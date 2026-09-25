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Retirement

How to transfer a UK pension to Canada: 2026 guide

Some UK pensions can be transferred to Canada, but only through an eligible arrangement that meets HMRC (His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs) rules. Not every transfer that looks possible on paper will be worth the tax risk or the benefits you may give up.

Claire Millard
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Last updated

If you want to know how to transfer a UK pension to Canada, the short answer is that some private and workplace pensions can move to a Canada-based arrangement with current HMRC-recognized status, but not all pensions can. His guide explores the basics you need to know.

Key takeaways

  • The minimum pension access age is generally 55, rising to 57 from 6 April 2028 for most people. Check whether you have a protected pension age.
  • Transfers generally need to be made to a qualifying recognised overseas pension scheme (QROPS). Confirm that the receiving scheme appears on HMRC’s current list.
  • The UK State Pension and some public-sector pensions generally cannot be transferred. Check which type of UK pension you hold.
  • A 25% tax charge may apply to amounts exceeding your available Overseas Transfer Allowance—or, in some circumstances, to the full transfer. Check your allowance, residency status, and available exclusions.
  • Transferring a defined-benefit pension may mean giving up guaranteed income and could require regulated financial advice.
  • Leaving your pension in the UK may be more suitable than transferring it. Compare the transfer with receiving your pension income in Canada.

*Details verified using publicly available sources, 11th August 2026

Note: This guide is for general information only, not personal financial, tax, legal, or regulated pension advice, and it covers eligibility, QROPS, tax charges, and the step-by-step process.

Step 1: Check whether your UK pension can be transferred

This is the first filter. Transferability depends on your UK scheme rules, your pension type, and whether the Canadian arrangement actually qualifies.

It also helps to understand how UK benefits fit into the wider retirement picture in pensions in Canada before you begin.

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UK pension typeUsually transferable?Common restrictionsVerify first
Defined contribution personal pension or SIPP (Self-Invested Personal Pension)Often yesExit terms, guaranteed features, receiving scheme statusScheme rules and guarantees
Defined contribution workplace pensionOften yesEmployer rules, timing, receiving scheme statusTransfer value and paperwork
Defined benefit or final salary pensionSometimesLoss of guarantees, advice checks, scheme rulesWhether the scheme allows it
UK State PensionNoPaid abroad rather than transferredPayment eligibility in Canada
Unfunded public sector pensionUsually no or restrictedScheme rules may block overseas transferAdministrator confirmation

Which UK pensions are usually transferable?

Defined contribution pensions are usually the simplest starting point. That includes many private pensions, SIPPs, and workplace pots where the value sits in investments rather than a promised income for life.

“Usually transferable” is not the same as “ready to transfer.” Exit terms, safeguarded benefits such as a guaranteed annuity rate, and the receiving scheme’s rules still need checking.

Which UK pensions usually cannot be transferred?

The UK State Pension is not normally transferred into a Canadian scheme. If you qualify, it can usually still be paid while you live in Canada, which is very different from moving a private or workplace pension pot.

⚠️ Common non-transfer or high-restriction cases include:

  • the UK State Pension
  • some NHS pensions
  • some teacher pensions
  • some police or civil service pensions

If your pension cannot be moved, go to Step 6. Receiving income in Canada and managing the GBP to CAD conversion may be the more practical route.

Step 2: Confirm the QROPS rules in Canada

QROPS stands for Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Scheme. In plain English, it is an overseas pension arrangement that states it meets HMRC’s rules for receiving UK pension transfers and reporting back to HMRC.

A common mistake is assuming any RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan), RRIF (Registered Retirement Income Fund), or Canadian pension product will do. What you need is a Canada-based QROPS receiving scheme, or a Canadian receiving scheme currently listed by HMRC, and that status must be checked on the live QROPS list because it can change.

HMRC states the list contains schemes that have told it they meet the conditions, not schemes that HMRC guarantees are suitable or tax free, and it normally updates the page on the 1st and 15th of each month.

Checklist:

  • get the receiving scheme’s HMRC reference number
  • verify it appears on the current HMRC notification list
  • confirm what type of UK pension it can accept
  • ask what happens if you later leave Canada

Why the age 55 rule matters

At the time of writing, the working HMRC rule for drawing a private pension is 55. HMRC guidance also shows the normal minimum age is due to rise to 57 from 6 April 2028 for most people, so check the live rule before you act.

You can often start research and paperwork before 55. What you should not do is assume the transfer can be completed or paid out early without UK tax consequences.

Why “Canadian provider” is too broad

“Canadian provider” is too vague here. The real question is whether the receiving arrangement meets HMRC’s overseas pension rules at the time of transfer.

