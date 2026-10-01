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Language Learning

Best language apps for Belgium by region

Choosing the best language app for Belgium starts with knowing which language matters most where you live: Dutch in Flanders, French in most of Wallonia and much of Brussels, and German in the east. Most apps list Dutch rather than Flemish as a separate course, so your location, work, and daily routine should guide your choice.

Roy Pallas
Written by
Philipp Spitzenpfeil
Reviewed byPhilipp Spitzenpfeil
Last updated
Arab female student sit on warm floor at home prepare work write up data from pc screen.

This guide compares free and paid apps, structured courses, listening tools, conversation practice, and tutors to help you find the right option for learning Dutch, French, or German in Belgium.

Key takeaways

If you want the short answer, start with Dutch in Flanders, French in most of Wallonia and often for day-to-day life in Brussels, and German in the east. Then choose an app based on whether you need a daily habit, clearer lessons, live speaking, tutoring, or the lowest cost.

  • Choosing Dutch or French: Use your address, job, school, and commute as the tie-breaker, not Belgium as a whole.
  • Learning Flemish: Searches for a learn Flemish app usually lead you to Dutch courses, then you can add Belgian media and local conversation practice to sound less textbook.
  • Learning style: Duolingo is an easy free starting point, Babbel and Busuu suit guided learners, Memrise helps with listening, and Preply or Tandem make more sense once you need real conversation.
  • Brussels: French is often the quickest way to handle daily errands, but Dutch can still matter for jobs, public services, and commuting into Flanders.

Top 6 language apps in Belgium

AppBest forDutch/French/German coveragePrice levelBest fit in Belgium
DuolingoBuilding a daily habitDutch, French, GermanFree with paid upgradeTesting a language before spending money
BabbelStructured self-studyDutch, French, GermanPaid with limited free lessonsNewcomers who want guided lessons and practical phrases
BusuuStructure plus learner feedbackDutch, French, GermanFreemiumLearners who want corrections without hiring a tutor right away
MemriseListening and natural phrasingCheck current course availability for Dutch, French, and GermanFreemiumTuning your ear to everyday speech before local conversations
Preply1-to-1 tutoringDutch, French, German tutors availableVariableFast speaking practice for work, housing, or admin
TandemLive exchange practiceDutch, French, German speaking partners availableFree with optional paid featuresLow-cost conversation after you know the basics
App pricing, free plans, tutor rates, and live features can change quickly, so verify the current details on the provider site before you pay.

Manage relocation and tutor costs with Wise

When settling in Belgium or paying for professional language tutors and app subscriptions, avoiding hidden exchange fees matters. Wise lets you hold multiple currencies, send money internationally, and spend globally with the mid-market exchange rate, keeping your relocation budget on track.

Duolingo

Duolingo is still one of the best free language apps for Belgium if your first goal is to start today. It offers Dutch, French, and German courses, uses short lessons, and makes habit-building easy through reminders, streaks, and quick wins.

App lessons alone will not prepare you for talking to a landlord in Antwerp or reading a school message in Brussels. Once real Belgian life enters the picture, Duolingo feels broad rather than local. It works best as a low-risk first step, then as a backup tool while you add listening, reading, or speaking practice outside the app.

  • Good fit for total beginners who want to test Dutch, French, or German cheaply
  • Useful for short sessions on the train or during lunch
  • Weak on local Belgian phrasing, real admin language, and unscripted conversation
  • Stronger when paired with Belgian radio, subtitles, or a speaking tool
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Babbel

If Duolingo feels too game-like, Babbel is the more guided option. Its lessons focus on practical dialogues, pronunciation, and clearer progression, which makes it easier to feel you are moving toward usable Dutch, French, or German rather than just collecting points.

For newcomers who want steady progress before arrival or in the first months after moving, Babbel often feels closer to a course and less like a game. It is especially useful if you want phrases for shops, appointments, or work routines but do not want the pace of a formal class yet. Check the current course and live-feature lineup before subscribing, especially if Dutch is your first priority.

Babbel tends to work well if:

  • You want more guidance than a free app usually gives
  • You learn well from short lessons with practical phrases
  • You prefer a paid app before trying local classes
  • You may later add tutors or in-person lessons if speaking becomes the main goal
Man working on his laptop while sitting in a cafe.

Busuu

Busuu sits between a course app and a lighter community tool. It combines step-by-step lessons with speaking practice and feedback from other users, so it can feel more accountable than Duolingo without sending you straight to private tutoring.

Feedback inside an app is not the same as hearing how people actually speak in Ghent, Brussels, or Liège. Busuu can help you catch mistakes and keep momentum, but corrections from other learners or fluent users will not fully prepare you for Belgian Dutch pronunciation, fast Brussels French, or local wording from public services. Think of it as a bridge between solo study and real conversation.

