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Best savings accounts in Belgium for expats

Compare top regulated savings accounts in Belgium to find the best rates and flexibility for your expat needs.

Tarah Ren
Written by
Last updated
Woman putting a coin into a savings jar.

Setting up savings in Belgium often comes with an unexpected learning curve for expats. Most local regulated accounts split returns between an upfront base rate and a loyalty bonus that only kicks in after a full year. We’ve reviewed five top expat-friendly options, weighing monthly deposit caps, app usability, and flexibility, so you can choose the best home for your money. 

Key takeaways

All five picks are regulated Belgian savings accounts, so protected deposits are generally covered up to €100,000 per person per establishment.

  • MeDirect Essential: Offers a solid 1.40% base and 0.80% fidelity rate for lump-sum emergency funds, capped at a total balance of €25,000.
  • KBC Start2Save: Combines a 1.65% base rate with a 1.50% fidelity bonus, designed for steady savers who can work within a €500 monthly deposit limit.
  • Belfius Flow: Delivers a high-yield 1.60% base and 1.50% fidelity rate through a major local bank, subject to a €600 monthly savings cap.
  • Keytrade Bank High Fidelity: Pairs a lower 0.50% base rate with a strong 1.50% fidelity bonus, making it best for uncapped sums left completely untouched for a year.
  • BNP Paribas Fortis Boost: Features a 1.75% base rate and 1.50% loyalty bonus up to €500 per month, serving existing customers who value branch or postal access.

Comparison of the top 5 savings accounts

AccountBase RateFidelity BonusDeposit Cap/Limit
MeDirect Essential1.40%0.80%€25,000 total balance
KBC Start2Save1.65%1.50%€500/month
Belfius Flow1.60%1.50%€600/month
Keytrade Bank High Fidelity0.50%1.50%None
BNP Paribas Fortis Boost1.75%1.50%€500/month

Managing Your Money Abroad with Wise

Navigating Belgian savings is a great step, but expats often have financial roots in more than one country. Wise helps you hold, manage, and convert multiple currencies at the mid-market rate, making it easier to send money internationally or move funds into your Belgian accounts without hidden exchange-rate markups.

No commitment required

1. MeDirect Essential

For newcomers converting foreign currency into euros, MeDirect Essential offers one of the highest immediate yields on the market. The account pairs a strong 1.40% base rate with a 0.80% fidelity premium, though total deposits are capped at €25,000.

  • Regulated status: Category B regulated savings account.
  • Base-rate strength: You earn the base rate straight away, without waiting a year for the full return.
  • Key limit: Transfers above €25,000 are refused in full.
  • Opening route: Online only, funded from an external account in your name.
  • Expat watch-out: Verify current resident, ID, and non-resident rules before applying.

2. KBC Start2Save

Built specifically for disciplined monthly savers, KBC Start2Save rewards long-term consistency over single lump sums. Depositors earn a 1.65% base rate alongside a 1.50% fidelity bonus, provided funding stays within an automated €500 monthly standing order.

  • Regulated status: Category B regulated savings account.
  • Monthly cap: One standing order, maximum €500 a month.
  • Fidelity logic: Each monthly deposit starts its own 12-month clock.
  • Everyday fit: It works neatly with KBC’s app and Bancontact-linked daily banking, although the standing order can come from another bank.
  • Expat watch-out: Check whether a regular monthly saving pattern really matches your budget.

Insider tip: Some Belgian start or boost accounts are better for habit-building than for relocation cash, because the cap limits how much earns the top rate.

3. Belfius Flow savings account

As one of the most competitive offerings from a traditional Belgian bank, Belfius Flow combines broad local branch access with an attractive return. It delivers a 1.60% base interest rate plus a 1.50% fidelity bonus, subject to a €600 monthly contribution limit.

  • Regulated status: Category B regulated savings account.
  • Monthly rule: Maximum €600 a month, and no cash deposits.
  • Convenience: Strong app access and a wide Belgian branch network.
  • Current-account question: Check whether your easiest opening route is through an existing Belfius daily-banking setup.
  • Expat watch-out: Ask about English support and onboarding before choosing it over a more flexible lump-sum option.

