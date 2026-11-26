If you’re searching for long-term care insurance in Australia as an expat, the short answer is simple: Australia does not generally have a mainstream standalone retail market for this kind of cover. Later-life care is usually planned through the aged care system, personal savings, and means-tested contributions.
For expats, the more useful question is how My Aged Care works, what Support at Home or residential care might involve, and whether income or assets in more than one country could affect what you pay.
This guide is for general information only, not personal financial, legal, tax, medical, or aged care advice. It explains the main care pathways, how costs are assessed, where private or international health cover fits, and what to do first if you want to plan early.
Key takeaways
- There is usually no standard retail long-term care insurance policy. Start with My Aged Care.
- Assessment comes first. Check home care, respite, or residential care before comparing products.
- Costs may depend on a means assessment. Use official fee estimators first, then confirm the result through Services Australia.
- Health insurance is not aged care funding. Private or international cover may help with medical treatment, but it does not replace aged care rules.
Manage overseas retirement payments with Wise Account
- Receive eligible overseas payments in supported currencies.
- Convert money to AUD with transparent fees.
- Keep track of cross-border payments for care costs.
Is long-term care insurance available in Australia?
Australia has no mainstream equivalent of the standalone long-term care policies that readers may know from the US or UK. Later-life care is mainly funded through government-subsidised aged care, personal contributions, and private resources rather than a broad retail insurance market.
In a 2022 UNSW interview, actuarial expert Michael Sherris said there was no private insurer offering long-term care insurance in Australia. His point was that Australia is still debating how aged care should be funded, not offering a broad mass-market long-term care product.
Readers often mix long-term care up with:
- Best seniors health insurance in Australia, which covers hospital and medical costs, not aged care funding
- International health insurance, which may help with cross-border treatment
- Residential aged care funding, which sits inside the Australian care system
- Disability-related cover, such as total and permanent disability (TPD) insurance or income protection
How aged care works in Australia instead
Once you shift away from the insurance label, the system is much easier to follow. Most people move through assessment, provider choice, and cost planning rather than buying an insurance substitute.
Start with My Aged Care to see the support options.
Apply for an aged care assessment.
Estimate likely fees before choosing services.
Compare providers, room prices, or home-based support.
Finalise your agreement and review costs if your circumstances change.
Support at Home and other home-based services
Support at Home was introduced in November 2025 and replaced the Home Care Packages Program and the Short-term Restorative Care Program. It can include nursing, personal care, transport, meals, cleaning, respite, equipment, and home modifications depending on assessed needs.
Home-based care is often the first choice, but the real test is whether it stays workable as needs rise, especially if family or attorneys are overseas.
From 1 October 2026, approved personal care services under Support at Home are fully government-funded, provided these services are approved in your support plan and you have available Support at Home funding. Other service categories can still involve contributions, so check the exact service mix.
Residential aged care and respite
Residential aged care becomes relevant when home support is no longer enough for daily living or safety. In residential aged care, you may face a room price, a basic daily fee, and extra contributions depending on your means assessment and entry date.
Respite is temporary care, not a permanent move. My Aged Care says residential respite does not use accommodation payments or the same means-based fees as permanent care. You may still pay a basic daily fee, and sometimes a booking fee, so check the provider’s terms before you assume the costs will match permanent care.
What long-term care can cost in Australia
Cost worries are a major reason people search for long-term care insurance in Australia, but there is no single national price. Aged care costs in Australia vary by care type, provider, room price, your means assessment, and your entry date.
Because figures are indexed, verify current amounts and thresholds on publication day through My Aged Care, Services Australia, and the Department of Health, Disability and Ageing.
Main fee types and what they mean
The labels you see in permanent residential care can change depending on when you enter care and whether older or newer arrangements apply. As of 17 October 2026, My Aged Care listed the maximum basic daily fee at 68.93 AUD a day.
