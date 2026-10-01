Country Flag
Expatica logo
Disclaimers
Disclaimers

House & Home

Best eSIM for Belgium: travel and local plans compared

If you need mobile data the moment you land in Belgium, the real question is not just which provider to pick. It is whether a travel eSIM or a local Belgian plan fits your trip, phone, and need for a Belgian number. For a weekend in Brussels or Bruges, a travel eSIM is usually the simplest route. For a longer stay, apartment hunting, or local callbacks, a Belgian plan can make more sense.

Roy Pallas
Written by
Philipp Spitzenpfeil
Reviewed byPhilipp Spitzenpfeil
Last updated
Happy traveler using smart phone while arriving at the airport.

This guide compares setup friction, roaming, hotspot use, phone-number access, and who each route suits; plan, price, and network details were checked on official pages at publication, but travel eSIM features change often, so recheck roaming lists, fair-use rules, and activation steps before you pay.

Key takeaways

  • Weekend tourist in Brussels or Bruges: a data-only travel eSIM is usually enough.
  • Two-week trip across Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and Luxembourg: compare a Europe eSIM for Belgium against a Belgium-only plan.
  • New expat in Antwerp or Ghent: a local Belgian line is often more useful if landlords, employers, or delivery drivers may call you.
  • Phone compatibility: an unlocked, eSIM-compatible phone is required.
  • Wider Europe travel: check the UK and Switzerland separately because “Europe” coverage lists do not always match.

Spend like a local with Wise in Belgium

Setting up a new Belgian life involves more than getting connected. With a Wise account, you can hold euros and spend in Belgium at the mid-market exchange rate, avoiding foreign transaction fees while easily managing local payments and bills online.

Best eSIMs for Belgium compared

The table below focuses on what readers actually compare at checkout: price, validity, data, network disclosure, hotspot support, activation, and whether you get calls or texts. Prices are shown in the currency displayed on each provider’s official page when checked, because display currency can vary by site settings.

ProviderExample price + validityData, network, and hotspotActivationCalls, SMS, and limits
AiraloFrom $4.00 USD for 7 daysLists Telenet; verify hotspot on the exact planSimple app flowCheck whether buying Data or Data/Calls/Texts
Nomad eSIMFrom US$ 4.50 for 1 GB, 7 daysLists Proximus/Orange; hotspot supported; watch for speed caps on unlimited plansApp install; plan starts on first connectionSome plans may include a number; check the live page
SailyUS$3.99 for 1 GB, 7 daysUses Belgium’s main networks; no hotspot restrictions listedAutomatic on arrival if eSIM is turned onOptional calls/texts via a separate US number add-on
Ubigi$5 for 3GB, 30 daysLists Orange and Telenet; data sharing allowedSmartstart activation on arrivalData-only service; no Belgian number
Lyca Mobile€10.00 for 5 GB, 30 days (Plan S)Lyca Mobile network; check hotspot termsRegister, verify ID, and follow installation instructionsBelgian number, national minutes, and SMS included
HolaflyFrom €3.79Unlimited data subject to fair use; 1 GB daily hotspot limitStarts when connected to supported network at destinationData-only; no local phone number or regular SMS
#

House & Home

Top 10 must-have apps in Belgium

Read more

1. Airalo

For short Belgium trips, Airalo is easy to shortlist because the app flow is simple and the provider offers both local and wider Europe options. If Belgium is only one stop, compare the country plan with the regional one before you choose.

  • Best for: short stays and first-time eSIM users
  • Plan types: Belgium-only and Europe regional plans
  • Number or no number: check whether you are buying Data or Data/Calls/Texts, because only the latter includes a number
  • Network coverage to verify: Airalo’s Belgium page currently lists Telenet
  • Hotspot: confirm on the exact plan before checkout
  • Key caution: Belgium and Europe packages may not handle roaming, fair use, or calling in the same way

If your trip crosses borders, compare Airalo’s Belgium and Europe plan pages side by side before paying.

2. Nomad eSIM

If Belgium is part of a wider Europe trip, Nomad is one of the cleaner options to check first. Its Belgium page currently lists Proximus and Orange Belgium, but some Europe plans use daily high-speed allowances before slowing down.

  • Best for: multi-country trips and travelers who want fixed data options
  • Plan types: Belgium-only and Europe regional plans
  • Number or no number: some Nomad plans may include a phone number, but you need to confirm that on the live plan page
  • Network coverage to verify: the Belgium page currently lists Proximus and Orange Belgium
  • Hotspot: supported according to Nomad’s FAQ, but still worth checking on your chosen plan
  • Key caution: on Europe plans, “unlimited” can still mean throttled speeds after a daily cap

Open the live plan details and read the speed rules carefully before choosing any unlimited option.

