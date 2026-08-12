How to get a credit card in Canada with no credit history

Key points Question 💡 Short answer Is no credit history the same as bad credit? No, it is not the same. What first route is usually safest? Newcomer, student, worker, or secured card. When does a secured card help most? When approval odds look weak. What do you need to apply? ID, status papers, address details, and sometimes income or SIN. What matters most after approval? Pay on time and stay under 30% use. Do debit or prepaid cards build credit? Usually not, unless they add a separate credit-building feature. *Details in this guide are taken from publicly available sources, checked on 5th August 2026 Money Management Credit cards in Canada: A guide for expats Read more

Step 1: check what issuers look at before you apply Before you compare cards, get clear on what an issuer is really checking. With a first credit card, the decision may depend less on an existing Canadian credit record and more on your identity, status, address, income, and banking relationship. Documents and basic eligibility you may need Requirements vary, but this is the paperwork many issuers ask for: passport or other government ID

PR card or confirmation of permanent residence, if relevant

work permit or study permit

proof of Canadian address, such as a lease or utility bill

SIN, if the issuer asks for it

employment, scholarship, or other income details

proof that you are the age of majority where you live Check the official issuer page before you apply, because not every document is required for every card. What no credit history really means in Canada No credit history means Equifax Canada and TransUnion Canada may have little or no information about how you use credit here. That is different from poor credit, which means negative repayment information already exists. It’s also different from a thin file, which means there is some history but not much. Foreign credit scores do not usually transfer into Canada automatically, though some newcomer programs may review overseas history through separate arrangements. ✍️ Writer’s tip: Avoid overapplying for credit cards in the hope one will be the right fit, because several hard checks in a short time can make later approvals harder.

Step 2: choose the right type of first card The key question is which route gives you the strongest chance of approval and actually helps with building credit in Canada. Secured credit cards vs newcomer unsecured cards Newcomer unsecured cards often come through RBC, TD, Scotiabank, CIBC, or BMO. Secured cards need a refundable deposit, so they can be easier when your Canadian file is brand new. Option ⭐ Best for 📥 What you need ⬆️ Main upside ⚠️ Main watch-out Newcomer unsecured card Stable documents and income ID, status, address No deposit Harder if your file is brand new Secured credit card Lower-risk first step ID, address, deposit Easier starting point Cash tied up, fees vary Try a newcomer package first if you are already planning to open a chequing account. Choose secured if approval risk is your main worry. Writer Claire Millard 💡 Writer’s Tip: How to fund your secured card deposit cheaply If you choose a secured credit card, the issuer will require a CAD security deposit upfront. Sending this deposit from your home country bank via an international wire transfer might cost you high fees and unfavorable exchange rates. You can use Wise to transfer your money to Canada at the mid-market exchange rate. Choose to send the CAD deposit directly to your new card issuer or your new Canadian bank account with low transfer fees. Are no credit check cards and prepaid cards worth it? No credit check does not always mean credit building. Some products are prepaid spending tools, not credit cards. Before you sign up, check five things: whether the product is really a credit card

whether it reports to Equifax or TransUnion

what fees apply

whether a deposit is needed

what foreign transaction costs you may pay

Step 3: apply through the best realistic route for you Once you know your route, apply in an order that protects your chances. One strong application is usually better than several hopeful ones in the same week. Compare newcomer banking packages from major local banks Major local banks often work best when you compare the full newcomer package, not only the credit card options. Look at worker or student eligibility, whether you need to open a chequing account first, and whether branch support is part of the process. Generally the banks also add a note about how they treat newcomers with low or no local credit history for credit checking – this can also help you understand if a product might be a good fit for your specific circumstances. ✍️ Writer’s tip: When you open a newcomer chequing account, ask during the same appointment if the adviser can assess you for an entry-level credit card before you make any separate applications. Banking How to open a bank account in Canada Read more Banking Banking in Canada: Complete guide for expats Read more How to improve approval odds without harming your credit Match the card to your documents, income, and status. Keep your name, address, and job details consistent across every form. Ask whether the bank offers branch guidance or a pre-assessment before a full application. Submit one realistic application first, then wait for the result before trying another issuer. Avoid several hard applications in the same week. If you’re a newcomer with a new Canadian address and one month of local income, you may be better off trying a bank package first rather than applying to three issuers at once. Making too many applications in a short space of time may show up as a negative on your credit report, even if the reasons are legitimate.