The following table explains the main residential aged care fees, who may need to pay them, and where to confirm the relevant charges.
|Fee type
|What it covers
|Who may pay it
|Where to verify
|Basic daily fee
|Everyday living costs such as meals, cleaning, laundry, and utilities
|Everyone in permanent residential care
|My Aged Care and the government fee schedule
|Means-based contribution
|Hotelling contribution and non-clinical care contribution under newer rules; means-tested care fee under older rules
|Some residents, depending on their means assessment and entry-date rules
|Services Australia fee advice and My Aged Care
|Accommodation payment or accommodation contribution
|Room costs in residential care
|Full room price if government accommodation assistance does not apply, or a smaller contribution if eligible for assistance
|Provider agreement and means assessment
|Higher everyday living fee
|Optional higher-standard services
|Only if you agree after entering care
|Provider agreement
My Aged Care also publishes limits that show why a fresh check matters. On 17 October 2026, the hotelling contribution could be up to 22.15 AUD a day, and the non-clinical care contribution could be capped at 109.45 AUD a day under the newer arrangement.
How the means assessment works
Services Australia usually calculates what you pay towards care. It looks at your income and assets, and often your partner’s finances too, to work out whether you may need to contribute towards Support at Home or residential costs.
Get a rough estimate first with a My Aged Care fee estimator.
Apply for a formal cost calculation through Services Australia.
Wait for the fee advice letter, which explains likely contributions and any accommodation support.
If your finances are cross-border or complex, check how overseas pensions, assets, and partner circumstances should be declared before you commit to a provider.
For example, an expat with a UK pension and savings in another country can use the estimator first, then give Services Australia the financial details needed for a formal result. That shows whether income and assets may affect accommodation help or ongoing contributions.
If the result still looks unmanageable, My Aged Care says financial hardship assistance may be available in some situations.
What expats near retirement should check before choosing cover or care
A guide for expats needs to go further than a domestic aged care overview. Retirement planning for expats in Australia should cover where you expect to live long term, what income comes from abroad, who can help with decisions, and whether your paperwork is split between countries.
Later-life planning rarely sits on its own, so it can help to review broader income questions alongside care planning in Pensions in Australia: an essential guide. In practice, the most useful checklist is residency, Medicare access, overseas assets, family location, and whether Australia is likely to remain your long-term base.
For example, if you live in Brisbane on a permanent visa, receive a Dutch pension, and still own property in Europe, your first planning step is working out how those details fit into the Australian care system, not comparing insurers.
Medicare, residency, and waiting-list realities
Medicare matters for broader healthcare planning, but it is not the same thing as aged care funding. If you’re not a lifelong Australian resident, confirm your residency position, whether you have Medicare access, and what identity and financial documents you can provide when the care process starts.
My Aged Care assessments can begin online, by phone, or in person. Although the online application requires a Medicare card, visa holders do not need one to access an aged care assessment. Non-Australian residents may also qualify for government assistance, subject to approval and the applicable income or means assessment. Calling My Aged Care or arranging an Aged Care Specialist Officer appointment may be the more practical route if you do not have a Medicare card.
Don’t assume private health cover solves later-life care needs. Assessment, funding, and provider arrangements can all take time.
Private health insurance, international health cover, and alternatives
Private health insurance and aged care are often confused. According to the Australian Government, private health insurance mainly helps you be treated as a private patient in hospital and can also help with some services Medicare doesn’t cover. That can be valuable, but it doesn’t answer the later-life care funding question.
For expat health insurance in Australia, it helps to think in layers. Hospital cover, international medical cover, and disability-related protection can all have a role. The wider market is explained in Insurance in Australia: a guide for expats, but the key point here is what each product may help with in real life.
The following table compares three types of coverage, their possible uses, and the limits expats should understand before making a decision.
|Product type
|What it may help with
|What it does not replace
|When an expat might consider it
|Private health insurance
|Private hospital treatment and some extras, depending on the policy
|Aged care eligibility, Support at Home contributions, or residential aged care fees
|More hospital choice or cover beyond Medicare
|International health insurance
|Medical cover across countries, depending on the plan
|Australian aged care funding or a means assessment
|Time spent between countries or a need for cross-border medical access
|TPD, trauma, or income protection
|Specific illness, disability, or income-loss risks
|Ongoing aged care funding rules in later life
|Protection for a defined financial shock before retirement
Where Cigna International Health Care may fit
If you spend long periods in more than one country and want medical cover that can travel with you, Cigna International Health Care is one option some expats compare. It’s relevant to cross-border medical cover, not long-term care funding, and it doesn’t replace My Aged Care or any Australian means assessment.
