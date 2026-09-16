Best savings accounts in Belgium for expats

Banking
Compare top regulated savings accounts in Belgium to find the best rates and flexibility for your expat needs.
Setting up savings in Belgium often comes with an unexpected learning curve for expats. Most local regulated accounts split returns between an upfront base rate and a loyalty bonus that only kicks in after a full year. We’ve reviewed five top expat-friendly options, weighing monthly deposit caps, app usability, and flexibility, so you can choose the best home for your money.
All five picks are regulated Belgian savings accounts, so protected deposits are generally covered up to €100,000 per person per establishment.
|Account
|Base Rate
|Fidelity Bonus
|Deposit Cap/Limit
|MeDirect Essential
|1.40%
|0.80%
|€25,000 total balance
|KBC Start2Save
|1.65%
|1.50%
|€500/month
|Belfius Flow
|1.60%
|1.50%
|€600/month
|Keytrade Bank High Fidelity
|0.50%
|1.50%
|None
|BNP Paribas Fortis Boost
|1.75%
|1.50%
|€500/month
Navigating Belgian savings is a great step, but expats often have financial roots in more than one country. Wise helps you hold, manage, and convert multiple currencies at the mid-market rate, making it easier to send money internationally or move funds into your Belgian accounts without hidden exchange-rate markups.
No commitment required
For newcomers converting foreign currency into euros, MeDirect Essential offers one of the highest immediate yields on the market. The account pairs a strong 1.40% base rate with a 0.80% fidelity premium, though total deposits are capped at €25,000.
Built specifically for disciplined monthly savers, KBC Start2Save rewards long-term consistency over single lump sums. Depositors earn a 1.65% base rate alongside a 1.50% fidelity bonus, provided funding stays within an automated €500 monthly standing order.
Insider tip: Some Belgian start or boost accounts are better for habit-building than for relocation cash, because the cap limits how much earns the top rate.
As one of the most competitive offerings from a traditional Belgian bank, Belfius Flow combines broad local branch access with an attractive return. It delivers a 1.60% base interest rate plus a 1.50% fidelity bonus, subject to a €600 monthly contribution limit.
Keytrade’s High Fidelity option is tailored for emergency reserves you plan to leave untouched for at least a year. While the base rate sits at a modest 0.50%, the substantial 1.50% fidelity premium applies to your entire balance without any deposit caps.
This can beat a drip-fed account when you already have the lump sum and a full year to wait.
Expats looking to consolidate their primary checking and savings under one roof will find solid value in BNP Paribas Fortis Boost. The account features a 1.75% base rate and a 1.50% loyalty bonus on balances funded up to €500 per month.
Against MeDirect, it loses on lump-sum flexibility; against Keytrade, it wins if you value brand familiarity and branch access. If you are still choosing from the best bank accounts for expats in Belgium, start there first.
For expats juggling financial ties in more than one country, Wise acts as a flexible multi-currency hub for handling international income and expenses. Banks often apply hidden exchange-rate markups when transferring non-euro salaries or sending money back home, but Wise uses the mid-market rate to keep international transfer costs to a minimum.
It allows you to hold multiple currency balances, convert funds into euros as needed, and push those deposits straight into your Belgian savings account to lock in local yields. While it won’t replace a savings account, it helps you avoid steep exchange fees and makes managing money across borders much easier.
FAQ
There is no single best high-yield savings account in Belgium for every expat, because the right choice depends on how you save, not just on the biggest published rate. MeDirect Essential is stronger for a lump-sum emergency fund, KBC Start2Save, Belfius Flow, and BNP Boost suit regular monthly saving, and Keytrade High Fidelity is better if you can leave a larger balance untouched.
Reaching the full headline interest rate on a Belgian savings account requires patience. The yield is split into two components, consisting of a small base rate paid annually and a fidelity premium that kicks in only after a deposit stays in the account for 12 uninterrupted months. Moving your funds out early means you only earn the base rate for that period.
If you deposit money on 15 August 2026, the premium normally vests after 15 August 2027 and is paid at the next quarterly payout date. For monthly savers, each new transfer starts its own 12-month clock.
Sometimes, but access varies by bank. A savings account may depend on Belgian residency, proof of address, ID checks, or a linked current account before the bank will approve it.
If you are still at the setup stage, opening a bank account in Belgium often comes first, and you should then check the savings product page for the latest eligibility rules.
One thing worth knowing is that Belgian savings account tax depends on whether the account is regulated. Regulated savings interest is exempt up to €1,020 per person for income year 2026, or €2,040 on a joint account for married or legally cohabiting partners.
Above the exempt amount, the non-exempt part is taxed at 15%, and non-regulated accounts can be taxed differently. Check FPS Finance or the provider page before acting, because thresholds and rules can change.
No. Wise is not a savings account provider and should not be compared as one. However, it can still help you hold and manage multiple currencies, receive money from abroad, or make international money transfers in Belgium, alongside a separate Belgian savings account.
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