Quick comparison:

  • Pick Busuu over Duolingo if you want more guidance and feedback
  • Pick Busuu over Babbel if learner correction matters to you
  • Add local listening or live speaking if daily confidence in Belgium is the goal

If regional differences are still confusing, our guide to the languages of Belgium explains how Dutch, French, German, and Belgian language varieties fit together.

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Memrise

Memrise stands out when your biggest worry is not grammar, but understanding people at normal speed. Its strength is exposure to natural speech and native-speaker style audio or video, which helps you hear rhythm, speed, and common phrasing earlier.

In Belgium, that matters fast. Textbook language and street language do not always sound alike. If you live in Brussels, Antwerp, or Liège, strong listening practice can reduce the shock of real conversation. You will still need speaking practice elsewhere, but Memrise can make your first real interactions feel less abrupt.

  • Ideal if listening confidence is your main weakness
  • Helpful for learners who want less robotic audio and more natural rhythm
  • Less complete if you need detailed correction or weekly live conversation

Preply

Preply is the strongest option here if your real goal is speaking, not just studying. As a tutor marketplace, it lets you search for Dutch, French, or German teachers by schedule, budget, teaching style, and goal, which is useful if you need help with pronunciation, job interviews, or everyday admin.

A tutor can react to your mistakes in real time and shape lessons around your life in Belgium. Tutors familiar with Belgian Dutch can be especially useful in Flanders, while Brussels newcomers may want French for errands and Dutch for work. Rates vary widely by teacher, language, and experience, so treat the marketplace as flexible rather than fixed-price.

Choose Preply if:

  • You need speaking confidence quickly
  • You want help with housing, school, healthcare, or work vocabulary
  • You learn better with a real person than with solo lessons
  • You want a closer match to Belgian Dutch or Belgian French use

Tandem

Tandem works best once you know some basics and need live practice with real people. Instead of moving through a course, you find partners for text, voice notes, audio, or video chat and learn through real exchanges.

You will practice unscripted language, but partner quality and pace can vary a lot. Not every match is in Belgium, and complete beginners often freeze if they start too soon. Tandem works best as a bridge between study and daily use, not as a full beginner course.

Safety and use checklist:

  • Start after you know basic phrases and survival vocabulary
  • Look for partners in Belgium if local phrasing matters to you
  • Use voice notes first if live calls feel too hard
  • Move on if the exchange is one-sided or not helping you improve
  • Search terms like taaluitwisseling, échange linguistique, or taalcafé can help you find more relevant Belgian conversation partners and events
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FAQ

Frequently asked questions about the best language apps for Belgium

Which language should you learn first in Belgium?

Start with Dutch in Flanders, French in most of Wallonia, and German in the east. Brussels is the exception because it is officially bilingual, so your best first language depends on your neighborhood, workplace, and daily route. If you still are not sure, use work, commute, and family life as the tie-breaker.

Can you learn Flemish on an app?

Most apps do not offer Flemish as a separate official language course. Instead, look for Dutch, then strengthen the Belgian fit with local media, Belgian pronunciation exposure, and conversation practice with people in Flanders.

Are there free language apps that work well in Belgium?

Yes, but free tools usually work best for habit-building, basic vocabulary, and testing whether Dutch, French, or German is the right first choice. If you want better speaking, corrections, or local nuance, pair a free app with Belgian media, an exchange partner, or later tutor sessions.

Which app is best for speaking with locals in Belgium?

For guided speaking, Preply lets a tutor correct you and tailor lessons to your goal. For lower-cost live practice, Tandem can be a useful bridge once you already know the basics.

Do you need French or Dutch in Brussels?

Brussels is officially bilingual, but French is often the quickest language for daily interactions. Dutch can still matter for jobs, public services, and commuting into Flanders, so the practical answer depends on where you live, who you work with, and where you travel most often.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. Free access, bite-sized lessons, and reading, writing, listening, and speaking practice, Duolingo
  2. Current language-course availability, Duolingo Courses
  3. Practical language lessons, pronunciation tools, and course availability, Babbel
  4. Structured language courses and community feedback features, Busuu
  5. Natural-speech learning, native-speaker content, and course options, Memrise
  6. Online language tutoring and tutor marketplace information, Preply
  7. Language exchange, chat, voice, video, and partner-search features, Tandem
  8. Belgium’s language communities and the German-speaking Community, Belgium.be
  9. Language-course options in Brussels, including community and low-cost routes, Commissioner Brussels Europe & International
  10. The municipalities and local structure of the Brussels-Capital Region, Brussels-Capital Region
  11. Dutch self-study support and opportunities to practice in Brussels, Huis van het Nederlands Brussel
  12. French-language resources, courses, and conversation opportunities in Brussels, La Maison de la Francité
Roy Pallas

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after spending several years in Germany, Roy Pallas is a writer, blogger, editor, and video content creator with more than a decade of experience in digital publishing. Since 2012, he has been creating, editing, and managing educational content across blogs, email campaigns, social media, and video platforms. He also has a background as an artist and drawing instructor, which brings a strong visual and creative dimension to his work.

More articles by Roy Pallas
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