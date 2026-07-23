How to Invest in Gold in Australia

Table of contents
- Key takeaways
- Step 1: Choose the type of gold exposure that fits you
- Step 2: Compare the real costs, taxes, and trade-offs
- Step 3: Pick a provider and verify it is legitimate
- Step 4: Open your account and place your first order
- Step 5: Manage risk after you invest
- Step 6: Reduce cross-border friction if you invest internationally
Key takeaways
Start here for a quick comparison of the main routes.
|Route
|Best for
|Main costs
|Main risk
|Verify before investing
|Physical bullion
|Direct ownership
|Premium, storage, and insurance
|Theft and resale spread
|Dealer, purity, and hallmark
|ASX gold ETF
|Simple market exposure
|Brokerage and fund fee
|Tracking and structure risk
|PDS, TMD, and holdings
|Mining shares
|Higher-risk growth potential
|Brokerage
|Company and gold-price risk
|Debt, costs, and management
|Gold fund of miners
|A diversified basket of miners
|Brokerage and fund fee
|Sector drawdowns
|Mandate, fees, and index
|International market access
|A wider product choice
|Brokerage, FX, and tax administration
|Custody and currency risk
|Market access, FX path, and tax records
This comparison is a general overview of the ownership structures, costs, and risks described in this guide. Provider terms and fees can vary.
Step 1: Choose the type of gold exposure that fits you
The main questions are what you want to own, how quickly you may need to sell, and how much hands-on administration you can manage.
|Route
|What you own
|Buying and selling
|Beginner fit
|Physical bullion
|Metal in your possession or in storage
|Slower and dealer-based
|May suit hands-on buyers
|ASX gold ETF
|Units in a fund linked to gold
|Bought and sold through a broker
|May suit many beginners
|Mining shares
|Shares in a company
|Bought and sold through a broker
|For investors who accept business risk
|International gold exposure
|Overseas-listed funds or products
|Depends on the platform and FX route
|For readers who need broader market access
The table provides a high-level route comparison rather than personal investment guidance. Check the product structure and current documents before investing.
Physical bullion and coins
You own the metal itself. The purchase price usually includes a premium above the spot price, which is the current market price, while the dealer’s buyback price may be lower to cover costs and margin.
- Compare recognised dealers and sources such as Perth Mint investment products before paying.
- Confirm the purity, hallmark, and whether the product meets investment-grade requirements.
- Decide whether you want home storage, insured vaulting, delivery, or collection.
ASX-listed gold ETFs
An ASX-listed gold ETF trades like a share and gives you exposure to the gold price without requiring you to handle bars or coins.
- Management fees reduce returns over time, even when the gold price rises.
- Tracking differences can arise when a fund’s structure, fees, or currency exposure do not match the spot gold price exactly.
- Read the product disclosure statement (PDS) and target market determination (TMD) to understand the holdings, risks, fees, redemption terms, and intended market.
Gold mining shares and funds
Gold mining shares can rise with bullion prices, but they can also fall for company-specific reasons such as higher operating costs, debt, weak production, or poor management.
- Mining companies add business risk on top of gold-price risk.
- A fund of miners spreads company-specific risk, but it still tracks the mining sector rather than bullion itself.
- Check costs, balance-sheet strength, major mines, and recent company announcements.
Step 2: Compare the real costs, taxes, and trade-offs
The cheapest-looking option may not be the cheapest once you include premiums, brokerage, storage, insurance, spreads, custody, or foreign-exchange costs.
|Route
|Typical cost type
|Liquidity
|Practical friction point
|Physical bullion
|Premium, storage, insurance, and resale spread
|Medium
|Handling, storage, and slower resale
|ASX gold ETF
|Brokerage and ongoing fund fee
|High
|Market hours, fund structure, and tracking
|Mining shares
|Brokerage and possible fund fee
|High
|Company news can move the price quickly
|International access
|Brokerage, FX, custody, and tax administration
|Medium to high
|Funding route and additional records
Cost categories are illustrative and do not quote specific provider fees. Check current fee schedules, spreads, storage terms, and FX charges before investing.
