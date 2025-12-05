Credit cards in Canada: A guide for expats

How to choose a credit card in Canada Choosing the right credit card is important, to make sure you don’t incur unnecessary fees or charges when you spend. Here are a few things to think about when you pick the right Canadian credit card for your needs: Look out for foreign transaction fees – if your card charges a foreign transaction fee you’ll pay an extra percentage every time you transact in a foreign currency. This can push your spending up by about 2.5% on overseas purchases.

– many cards offer reward points or cash back on spending, and some have higher rates of earning on travel spend – this can be a big bonus if you travel a lot. Select a card with easy online management and customer support – finally make sure you know how to get in touch with your card issuer if you have a problem when you’re overseas. Most cards have 24/7 services online, in app or by phone. Can I get a Canadian credit card as a new expat? Credit card issuers set their own eligibility criteria which may include a minimum credit score. If you’re a new arrival in Canada and do not have a local Canadian credit history, you may still be able to get a credit card from a major bank through their newcomer program. Most large banks have specific services aimed at new arrivals in Canada which can include banking packages and credit cards you can apply for with little or no local credit score. We’ll look at these in more detail in this guide.

5 credit cards for expats in Canada Let’s take a look at 5 great credit cards for expats in Canada. We’ve selected cards which are usually available to new arrivals in Canada through newcomer programs, although bear in mind that some eligibility rules are likely to apply. Here’s a quick comparison of our top picks, and there’s more on each right after the table. Card name 💡 Important fees to know 💱 Exchange rates and fees 🔑 Key benefits Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite Card 150 CAD annual fee

5 CAD – 7.5 CAD cash withdrawal fee Network rate, no foreign transaction fee Available without local credit history

Earn reward points, and get 6x entries to airport lounges TD Cash Back Visa Card No annual fee

Variable fees may apply to cash withdrawals Network rate, 2.5% foreign transaction fee Available to new arrivals

0.5% – 1% cash back on spending RBC Cash Back Mastercard No annual fee

3.5 CAD – 5 CAD cash withdrawal fee Network rate, 2.5% foreign transaction fee Recommended for expats

2% cash back on groceries, 1% on other spending BMO eclipse rise Visa Card No annual fee

1% cash advance fee at an ATM, minimum 5 CAD Network rate, 2.5% foreign transaction fee Specialist card for newcomers

5X rewards on recurring bill payments, groceries, dining and takeout CIBC Dividend Platinum Visa Card 99 CAD annual fee

5 CAD – 7.5 CAD cash withdrawal fee Network rate, 2.5% foreign transaction fee Available without local credit history

3% cash back on eligible gas, electric vehicle charging and grocery purchases *Details correct at time of research – 21st November 2025 In this guide we mainly selected cards which have low or no fixed fees, including no annual fee cards and cards which may waive this cost for new arrivals for example. However remember that there are still usually some fees to consider when using a credit card – cards are likely to have a cash advance fee which applies on ATM usage, and there may be interest or penalty costs to pay as well, depending on card use. We’ll look at each one – and who the card may suit best – next. Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite Card 💡 Great for: New arrivals to Canada looking for a banking package including credit options with no Canadian credit history Scotiabank has great services for new arrivals to Canada which can see many fees waived and straightforward access to products and services, including credit cards like the Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite Card. To apply you’ll need a minimum income of 60,000 CAD per year, or a minimum household income of 100,000 CAD. There’s an annual fee to pay but this card may appeal to frequent travelers as there’s no foreign transaction fee on overseas spending and extras like free lounge access and discounts on car hire when you’re overseas. ⭐ Key features: Annual or monthly fees 150 CAD annual fee Exchange rates and conversion fees Network rate, no foreign transaction fee Benefits Earn Scene+ Points which you can redeem for travel or other benefits, with extra including some complimentary insurance Pros of Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite Card Cons of Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite Card ✅No foreign transaction fee

