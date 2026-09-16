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Relocation

Moving to Thailand from the UK: a practical expat guide

Moving to Thailand from the UK can work well if you plan the visa, budget, and money side early. The biggest problems usually start when people treat it like a long holiday instead of a full relocation.

Tarah Ren
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A man working on a laptop on an airplane.

For British movers, the friction points are usually visa choice, rent deposits, healthcare cover, and working out how much GBP to move into THB. Use this roadmap to test whether Thailand fits your plans, sort the key UK admin before you fly, and manage the first week and first 90 days with less stress.

Disclaimer: Rules, taxes, exchange rates, and fees can change. This guide is general information only, not legal, tax, immigration, or financial advice.

Key takeaways

  • Choose a long-stay route before booking, visitor entry rules are not a move plan.
  • Budget for deposits, insurance, setup costs, and monthly living, not just flights and rent.
  • Rent short term first, then choose an area once commuting, schools, and healthcare are clearer.
  • Arrange health cover and document copies before travel, then track first-week and first-90-day admin.
  • Plan how you will move GBP to THB, especially for deposits and early living costs.

International money transfer with Wise

Wise makes it easy to send money to Thailand — with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate.

Send EUR, USD, or GBP and Wise will convert it to THB for delivery to a Thai bank account. You’ll see the exchange rate and total fee upfront, with no markups on the exchange rate.

Set up your transfer in a few steps and track it end-to-end in the Wise app — built for international payments.

Step 1: decide if Thailand fits your move

Going for a holiday to Thailand and actually living in Thailand are two separate things. Before you move, test the plan against work or retirement income, heat, air quality, school options, and how often you will need private transport or domestic flights.

Bangkok can feel efficient but intense, Chiang Mai offers a lower cost of living despite its seasonal air pollution, and coastal areas often appeal to families and retirees seeking a more relaxed lifestyle.

  • Climate and air quality affect comfort more than many UK movers expect.
  • Daily costs can be low, but imported goods, school fees, and private care change the picture.
  • Social life, commuting, and admin can vary sharply between Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Hua Hin.

If you’re still deciding, read living in Thailand as an expat with your own routine in mind.

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Basics

Living as an expat in Thailand

Read more

Where in Thailand might suit you best

  • Bangkok, best for jobs and big-city convenience, but rent and commuting usually cost more.
  • Chiang Mai, suits remote workers and lower budgets, but smoke season matters if you have children or asthma.
  • Hua Hin or Phuket, stronger beach lifestyle and family appeal, but you may rely more on driving and private healthcare choices.

Step 2: choose the right Thailand visa and residency route

Visa choice shapes nearly everything, including your documents, insurance, work rights, and what you can do after arrival. One thing worth knowing is that a 60-day tourist stay is not the same as a route for living in Thailand long term.

Start with Expatica’s Thai visas: how to immigrate to Thailand, then verify the final route with the Royal Thai Embassy in London and the official Thai e-Visa portal.

RouteBest forKey checkTypical patternVerify with
Work/businessJob offer or company roleEmployer sponsorship and permit stepsUsually visa plus in-country extensionThai e-Visa
Retirement/long-stayRetirees or older moversAge, funds, insurance, and route rulesRenewable route, varies by categoryThai e-Visa
FamilySpouse or dependantsRelationship proof and sponsor documentsRoute depends on family basisEmbassy and Immigration
Study or specialist routesStudents, remote workers, high-skill applicantsCourse, income, or endorsement rulesLength depends on categoryThai e-Visa

What to sort in the UK before you fly

  • Check your passport meets Thai entry rules and has enough validity.
  • Make digital and paper copies of passports, visas, birth or marriage records, and proof of funds.
  • Confirm whether you need an International Driving Permit before travel.
  • Review HMRC, National Insurance, State Pension options in Thailand, and overseas voter issues on GOV.UK Living in Thailand.
  • Ask banks or card providers about overseas use, fraud blocks, and receiving payments abroad.
  • Ignore old forum advice and recheck current rules with official embassy, visa, and government pages.
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Retirement

The pension system in Thailand

Read more

Step 3: build a realistic moving budget

A realistic moving budget comprises three parts: pre-departure costs, arrival costs, and monthly living costs. If you only budget for flights and rent, you can miss the expensive bits that land first, such as deposits, insurance, shipping, and school or pet paperwork.

Use The cost of living in Thailand as your city guide, then price your own route in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, or Hua Hin. As of 27th August 2026, 1 GBP was around 44.69 THB at the mid-market rate on Xe, which is a useful reminder that even small currency moves can change the baht value of a deposit.

Which costs UK movers often underestimate

  • Rental deposits and the first month’s rent.
  • Visa fees, extensions, reporting trips, and document legalisation.
  • Private health cover and temporary cover before work benefits start.
  • School places, uniforms, transport, or childcare.
  • Currency conversion costs when moving money from the UK.

Verify live costs with landlords, schools, insurers, shippers, and official visa pages rather than tourist blogs or old forum posts.

Step 4: sort housing, shipping, and what to bring

For most UK movers, the safer order is short-term housing first, long-term housing second. Renting before buying gives you time to test commute times, building quality, noise, school runs, and whether a district still works once you are not living in holiday mode.

If you’re comparing areas, Where to live in Thailand: the best cities for expatsand Renting in Thailand help with the local trade-offs. Commercial landlords in Thailand can generally ask for one month’s rent in advance plus one month’s security deposit, while smaller landlords may ask more.