What to check in fees and spreads
Two products with similar gold exposure can cost different amounts to own because of the charges surrounding the trade.
- Compare the purchase price with the provider’s buyback or sale price.
- Check who pays for storage, insurance, delivery, platform fees, and custody.
- Confirm whether an overseas trade adds FX conversion costs on top of brokerage.
- Use the provider’s current fee schedule rather than relying on illustrative or outdated figures.
What Australian tax and GST rules mean at a high level
Tax treatment is product-specific, so keep this overview general and confirm your position with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) or a licensed tax adviser.
- GST: Gold generally must satisfy ATO purity and investment-form requirements to qualify as a precious metal for GST purposes.
- CGT: Capital gains tax treatment may differ between bullion, ETFs, mining shares, and different ownership structures.
- Records: Keep purchase dates, contract notes, sale proceeds, fees, and FX records if you invest overseas.
Step 3: Pick a provider and verify it is legitimate
Before sending money, check the issuer, broker, or dealer carefully. A poor purchase or fraudulent transfer can be difficult to reverse once the funds have left your account.
- Use ASIC’s Professional Registers Search to check whether the firm or relevant person is licensed or authorised where required.
- Read the PDS, TMD, fee schedule, and product structure before buying.
- For bullion, ask who stores the metal, whether it is allocated or unallocated, and how resale works.
- Check payment routes, settlement times, and whether additional handling fees appear at checkout.
- Review ASIC’s warning on suspicious digital gold vaults if an offer promises passive income, recruitment rewards, or pressure to act quickly.
What to verify before you invest
Gold exposure can involve very different legal structures, so do not assume that every product gives you title to physical metal.
- Look for an Australian financial services (AFS) licence or other relevant authorisation where applicable.
- Use ASIC register checks and the Moneysmart investor alert list before transferring money.
- For bullion, verify the vaulting arrangement, insurance, delivery process, and resale process.
- Confirm whether the product provides allocated metal, unallocated exposure, or price exposure only.
Where a platform such as Interactive Brokers may fit
Some Australian residents use a multi-market platform such as Interactive Brokers, or a local broker, for ASX and international access. This is an example of a possible route, not a recommendation or a claim that it is the best option for every investor.
- Confirm that the platform supports the ASX products or overseas funds you want to access.
- Check FX conversion, legal custody, tax reporting, and whether the account can be funded directly in AUD.
- Read the current fee pages, product availability information, and account terms before choosing between local and international access.
Step 4: Open your account and place your first order
The mechanics depend on the route, but the order of checks is similar. If you still need local cash access, How to open a bank account in Australia in 2026 covers the basics.
- Open the brokerage account or establish the dealer relationship, complete the identity checks, and read the key product documents before funding the purchase.
- Choose how you will place the order and make sure you understand brokerage, premiums, delivery, storage, and settlement terms.
- Keep contract notes, invoices, storage confirmations, and sale records to support future tax reporting.
Buying an ETF or mining share
With listed products, take enough time to understand what you are buying before submitting the order.
- Search for the ASX ticker and open the issuer’s product or company page.
- Read the PDS, TMD where applicable, company information, fees, and key risks.
- Choose between a market order, which trades at the best available price, and a limit order, which gives you more control over the maximum purchase price.
- Confirm settlement timing and brokerage before placing the trade.
Buying physical gold and arranging storage
Physical gold is easy to understand in principle, but storage, insurance, delivery, and resale arrangements matter from the first day.
- Confirm the minimum purchase size, purity, hallmark, and whether the item meets investment-grade requirements.
- Choose between delivery, collection, and vault storage before paying.
- Ask what insurance applies during transit and storage.
- Check how the dealer buys back the metal and what identification or documentation is required.
Step 5: Manage risk after you invest
Gold may play a diversification role, but its price can be volatile, it does not generate income by itself, and it should not be treated like cash or a savings account.
- Check that one asset does not dominate your overall financial plan.
- Consider diversification across different asset types rather than treating gold as a guaranteed shelter.
- Review the holding at planned intervals instead of reacting to every headline.
- Decide in advance why you hold the investment and what circumstances would lead you to sell.
