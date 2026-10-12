First home super saver scheme in Australia

If you’re an expat planning to buy your first home in Australia, the First Home Super Saver (FHSS) scheme can help you save part of a deposit through eligible voluntary super contributions. The scheme sits alongside separate visa, tax, lending, and foreign-buyer rules, so qualifying for FHSS does not automatically mean you can buy the property you want. This guide explains who qualifies, what contributions count, how to check your eligibility, and how the release process works.

Key takeaways You must be 18+ when you request your FHSS determination, and you must not have ever held an interest in Australian property. Owning property overseas doesn’t usually affect FHSS eligibility, but any past Australian title/interest can.

Only eligible voluntary contributions count. Employer Super Guarantee payments do not, even if they sit in the same super account.

Your name must go on the title, and the home must be one you intend to live in.

Get your determination early and do not leave the release request to the week of settlement. ATO and super-fund processing can take time.

FHSS does not override foreign-investment or visa-based property limits. Temporary residents in particular need to check both sets of rules. Wise for managing non-super home-buying funds Convert overseas savings to AUD for fees, inspections, and deposit gaps.

Send money to Australia and see the exchange rate and fees upfront.

Hold multiple currencies, then convert to AUD only when you need to pay. Check Wise rates and fees for AUD transfers No commitment required This article is for information only, not financial, tax, migration, or legal advice, and you should confirm current ATO rules before acting.

What is the first home super saver scheme? The FHSS scheme is an ATO-administered way to save for a first home through eligible voluntary super contributions. You put extra money into super, then later ask the ATO to calculate how much can be released for a home deposit, plus associated earnings. Because super is taxed differently from salary, some voluntary contributions may be taxed more lightly inside your fund, and assessable released amounts may benefit from the FHSS tax offset. FHSS is not employer Super Guarantee, not a home loan, and not a general right to withdraw super for any property purchase.

Who is eligible for the FHSS scheme in Australia? The ATO assesses FHSS eligibility against a fixed set of rules. Core ATO eligibility rules To use FHSS, the ATO says you must meet all of these conditions: be 18 or older when you request an FHSS determination

never have owned property in Australia

not have a completed FHSS release request already

have your name on the title of the property you buy

for FHSS, ‘owned property’ can include any interest in Australian land (not just a home). If you are unsure, log in to myGov, check your ATO FHSS area, confirm your super records, and review your own Australian property history before you contribute. Property types, live-in rules and hardship exception Prior ownership can be broader than people expect: the ATO includes an investment property, vacant land, commercial property, a lease of land, or a company title interest in land. If you inherited a share of Australian property and your name was on title, that can also count as prior ownership. The home must be for you to live in: FHSS is for buying or building a home in Australia to live in, not an investment property. There is a limited hardship exception for some previous owners who lost all Australian property interests due to events such as bankruptcy, relationship breakdown, serious illness, loss of employment, or natural disaster.

Can expats and temporary residents use the FHSS scheme? Some expats and temporary residents can use FHSS. That only answers the super side, not the property or lending side. How visa status, tax residency and property buying rules interact The ATO says you do not need to be an Australian citizen or an Australian tax resident to use FHSS. So a non-citizen may be able to make eligible FHSS contributions and later request a release, but that does not automatically mean they can buy any property type, get a mortgage, or avoid foreign investment restrictions. FHSS does not solve the whole purchase. Tax residency can affect how you are taxed, major local banks such as Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, and NAB set their own lending rules when offering mortgages for expats in Australia, and foreign-buyer restrictions may still limit what a temporary resident can buy. Buying & Selling Mortgages in Australia: Complete guide for expats [2026] Read more Does owning property overseas affect eligibility? Overseas ownership is not the same as prior Australian ownership under the ATO test. The harder cases are inherited shares, partial interests, or any situation where your name appeared on Australian title documents. If your ownership history is mixed, compare it carefully with the ATO examples before you assume your FHSS eligibility is intact. That matters most if you have inherited Australian property or ever held title, even for a small share.

