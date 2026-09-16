Moving to Thailand from the UK: a practical expat guide

Relocation
Moving to Thailand from the UK can work well if you plan the visa, budget, and money side early. The biggest problems usually start when people treat it like a long holiday instead of a full relocation.
For British movers, the friction points are usually visa choice, rent deposits, healthcare cover, and working out how much GBP to move into THB. Use this roadmap to test whether Thailand fits your plans, sort the key UK admin before you fly, and manage the first week and first 90 days with less stress.
Disclaimer: Rules, taxes, exchange rates, and fees can change. This guide is general information only, not legal, tax, immigration, or financial advice.
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Send EUR, USD, or GBP and Wise will convert it to THB for delivery to a Thai bank account. You’ll see the exchange rate and total fee upfront, with no markups on the exchange rate.
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Going for a holiday to Thailand and actually living in Thailand are two separate things. Before you move, test the plan against work or retirement income, heat, air quality, school options, and how often you will need private transport or domestic flights.
Bangkok can feel efficient but intense, Chiang Mai offers a lower cost of living despite its seasonal air pollution, and coastal areas often appeal to families and retirees seeking a more relaxed lifestyle.
If you’re still deciding, read living in Thailand as an expat with your own routine in mind.
Visa choice shapes nearly everything, including your documents, insurance, work rights, and what you can do after arrival. One thing worth knowing is that a 60-day tourist stay is not the same as a route for living in Thailand long term.
Start with Expatica’s Thai visas: how to immigrate to Thailand, then verify the final route with the Royal Thai Embassy in London and the official Thai e-Visa portal.
|Route
|Best for
|Key check
|Typical pattern
|Verify with
|Work/business
|Job offer or company role
|Employer sponsorship and permit steps
|Usually visa plus in-country extension
|Thai e-Visa
|Retirement/long-stay
|Retirees or older movers
|Age, funds, insurance, and route rules
|Renewable route, varies by category
|Thai e-Visa
|Family
|Spouse or dependants
|Relationship proof and sponsor documents
|Route depends on family basis
|Embassy and Immigration
|Study or specialist routes
|Students, remote workers, high-skill applicants
|Course, income, or endorsement rules
|Length depends on category
|Thai e-Visa
A realistic moving budget comprises three parts: pre-departure costs, arrival costs, and monthly living costs. If you only budget for flights and rent, you can miss the expensive bits that land first, such as deposits, insurance, shipping, and school or pet paperwork.
Use The cost of living in Thailand as your city guide, then price your own route in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, or Hua Hin. As of 27th August 2026, 1 GBP was around 44.69 THB at the mid-market rate on Xe, which is a useful reminder that even small currency moves can change the baht value of a deposit.
Verify live costs with landlords, schools, insurers, shippers, and official visa pages rather than tourist blogs or old forum posts.
For most UK movers, the safer order is short-term housing first, long-term housing second. Renting before buying gives you time to test commute times, building quality, noise, school runs, and whether a district still works once you are not living in holiday mode.
If you’re comparing areas, Where to live in Thailand: the best cities for expatsand Renting in Thailand help with the local trade-offs. Commercial landlords in Thailand can generally ask for one month’s rent in advance plus one month’s security deposit, while smaller landlords may ask more.
|Option
|Usually suits
|Main watch-out
|Short-term rent
|First weeks or first month
|Higher nightly cost but lower commitment
|Long-term rent
|Most new expats
|Check deposit terms, inventory, and utility charges
|Buying
|Long-term planners
|Foreigners can usually buy condos but not land directly
Ship only what is hard to replace or has clear sentimental value. For pets and imports, check Thai customs and animal-entry rules early, and use a specialist if the paperwork feels tight for your travel date.
Writer
Tarah
Many newcomers regret moving large furniture before they know what their rental includes.
Before or soon after you land, sort the essentials that can disrupt daily life fastest, insurance, prescriptions, school research, phone setup, and local transport. This matters whether you’re arriving as a single professional, a couple, a retiree, or a family.
The UK does not have a reciprocal healthcare agreement with Thailand, so do not assume NHS-style access after arrival. For more information, see The healthcare system in Thailand.
Policies and visa rules change, so confirm current provider and official conditions before you rely on them.
If you are moving with children, shortlist school type, route time, and fee range before you choose housing. International schools may suit continuity and English-medium learning, but cost and journey times can reshape where you live.
The awkward money gap is usually the first few weeks, when you may need to pay a rent deposit, hotel costs, or school fees before local banking is fully sorted. One thing worth knowing is that a local account helps with everyday payments, but it does not automatically make UK-to-Thailand transfers cheaper or easier.
Compare the full cost, not just the visible fee. The exchange rate, transfer limits, receiving requirements, and how long the money takes can matter just as much.
Branch practice can vary, even within the same bank. Many expats start with Open a bank account in Thailand and then check the branch requirements for major local banks such as Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, and Siam Commercial Bank before visiting.
At a high level, expect to need your passport, visa, proof of address, and sometimes work or residency documents. Our Banks in Thailand guide gives a useful overview, but do not assume every branch follows the same policy.
Wise can be useful when you need to send a deposit, move living costs in stages, or bridge the gap before local banking is fully running. If you want to compare the live cost first, check Wise pricing.
Disclaimer: Check live pricing, product availability, limits, and timing directly before each transfer. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank in Thailand, and it should not replace visa, tax, or proof-of-funds advice.
Your first month is about turning paperwork into routine. Prioritise immigration follow-ups, housing checks, transport, local payments, healthcare registration, and the small tasks that stop everyday life from feeling temporary.
For a wider arrival view, Moving to Thailand: a checklist works well alongside this route guide.
Tackling administrative tasks in stages prevents small details from turning into legal or financial headaches after you land.
For a deeper look at settling in, consult Expatica’s guide on 10 things to do in your first week in Thailand.
FAQ
Yes, but not through visa-free or tourist entry alone. Moving to Thailand from the UK long term depends on qualifying for the right visa or residency route and then meeting renewal or reporting rules with Thai immigration.
It depends on why you are going, whether that’s work, retirement, family, study, or another long-stay route. Start with the official Thai e-Visa categories and embassy guidance, then check the exact documents and insurance rules before you apply.
There is no single answer because you may need separate funds for visa requirements, flights, deposits, insurance, shipping, and monthly living. Build the total around your city, household size, and whether you are renting, retiring, or moving with children.
Often, yes, but requirements can vary by bank and even by branch. Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, and Siam Commercial Bank are common starting points, but you should check the exact branch for passport, visa, address, and work or residency document rules.
Possibly, and the answer depends on residence, income type, and timing. The UK and Thailand have a double tax agreement, but you should check Expatica’s Thailand tax guide, HMRC, the Thai Revenue Department, and a qualified adviser for your own case.
No. The UK has no reciprocal healthcare agreement with Thailand, and free public access is not automatic for British arrivals. Many expats rely on employer-linked cover, Thai social security through work, or private insurance depending on their route.
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