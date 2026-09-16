Moving to Thailand from the UK: a practical expat guide

For British movers, the friction points are usually visa choice, rent deposits, healthcare cover, and working out how much GBP to move into THB. Use this roadmap to test whether Thailand fits your plans, sort the key UK admin before you fly, and manage the first week and first 90 days with less stress. Disclaimer: Rules, taxes, exchange rates, and fees can change. This guide is general information only, not legal, tax, immigration, or financial advice.

Key takeaways Choose a long-stay route before booking, visitor entry rules are not a move plan.

Budget for deposits, insurance, setup costs, and monthly living, not just flights and rent.

Rent short term first, then choose an area once commuting, schools, and healthcare are clearer.

Arrange health cover and document copies before travel, then track first-week and first-90-day admin.

Plan how you will move GBP to THB, especially for deposits and early living costs. International money transfer with Wise Wise makes it easy to send money to Thailand — with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate.



Send EUR, USD, or GBP and Wise will convert it to THB for delivery to a Thai bank account. You’ll see the exchange rate and total fee upfront, with no markups on the exchange rate.



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Step 1: decide if Thailand fits your move Going for a holiday to Thailand and actually living in Thailand are two separate things. Before you move, test the plan against work or retirement income, heat, air quality, school options, and how often you will need private transport or domestic flights. Bangkok can feel efficient but intense, Chiang Mai offers a lower cost of living despite its seasonal air pollution, and coastal areas often appeal to families and retirees seeking a more relaxed lifestyle. Climate and air quality affect comfort more than many UK movers expect.

Daily costs can be low, but imported goods, school fees, and private care change the picture.

Social life, commuting, and admin can vary sharply between Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Hua Hin. If you’re still deciding, read living in Thailand as an expat with your own routine in mind. Basics Living as an expat in Thailand Read more Where in Thailand might suit you best Bangkok, best for jobs and big-city convenience, but rent and commuting usually cost more.

Chiang Mai, suits remote workers and lower budgets, but smoke season matters if you have children or asthma.

Hua Hin or Phuket, stronger beach lifestyle and family appeal, but you may rely more on driving and private healthcare choices.

Step 2: choose the right Thailand visa and residency route Visa choice shapes nearly everything, including your documents, insurance, work rights, and what you can do after arrival. One thing worth knowing is that a 60-day tourist stay is not the same as a route for living in Thailand long term. Start with Expatica’s Thai visas: how to immigrate to Thailand, then verify the final route with the Royal Thai Embassy in London and the official Thai e-Visa portal. Route Best for Key check Typical pattern Verify with Work/business Job offer or company role Employer sponsorship and permit steps Usually visa plus in-country extension Thai e-Visa Retirement/long-stay Retirees or older movers Age, funds, insurance, and route rules Renewable route, varies by category Thai e-Visa Family Spouse or dependants Relationship proof and sponsor documents Route depends on family basis Embassy and Immigration Study or specialist routes Students, remote workers, high-skill applicants Course, income, or endorsement rules Length depends on category Thai e-Visa What to sort in the UK before you fly Check your passport meets Thai entry rules and has enough validity.

Make digital and paper copies of passports, visas, birth or marriage records, and proof of funds.

Confirm whether you need an International Driving Permit before travel.

Review HMRC, National Insurance, State Pension options in Thailand, and overseas voter issues on GOV.UK Living in Thailand.

Ask banks or card providers about overseas use, fraud blocks, and receiving payments abroad.

Ignore old forum advice and recheck current rules with official embassy, visa, and government pages. Retirement The pension system in Thailand Read more

Step 3: build a realistic moving budget A realistic moving budget comprises three parts: pre-departure costs, arrival costs, and monthly living costs. If you only budget for flights and rent, you can miss the expensive bits that land first, such as deposits, insurance, shipping, and school or pet paperwork. Use The cost of living in Thailand as your city guide, then price your own route in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, or Hua Hin. As of 27th August 2026, 1 GBP was around 44.69 THB at the mid-market rate on Xe, which is a useful reminder that even small currency moves can change the baht value of a deposit. Which costs UK movers often underestimate Rental deposits and the first month’s rent.

Visa fees, extensions, reporting trips, and document legalisation.

Private health cover and temporary cover before work benefits start.

School places, uniforms, transport, or childcare.

Currency conversion costs when moving money from the UK. Verify live costs with landlords, schools, insurers, shippers, and official visa pages rather than tourist blogs or old forum posts.

Step 4: sort housing, shipping, and what to bring For most UK movers, the safer order is short-term housing first, long-term housing second. Renting before buying gives you time to test commute times, building quality, noise, school runs, and whether a district still works once you are not living in holiday mode. If you’re comparing areas, Where to live in Thailand: the best cities for expatsand Renting in Thailand help with the local trade-offs. Commercial landlords in Thailand can generally ask for one month’s rent in advance plus one month’s security deposit, while smaller landlords may ask more. Renting, buying, and local property limits Option Usually suits Main watch-out Short-term rent First weeks or first month Higher nightly cost but lower commitment Long-term rent Most new expats Check deposit terms, inventory, and utility charges Buying Long-term planners Foreigners can usually buy condos but not land directly Moving pets and household items Ship only what is hard to replace or has clear sentimental value. For pets and imports, check Thai customs and animal-entry rules early, and use a specialist if the paperwork feels tight for your travel date. Writer Tarah Insider tip Many newcomers regret moving large furniture before they know what their rental includes. Photo: Erdark/Getty Images

Step 5: arrange healthcare, schooling, and day-to-day essentials Before or soon after you land, sort the essentials that can disrupt daily life fastest, insurance, prescriptions, school research, phone setup, and local transport. This matters whether you’re arriving as a single professional, a couple, a retiree, or a family. The UK does not have a reciprocal healthcare agreement with Thailand, so do not assume NHS-style access after arrival. For more information, see The healthcare system in Thailand. Healthcare and insurance first Check whether your visa route needs insurance before you travel.

Ask an employer exactly when social security or company cover starts.

Bring repeat prescriptions, medical letters, and enough medicine for the handover period.

Compare reimbursement rules, exclusions, and hospital networks in Guide to getting health insurance in Thailand. Policies and visa rules change, so confirm current provider and official conditions before you rely on them. If you are moving with children If you are moving with children, shortlist school type, route time, and fee range before you choose housing. International schools may suit continuity and English-medium learning, but cost and journey times can reshape where you live. Ask when enrollment closes and whether waiting lists apply.

Compare language environments, not just broad claims about the best schools.

Step 6: set up banking and move money between GBP and THB The awkward money gap is usually the first few weeks, when you may need to pay a rent deposit, hotel costs, or school fees before local banking is fully sorted. One thing worth knowing is that a local account helps with everyday payments, but it does not automatically make UK-to-Thailand transfers cheaper or easier. Compare the full cost, not just the visible fee. The exchange rate, transfer limits, receiving requirements, and how long the money takes can matter just as much. Opening a local bank account Branch practice can vary, even within the same bank. Many expats start with Open a bank account in Thailand and then check the branch requirements for major local banks such as Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, and Siam Commercial Bank before visiting. At a high level, expect to need your passport, visa, proof of address, and sometimes work or residency documents. Our Banks in Thailand guide gives a useful overview, but do not assume every branch follows the same policy. Using Wise for your move Wise can be useful when you need to send a deposit, move living costs in stages, or bridge the gap before local banking is fully running. If you want to compare the live cost first, check Wise pricing. Go to Wise Disclaimer: Check live pricing, product availability, limits, and timing directly before each transfer. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank in Thailand, and it should not replace visa, tax, or proof-of-funds advice.