✅Some options available to waive annual fee

✅Earn rewards as you spend

✅Travel focused perks like lounge access ❌150 CAD annual fee

❌Minimum income applies

❌Fees may apply for additional cards TD Cash Back Visa Card 💡 Great for: Up to 15,000 CAD credit limit on eligible cards, even as a new arrival in Canada If you’re a newcomer to Canada, the TD Cash Back Visa Card could be an attractive way to spend locally while building your credit history. You could apply even without a Canadian credit score, and earn variable cash back up to 1% of spend when you use your card. There’s no annual fee making this a fairly low risk option. Bear in mind that foreign transaction fees apply so this may not be the most economical way to spend overseas. ⭐ Key features: Annual or monthly fees No annual fee Exchange rates and conversion fees Network rate, 2.5% foreign transaction fee Benefits 0.5% – 1% cash back on spending, some car hire discounts and optional insurance Pros of TD Cash Back Visa Card Cons of TD Cash Back Visa Card ✅No annual fee

✅High credit options even for new arrivals

✅Get cash back on everyday spending

✅Newcomer package also has extra benefits on chequing accounts ❌Foreign transaction free of 2.5%

❌Cash advance fees may apply when you use an ATM

❌Subject to meeting eligibility rules RBC Cash Back Mastercard 💡 Great for: High cash back on everyday grocery spending, available for newcomers to Canada without local credit scores The RBC Cash Back Mastercard is offered as part of the broader RBC Newcomer program which also waives various account and service fees. This card allows you to earn cashback as you spend with higher rates on everyday purchases like groceries. There’s no annual fee for the RBC Cash Back Mastercard but there is a foreign transaction fee when you travel, or 2.5%. ⭐ Key features: Annual or monthly fees No annual fee Exchange rates and conversion fees Network rate, 2.5% foreign transaction fee Benefits Excellent cashback on daily spend, with 2% on groceries and 1% on other purchases Pros of RBC Cash Back Mastercard Cons of RBC Cash Back Mastercard ✅No annual fee

✅Avaiable to new arrivals in Canada

✅Good cashback on things you need to buy anyway

✅Purchase security and extended warranty insurance available ❌2.5% foreign transaction fee

❌Cash advance fees an interest apply when you use an ATM

❌Interest and penalties may apply BMO eclipse rise Visa Card 💡 Great for: Specific newcomers credit card which comes as part of a broader benefits package The BMO eclipse rise Visa Card is one of two specific newcomer cards offered by BMO, which have features and fees designed to fit the needs of expats in Canada. You can earn high rewards on core spending categories, and also get extras like insurance when you purchase with your card. Foreign transaction fees of 2.5% apply when you spend in a foreign currency in person or online. ⭐ Key features: Annual or monthly fees No annual fee Exchange rates and conversion fees Network rate, 2.5% foreign transaction fee Benefits 5X rewards on key spend categories Pros of BMO eclipse rise Visa Card Cons of BMO eclipse rise Visa Card ✅No annual fee

✅Bonus reward earning on bills, groceries and dining

✅Phone insurance offered as part of the package

✅Designed for the needs of expats ❌2.5% foreign transaction fee

❌Eligibility rules may apply

❌Interest and penalties may apply depending on how you transact CIBC Dividend Platinum Visa Card 💡 Great for: Annual fees waived for 2 years, with up to 3% cash back on common spending The CIBC Dividend Platinum Visa Card does have an annual fee of 99 CAD, but it’s waived for your first 2 years, and you’ll be able to earn up to 3% cash back on spending during that time. This card is recommended for new arrivals in Canada and can offer high credit limits to eligible customers who take out other products with the bank. Foreign transaction fees of 2.5% apply. ⭐ Key features: Annual or monthly fees 99 CAD annual fee Exchange rates and conversion fees Network rate, 2.5% foreign transaction fee Benefits 3% cash back on eligible gas, electric vehicle charging and grocery purchases Pros of CIBC Dividend Platinum Visa Card Cons of CIBC Dividend Platinum Visa Card ✅Available to new arrivals in Canada