What contributions count towards FHSS? FHSS only uses eligible voluntary contributions. Eligible and ineligible contributions Eligible contributions generally include voluntary concessional contributions, such as salary sacrifice and personal contributions you claim as a tax deduction, plus voluntary non-concessional contributions, which are after-tax personal contributions you do not claim a deduction for. Employer Super Guarantee contributions do not count; other contribution types depend on the ATO definitions, so check the ATO list if contributions weren’t made directly by you or via salary sacrifice. For example, if you arrange extra salary sacrifice through payroll, that may count for FHSS. If your employer pays its ordinary Super Guarantee amount, that does not. Contribution caps, release limits and timing As of October 2026, the ATO says you can include up to A$15,000 of eligible voluntary contributions per financial year, and up to A$50,000 in total, under the FHSS scheme. However, the usual super contribution caps still apply, so you could face tax consequences if you exceed your broader annual limits—even if you stay within the FHSS limits. Also note the timing: contributions made in late June may not reach your super fund until July, which would push them into the next financial year. If you contribute via payroll, check with your employer or fund on the date the payment will actually be received.

How to check your eligibility before you contribute Use this quick audit before you start: Age: Will you be 18 or older when you request your FHSS determination? Australian ownership history: Have you ever held any Australian property interest, including vacant land or inherited title? Contribution type: Are you using eligible voluntary contributions rather than employer Super Guarantee? ATO access: Is your myGov account linked to the ATO so you can request a determination and later manage a release? Fund and records: Does your super fund support FHSS releases, and do your fund records match your ATO details exactly? Property rules: If you are a temporary or foreign resident, have you checked the separate property-buying rules as well as FHSS? If one item is unclear, confirm the point with the ATO or your fund before contributing, then get licensed advice if your case involves tax, migration, or a complicated ownership history.

How the release process works from myGov to settlement An FHSS determination and an FHSS release request are separate steps. Request a determination early (and before you request a release) An FHSS determination is the ATO calculation of your maximum releasable amount. You need a determination before you can make an FHSS release request, so it’s best to do this early via myGov (linked to the ATO). While some people leave this until they’ve found a property, timing can get tight. The ATO’s contract rules run around your release request date, so if you’re close to exchanging contracts, get your determination and plan your release request timeline first. Request release and meet the post-release deadlines Once you’ve received your FHSS determination, you can submit a single release request for the full amount you want to withdraw. As of October 2026, the ATO says it usually takes around 15–20 business days for the money to reach you, so allow for that processing time in your home-buying timeline. A simple timeline looks like this: 1 Make eligible contributions. 2 Request an FHSS determination in myGov. 3 Submit your FHSS release request. 4 Wait for the ATO and your super fund to process the payment. 5 Sign a contract to buy or build within the ATO contract window linked to your release request date, then notify the ATO within the current notification window. As of October 2026, if your FHSS determination was made on or after 15 September 2024, you can sign a property contract from 90 days before you submit your release request up to 12 months after it. You may be able to extend this timeframe, up to a total of 24 months. For these later determinations, the ATO also says you have 90 days after signing the contract to notify them. Because rules can change, check the current deadlines on the ATO website before you commit.

Common tax, timing and paperwork mistakes to avoid Assuming employer super counts. Employer Super Guarantee does not count towards an FHSS release, even though it appears in your super account.

Employer Super Guarantee does not count towards an FHSS release, even though it appears in your super account. Signing too early. If you leave the determination or release step too late, settlement timing can overtake you.

If you leave the determination or release step too late, settlement timing can overtake you. Exceeding caps. FHSS limits and general super contribution caps are different rules, and both matter.

FHSS limits and general super contribution caps are different rules, and both matter. Ignoring fund admin. If your super fund details do not match your ATO records, the process can stall.

If your super fund details do not match your ATO records, the process can stall. Misreading the tax outcome. The scheme can be tax-effective, but it is not a blanket tax saving and post-release failures can trigger extra tax.

The scheme can be tax-effective, but it is not a blanket tax saving and post-release failures can trigger extra tax. Forgetting the gap. FHSS often will not cover every home-buying cost, including stamp duty, legal fees, or a larger deposit gap. For the wider context on deadlines, offsets, and reporting, compare the FHSS rules with the Australian tax system and the current ATO FHSS pages. Rules can change between financial years. Taxes The tax system in Australia: A complete guide for expats Read more