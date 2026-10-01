Best language apps for Belgium by region

This guide compares free and paid apps, structured courses, listening tools, conversation practice, and tutors to help you find the right option for learning Dutch, French, or German in Belgium.

Key takeaways If you want the short answer, start with Dutch in Flanders, French in most of Wallonia and often for day-to-day life in Brussels, and German in the east. Then choose an app based on whether you need a daily habit, clearer lessons, live speaking, tutoring, or the lowest cost. Choosing Dutch or French: Use your address, job, school, and commute as the tie-breaker, not Belgium as a whole.

Use your address, job, school, and commute as the tie-breaker, not Belgium as a whole. Learning Flemish: Searches for a learn Flemish app usually lead you to Dutch courses, then you can add Belgian media and local conversation practice to sound less textbook.

Searches for a learn Flemish app usually lead you to Dutch courses, then you can add Belgian media and local conversation practice to sound less textbook. Learning style: Duolingo is an easy free starting point, Babbel and Busuu suit guided learners, Memrise helps with listening, and Preply or Tandem make more sense once you need real conversation.

Duolingo is an easy free starting point, Babbel and Busuu suit guided learners, Memrise helps with listening, and Preply or Tandem make more sense once you need real conversation. Brussels: French is often the quickest way to handle daily errands, but Dutch can still matter for jobs, public services, and commuting into Flanders.

Top 6 language apps in Belgium App Best for Dutch/French/German coverage Price level Best fit in Belgium Duolingo Building a daily habit Dutch, French, German Free with paid upgrade Testing a language before spending money Babbel Structured self-study Dutch, French, German Paid with limited free lessons Newcomers who want guided lessons and practical phrases Busuu Structure plus learner feedback Dutch, French, German Freemium Learners who want corrections without hiring a tutor right away Memrise Listening and natural phrasing Check current course availability for Dutch, French, and German Freemium Tuning your ear to everyday speech before local conversations Preply 1-to-1 tutoring Dutch, French, German tutors available Variable Fast speaking practice for work, housing, or admin Tandem Live exchange practice Dutch, French, German speaking partners available Free with optional paid features Low-cost conversation after you know the basics App pricing, free plans, tutor rates, and live features can change quickly, so verify the current details on the provider site before you pay. Manage relocation and tutor costs with Wise When settling in Belgium or paying for professional language tutors and app subscriptions, avoiding hidden exchange fees matters. Wise lets you hold multiple currencies, send money internationally, and spend globally with the mid-market exchange rate, keeping your relocation budget on track. Open a Wise account

Duolingo Duolingo is still one of the best free language apps for Belgium if your first goal is to start today. It offers Dutch, French, and German courses, uses short lessons, and makes habit-building easy through reminders, streaks, and quick wins. App lessons alone will not prepare you for talking to a landlord in Antwerp or reading a school message in Brussels. Once real Belgian life enters the picture, Duolingo feels broad rather than local. It works best as a low-risk first step, then as a backup tool while you add listening, reading, or speaking practice outside the app. Good fit for total beginners who want to test Dutch, French, or German cheaply

Useful for short sessions on the train or during lunch

Weak on local Belgian phrasing, real admin language, and unscripted conversation

Stronger when paired with Belgian radio, subtitles, or a speaking tool Language Learning Language schools in Belgium: Dutch, French, German Read more

Babbel If Duolingo feels too game-like, Babbel is the more guided option. Its lessons focus on practical dialogues, pronunciation, and clearer progression, which makes it easier to feel you are moving toward usable Dutch, French, or German rather than just collecting points. For newcomers who want steady progress before arrival or in the first months after moving, Babbel often feels closer to a course and less like a game. It is especially useful if you want phrases for shops, appointments, or work routines but do not want the pace of a formal class yet. Check the current course and live-feature lineup before subscribing, especially if Dutch is your first priority. Babbel tends to work well if: You want more guidance than a free app usually gives

You learn well from short lessons with practical phrases

You prefer a paid app before trying local classes

You may later add tutors or in-person lessons if speaking becomes the main goal

Busuu Busuu sits between a course app and a lighter community tool. It combines step-by-step lessons with speaking practice and feedback from other users, so it can feel more accountable than Duolingo without sending you straight to private tutoring. Feedback inside an app is not the same as hearing how people actually speak in Ghent, Brussels, or Liège. Busuu can help you catch mistakes and keep momentum, but corrections from other learners or fluent users will not fully prepare you for Belgian Dutch pronunciation, fast Brussels French, or local wording from public services. Think of it as a bridge between solo study and real conversation. Quick comparison: Pick Busuu over Duolingo if you want more guidance and feedback

Pick Busuu over Babbel if learner correction matters to you

Add local listening or live speaking if daily confidence in Belgium is the goal If regional differences are still confusing, our guide to the languages of Belgium explains how Dutch, French, German, and Belgian language varieties fit together. Language Learning Belgium’s languages: Dutch, French, and German Read more

Memrise Memrise stands out when your biggest worry is not grammar, but understanding people at normal speed. Its strength is exposure to natural speech and native-speaker style audio or video, which helps you hear rhythm, speed, and common phrasing earlier. In Belgium, that matters fast. Textbook language and street language do not always sound alike. If you live in Brussels, Antwerp, or Liège, strong listening practice can reduce the shock of real conversation. You will still need speaking practice elsewhere, but Memrise can make your first real interactions feel less abrupt. Ideal if listening confidence is your main weakness

Helpful for learners who want less robotic audio and more natural rhythm

Less complete if you need detailed correction or weekly live conversation

Preply Preply is the strongest option here if your real goal is speaking, not just studying. As a tutor marketplace, it lets you search for Dutch, French, or German teachers by schedule, budget, teaching style, and goal, which is useful if you need help with pronunciation, job interviews, or everyday admin. A tutor can react to your mistakes in real time and shape lessons around your life in Belgium. Tutors familiar with Belgian Dutch can be especially useful in Flanders, while Brussels newcomers may want French for errands and Dutch for work. Rates vary widely by teacher, language, and experience, so treat the marketplace as flexible rather than fixed-price. Choose Preply if: You need speaking confidence quickly

You want help with housing, school, healthcare, or work vocabulary

You learn better with a real person than with solo lessons

You want a closer match to Belgian Dutch or Belgian French use