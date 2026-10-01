Best language apps for Belgium by region

Language Learning
Choosing the best language app for Belgium starts with knowing which language matters most where you live: Dutch in Flanders, French in most of Wallonia and much of Brussels, and German in the east. Most apps list Dutch rather than Flemish as a separate course, so your location, work, and daily routine should guide your choice.
This guide compares free and paid apps, structured courses, listening tools, conversation practice, and tutors to help you find the right option for learning Dutch, French, or German in Belgium.
If you want the short answer, start with Dutch in Flanders, French in most of Wallonia and often for day-to-day life in Brussels, and German in the east. Then choose an app based on whether you need a daily habit, clearer lessons, live speaking, tutoring, or the lowest cost.
|App
|Best for
|Dutch/French/German coverage
|Price level
|Best fit in Belgium
|Duolingo
|Building a daily habit
|Dutch, French, German
|Free with paid upgrade
|Testing a language before spending money
|Babbel
|Structured self-study
|Dutch, French, German
|Paid with limited free lessons
|Newcomers who want guided lessons and practical phrases
|Busuu
|Structure plus learner feedback
|Dutch, French, German
|Freemium
|Learners who want corrections without hiring a tutor right away
|Memrise
|Listening and natural phrasing
|Check current course availability for Dutch, French, and German
|Freemium
|Tuning your ear to everyday speech before local conversations
|Preply
|1-to-1 tutoring
|Dutch, French, German tutors available
|Variable
|Fast speaking practice for work, housing, or admin
|Tandem
|Live exchange practice
|Dutch, French, German speaking partners available
|Free with optional paid features
|Low-cost conversation after you know the basics
When settling in Belgium or paying for professional language tutors and app subscriptions, avoiding hidden exchange fees matters. Wise lets you hold multiple currencies, send money internationally, and spend globally with the mid-market exchange rate, keeping your relocation budget on track.
Duolingo is still one of the best free language apps for Belgium if your first goal is to start today. It offers Dutch, French, and German courses, uses short lessons, and makes habit-building easy through reminders, streaks, and quick wins.
App lessons alone will not prepare you for talking to a landlord in Antwerp or reading a school message in Brussels. Once real Belgian life enters the picture, Duolingo feels broad rather than local. It works best as a low-risk first step, then as a backup tool while you add listening, reading, or speaking practice outside the app.
If Duolingo feels too game-like, Babbel is the more guided option. Its lessons focus on practical dialogues, pronunciation, and clearer progression, which makes it easier to feel you are moving toward usable Dutch, French, or German rather than just collecting points.
For newcomers who want steady progress before arrival or in the first months after moving, Babbel often feels closer to a course and less like a game. It is especially useful if you want phrases for shops, appointments, or work routines but do not want the pace of a formal class yet. Check the current course and live-feature lineup before subscribing, especially if Dutch is your first priority.
Babbel tends to work well if:
Busuu sits between a course app and a lighter community tool. It combines step-by-step lessons with speaking practice and feedback from other users, so it can feel more accountable than Duolingo without sending you straight to private tutoring.
Feedback inside an app is not the same as hearing how people actually speak in Ghent, Brussels, or Liège. Busuu can help you catch mistakes and keep momentum, but corrections from other learners or fluent users will not fully prepare you for Belgian Dutch pronunciation, fast Brussels French, or local wording from public services. Think of it as a bridge between solo study and real conversation.
Quick comparison:
If regional differences are still confusing, our guide to the languages of Belgium explains how Dutch, French, German, and Belgian language varieties fit together.
Memrise stands out when your biggest worry is not grammar, but understanding people at normal speed. Its strength is exposure to natural speech and native-speaker style audio or video, which helps you hear rhythm, speed, and common phrasing earlier.
In Belgium, that matters fast. Textbook language and street language do not always sound alike. If you live in Brussels, Antwerp, or Liège, strong listening practice can reduce the shock of real conversation. You will still need speaking practice elsewhere, but Memrise can make your first real interactions feel less abrupt.
Preply is the strongest option here if your real goal is speaking, not just studying. As a tutor marketplace, it lets you search for Dutch, French, or German teachers by schedule, budget, teaching style, and goal, which is useful if you need help with pronunciation, job interviews, or everyday admin.
A tutor can react to your mistakes in real time and shape lessons around your life in Belgium. Tutors familiar with Belgian Dutch can be especially useful in Flanders, while Brussels newcomers may want French for errands and Dutch for work. Rates vary widely by teacher, language, and experience, so treat the marketplace as flexible rather than fixed-price.
Choose Preply if:
Tandem works best once you know some basics and need live practice with real people. Instead of moving through a course, you find partners for text, voice notes, audio, or video chat and learn through real exchanges.
You will practice unscripted language, but partner quality and pace can vary a lot. Not every match is in Belgium, and complete beginners often freeze if they start too soon. Tandem works best as a bridge between study and daily use, not as a full beginner course.
Safety and use checklist:
FAQ
Start with Dutch in Flanders, French in most of Wallonia, and German in the east. Brussels is the exception because it is officially bilingual, so your best first language depends on your neighborhood, workplace, and daily route. If you still are not sure, use work, commute, and family life as the tie-breaker.
Most apps do not offer Flemish as a separate official language course. Instead, look for Dutch, then strengthen the Belgian fit with local media, Belgian pronunciation exposure, and conversation practice with people in Flanders.
Yes, but free tools usually work best for habit-building, basic vocabulary, and testing whether Dutch, French, or German is the right first choice. If you want better speaking, corrections, or local nuance, pair a free app with Belgian media, an exchange partner, or later tutor sessions.
For guided speaking, Preply lets a tutor correct you and tailor lessons to your goal. For lower-cost live practice, Tandem can be a useful bridge once you already know the basics.
Brussels is officially bilingual, but French is often the quickest language for daily interactions. Dutch can still matter for jobs, public services, and commuting into Flanders, so the practical answer depends on where you live, who you work with, and where you travel most often.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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