3. Saily

Saily leans into app convenience, regional flexibility, and built-in privacy tools. The main thing to remember is that its phone-number feature is a separate US number add-on, not a Belgian local line.

  • Best for: app-first travelers who want data plus optional privacy features
  • Plan types: Belgium-only and Europe regional plans
  • Number or no number: calls and texts are tied to a separate US number add-on, not a Belgian number
  • Network coverage to verify: the provider says it uses Belgium’s main networks, so check the live partner list if that matters to you
  • Hotspot: the Belgium page says there are no hotspot restrictions
  • Key caution: a US add-on number will not solve Belgian SMS verification or local callback needs

Check the phone-number add-on terms separately if calls, texts, or ID checks matter to you.

4. Ubigi

If you are happy using WhatsApp and maps without a Belgian number, Ubigi is easy to understand. It is a data-only option built around quick setup, Smartstart activation on arrival, and top-ups in the app.

  • Best for: data-only travel and simple top-ups
  • Plan types: Belgium data plans
  • Number or no number: no Belgian number, data-only service
  • Network coverage to verify: Ubigi currently lists Orange and Telenet in Belgium
  • Hotspot: data sharing is allowed, but verify the exact plan if you will tether often
  • Key caution: unused plans expire if they are not activated within the provider’s stated window

Ubigi makes most sense when data is all you need, but it is still worth confirming Smartstart and tethering rules before travel.

#

House & Home

How to get a mobile phone number and SIM card in Belgium

Read more

5. Lyca Mobile

Lyca Mobile suits arrivals who need everyday calling as well as mobile data. Its Belgian prepaid plans offer eSIM availability without a long-term contract. Setup needs a little more preparation than a typical travel data package: Lyca Mobile requires registration and identity verification. Allow time for those steps before relying on the service for arrival-day calls.

  • Best for: readers who want a Belgian number and local prepaid service
  • Likely plan path: prepaid eSIM without a long-term contract
  • Belgian number: yes, a local line is included
  • Setup to verify: identity checks, registration flow, and renewal terms
  • What to watch: local onboarding is rarely as fast as buying a travel eSIM in an app

6. Holafly

Holafly suits visitors who prefer choosing their travel dates to estimating a data allowance. Its Belgium eSIM offers unlimited data for a selected duration. It is less suitable as a laptop connection: hotspot sharing is generally capped at 1 GB daily. Unlimited does not guarantee full speed throughout your stay, as local operators may temporarily reduce speeds under fair-use rules.

  • What to watch: fair-use policies may restrict speeds after heavy usage
  • Best for: unlimited data on your phone without fixed allowances
  • Plan types: unlimited travel data plans by duration
  • Number or no number: data-only; no local phone number, regular calls, or SMS
  • Hotspot: typically limited to 1 GB daily allowance
#

House & Home

Setting up internet and television in Belgium

Read more

How to choose the best eSIM for Belgium

The best eSIM for Belgium depends less on finding a single “top” brand and more on matching a plan to your trip length, handset compatibility, and whether you require a local Belgian phone number.

While an unlimited data plan might seem like the simplest choice, standard fixed-data packages often offer better value if your daily needs center around navigation, messaging, and ride-hailing apps.

When evaluating options, keep these key factors in mind:

  • Total cost and currency: Check the final checkout price in your preferred currency rather than relying solely on starting rate banners.
  • Validity period: Match the duration (e.g., 1 day, 7 days, 15 days, or 30 days) to your actual travel schedule so your data does not expire mid-trip.
  • Data allowances and fair-use limits: Look closely at fixed-data caps versus unlimited offers, checking whether daily high-speed allowances lead to speed throttling.
  • Local partner networks: Verify which Belgian networks the provider connects to—such as Proximus, Orange Belgium, or Telenet/BASE—for reliable regional coverage.
  • Hotspot and tethering rules: Confirm whether sharing your connection with a laptop or second device is allowed or subject to separate daily limits.
  • Activation timing and calling capabilities: Determine whether the validity clock begins upon installation or on first network connection, and clarify if regular calls and SMS are included.

Travel eSIM vs local Belgian plan

CriteriaTravel eSIMLocal Belgian plan
Who it suitsTourists and short staysNew expats and longer stays
Belgian numberUsually noUsually yes
Setup frictionLowMedium to high
Nearby-country travelOften easier on Europe plansCan work, but allowances vary
Calls and SMSOften data-only or limitedUsually native local service
Verify before purchaseHotspot, fair use, country list, activationID steps, onboarding route, roaming allowance, top-ups

Before you buy, verify

  • Live price and plan validity
  • 4G or 5G partner networks in Belgium
  • Hotspot or tethering rules
  • Whether calls and SMS are native, app-based, or unavailable
  • Whether activation needs Wi-Fi, a QR code, Itsme, or a store visit
  • Whether your phone is unlocked and eSIM compatible

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about the best eSIM for Belgium

Do I need a Belgian phone number, or is a data-only eSIM enough?

