bad news. For some people, especially those with non-transferable schemes or valuable guarantees, leaving the pension in the UK and drawing income in Canada is the cleaner option.
That fallback can reduce pressure. Instead of forcing a complex transfer, you can focus on tax reporting, payment setup, and the cost of converting GBP when income arrives.
Wise can help with moving your UK pension to CAD, either as a one off payment or an ongoing arrangement.
If you receive approved pension proceeds or ongoing UK pension income in Canada, compare Wise’s transparent fees and mid-market exchange rate with what RBC, TD, or Scotiabank may offer for a GBP to CAD conversion. Because Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate and low, transparent fees you may find that you receive more in CAD in the end.
Wise is also a helpful service for sending high value payments from GBP to CAD. There’s a dedicated high value payment team on hand to help with any paperwork requirements, and you may even qualify for automatic fee discounts.
FAQ
Usually no. The UK State Pension is generally paid to eligible people living abroad rather than transferred into a Canadian scheme, which is different from moving a private or workplace pension pot.
A QROPS is a Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Scheme, meaning an overseas scheme that states it meets HMRC’s rules for UK pension transfers. In Canada, only a qualifying receiving scheme with current HMRC-recognized status will usually work for this purpose.
At the time of writing, 55 is the working age rule used in HMRC guidance, though the normal minimum age is due to rise to 57 from 6 April 2028 for most people. You can often start checks earlier, but do not assume the transfer can complete early without consequences.
Sometimes, yes, but it is more complex. You may be giving up guaranteed income and other protections, and formal UK advice requirements can apply, so check the full details for your specific scheme before acting.
It is not safe to describe it as universally tax free. Some transfers may avoid certain UK charges, but OTA limits, the 25% overseas transfer charge, and Canadian tax treatment still need to be checked.
A later move can affect whether the original UK tax treatment still holds, especially within the relevant post-transfer period. That is why future residency plans should be part of the decision from the start.
Checked 11th August 2026
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