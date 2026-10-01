Best eSIM for Belgium: travel and local plans compared

This guide compares setup friction, roaming, hotspot use, phone-number access, and who each route suits; plan, price, and network details were checked on official pages at publication, but travel eSIM features change often, so recheck roaming lists, fair-use rules, and activation steps before you pay.

Key takeaways Weekend tourist in Brussels or Bruges: a data-only travel eSIM is usually enough.

a data-only travel eSIM is usually enough. Two-week trip across Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and Luxembourg: compare a Europe eSIM for Belgium against a Belgium-only plan.

compare a Europe eSIM for Belgium against a Belgium-only plan. New expat in Antwerp or Ghent: a local Belgian line is often more useful if landlords, employers, or delivery drivers may call you.

a local Belgian line is often more useful if landlords, employers, or delivery drivers may call you. Phone compatibility: an unlocked, eSIM-compatible phone is required.

an unlocked, eSIM-compatible phone is required. Wider Europe travel: check the UK and Switzerland separately because “Europe” coverage lists do not always match. Spend like a local with Wise in Belgium Setting up a new Belgian life involves more than getting connected. With a Wise account, you can hold euros and spend in Belgium at the mid-market exchange rate, avoiding foreign transaction fees while easily managing local payments and bills online. Open a Wise account

Best eSIMs for Belgium compared The table below focuses on what readers actually compare at checkout: price, validity, data, network disclosure, hotspot support, activation, and whether you get calls or texts. Prices are shown in the currency displayed on each provider’s official page when checked, because display currency can vary by site settings. Provider Example price + validity Data, network, and hotspot Activation Calls, SMS, and limits Airalo From $4.00 USD for 7 days Lists Telenet; verify hotspot on the exact plan Simple app flow Check whether buying Data or Data/Calls/Texts Nomad eSIM From US$ 4.50 for 1 GB, 7 days Lists Proximus/Orange; hotspot supported; watch for speed caps on unlimited plans App install; plan starts on first connection Some plans may include a number; check the live page Saily US$3.99 for 1 GB, 7 days Uses Belgium’s main networks; no hotspot restrictions listed Automatic on arrival if eSIM is turned on Optional calls/texts via a separate US number add-on Ubigi $5 for 3GB, 30 days Lists Orange and Telenet; data sharing allowed Smartstart activation on arrival Data-only service; no Belgian number Lyca Mobile €10.00 for 5 GB, 30 days (Plan S) Lyca Mobile network; check hotspot terms Register, verify ID, and follow installation instructions Belgian number, national minutes, and SMS included Holafly From €3.79 Unlimited data subject to fair use; 1 GB daily hotspot limit Starts when connected to supported network at destination Data-only; no local phone number or regular SMS House & Home Top 10 must-have apps in Belgium Read more

1. Airalo For short Belgium trips, Airalo is easy to shortlist because the app flow is simple and the provider offers both local and wider Europe options. If Belgium is only one stop, compare the country plan with the regional one before you choose. Best for: short stays and first-time eSIM users

short stays and first-time eSIM users Plan types: Belgium-only and Europe regional plans

Belgium-only and Europe regional plans Number or no number: check whether you are buying Data or Data/Calls/Texts, because only the latter includes a number

check whether you are buying Data or Data/Calls/Texts, because only the latter includes a number Network coverage to verify: Airalo’s Belgium page currently lists Telenet

Airalo’s Belgium page currently lists Telenet Hotspot: confirm on the exact plan before checkout

confirm on the exact plan before checkout Key caution: Belgium and Europe packages may not handle roaming, fair use, or calling in the same way If your trip crosses borders, compare Airalo’s Belgium and Europe plan pages side by side before paying.

