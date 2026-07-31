How to invest in stocks in Australia: beginner guide

Key takeaways You do not need one fixed amount to start, but very small trades can be inefficient once brokerage and foreign exchange costs are included.

For many beginners, the first comparison is between individual shares and ETFs: concentration versus broader diversification.

Before opening an account, check how the broker holds investments, which fees apply, which markets are available, and whether it uses CHESS sponsorship or a custodian model.

Dividend income, franking credits, and capital gains tax can affect your Australian records and reporting.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results, so avoid reacting to headlines or unverified tips.

Step 1: set your goal, timeline and starting budget Start with the reason, not the trade. If you are investing money you may need soon for rent, a visa renewal, school fees, or a home deposit, shares may not suit that goal because prices can fall sharply in the short term. A common question is whether to start now or wait. In practice, the answer often depends less on trying to time the market and more on whether you have stable cash flow, an emergency buffer, and enough patience to leave the money invested for years rather than months. MoneySmart’s guide to buying and selling shares is a useful first check for a regulator-backed overview. Checklist before you invest: Emergency buffer: Keep cash aside for short-term surprises before buying shares.

Keep cash aside for short-term surprises before buying shares. High-cost debt: Consider clearing or reducing expensive debt first, because interest costs can outweigh investment gains.

Consider clearing or reducing expensive debt first, because interest costs can outweigh investment gains. Big upcoming expenses: Avoid investing money you may need for moving costs, tuition, or travel.

Avoid investing money you may need for moving costs, tuition, or travel. Goal type: Decide whether your aim is income, long-term growth, or a mix of both.

Decide whether your aim is income, long-term growth, or a mix of both. Stress test: Consider how you would react if an investment fell 20% and stayed down for a while. How much money do you need to start? There is no universal starting figure for buying shares in Australia. The amount that makes sense depends on the broker, the price of the investment, and how much of the trade would be absorbed by fees. A low entry point is not the same as a cost-effective trade.

Brokerage and FX costs matter more when the trade size is small.

Starting with a modest amount can still work when you understand the total cost first. What should you sort out before you invest? Before you apply for a broker account, organise the practical setup. Identity documents: Passport, visa details, and proof of address may be needed for verification.

Passport, visa details, and proof of address may be needed for verification. Funding account: Make sure you have an account that meets the broker’s deposit rules.

Make sure you have an account that meets the broker’s deposit rules. Tax details: Know your TFN status and whether your tax residency is straightforward.

Know your TFN status and whether your tax residency is straightforward. Market access: Decide whether you only want ASX investments or also overseas markets.

Decide whether you only want ASX investments or also overseas markets. Record system: Save contract notes, statements, and funding records from day one. If your budget is still tight, Expatica’s guide to saving money in Australia as an expat can help you build a buffer before you invest.

Step 2: choose what to buy first Once your goal is clear, the next choice is what to buy first. For many beginners, the harder question is not how to buy shares in Australia, but whether to start with a single company, a broad ETF, or a mix. Diversification spreads exposure across more than one business or sector. It can reduce concentration risk, but it does not remove market risk: a diversified fund can still fall when the wider market declines. Shares or ETFs? Option What you own Main trade-off What it means for beginners Individual shares A stake in one company More control, with more company-specific risk You need to research and follow that business closely ETF A fund that holds multiple securities Broader exposure, with less control over each holding You can obtain diversification through one trade This comparison is general information only. The risks and holdings of individual shares and ETFs vary. A broad ETF may appeal to a beginner who wants simpler diversification and less company-level research. Individual shares may suit someone who understands the business, accepts the additional concentration risk, and is willing to review it over time. ASX shares or international stocks? Australian shares can feel simpler because trades are in AUD, company reporting is local, and the market operates during Australian hours. International stocks can widen your choices, but they may add foreign exchange costs, currency risk, tax forms, and overnight trading times. ASX investing can keep funding and reporting simpler for many beginners.

International investing can add FX fees and exchange-rate movements.

Some brokers offer wider global market access than others.

Check current broker guidance for overseas tax forms and market rules.