Step 4: use your first card to start building credit in Canada Getting approved is only the first win. The bigger goal is turning that first card into a stronger credit file over the next few months. What Equifax and TransUnion can see Credit reporting agencies usually see your payment history, balances, account age, recent applications, and how much of your limit you use. The exact scoring formula is not public, but the pattern is clear: low balances and on-time payments tend to help, while missed payments and repeated applications can hurt. A simple 30-60-90 day credit building plan Days 1 to 30: set up autopay, put one or two small recurring bills on the card, and keep spending well below the limit. Days 31 to 60: review each statement, check that payments landed on time, and adjust spending if your balance is creeping up. Days 61 to 90: get your own credit report, look for errors, and avoid applying for another card unless you have a clear reason. Checking your own report is considered to be a soft check, so it does not damage your score in the same way that having a hard check completed by a card issuer might. Banking How do credit scores work in Canada: Complete guide for expats 🇨🇦 Read more Common mistakes that slow down credit building The main traps are missed due dates, high balances, cash advances, too many applications, and closing your first card too early. If you’ve already made one of these mistakes, stop applying for new credit and stabilize your payments first.

Managing money across borders while your credit is new Your first Canadian credit card will help you start building local history, but it may not solve every money task in your first months. Looking for helpful ways to manage your money day to day? Wise can be useful if family sends you money from another country, if you need to send money home, or if you want a separate tool for international spending. Leave your Canadian card to do the job of building local credit, while using your Wise debit card for overseas uses to keep down your costs and access the mid-market exchange rate on conversions. Wise can support if you still need help with moving money from abroad, holding multiple currencies, and handling foreign-currency spending more transparently. You can: Receive money from home: If family members are helping fund your move, rent or tuition, they can send money to your Wise account, and you can hold it in CAD.

If family members are helping fund your move, rent or tuition, they can send money to your Wise account, and you can hold it in CAD. Zero foreign transaction fees: Canadian starter credit cards may charge a 2.5% to 3% foreign transaction fee when you buy things online from home or travel. The Wise card has no foreign transaction fees.

Canadian starter credit cards may charge a 2.5% to 3% foreign transaction fee when you buy things online from home or travel. The Wise card has no foreign transaction fees. Send money back home: Need to pay bills, loans, or mortgages in your home country? Wise lets you send money back across borders at the mid-market exchange rate. Learn more about Wise Learn more about fees and features at Wise pricing for Canada. Note: Wise is not a credit card and does not build credit. Money Management How to use Wise in Canada as an expat Read more

Key takeaways Some credit cards for newcomers are available without Canadian credit history, but you still need to meet issuer rules.

If you want the safest approval path, secured credit cards are often easier because your deposit lowers the lender’s risk.

Do not assume no credit check cards or prepaid products build credit. First confirm that the issuer reports to Equifax or TransUnion.

Pay on time every month – payment history matters most when you are building credit in Canada.

Keep credit utilization low. Using less of your limit can help your credit profile grow more steadily.

FAQs Can international students get a credit card in Canada with no credit history? Yes, some student or newcomer cards may be open to applicants with no Canadian file. The issuer may still check your identity, enrolment, income, address, and immigration status, so read the current student criteria on the official page before you apply. Do secured credit cards build credit in Canada? They can, if the issuer reports your payments and account activity to Canadian credit bureaus. Confirm bureau reporting, fees, and deposit rules before you apply, because not every low-barrier product works the same way. How long does it take to build credit in Canada? There is no guaranteed timeline, but responsible use over several months can start building a record. Pay on time, keep utilization low, and avoid frequent new applications if you want steadier progress. Does a no credit check card help your credit score in Canada? Not necessarily. Some no credit check products are useful for payments or budgeting, but if they do not report to Equifax or TransUnion, they may not help build your Canadian credit profile.