4. Keytrade Bank High Fidelity

Keytrade’s High Fidelity option is tailored for emergency reserves you plan to leave untouched for at least a year. While the base rate sits at a modest 0.50%, the substantial 1.50% fidelity premium applies to your entire balance without any deposit caps.

  • Regulated status: Category A regulated savings account.
  • Deposit flexibility: No monthly contribution limit.
  • Timeline fit: Best when the money can stay put for at least 12 months.
  • Opening route: Online-only and marketed to both clients and non-clients.
  • Expat watch-out: Short holding periods earn only a modest base rate.

This can beat a drip-fed account when you already have the lump sum and a full year to wait.

5. BNP Paribas Fortis Boost savings account

Expats looking to consolidate their primary checking and savings under one roof will find solid value in BNP Paribas Fortis Boost. The account features a 1.75% base rate and a 1.50% loyalty bonus on balances funded up to €500 per month.

  • Regulated status: Category B regulated savings account.
  • Monthly cap: Any transfer above the €500 monthly total is refunded in full.
  • Fees: No opening, closing, or management fee on the account.
  • Access: existing customers can open online, while non-customers can use a branch or post office.
  • Expat watch-out: Familiar branding does not automatically make it best for non-residents or bigger lump sums.

Against MeDirect, it loses on lump-sum flexibility; against Keytrade, it wins if you value brand familiarity and branch access. If you are still choosing from the best bank accounts for expats in Belgium, start there first.

For expats juggling financial ties in more than one country, Wise acts as a flexible multi-currency hub for handling international income and expenses. Banks often apply hidden exchange-rate markups when transferring non-euro salaries or sending money back home, but Wise uses the mid-market rate to keep international transfer costs to a minimum. 

It allows you to hold multiple currency balances, convert funds into euros as needed, and push those deposits straight into your Belgian savings account to lock in local yields. While it won’t replace a savings account, it helps you avoid steep exchange fees and makes managing money across borders much easier.

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Money Management

How to use Wise in Belgium as an expat

Read more

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about best savings accounts in Belgium

What is the best savings account in Belgium for expats?

There is no single best high-yield savings account in Belgium for every expat, because the right choice depends on how you save, not just on the biggest published rate. MeDirect Essential is stronger for a lump-sum emergency fund, KBC Start2Save, Belfius Flow, and BNP Boost suit regular monthly saving, and Keytrade High Fidelity is better if you can leave a larger balance untouched.

How does the fidelity premium work on a Belgian savings account?

Reaching the full headline interest rate on a Belgian savings account requires patience. The yield is split into two components, consisting of a small base rate paid annually and a fidelity premium that kicks in only after a deposit stays in the account for 12 uninterrupted months. Moving your funds out early means you only earn the base rate for that period.

If you deposit money on 15 August 2026, the premium normally vests after 15 August 2027 and is paid at the next quarterly payout date. For monthly savers, each new transfer starts its own 12-month clock.

Can non-residents open a savings account in Belgium?

Sometimes, but access varies by bank. A savings account may depend on Belgian residency, proof of address, ID checks, or a linked current account before the bank will approve it.

If you are still at the setup stage, opening a bank account in Belgium often comes first, and you should then check the savings product page for the latest eligibility rules.

What tax do you pay on savings interest in Belgium?

One thing worth knowing is that Belgian savings account tax depends on whether the account is regulated. Regulated savings interest is exempt up to €1,020 per person for income year 2026, or €2,040 on a joint account for married or legally cohabiting partners.

Above the exempt amount, the non-exempt part is taxed at 15%, and non-regulated accounts can be taxed differently. Check FPS Finance or the provider page before acting, because thresholds and rules can change.

Is Wise a savings account in Belgium?

No. Wise is not a savings account provider and should not be compared as one. However, it can still help you hold and manage multiple currencies, receive money from abroad, or make international money transfers in Belgium, alongside a separate Belgian savings account.

Useful resources

Tarah Ren

About the author

Tarah is an experienced copywriter for international brands, specialising in digital marketing and eCommerce.

More articles by Tarah Ren
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