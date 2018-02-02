UK's europhile campaigners up pressure on Brexit

Pro-European British campaign groups announced plans on Friday to coordinate efforts to keep close ties with the EU after Brexit and even stop the process by holding a fresh vote.

Organisations comprising up to 500,000 activists and a number of MPs want the public to have the final say on the withdrawal deal struck with the bloc before Britain leaves in March 2019.

"If the people started this in 2016, they should be the ones who decide how we end it, and whether or not we do actually leave," opposition Labour lawmaker Chuka Umunna told AFP.

"For some people, that might be their parliamentarian getting a meaningful vote. For others -- and I think it is increasing -- they want the people to get a final say on the deal."

Umunna chairs the new Grassroots Coordinating Group (GCG), which aims to formalise cooperation between groups that trace their origins in the 2016 EU referendum.

Their alliance comes as negotiations with Brussels reach a crucial point, with talks on the future trading relationship due to begin in April.

Campaigning with pro-European activists in his south London constituency, Umunna condemned Prime Minister Theresa May's government for "trying to deliver something that isn't deliverable".

"We are not going to be able to have our cake and eat and get the exact same economic benefits of membership of the EU once we've left," he told AFP.

He added: "I think people are beginning to question whether it was as straightforward as they were told it would be."

An ICM survey for The Guardian newspaper last month showed 47 percent of people would favour having a final say on Brexit once the terms of the departure were known, with 34 percent opposed.

It also found a slight shift towards staying in the EU compared to the referendum, although it confirmed Britons remain split down the middle on the subject.

"I'd love to stop it but I know that in the end only the people can do that," he said.

A majority of British MPs opposed Brexit, but most now accept the referendum result -- although the form of Brexit has yet to be determined.



© 2018 AFP