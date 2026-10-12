First home super saver scheme in Australia

If you’re an expat planning to buy your first home in Australia, the First Home Super Saver (FHSS) scheme can help you save part of a deposit through eligible voluntary super contributions. The scheme sits alongside separate visa, tax, lending, and foreign-buyer rules, so qualifying for FHSS does not automatically mean you can buy the property you want. This guide explains who qualifies, what contributions count, how to check your eligibility, and how the release process works.
Key takeaways
- You must be 18+ when you request your FHSS determination, and you must not have ever held an interest in Australian property. Owning property overseas doesn’t usually affect FHSS eligibility, but any past Australian title/interest can.
- Only eligible voluntary contributions count. Employer Super Guarantee payments do not, even if they sit in the same super account.
- Your name must go on the title, and the home must be one you intend to live in.
- Get your determination early and do not leave the release request to the week of settlement. ATO and super-fund processing can take time.
- FHSS does not override foreign-investment or visa-based property limits. Temporary residents in particular need to check both sets of rules.
Wise for managing non-super home-buying funds
- Convert overseas savings to AUD for fees, inspections, and deposit gaps.
- Send money to Australia and see the exchange rate and fees upfront.
- Hold multiple currencies, then convert to AUD only when you need to pay.
No commitment required
This article is for information only, not financial, tax, migration, or legal advice, and you should confirm current ATO rules before acting.
What is the first home super saver scheme?
The FHSS scheme is an ATO-administered way to save for a first home through eligible voluntary super contributions. You put extra money into super, then later ask the ATO to calculate how much can be released for a home deposit, plus associated earnings.
Because super is taxed differently from salary, some voluntary contributions may be taxed more lightly inside your fund, and assessable released amounts may benefit from the FHSS tax offset. FHSS is not employer Super Guarantee, not a home loan, and not a general right to withdraw super for any property purchase.
Who is eligible for the FHSS scheme in Australia?
The ATO assesses FHSS eligibility against a fixed set of rules.
Core ATO eligibility rules
To use FHSS, the ATO says you must meet all of these conditions:
- be 18 or older when you request an FHSS determination
- never have owned property in Australia
- not have a completed FHSS release request already
- have your name on the title of the property you buy
- for FHSS, ‘owned property’ can include any interest in Australian land (not just a home).
If you are unsure, log in to myGov, check your ATO FHSS area, confirm your super records, and review your own Australian property history before you contribute.
Property types, live-in rules and hardship exception
Prior ownership can be broader than people expect: the ATO includes an investment property, vacant land, commercial property, a lease of land, or a company title interest in land. If you inherited a share of Australian property and your name was on title, that can also count as prior ownership.
The home must be for you to live in: FHSS is for buying or building a home in Australia to live in, not an investment property. There is a limited hardship exception for some previous owners who lost all Australian property interests due to events such as bankruptcy, relationship breakdown, serious illness, loss of employment, or natural disaster.
Can expats and temporary residents use the FHSS scheme?
Some expats and temporary residents can use FHSS. That only answers the super side, not the property or lending side.
How visa status, tax residency and property buying rules interact
The ATO says you do not need to be an Australian citizen or an Australian tax resident to use FHSS. So a non-citizen may be able to make eligible FHSS contributions and later request a release, but that does not automatically mean they can buy any property type, get a mortgage, or avoid foreign investment restrictions.
FHSS does not solve the whole purchase. Tax residency can affect how you are taxed, major local banks such as Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, and NAB set their own lending rules when offering mortgages for expats in Australia, and foreign-buyer restrictions may still limit what a temporary resident can buy.
Does owning property overseas affect eligibility?
Overseas ownership is not the same as prior Australian ownership under the ATO test. The harder cases are inherited shares, partial interests, or any situation where your name appeared on Australian title documents.
If your ownership history is mixed, compare it carefully with the ATO examples before you assume your FHSS eligibility is intact. That matters most if you have inherited Australian property or ever held title, even for a small share.
What contributions count towards FHSS?
FHSS only uses eligible voluntary contributions.
