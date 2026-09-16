Best savings accounts in Belgium for expats

Setting up savings in Belgium often comes with an unexpected learning curve for expats. Most local regulated accounts split returns between an upfront base rate and a loyalty bonus that only kicks in after a full year. We’ve reviewed five top expat-friendly options, weighing monthly deposit caps, app usability, and flexibility, so you can choose the best home for your money.

Key takeaways All five picks are regulated Belgian savings accounts, so protected deposits are generally covered up to €100,000 per person per establishment. MeDirect Essential: Offers a solid 1.40% base and 0.80% fidelity rate for lump-sum emergency funds, capped at a total balance of €25,000.

Offers a solid 1.40% base and 0.80% fidelity rate for lump-sum emergency funds, capped at a total balance of €25,000. KBC Start2Save: Combines a 1.65% base rate with a 1.50% fidelity bonus, designed for steady savers who can work within a €500 monthly deposit limit.

Combines a 1.65% base rate with a 1.50% fidelity bonus, designed for steady savers who can work within a €500 monthly deposit limit. Belfius Flow: Delivers a high-yield 1.60% base and 1.50% fidelity rate through a major local bank, subject to a €600 monthly savings cap.

Delivers a high-yield 1.60% base and 1.50% fidelity rate through a major local bank, subject to a €600 monthly savings cap. Keytrade Bank High Fidelity: Pairs a lower 0.50% base rate with a strong 1.50% fidelity bonus, making it best for uncapped sums left completely untouched for a year.

Pairs a lower 0.50% base rate with a strong 1.50% fidelity bonus, making it best for uncapped sums left completely untouched for a year. BNP Paribas Fortis Boost: Features a 1.75% base rate and 1.50% loyalty bonus up to €500 per month, serving existing customers who value branch or postal access.

Comparison of the top 5 savings accounts Account Base Rate Fidelity Bonus Deposit Cap/Limit MeDirect Essential 1.40% 0.80% €25,000 total balance KBC Start2Save 1.65% 1.50% €500/month Belfius Flow 1.60% 1.50% €600/month Keytrade Bank High Fidelity 0.50% 1.50% None BNP Paribas Fortis Boost 1.75% 1.50% €500/month Managing Your Money Abroad with Wise Navigating Belgian savings is a great step, but expats often have financial roots in more than one country. Wise helps you hold, manage, and convert multiple currencies at the mid-market rate, making it easier to send money internationally or move funds into your Belgian accounts without hidden exchange-rate markups. Open a Wise account No commitment required

1. MeDirect Essential For newcomers converting foreign currency into euros, MeDirect Essential offers one of the highest immediate yields on the market. The account pairs a strong 1.40% base rate with a 0.80% fidelity premium, though total deposits are capped at €25,000. Regulated status: Category B regulated savings account.

Category B regulated savings account. Base-rate strength: You earn the base rate straight away, without waiting a year for the full return.

You earn the base rate straight away, without waiting a year for the full return. Key limit: Transfers above €25,000 are refused in full.

Transfers above €25,000 are refused in full. Opening route: Online only, funded from an external account in your name.

Online only, funded from an external account in your name. Expat watch-out: Verify current resident, ID, and non-resident rules before applying.

2. KBC Start2Save Built specifically for disciplined monthly savers, KBC Start2Save rewards long-term consistency over single lump sums. Depositors earn a 1.65% base rate alongside a 1.50% fidelity bonus, provided funding stays within an automated €500 monthly standing order. Regulated status: Category B regulated savings account.

Category B regulated savings account. Monthly cap: One standing order, maximum €500 a month.

One standing order, maximum €500 a month. Fidelity logic: Each monthly deposit starts its own 12-month clock.

Each monthly deposit starts its own 12-month clock. Everyday fit: It works neatly with KBC’s app and Bancontact-linked daily banking, although the standing order can come from another bank.

It works neatly with KBC’s app and Bancontact-linked daily banking, although the standing order can come from another bank. Expat watch-out: Check whether a regular monthly saving pattern really matches your budget. Insider tip: Some Belgian start or boost accounts are better for habit-building than for relocation cash, because the cap limits how much earns the top rate.

3. Belfius Flow savings account As one of the most competitive offerings from a traditional Belgian bank, Belfius Flow combines broad local branch access with an attractive return. It delivers a 1.60% base interest rate plus a 1.50% fidelity bonus, subject to a €600 monthly contribution limit. Regulated status: Category B regulated savings account.

Category B regulated savings account. Monthly rule: Maximum €600 a month, and no cash deposits.

Maximum €600 a month, and no cash deposits. Convenience: Strong app access and a wide Belgian branch network.

Strong app access and a wide Belgian branch network. Current-account question: Check whether your easiest opening route is through an existing Belfius daily-banking setup.

Check whether your easiest opening route is through an existing Belfius daily-banking setup. Expat watch-out: Ask about English support and onboarding before choosing it over a more flexible lump-sum option.

4. Keytrade Bank High Fidelity Keytrade’s High Fidelity option is tailored for emergency reserves you plan to leave untouched for at least a year. While the base rate sits at a modest 0.50%, the substantial 1.50% fidelity premium applies to your entire balance without any deposit caps. Regulated status: Category A regulated savings account.

Category A regulated savings account. Deposit flexibility: No monthly contribution limit.

No monthly contribution limit. Timeline fit: Best when the money can stay put for at least 12 months.

Best when the money can stay put for at least 12 months. Opening route: Online-only and marketed to both clients and non-clients.

Online-only and marketed to both clients and non-clients. Expat watch-out: Short holding periods earn only a modest base rate. This can beat a drip-fed account when you already have the lump sum and a full year to wait.