✅Annual fee waived for 2 years

✅3% cash back on eligible gas, electric vehicle charging and grocery purchases

✅Some insurance offered as part of package ❌99 CAD annual fee

❌2.5% foreign transaction fee

❌Other fees may apply depending on how you use your card

Wise as an alternative to credit cards for expats in Canada Using a credit card may not always be the right choice for your needs as an expat. An international debit card like the Wise card can be an excellent alternative to credit cards for expats in Canada. With your Wise card you can spend in 150+ countries, with no fee to spendwhen you have enough balance in the currency required to cover the purchase. If you don’t have enough of the required currency the card can manage the conversion for you using the mid-market exchange rate and low fees, and no foreign transaction fee added. The Wise card is a debit card not a credit card which means you will need a balance in your account before you spend. It also means there’s no risk of running into interest or penalty charges, and no need for a credit check when you apply. 🌎 Wise debit card benefits The Wise debit card is not a credit card but can be an attractive option for expats who love these benefits: Mid-market exchange rates

Low, transparent fees – Wise currency conversion is from 0.48% vs. foreign transaction fees which can be 2.5% on credit cards

vs. foreign transaction fees which can be on credit cards Hold and manage 40+ currencies and spend in 150+ countries (You can also spend in currencies you don’t hold in your Wise Account)

Debit card that works globally without foreign transaction fees

Real-time notifications and spending control Learn more about Wise Card ⭐ When Wise is a good alternative Not sure if Wise is the right choice for you? Here are some great ways you may want to use a Wise card as well as or instead of getting a Canadian credit card: When you want to avoid credit card debt and manage your money in an app

To spend in 150+ countries with no additional fee if you have enough balance in the currency required

If you’re looking for mid-market exchange rates with low conversion fees

If you want to hold a multi currency balance to save or for paying bills later

For regular international money transfers with transparent, upfront pricing

To send large international transactions with discounted fees and great rates

Income verification issues

Address verification problems

Too many recent applications You may be able to reach out to the card issuer to ask for more details about the rejection, or talk to bank staff. If you need to build Canadian credit history there are also some key steps to take, which we’ll look at next.

Building credit history as an expat Building credit history as an expat is important as you may find that without a solid credit score it’s harder to access any sort of financing. The good news is that with careful use credit cards can help build credit. You can apply for a newcomer credit card and use it responsibly to grow your credit score. By avoiding maxing your card limit monthly, and paying back on time and in full every time, you can see improvements in your credit score. If you don’t want to use a credit card to build your credit score you could improve it with a service like Koho’s credit builder product which lets you use payments for your rent to build your score more quickly.

Managing your credit card abroad Once you have a Canadian credit card you may want to use it when you travel overseas. Don’t forget that there are usually a few common sense steps you’ll need to take before you travel with your credit card: Notify your bank of travel plans – check if your bank needs you to tell them of your travel plans to avoid your card being blocked when you use it overseas

– check if your bank needs you to tell them of your travel plans to avoid your card being blocked when you use it overseas Update your contact details if needed – make sure your bank has the right details for you in case of any issues when you’re away

– make sure your bank has the right details for you in case of any issues when you’re away Monitor transactions regularly – use your bank’s app to keep on top of your transactions and in case of fraudulent card use

– use your bank’s app to keep on top of your transactions and in case of fraudulent card use Choose local currency over home currency when you pay – avoid the extra costs of dynamic conversion by paying in the local currency wherever you are rather than in dollars

– avoid the extra costs of dynamic conversion by paying in the local currency wherever you are rather than in dollars Keep emergency contact numbers handy – know how to call your bank if your card is lost or stolen to avoid adding stress to a difficult situation if you misplace your credit card Avoiding common pitfalls Let’s finish up with a few common issues with using a credit card internationally so you can avoid any unnecessary headaches: Watch out for ATM fee accumulation: If you’re taking cash from an ATM with your card, the cash advance fees can be around 5 CAD to 7.5 CAD, with interest payable immediately. This can accumulate quickly

If you’re taking cash from an ATM with your card, the cash advance fees can be around 5 CAD to 7.5 CAD, with interest payable immediately. This can accumulate quickly Overspending due to currency confusion: Keep an eye on the currency exchange rate so you’re not caught out by confusion over what a purchase might cost you in dollars when you travel

Keep an eye on the currency exchange rate so you’re not caught out by confusion over what a purchase might cost you in dollars when you travel Missing payment due dates while traveling: Avoid late payment penalties by paying all your bills on time, even when you’re away from home