Step 3: compare brokers and open your account Most beginners use an execution-only broker, which means the platform carries out an order but does not tell you what to buy. A full-service adviser may provide advice, but that is a different service and usually costs more. App-led platforms focus on simpler interfaces, although fee models and account structures vary. Comparing brokers on headline brokerage alone can be misleading. Your total cost may also include FX fees, platform or inactivity charges, market-data fees, and transfer costs. Before opening an account, verify the provider’s AFSL details, fee schedule, market access, funding rules, and complaints process on its official site. The ASX start investing hub is a useful place to cross-check local basics. Broker type Who it suits What to check first Example to compare Execution-only online broker Self-directed beginners Brokerage, CHESS or custody, and funding rules Major bank platforms and online brokers App-led investing platform Beginners who value a simple interface FX spread, account fees, and product range Mobile-first platforms Global market broker Readers seeking broader overseas access FX, data charges, market access, and tax reporting Interactive Brokers Broker features, fees, and eligibility rules can change. Check each provider’s current Australian disclosures before opening an account. What should you compare in an online broker? Use a checklist rather than relying on a brand name. Market access: ASX only, or ASX plus overseas markets.

ASX only, or ASX plus overseas markets. Fees: Brokerage, FX costs, platform fees, inactivity charges, and transfer fees.

Brokerage, FX costs, platform fees, inactivity charges, and transfer fees. Ownership structure: Whether holdings are CHESS-sponsored or held through a custodian.

Whether holdings are CHESS-sponsored or held through a custodian. Trading tools: Order types, research tools, statements, and tax reporting.

Order types, research tools, statements, and tax reporting. Support and funding: Customer service, deposit methods, and withdrawal rules. For broad global market access from Australia, Interactive Brokers is one execution-only option some readers compare. Do not assume it will suit you by default; check its current commissions, data charges, funding methods, and account features on the official Australian pricing page before deciding. CHESS is the ASX settlement and subregister system. With an individual CHESS-sponsored holding, the investor is generally recorded on the CHESS subregister and identified by a Holder Identification Number (HIN). Under a custodian or nominee model, the custodian is usually the registered legal holder, while the client generally retains the beneficial interest in the securities, subject to the broker’s terms. The model can affect how holdings appear on the register, how transfers are handled, and how voting or corporate actions are administered. Check the broker’s current custody disclosures before opening or funding an account.

Step 4: fund your account and place your first order Once your account is approved, move slowly and check each stage. Confirm the funding details: Check the account name, deposit instructions, and whether the broker only accepts money from an account in your own name. Fund in the correct currency: Keep proof of the transfer and note any FX conversion. Find the investment: Search for the share or ETF and verify its market code. Review the order: Check the order type, quantity, estimated cost, and fees before confirming. Save the record: Keep the contract note or trade confirmation. After the trade, the confirmation should show what you bought, the price, and the fees. Keep it for performance reviews, tax preparation, and cost-base records. How do you move money into your broker account? For many Australians, the simplest route is an ordinary bank transfer from a local account. Expatica’s guide to banking in Australia explains everyday local banking, payments, and account types. Banking How to open a bank account in Australia in 2026 Read more A Wise account can be used to hold and convert currencies and send money. Whether a transfer from Wise can be used to fund a broker account depends on the broker’s rules and how the payment is identified, so confirm the accepted transfer route before sending funds. Wise is not a broker and does not provide stock-picking advice. Funding checklist: Use an account in your own name unless the broker clearly states otherwise.

Check the funding currency to avoid unnecessary FX costs.

Confirm transfer timing before planning a trade.

Read third-party funding rules carefully.

Save every transfer receipt for your records. Wise for managing broker funding across currencies A Wise account can help you hold and convert currencies before a potential transfer to a broker. Go to website Market order or limit order? A market order asks the broker to trade at the next available price, while a limit order sets the maximum price you are willing to pay. A market order prioritises execution but the price can move; a limit order gives you price control but may not be filled. Market order: Useful for understanding execution risk when the priority is completing the trade at the available price.

Useful for understanding execution risk when the priority is completing the trade at the available price. Limit order: Useful for setting a maximum purchase price, with the possibility that the trade will not happen.

Useful for setting a maximum purchase price, with the possibility that the trade will not happen. After execution: Save the confirmation and check current settlement guidance from your broker or ASX.