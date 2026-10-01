Best eSIM for Belgium: travel and local plans compared

House & Home
If you need mobile data the moment you land in Belgium, the real question is not just which provider to pick. It is whether a travel eSIM or a local Belgian plan fits your trip, phone, and need for a Belgian number. For a weekend in Brussels or Bruges, a travel eSIM is usually the simplest route. For a longer stay, apartment hunting, or local callbacks, a Belgian plan can make more sense.
This guide compares setup friction, roaming, hotspot use, phone-number access, and who each route suits; plan, price, and network details were checked on official pages at publication, but travel eSIM features change often, so recheck roaming lists, fair-use rules, and activation steps before you pay.
Setting up a new Belgian life involves more than getting connected. With a Wise account, you can hold euros and spend in Belgium at the mid-market exchange rate, avoiding foreign transaction fees while easily managing local payments and bills online.
The table below focuses on what readers actually compare at checkout: price, validity, data, network disclosure, hotspot support, activation, and whether you get calls or texts. Prices are shown in the currency displayed on each provider’s official page when checked, because display currency can vary by site settings.
|Provider
|Example price + validity
|Data, network, and hotspot
|Activation
|Calls, SMS, and limits
|Airalo
|From $4.00 USD for 7 days
|Lists Telenet; verify hotspot on the exact plan
|Simple app flow
|Check whether buying Data or Data/Calls/Texts
|Nomad eSIM
|From US$ 4.50 for 1 GB, 7 days
|Lists Proximus/Orange; hotspot supported; watch for speed caps on unlimited plans
|App install; plan starts on first connection
|Some plans may include a number; check the live page
|Saily
|US$3.99 for 1 GB, 7 days
|Uses Belgium’s main networks; no hotspot restrictions listed
|Automatic on arrival if eSIM is turned on
|Optional calls/texts via a separate US number add-on
|Ubigi
|$5 for 3GB, 30 days
|Lists Orange and Telenet; data sharing allowed
|Smartstart activation on arrival
|Data-only service; no Belgian number
|Lyca Mobile
|€10.00 for 5 GB, 30 days (Plan S)
|Lyca Mobile network; check hotspot terms
|Register, verify ID, and follow installation instructions
|Belgian number, national minutes, and SMS included
|Holafly
|From €3.79
|Unlimited data subject to fair use; 1 GB daily hotspot limit
|Starts when connected to supported network at destination
|Data-only; no local phone number or regular SMS
For short Belgium trips, Airalo is easy to shortlist because the app flow is simple and the provider offers both local and wider Europe options. If Belgium is only one stop, compare the country plan with the regional one before you choose.
If your trip crosses borders, compare Airalo’s Belgium and Europe plan pages side by side before paying.
If Belgium is part of a wider Europe trip, Nomad is one of the cleaner options to check first. Its Belgium page currently lists Proximus and Orange Belgium, but some Europe plans use daily high-speed allowances before slowing down.
Open the live plan details and read the speed rules carefully before choosing any unlimited option.
Saily leans into app convenience, regional flexibility, and built-in privacy tools. The main thing to remember is that its phone-number feature is a separate US number add-on, not a Belgian local line.
Check the phone-number add-on terms separately if calls, texts, or ID checks matter to you.
If you are happy using WhatsApp and maps without a Belgian number, Ubigi is easy to understand. It is a data-only option built around quick setup, Smartstart activation on arrival, and top-ups in the app.
Ubigi makes most sense when data is all you need, but it is still worth confirming Smartstart and tethering rules before travel.
Lyca Mobile suits arrivals who need everyday calling as well as mobile data. Its Belgian prepaid plans offer eSIM availability without a long-term contract. Setup needs a little more preparation than a typical travel data package: Lyca Mobile requires registration and identity verification. Allow time for those steps before relying on the service for arrival-day calls.
Holafly suits visitors who prefer choosing their travel dates to estimating a data allowance. Its Belgium eSIM offers unlimited data for a selected duration. It is less suitable as a laptop connection: hotspot sharing is generally capped at 1 GB daily. Unlimited does not guarantee full speed throughout your stay, as local operators may temporarily reduce speeds under fair-use rules.
The best eSIM for Belgium depends less on finding a single “top” brand and more on matching a plan to your trip length, handset compatibility, and whether you require a local Belgian phone number.
While an unlimited data plan might seem like the simplest choice, standard fixed-data packages often offer better value if your daily needs center around navigation, messaging, and ride-hailing apps.
When evaluating options, keep these key factors in mind:
|Criteria
|Travel eSIM
|Local Belgian plan
|Who it suits
|Tourists and short stays
|New expats and longer stays
|Belgian number
|Usually no
|Usually yes
|Setup friction
|Low
|Medium to high
|Nearby-country travel
|Often easier on Europe plans
|Can work, but allowances vary
|Calls and SMS
|Often data-only or limited
|Usually native local service
|Verify before purchase
|Hotspot, fair use, country list, activation
|ID steps, onboarding route, roaming allowance, top-ups
FAQ
For maps, WhatsApp, ride-hailing, email, and a short stay, a data-only travel eSIM is usually enough. A Belgian number becomes more useful when you expect local callbacks, apartment viewings, deliveries, or SMS verification; that is when a local Belgian eSIM or prepaid plan may make more sense.
Some plans work only in Belgium, while regional Europe plans can cover multiple countries. Check the exact country list, data allowance, and fair-use rules before you buy, and verify the UK and Switzerland separately rather than assuming every “Europe” plan includes them.
Some plans marketed as unlimited may slow down after a daily high-speed allowance or place limits on hotspot use. Check the live plan page, FAQ, and fair-use terms before paying.
Usually, yes, if your phone supports dual SIM or dual eSIM use. Set the Belgium eSIM as your mobile-data line and keep your home line for calls or texts if needed. To reduce the risk of roaming charges, switch off roaming on your home line and double-check which line is handling mobile data.
Travel eSIMs are usually easier to buy online, while a prepaid or subscription eSIM from a local Belgian operator can involve additional checks. Depending on the provider and plan, setup may require ID, Itsme, app verification, or a store visit, so check the current onboarding route before you buy.
For arrival day, a travel eSIM can be simpler because it gets you online with less administration. Once you need a Belgian number for work, housing, or local services, a local plan can become more practical. If you are settling in, compare mobile options with internet services in Belgium as part of your wider home setup.
Check two separate things: whether your phone supports eSIM and whether your carrier has locked the device.
A VPN is a separate privacy tool, not an eSIM replacement. It can add privacy protection when you use airport, station, hotel, or cafe Wi-Fi, but it will not improve mobile signal, roaming, or coverage. If you choose a service such as NordVPN, treat it as an optional privacy tool rather than part of your mobile service.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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