Not every RRSP or pension product in Canada qualifies. Treat every receiving scheme as something that needs current proof, to avoid tax penalties and other hassle down the line.

When an RRSP or RRIF rollover route may be relevant

You may be assessing whether an eligible lump sum from a foreign pension can be reported in Canada and offset through paragraph 60(j) instead of moving a whole pension.

CRA (Canada Revenue Authority) material makes a key distinction here: periodic pension payments are different from a pension benefit that is not part of a series of periodic payments. RRIF cases should be checked carefully against current law.

RouteTypical useCanada reporting logicKey caution
QROPS or ROPS transferMove an eligible UK pension to a listed overseas schemeUK transfer rules leadListing is not a tax guarantee
RRSP or RRIF routeReport an eligible foreign pension lump sum in CanadaCanada reporting rules leadPeriodic payments and RRIF cases need extra checks

Step 3: Compare defined benefit and defined contribution transfer rules

Before you go further, separate defined contribution from defined benefit. One is mainly a pot of invested money, while the other may promise a formula-based income for life.

That difference matters because a transfer does not just move money. With defined benefit pensions, it can replace guaranteed income with a cash value that then depends on fees, investment returns, and later withdrawals.

Scheme typeWhat you may be giving upCommon transfer hurdlesWhat to verify
Defined contribution (DC)Current features and future investment growthExit fees, protected ages, GARs (Guaranteed Annuity Rate)Whether safeguarded features exist
Defined benefitGuaranteed income and possible survivor benefitsCETV (Cash Equivalent Transfer Value) process, advice checks, scheme rulesExact guarantees you would lose
DC with safeguarded benefitsA promised annuity or similar featureValuation and advice rulesWhether the current advice threshold is met

When extra advice or paperwork may be needed

This is where the risk rises sharply. Defined benefit transfers, and some defined contribution schemes with safeguarded benefits, can trigger a formal advice requirement from a UK adviser authorized for pension transfer advice if the current threshold is met.

Ask your UK scheme administrator early what proof they need and whether extra checks apply. That can save time later.

Step 4: Choose a Canada-based receiving scheme and gather documents

Once a transfer looks possible, the next job is preparation. Good preparation lowers the risk of delays, a lapsed quotation, or a tax surprise caused by missing scheme details.

image of insider

Editor in Canada

Claire Millard

Insider Tip:

Ask the Canadian receiving scheme for its full transfer pack and HMRC reference before you request a cash equivalent transfer value from your UK scheme, because some administrators will not start a proper review without the receiving paperwork.

  1. Check the receiving scheme’s current HMRC-recognized status.
  2. Ask the receiving scheme for its transfer forms and references.
  3. Contact your UK scheme administrator for eligibility, deadlines, and conditions.
  4. Gather documents before you submit the request.

📥 Keep these ready:

  • Scheme reference numbers
  • ID and current address
  • UK address history if requested
  • Receiving-scheme forms and HMRC reference

What to ask your UK pension administrator

Use this checklist on a call or email:

  • Is my pension eligible for an overseas transfer to Canada?
  • Are there exit fees or market value reductions?
  • Do I have safeguarded benefits or guaranteed features?
  • What paperwork and timeline apply?
  • Do you need proof of regulated advice?

What to ask the receiving scheme in Canada

The Canada side needs equally direct questions:

  • Are you currently HMRC-recognized for UK pension transfers?
  • How will the funds be received and held?
  • Will proceeds be converted to CAD automatically?
  • What Canadian tax reporting could follow?
  • What do I still need my own adviser to confirm?

Step 5: Submit the transfer and watch the tax and timeline risks

This is the most paperwork-heavy stage, and it is where many avoidable mistakes happen. Your pension decision may also sit inside a wider residency picture, so your position on social security in Canada and tax residence can matter too.

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Defined contribution cases are often simpler than defined benefit cases, but timelines vary. Defined benefit transfers can take longer because there may be extra valuation, advice, or anti-scam checks.

  1. Request the transfer pack and complete APSS 263 (9Pension schemes: member information form).
  2. Send full scheme and identity details.
  3. Reply quickly to follow-up questions from both schemes.
  4. Confirm any charge or deduction before the funds move.
TriggerWhat can happenWhen it may applyWhat to verify
Receiving scheme is not a QROPSTransfer can be refused or taxed as an unauthorised paymentBefore transferCurrent HMRC-listed status
No valid exclusion from overseas transfer charge25% charge can apply to the full transferAt transferResidency, employment, scheme type
Transfer exceeds available OTA (Overseas Transfer Allowance)25% charge can apply to the excessAt transferCurrent OTA and any protected allowance
APSS 263 is late or incompleteThe scheme can apply the charge before payoutDuring paperworkEvery required field is complete
You leave Canada within the relevant periodThe earlier UK tax outcome can changeAfter transferFuture residency plans
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How APSS 263 and follow-up requests fit into the process

APSS 263 is the official member information form used before a transfer to a QROPS. It asks for details about you, the receiving scheme, your available Overseas Transfer Allowance, and in some cases your employment link to the receiving arrangement.