Eligible and ineligible contributions
Eligible contributions generally include voluntary concessional contributions, such as salary sacrifice and personal contributions you claim as a tax deduction, plus voluntary non-concessional contributions, which are after-tax personal contributions you do not claim a deduction for. Employer Super Guarantee contributions do not count; other contribution types depend on the ATO definitions, so check the ATO list if contributions weren’t made directly by you or via salary sacrifice.
For example, if you arrange extra salary sacrifice through payroll, that may count for FHSS. If your employer pays its ordinary Super Guarantee amount, that does not.
Contribution caps, release limits and timing
As of October 2026, the ATO says you can include up to A$15,000 of eligible voluntary contributions per financial year, and up to A$50,000 in total, under the FHSS scheme. However, the usual super contribution caps still apply, so you could face tax consequences if you exceed your broader annual limits—even if you stay within the FHSS limits.
Also note the timing: contributions made in late June may not reach your super fund until July, which would push them into the next financial year. If you contribute via payroll, check with your employer or fund on the date the payment will actually be received.
How to check your eligibility before you contribute
Use this quick audit before you start:
- Age: Will you be 18 or older when you request your FHSS determination?
- Australian ownership history: Have you ever held any Australian property interest, including vacant land or inherited title?
- Contribution type: Are you using eligible voluntary contributions rather than employer Super Guarantee?
- ATO access: Is your myGov account linked to the ATO so you can request a determination and later manage a release?
- Fund and records: Does your super fund support FHSS releases, and do your fund records match your ATO details exactly?
- Property rules: If you are a temporary or foreign resident, have you checked the separate property-buying rules as well as FHSS?
If one item is unclear, confirm the point with the ATO or your fund before contributing, then get licensed advice if your case involves tax, migration, or a complicated ownership history.
How the release process works from myGov to settlement
An FHSS determination and an FHSS release request are separate steps.
Request a determination early (and before you request a release)
An FHSS determination is the ATO calculation of your maximum releasable amount. You need a determination before you can make an FHSS release request, so it’s best to do this early via myGov (linked to the ATO).
While some people leave this until they’ve found a property, timing can get tight. The ATO’s contract rules run around your release request date, so if you’re close to exchanging contracts, get your determination and plan your release request timeline first.
Request release and meet the post-release deadlines
Once you’ve received your FHSS determination, you can submit a single release request for the full amount you want to withdraw. As of October 2026, the ATO says it usually takes around 15–20 business days for the money to reach you, so allow for that processing time in your home-buying timeline.
A simple timeline looks like this:
Make eligible contributions.
Request an FHSS determination in myGov.
Submit your FHSS release request.
Wait for the ATO and your super fund to process the payment.
Sign a contract to buy or build within the ATO contract window linked to your release request date, then notify the ATO within the current notification window.
As of October 2026, if your FHSS determination was made on or after 15 September 2024, you can sign a property contract from 90 days before you submit your release request up to 12 months after it. You may be able to extend this timeframe, up to a total of 24 months.
For these later determinations, the ATO also says you have 90 days after signing the contract to notify them. Because rules can change, check the current deadlines on the ATO website before you commit.
Common tax, timing and paperwork mistakes to avoid
- Assuming employer super counts. Employer Super Guarantee does not count towards an FHSS release, even though it appears in your super account.
- Signing too early. If you leave the determination or release step too late, settlement timing can overtake you.
- Exceeding caps. FHSS limits and general super contribution caps are different rules, and both matter.
- Ignoring fund admin. If your super fund details do not match your ATO records, the process can stall.
- Misreading the tax outcome. The scheme can be tax-effective, but it is not a blanket tax saving and post-release failures can trigger extra tax.
- Forgetting the gap. FHSS often will not cover every home-buying cost, including stamp duty, legal fees, or a larger deposit gap.
For the wider context on deadlines, offsets, and reporting, compare the FHSS rules with the Australian tax system and the current ATO FHSS pages. Rules can change between financial years.
Should expats use FHSS or save outside super?