2. Nomad eSIM If Belgium is part of a wider Europe trip, Nomad is one of the cleaner options to check first. Its Belgium page currently lists Proximus and Orange Belgium, but some Europe plans use daily high-speed allowances before slowing down. Best for: multi-country trips and travelers who want fixed data options

multi-country trips and travelers who want fixed data options Plan types: Belgium-only and Europe regional plans

Belgium-only and Europe regional plans Number or no number: some Nomad plans may include a phone number, but you need to confirm that on the live plan page

some Nomad plans may include a phone number, but you need to confirm that on the live plan page Network coverage to verify: the Belgium page currently lists Proximus and Orange Belgium

the Belgium page currently lists Proximus and Orange Belgium Hotspot: supported according to Nomad’s FAQ, but still worth checking on your chosen plan

supported according to Nomad’s FAQ, but still worth checking on your chosen plan Key caution: on Europe plans, “unlimited” can still mean throttled speeds after a daily cap Open the live plan details and read the speed rules carefully before choosing any unlimited option.

3. Saily Saily leans into app convenience, regional flexibility, and built-in privacy tools. The main thing to remember is that its phone-number feature is a separate US number add-on, not a Belgian local line. Best for: app-first travelers who want data plus optional privacy features

app-first travelers who want data plus optional privacy features Plan types: Belgium-only and Europe regional plans

Belgium-only and Europe regional plans Number or no number: calls and texts are tied to a separate US number add-on, not a Belgian number

calls and texts are tied to a separate US number add-on, not a Belgian number Network coverage to verify: the provider says it uses Belgium’s main networks, so check the live partner list if that matters to you

the provider says it uses Belgium’s main networks, so check the live partner list if that matters to you Hotspot: the Belgium page says there are no hotspot restrictions

the Belgium page says there are no hotspot restrictions Key caution: a US add-on number will not solve Belgian SMS verification or local callback needs Check the phone-number add-on terms separately if calls, texts, or ID checks matter to you.

4. Ubigi If you are happy using WhatsApp and maps without a Belgian number, Ubigi is easy to understand. It is a data-only option built around quick setup, Smartstart activation on arrival, and top-ups in the app. Best for: data-only travel and simple top-ups

data-only travel and simple top-ups Plan types: Belgium data plans

Belgium data plans Number or no number: no Belgian number, data-only service

no Belgian number, data-only service Network coverage to verify: Ubigi currently lists Orange and Telenet in Belgium

Ubigi currently lists Orange and Telenet in Belgium Hotspot: data sharing is allowed, but verify the exact plan if you will tether often

data sharing is allowed, but verify the exact plan if you will tether often Key caution: unused plans expire if they are not activated within the provider’s stated window Ubigi makes most sense when data is all you need, but it is still worth confirming Smartstart and tethering rules before travel. House & Home How to get a mobile phone number and SIM card in Belgium Read more

5. Lyca Mobile Lyca Mobile suits arrivals who need everyday calling as well as mobile data. Its Belgian prepaid plans offer eSIM availability without a long-term contract. Setup needs a little more preparation than a typical travel data package: Lyca Mobile requires registration and identity verification. Allow time for those steps before relying on the service for arrival-day calls. Best for: readers who want a Belgian number and local prepaid service

readers who want a Belgian number and local prepaid service Likely plan path: prepaid eSIM without a long-term contract

prepaid eSIM without a long-term contract Belgian number: yes, a local line is included

yes, a local line is included Setup to verify: identity checks, registration flow, and renewal terms

identity checks, registration flow, and renewal terms What to watch: local onboarding is rarely as fast as buying a travel eSIM in an app

6. Holafly Holafly suits visitors who prefer choosing their travel dates to estimating a data allowance. Its Belgium eSIM offers unlimited data for a selected duration. It is less suitable as a laptop connection: hotspot sharing is generally capped at 1 GB daily. Unlimited does not guarantee full speed throughout your stay, as local operators may temporarily reduce speeds under fair-use rules. What to watch: fair-use policies may restrict speeds after heavy usage

fair-use policies may restrict speeds after heavy usage Best for: unlimited data on your phone without fixed allowances

unlimited data on your phone without fixed allowances Plan types: unlimited travel data plans by duration

unlimited travel data plans by duration Number or no number: data-only; no local phone number, regular calls, or SMS

data-only; no local phone number, regular calls, or SMS Hotspot: typically limited to 1 GB daily allowance House & Home Setting up internet and television in Belgium Read more