Managing cross-border care costs with a Wise Account
A Wise Account doesn’t provide long-term care insurance, aged care funding, or personal advice. It can still be useful if part of your retirement income arrives from abroad and part of your later-life spending happens in AUD.
Wise is a financial institution, not a bank. If cross-border payments are part of your retirement setup, How to use Wise in Australia as an expat explains the basics.
A simple checklist can help:
- Compare the full conversion cost against what you’re quoted by Commonwealth Bank, NAB, or Westpac
- Keep care-related payments in AUD so family can follow provider bills
- Keep cross-border payment records separate from My Aged Care and Services Australia paperwork
That won’t change your aged care fees, but it can make the money side easier to follow if a relative needs to help.
Next steps for planning aged care in Australia
If you’re planning for long-term care in Australia, start by checking your eligibility through My Aged Care and understanding which services might suit your needs. Use the official fee estimators, request a formal means assessment where relevant, and review how overseas income or assets could affect your contributions. Private and international health insurance may still support your medical needs, but they don’t replace the Australian aged care system. For retirement income arriving from overseas, a Wise Account may help you manage currency conversions and cross-border payments alongside your care planning.
FAQ
Long-term care insurance in Australia for expats
Does Australia have long-term care insurance?
Not in the mainstream retail sense that many expats expect. If you’re searching for long-term care insurance in Australia, you’ll usually need to understand aged care pathways, likely fees, and means-tested contributions instead of shopping for a standard standalone policy.
Does private health insurance cover aged care in Australia?
Usually not as a substitute for aged care funding. Private health insurance can help with hospital treatment and some extras, but later-life care at home or in residential settings follows separate rules, assessments, and fee structures.
How do expats apply for aged care in Australia?
Start with My Aged Care online, by phone, or through an Aged Care Specialist Officer appointment. From there, the usual path is needs assessment, fee estimation, means assessment where relevant, provider comparison, and a service agreement.
What does residential aged care cost in Australia?
There’s no single price. Costs can include a basic daily fee, means-based contributions, an accommodation payment or contribution, and optional service fees, so you need the current official schedule and your own means assessment result.
Is international health insurance the same as long-term care insurance?
No. International health insurance can support medical cover across countries, but it doesn’t replace My Aged Care, residential aged care funding rules, or the Australian means-assessment process.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Aged care services, eligibility, and access, My Aged Care – Helping you navigate aged care
- Aged care funding, contributions, and financial hardship guidance, My Aged Care – How do aged care costs work?
- Support at Home program, services, and personal care contributions, My Aged Care – Support at Home program
- Residential aged care fees, accommodation costs, and means-based contributions, My Aged Care – Aged care home costs and fees
- Estimate residential aged care costs using income and asset information, My Aged Care – Aged care home fee estimator
- Assessment applications and available assessment pathways, My Aged Care – How to get assessed
- Formal aged care cost calculations and financial information requirements, Services Australia – Aged care calculation of your cost of care
- Understanding aged care costs and available financial guidance, Services Australia – Understanding aged care costs
- Private health insurance coverage and its role in the Australian healthcare system, Department of Health, Disability and Ageing – About private health insurance
- Expert commentary on private insurance and Australian aged care funding, UNSW – How can private insurance help fund Australia's aged care?
- Residential respite care fees, basic daily fees, booking fees, and exemptions from means-tested contributions and accommodation costs, My Aged Care – Short-term care costs and fees
- Eligibility for aged care assessments without a Medicare card, non-Australian residents, and access to government assistance – section 14.2.7, page 394, Australian Government Department of Health, Disability and Ageing – My Aged Care Assessment Manual (FOI 27-3598, Document 3)
- How to apply for an aged care assessment online, by phone, or in person, including Medicare card requirements for online applications, My Aged Care – How to apply for an assessment
- Official residential aged care fee schedule, indexed charges, and applicable rates from 20 September 2026, Australian Government Department of Health, Disability and Ageing – Schedule of Fees and Charges for Residential Care
- Fully government-funded personal care services under Support at Home from 1 October 2026, including approval and available funding conditions, My Aged Care – Support at Home personal care contribution changes