If you are not sure whether FHSS is worth the admin, focus on fit. The scheme can work well for some expats, but others need easier access to cash or more certainty around visa and property rules.
|Consideration
|FHSS may suit if
|Saving outside super may suit if
|What to verify
|Tax efficiency
|You can benefit from concessional treatment
|You value simplicity more than tax benefits
|Current ATO rules
|Access flexibility
|You can wait for the FHSS process
|You may need instant access to cash
|Fund and ATO timing
|Visa certainty
|Your right to stay and buy looks stable
|Your plans may change soon
|Visa and property rules
|Purchase timeline
|You are planning ahead
|You may need funds quickly
|Contract timing
|Non-super costs
|FHSS is only part of your budget
|You need more cash for fees and deposit gaps
|Full buying costs
This comparison is a general planning guide. Check current ATO, visa, property, and fund rules before acting.
How a Wise account can help with the non-super part of your home deposit
FHSS can help with part of a first-home deposit, but many expats still need to move savings from overseas, hold money in more than one currency, or convert funds into AUD for non-super costs such as legal fees, inspections, or the deposit gap. That is separate from FHSS itself.
A Wise account can help eligible customers hold supported currencies, convert money to AUD, and send funds to Australia. It does not affect FHSS eligibility, super contributions, ATO decisions, mortgage approval, or tax treatment, and it is not a substitute for professional advice.
Conclusion
FHSS can be useful for eligible first-home buyers, but it only solves one part of the purchase. Check your contribution history, ownership history, release timing, and separate property-buying rules before relying on the scheme. For expats and temporary residents, keeping the FHSS, visa, lending, tax, and foreign-investment questions separate can prevent costly timing mistakes.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about first home super saver scheme eligibility in Australia
Can temporary residents use the FHSS scheme?
Potentially. If they meet the FHSS rules, temporary residents may be able to use the scheme, but they still need to check the separate rules on what type of Australian property they can currently buy.
Does owning property overseas affect FHSS eligibility?
Usually, no, because the ATO test focuses on prior ownership in Australia. However, eligibility can become less clear if your history involves inherited interests, title complications, or any Australian property connection.
Can couples both use the FHSS scheme for one property?
Yes. FHSS eligibility is assessed individually, so two eligible buyers can each use their own releasable FHSS amount for the same home purchase. One person’s prior Australian ownership does not automatically disqualify the other person.
What contributions count towards an FHSS release?
Eligible voluntary contributions can count, including salary sacrifice, deductible personal contributions, and eligible after-tax personal contributions. Employer Super Guarantee contributions do not count.
What happens if you release FHSS money but do not buy a home in time?
You must either sign a qualifying contract within the required time or recontribute the required amount to super. If you do neither, FHSS tax can apply, so check the current extension, recontribution, and tax rules before deciding what to do.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- FHSS overview, eligibility framework, contributions, and release process, Australian Taxation Office FHSS overview
- Eligibility for the FHSS scheme | Australian Taxation Office — core eligibility and title rules, Australian Taxation Office FHSS eligibility page
- About your contributions | Australian Taxation Office — eligible and ineligible contribution types, Australian Taxation Office FHSS contributions page
- Release requests and the FHSS withdrawal process, Australian Taxation Office FHSS release process page
- Government overview of the First Home Super Saver Scheme, Housing Australia FHSS overview
- Changes to foreign purchases of established dwellings | Foreign Investment in Australia, Foreign Investment in Australia guidance on established dwellings
- Scheme definition, participation rules, and contribution limits, About the FHSS scheme | Australian Taxation Office
- Hardship exception and circumstances affecting previous property owners, FHSS eligibility when you lost your property due to hardship | Australian Taxation Office
- Contract timing and notification requirements after an FHSS release, Step 3: Signing a contract for a home and notifying us | Australian Taxation Office
- FHSS tax treatment when post-release requirements are not met, FHSS tax assessment | Australian Taxation Office
- Wise account information for holding supported currencies, converting funds, and international transfers, Wise account: Multi-currency account | Foreign currency account