For maps, WhatsApp, ride-hailing, email, and a short stay, a data-only travel eSIM is usually enough. A Belgian number becomes more useful when you expect local callbacks, apartment viewings, deliveries, or SMS verification; that is when a local Belgian eSIM or prepaid plan may make more sense.

Will a Belgium eSIM work in France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Luxembourg?

Some plans work only in Belgium, while regional Europe plans can cover multiple countries. Check the exact country list, data allowance, and fair-use rules before you buy, and verify the UK and Switzerland separately rather than assuming every “Europe” plan includes them.

Are unlimited data eSIMs in Belgium really unlimited?

Some plans marketed as unlimited may slow down after a daily high-speed allowance or place limits on hotspot use. Check the live plan page, FAQ, and fair-use terms before paying.

Can I keep my home SIM active while using a Belgium eSIM?

Usually, yes, if your phone supports dual SIM or dual eSIM use. Set the Belgium eSIM as your mobile-data line and keep your home line for calls or texts if needed. To reduce the risk of roaming charges, switch off roaming on your home line and double-check which line is handling mobile data.

Do I need ID or eKYC to buy a Belgium eSIM?

Travel eSIMs are usually easier to buy online, while a prepaid or subscription eSIM from a local Belgian operator can involve additional checks. Depending on the provider and plan, setup may require ID, Itsme, app verification, or a store visit, so check the current onboarding route before you buy.

Is a local Belgian eSIM better for new expats than a travel eSIM?

For arrival day, a travel eSIM can be simpler because it gets you online with less administration. Once you need a Belgian number for work, housing, or local services, a local plan can become more practical. If you are settling in, compare mobile options with internet services in Belgium as part of your wider home setup.

How do I check if my phone is unlocked and eSIM compatible?

Check two separate things: whether your phone supports eSIM and whether your carrier has locked the device.

  • On iPhone, go to Settings > General > About and look for eSIM or carrier-lock details.
  • On Android, look under Network, Internet, Connections, or SIM manager for an option to add an eSIM.
  • If you see “No SIM restrictions” on iPhone, the phone is unlocked.
  • If you are still unsure, check your carrier settings or the device specification page before buying.

Should I use a VPN on public Wi-Fi when setting up an eSIM in Belgium?

A VPN is a separate privacy tool, not an eSIM replacement. It can add privacy protection when you use airport, station, hotel, or cafe Wi-Fi, but it will not improve mobile signal, roaming, or coverage. If you choose a service such as NordVPN, treat it as an optional privacy tool rather than part of your mobile service.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. EU roaming and fair-use guidance, Your Europe — Roaming: using a mobile phone in the EU
  2. Belgian consumer telecom information, BIPT — Consumers
  3. Belgium eSIM plan types and network information, Airalo — Belgium eSIM
  4. Calls, texts, and phone-number availability on Airalo eSIMs, Airalo Help — Calls and texts with an eSIM
  5. Belgium plans, partner networks, hotspot guidance, and number availability, Nomad — Belgium eSIM
  6. Regional Europe coverage and high-speed data rules, Nomad — Europe eSIM
  7. Belgium plans, hotspot information, and phone-number add-on details, Saily — Belgium eSIM
  8. Belgium data-only plan, Smartstart, tethering, and partner networks, Ubigi — Belgium 3GB eSIM plan
  9. Belgian eSIM support and activation information, Orange Belgium — eSIM
  10. Subscription eSIM availability and activation flow, Proximus — eSIM
  11. Prepaid mobile plans and identification context, Proximus — Pay&Go+ prepaid
  12. Prepaid and monthly eSIM availability, BASE — eSIM
  13. eSIM activation, verification, and Itsme guidance, BASE — How to activate your eSIM
  14. Prepaid plan options and local-number context, BASE — Prepaid cards
Roy Pallas

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after spending several years in Germany, Roy Pallas is a writer, blogger, editor, and video content creator with more than a decade of experience in digital publishing. Since 2012, he has been creating, editing, and managing educational content across blogs, email campaigns, social media, and video platforms. He also has a background as an artist and drawing instructor, which brings a strong visual and creative dimension to his work.

More articles by Roy Pallas
Newsletter

Moving abroad?

Sign-up for the latest guides and expat news

By joining us, you confirm that you're over 16 years old and have read our Privacy Policy.

Related Articles

Did you find this guide helpful?