Common mistakes to avoid
A gold miner is not the same investment as a bar of gold, and that distinction can catch beginners.
- Chasing sudden price increases.
- Ignoring storage, insurance, brokerage, or FX costs.
- Concentrating too much of a portfolio in one asset.
- Confusing mining-company shares with direct gold exposure.
Scam and fraud checks
Treat urgency, recruitment rewards, and hard-to-verify overseas structures as warning signs rather than benefits.
- Avoid unlicensed schemes and unsolicited investment pitches.
- Be wary of offers that reward you for recruiting other buyers.
- Check ASIC registers and investor alerts before transferring money.
- Stop if the seller will not explain storage, redemption, ownership, or fees clearly.
Step 6: Reduce cross-border friction if you invest internationally
If you fund an overseas account or trade products in another currency, foreign-exchange costs can reduce returns. Compare the complete funding route with options from major local banks such as CommBank, NAB, and Westpac before moving money.
- Check whether your broker accepts AUD or another currency directly.
- Compare transfer fees, exchange rates, and any receiving charges.
- Avoid converting money twice if you already hold the required currency.
- Keep FX records for future tax reporting if you invest offshore.
For tools that support several currencies, best multi-currency accounts in Australia compares the main options.
Where Wise can help
If you fund an overseas brokerage account or manage money in multiple currencies, a Wise account can help you organize the cross-border money side by holding, converting, and sending supported currencies.
Wise for managing money across currencies
A Wise account can help you hold, convert, and send supported currencies when managing the cash side of international investing.
Conclusion
Gold can be accessed in Australia through physical bullion, ASX-listed products, mining shares, and international markets, but each route involves different costs, ownership structures, and risks. Compare fees, liquidity, storage, product documents, and provider checks before choosing an option. Keep foreign-exchange costs separate from the investment itself when funding an overseas account. Confirm current provider terms and seek appropriate professional guidance where your tax or financial circumstances require it.
FAQ
Investing in gold in Australia
Is gold a good investment in Australia?
Gold may contribute to diversification and can appeal during uncertain periods, but its price is volatile and it does not suit every goal or time horizon. It also does not generate income by itself, so assess the risks, costs, and role it would play in your wider plan.
Is physical gold better than a gold ETF?
Neither route is automatically better. Physical gold gives you direct ownership but adds storage, insurance, and resale considerations. An ASX-listed gold ETF is generally easier to buy and sell, but you rely on the fund structure rather than holding the metal yourself.
What is the safest way to buy gold in Australia?
There is no risk-free way to buy gold. Use established dealers or regulated market platforms, read the product documents, verify licensing or authorisation where applicable, and avoid pressure tactics, referral schemes, or vague explanations of storage, fees, and exit terms.
Do you pay tax on gold investments in Australia?
Tax may apply, but the outcome depends on the product, ownership structure, transaction, and your circumstances. Keep complete records and confirm the GST and CGT treatment with the ATO or a licensed tax adviser.
Can you buy gold on the ASX?
You can buy ASX-listed gold ETFs and shares in gold-mining companies through a brokerage account. This differs from buying physical bullion because you are purchasing a listed security rather than taking delivery of metal.
Sources
- ASIC: professional register, licence, and banned or disqualified entity searches, checked on 6 July 2026.
- ASIC: warning signs linked to suspicious digital gold vaults, unlicensed schemes, referral rewards, and hard-to-verify overseas structures, checked on 6 July 2026.
- Australian Taxation Office: high-level GST rules for precious metals, including investment form and purity requirements, checked on 6 July 2026.
- Australian Taxation Office: capital gains tax treatment of exchange traded fund units, checked on 15 July 2026.
- The Perth Mint: Australian bullion products, storage, delivery, and recognised buying routes, checked on 6 July 2026.
- Interactive Brokers Australia Pty. Ltd.: Australian and international market access information, checked on 15 July 2026.
- Moneysmart: investor alerts and warnings concerning entities that may not hold a current Australian financial services licence, checked on 15 July 2026.
- Global X: GXLD product documents, including the Product Disclosure Statement, factsheet, and Target Market Determination, checked on 15 July 2026.