Renting, buying, and local property limits

OptionUsually suitsMain watch-out
Short-term rentFirst weeks or first monthHigher nightly cost but lower commitment
Long-term rentMost new expatsCheck deposit terms, inventory, and utility charges
BuyingLong-term plannersForeigners can usually buy condos but not land directly

Moving pets and household items

Ship only what is hard to replace or has clear sentimental value. For pets and imports, check Thai customs and animal-entry rules early, and use a specialist if the paperwork feels tight for your travel date.

image of insider

Writer

Tarah

Insider tip

Many newcomers regret moving large furniture before they know what their rental includes.

A doctor looks over his notes while sitting with a patient at his desk
Photo: Erdark/Getty Images

Step 5: arrange healthcare, schooling, and day-to-day essentials

Before or soon after you land, sort the essentials that can disrupt daily life fastest, insurance, prescriptions, school research, phone setup, and local transport. This matters whether you’re arriving as a single professional, a couple, a retiree, or a family.

The UK does not have a reciprocal healthcare agreement with Thailand, so do not assume NHS-style access after arrival. For more information, see The healthcare system in Thailand.

Healthcare and insurance first

  • Check whether your visa route needs insurance before you travel.
  • Ask an employer exactly when social security or company cover starts.
  • Bring repeat prescriptions, medical letters, and enough medicine for the handover period.
  • Compare reimbursement rules, exclusions, and hospital networks in Guide to getting health insurance in Thailand.

Policies and visa rules change, so confirm current provider and official conditions before you rely on them.

If you are moving with children

If you are moving with children, shortlist school type, route time, and fee range before you choose housing. International schools may suit continuity and English-medium learning, but cost and journey times can reshape where you live.

  • Ask when enrollment closes and whether waiting lists apply.
  • Compare language environments, not just broad claims about the best schools.

Step 6: set up banking and move money between GBP and THB

The awkward money gap is usually the first few weeks, when you may need to pay a rent deposit, hotel costs, or school fees before local banking is fully sorted. One thing worth knowing is that a local account helps with everyday payments, but it does not automatically make UK-to-Thailand transfers cheaper or easier.

Compare the full cost, not just the visible fee. The exchange rate, transfer limits, receiving requirements, and how long the money takes can matter just as much.

Opening a local bank account

Branch practice can vary, even within the same bank. Many expats start with Open a bank account in Thailand and then check the branch requirements for major local banks such as Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, and Siam Commercial Bank before visiting.

At a high level, expect to need your passport, visa, proof of address, and sometimes work or residency documents. Our Banks in Thailand guide gives a useful overview, but do not assume every branch follows the same policy.

Using Wise for your move

Wise can be useful when you need to send a deposit, move living costs in stages, or bridge the gap before local banking is fully running. If you want to compare the live cost first, check Wise pricing.

Go to Wise

Disclaimer: Check live pricing, product availability, limits, and timing directly before each transfer. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank in Thailand, and it should not replace visa, tax, or proof-of-funds advice.

Step 7: handle the first month after arrival

Your first month is about turning paperwork into routine. Prioritise immigration follow-ups, housing checks, transport, local payments, healthcare registration, and the small tasks that stop everyday life from feeling temporary.

For a wider arrival view, Moving to Thailand: a checklist works well alongside this route guide.

Your first-week and first-90-day checklist

Tackling administrative tasks in stages prevents small details from turning into legal or financial headaches after you land.

  • First week: Keep printed and digital copies of your passport, visa, address, and any receipts.
  • First week: Confirm how residence reporting works for your accommodation and save the confirmation.
  • First week: Set up your phone, transport apps, and a payment method that works locally.
  • First 90 days: Track visa renewal dates and document requests early.
  • First 90 days: Check whether 90-day reporting applies and confirm the current process with the Thai Immigration Bureau.
  • First 90 days: Review tax, bank, and health cover setup once your routine is clearer.

For a deeper look at settling in, consult Expatica’s guide on 10 things to do in your first week in Thailand.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about moving to Thailand from the UK

Can UK citizens move to Thailand permanently?

Yes, but not through visa-free or tourist entry alone. Moving to Thailand from the UK long term depends on qualifying for the right visa or residency route and then meeting renewal or reporting rules with Thai immigration.

What visa do I need to move to Thailand from the UK?

It depends on why you are going, whether that’s work, retirement, family, study, or another long-stay route. Start with the official Thai e-Visa categories and embassy guidance, then check the exact documents and insurance rules before you apply.

How much money do you need to move to Thailand from the UK?

There is no single answer because you may need separate funds for visa requirements, flights, deposits, insurance, shipping, and monthly living. Build the total around your city, household size, and whether you are renting, retiring, or moving with children.

Can Brits open a bank account in Thailand?

Often, yes, but requirements can vary by bank and even by branch. Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, and Siam Commercial Bank are common starting points, but you should check the exact branch for passport, visa, address, and work or residency document rules.

Do UK expats pay tax in Thailand?

Possibly, and the answer depends on residence, income type, and timing. The UK and Thailand have a double tax agreement, but you should check Expatica’s Thailand tax guide, HMRC, the Thai Revenue Department, and a qualified adviser for your own case.

Is healthcare in Thailand free for UK expats?

No. The UK has no reciprocal healthcare agreement with Thailand, and free public access is not automatic for British arrivals. Many expats rely on employer-linked cover, Thai social security through work, or private insurance depending on their route.

Useful sources

Tarah Ren

About the author

Tarah is an experienced copywriter for international brands, specialising in digital marketing and eCommerce.

More articles by Tarah Ren
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