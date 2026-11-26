Key takeaways There is usually no standard retail long-term care insurance policy. Start with My Aged Care.

Assessment comes first. Check home care, respite, or residential care before comparing products.

Costs may depend on a means assessment. Use official fee estimators first, then confirm the result through Services Australia.

Health insurance is not aged care funding. Private or international cover may help with medical treatment, but it does not replace aged care rules. Manage overseas retirement payments with Wise Account Receive eligible overseas payments in supported currencies.

Convert money to AUD with transparent fees.

Keep track of cross-border payments for care costs. Go to website

Is long-term care insurance available in Australia? Australia has no mainstream equivalent of the standalone long-term care policies that readers may know from the US or UK. Later-life care is mainly funded through government-subsidised aged care, personal contributions, and private resources rather than a broad retail insurance market. In a 2022 UNSW interview, actuarial expert Michael Sherris said there was no private insurer offering long-term care insurance in Australia. His point was that Australia is still debating how aged care should be funded, not offering a broad mass-market long-term care product. Readers often mix long-term care up with: Best seniors health insurance in Australia, which covers hospital and medical costs, not aged care funding

International health insurance, which may help with cross-border treatment

Residential aged care funding, which sits inside the Australian care system

Disability-related cover, such as total and permanent disability (TPD) insurance or income protection Healthcare Basics Best Seniors Health Insurance in Australia (2026) Read more

How aged care works in Australia instead Once you shift away from the insurance label, the system is much easier to follow. Most people move through assessment, provider choice, and cost planning rather than buying an insurance substitute. 1 Start with My Aged Care to see the support options. 2 Apply for an aged care assessment. 3 Estimate likely fees before choosing services. 4 Compare providers, room prices, or home-based support. 5 Finalise your agreement and review costs if your circumstances change. Support at Home and other home-based services Support at Home was introduced in November 2025 and replaced the Home Care Packages Program and the Short-term Restorative Care Program. It can include nursing, personal care, transport, meals, cleaning, respite, equipment, and home modifications depending on assessed needs. Home-based care is often the first choice, but the real test is whether it stays workable as needs rise, especially if family or attorneys are overseas. From 1 October 2026, approved personal care services under Support at Home are fully government-funded, provided these services are approved in your support plan and you have available Support at Home funding. Other service categories can still involve contributions, so check the exact service mix. Residential aged care and respite Residential aged care becomes relevant when home support is no longer enough for daily living or safety. In residential aged care, you may face a room price, a basic daily fee, and extra contributions depending on your means assessment and entry date. Respite is temporary care, not a permanent move. My Aged Care says residential respite does not use accommodation payments or the same means-based fees as permanent care. You may still pay a basic daily fee, and sometimes a booking fee, so check the provider’s terms before you assume the costs will match permanent care.

What long-term care can cost in Australia Cost worries are a major reason people search for long-term care insurance in Australia, but there is no single national price. Aged care costs in Australia vary by care type, provider, room price, your means assessment, and your entry date. Because figures are indexed, verify current amounts and thresholds on publication day through My Aged Care, Services Australia, and the Department of Health, Disability and Ageing. Main fee types and what they mean The labels you see in permanent residential care can change depending on when you enter care and whether older or newer arrangements apply. As of 17 October 2026, My Aged Care listed the maximum basic daily fee at 68.93 AUD a day. The following table explains the main residential aged care fees, who may need to pay them, and where to confirm the relevant charges. Fee type What it covers Who may pay it Where to verify Basic daily fee Everyday living costs such as meals, cleaning, laundry, and utilities Everyone in permanent residential care My Aged Care and the government fee schedule Means-based contribution Hotelling contribution and non-clinical care contribution under newer rules; means-tested care fee under older rules Some residents, depending on their means assessment and entry-date rules Services Australia fee advice and My Aged Care Accommodation payment or accommodation contribution Room costs in residential care Full room price if government accommodation assistance does not apply, or a smaller contribution if eligible for assistance Provider agreement and means assessment Higher everyday living fee Optional higher-standard services Only if you agree after entering care Provider agreement My Aged Care also publishes limits that show why a fresh check matters. On 17 October 2026, the hotelling contribution could be up to 22.15 AUD a day, and the non-clinical care contribution could be capped at 109.45 AUD a day under the newer arrangement. How the means assessment works Services Australia usually calculates what you pay towards care. It looks at your income and assets, and often your partner’s finances too, to work out whether you may need to contribute towards Support at Home or residential costs. 1 Get a rough estimate first with a My Aged Care fee estimator. 2 Apply for a formal cost calculation through Services Australia. 3 Wait for the fee advice letter, which explains likely contributions and any accommodation support. 4 If your finances are cross-border or complex, check how overseas pensions, assets, and partner circumstances should be declared before you commit to a provider. For example, an expat with a UK pension and savings in another country can use the estimator first, then give Services Australia the financial details needed for a formal result. That shows whether income and assets may affect accommodation help or ongoing contributions. If the result still looks unmanageable, My Aged Care says financial hardship assistance may be available in some situations.