The 60-day rule matters. If your administrator does not have the required information in time, the transfer can become subject to the overseas transfer charge even if you expected an exclusion.

How OTA and the 25% tax charge can apply

At the time of writing, the Overseas Transfer Allowance is usually £1,073,100, unless you hold valid protection that gives you more. The allowance and the overseas transfer charge are linked, but they are not the same rule.

Keep the two risks separate:

  • If a transfer would otherwise be excluded from the charge, 25% can still apply to the part above your available OTA.
  • If no valid exclusion applies, 25% can apply to the full transferred value.

If you are a Canadian tax resident, do not stop at the UK side. Review the basics of filing income tax in Canada as an expat before you assume the Canadian side is neutral.

What happens if you move again after the transfer

If you leave Canada within the relevant post-transfer period, the original UK tax outcome can change. That is why your decision should reflect not just where you live now, but where you may live next. The five year monitoring period also matters, and if you move away from the country where the scheme is based, HMRC states form APSS 241 may be needed.

Check the current HMRC guidance before any later move. It is easier to plan for this upfront than to fix it later.

Step 6: Plan how the money will be received in Canada

Even if the pension transfer is approved, you still need a plan for the money. A lump sum, staged withdrawals, or ongoing pension income can all lose value once fees and exchange rate margins are added.

The same issues that matter for receiving money from abroad in Canada apply here too: timing, conversion cost, and whether you want the money in CAD straight away or would rather hold GBP first.

  • Compare transfer, receiving, and conversion fees
  • Check the exchange rate margin, not just the headline fee
  • Make sure your setup is ready, including a Canadian bank account

What to do if your pension cannot be transferred

Not being able to transfer is not automatically bad news. For some people, especially those with non-transferable schemes or valuable guarantees, leaving the pension in the UK and drawing income in Canada is the cleaner option.

That fallback can reduce pressure. Instead of forcing a complex transfer, you can focus on tax reporting, payment setup, and the cost of converting GBP when income arrives.

Using Wise for GBP to CAD pension money

Wise can help with moving your UK pension to CAD, either as a one off payment or an ongoing arrangement.

If you receive approved pension proceeds or ongoing UK pension income in Canada, compare Wise’s transparent fees and mid-market exchange rate with what RBC, TD, or Scotiabank may offer for a GBP to CAD conversion. Because Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate and low, transparent fees you may find that you receive more in CAD in the end.

Wise is also a helpful service for sending high value payments from GBP to CAD. There’s a dedicated high value payment team on hand to help with any paperwork requirements, and you may even qualify for automatic fee discounts.

Learn more about Wise

FAQ

FAQs

Can I transfer my UK state pension to Canada?

Usually no. The UK State Pension is generally paid to eligible people living abroad rather than transferred into a Canadian scheme, which is different from moving a private or workplace pension pot.

What is a QROPS in Canada?

A QROPS is a Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Scheme, meaning an overseas scheme that states it meets HMRC’s rules for UK pension transfers. In Canada, only a qualifying receiving scheme with current HMRC-recognized status will usually work for this purpose.

Do I need to be 55 to transfer a UK pension to Canada?

At the time of writing, 55 is the working age rule used in HMRC guidance, though the normal minimum age is due to rise to 57 from 6 April 2028 for most people. You can often start checks earlier, but do not assume the transfer can complete early without consequences.

Can I transfer a defined benefit pension to Canada?

Sometimes, yes, but it is more complex. You may be giving up guaranteed income and other protections, and formal UK advice requirements can apply, so check the full details for your specific scheme before acting.

Is a UK pension transfer to Canada tax free?

It is not safe to describe it as universally tax free. Some transfers may avoid certain UK charges, but OTA limits, the 25% overseas transfer charge, and Canadian tax treatment still need to be checked.

What happens if I move out of Canada after a QROPS transfer?

A later move can affect whether the original UK tax treatment still holds, especially within the relevant post-transfer period. That is why future residency plans should be part of the decision from the start.

Useful resources

Checked 11th August 2026

Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

More articles by Claire Millard
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