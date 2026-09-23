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Visas + Immigration

Thailand LTR visa (2026): requirements, income and investment rules

Thailand’s Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa is aimed at affluent retirees, investors, remote professionals, and targeted specialists. 

Claire Millard
Written by
Cristen Tsoi
Reviewed by
Last updated
Hand filling out a Thailand visa application form with a pen

Within Thailand’s wider visa system, it sits above most other long-stay routes in both benefits and paperwork, allowing you to stay for up to ten years, with significant assets required to meet eligibility tests.

This guide covers eligibility, proof of income, qualifying investments, and how to move money to Thailand with a cleaner paper trail.

This guide is for general information only, not legal, immigration, tax, or investment advice. 

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Key takeaways

  • Length: LTR is a 10-year route, usually granted as five years plus another five if you still qualify.
  • Main profiles: The four tracks are wealthy global citizens, wealthy pensioners, work-from-Thailand professionals, and highly-skilled professionals.
  • Core thresholds: Common tests are USD 1 million in assets, USD 500,000 or USD 250,000 in qualifying Thai investment, or USD 80,000 in annual income.
  • Proof is separate from eligibility: Clear names, dates, translations, and source-of-funds records matter.
  • Transferring funds to THB: Wise can help with transfers to Thailand, using the mid-market exchange rate with transparent fees you can see before you send.

What is Thailand’s LTR visa and who is it for?

Thailand’s long-term resident visa, or LTR visa, is a BOI (The Board of Investment of Thailand) run route for foreigners with substantial assets, passive income, overseas earnings, or specialist skills. It is not the same as a standard retirement visa or Thailand Privilege.

Key benefits are longer validity, annual reporting instead of the usual 90-day pattern, multiple entry, and some work or tax advantages. You must still keep meeting the conditions.

  • It is designed for affluent or high-skill applicants.
  • All main categories need health cover, Thai social security, or the deposit alternative.
  • Work rules differ from a standard Thailand work visa.
  • If tax matters to your decisions, check the current rules with a qualified Thai tax adviser.

Which LTR category fits your profile?

Match your income source and employment position to the official BOI category.

CategoryTypical fitAge ruleCore financial thresholdThai employment relevant?
Wealthy global citizensInvestor with large assets already committed to ThailandNone statedUSD 1 million in assets and USD 500,000 already in qualifying Thai assetsNo
Wealthy pensionersRetiree living on passive income50+USD 80,000 passive income, or USD 40,000 plus USD 250,000 Thai investmentNo
Work-from-Thailand professionalsRemote employee of an overseas companyNone statedUSD 80,000 income, or USD 40,000 plus extra qualifications; employer revenue test appliesNo
Highly-skilled professionalsExpert in a targeted role or approved institutionNone statedUSD 80,000 income, or USD 40,000 plus qualifying degree or expertiseUsually yes

*Details correct at time of checking – 1st September 2026.

Wealthy global citizens

Investor-led applicants use this route: you need at least USD 1 million in assets and at least USD 500,000 already in qualifying Thai assets. 

Wealthy pensioners

Aged 50+ with strong passive income? This route fits that profile. BOI points to pensions, dividends, interest, rental income, and realised capital gains as examples, and salary does not count.

Work-from-Thailand professionals

For remote employees of established overseas companies, this is the relevant route. The key issue is whether your employer and income meet the current BOI tests. BOI says this category does not receive the Thai digital work permit.

Highly-skilled professionals

A high salary alone is not enough here. This category is tied to targeted industries, approved institutions, or Thai government agencies. Check the BOI targeted industries page.

What financial evidence do you need?

The main challenge is not just meeting the number. It is showing ownership, timing, and source of funds in a format the reviewer can follow. All routes also need USD 50,000 health coverage, Thai social security, or the deposit alternative, so keep health insurance in mind.

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How to prove foreign income

Income proof works best when a reviewer can follow the trail from the issuer to your account. A retiree is usually stronger with pension letters, tax records, and recent statements showing regular credits than with one large balance screenshot.

Common follow-up requests include employer revenue proof, tax clarifications, and asset valuations. That is a useful reminder that thin records can slow a case down.

Evidence may include:

  • pension or benefit letters
  • dividend or brokerage statements
  • audited company records or employer letters
  • tax returns or assessments
  • bank statements showing regular inbound payments
  • certified translations where needed

Messy statements, name mismatches, or unexplained lump sums can trigger extra questions. Before you submit, check whether BOI wants past-year averages, current proof, passive-only evidence, or employer-side documents.

How to prove qualifying investments and source of funds

For investment-based routes, planned spending is not enough. The BOI portal says the qualifying Thai investment must already be completed and held in your own name before you apply.

Qualifying assets can include Thai government bonds with at least five years remaining maturity, direct investment in Thailand-registered companies, or eligible Thai property. If ownership is shared, the value may be split on an equal or pro-rata basis.

Evidence may include:

  • sale records or contract notes
  • investment statements and proof of purchase
  • transfer receipts linking the original account to the Thai destination
  • asset documents showing the investment is in your name
  • local written confirmation if you need route checks first

Keep the paper trail clean from original source account to Thai destination. If you are unsure whether a route will satisfy the rule, verify it through the live official BOI LTR portal before you move the funds.

How to move money into Thailand for an LTR application

Large transfers often go wrong on the receiving side. Check the Thai account, the bank’s paperwork, and how you will keep transfer evidence before the money leaves your original account.

Useful tips when moving large payments into THB:

  • check who will receive the money and in which account name
  • ask whether the receiving bank wants advance notice
  • keep receipts, statements, and reference numbers
  • avoid splitting transfers randomly if you need a simple audit trail
  • check whether the money must already be settled before submission

If you already have a Thai account, ask the branch how it wants large incoming funds described. If you do not, start early, because opening a bank account in Thailand can vary by branch for foreigners and may take some time. Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, Siam Commercial Bank, and Krungsri may ask for different paperwork.

image of insider

Writer

Claire

Insider tip

Thai bank branch practice can vary, so get the exact receiving-account paperwork before you send a six-figure transfer.

Things to check before you pay include:

  • account name and number are shown exactly as the bank expects
  • passport and visa documents on file
  • whether the bank will ask about source of funds
  • whether the branch can issue incoming-funds evidence later

How Wise can help with large international transfers

If you are moving qualifying funds, living costs, or application money from abroad, Wise can help with the transfer stage by converting and sending money to Thailand at the mid-market rate with transparent fees. 

Compare the live rate, total fee, recipient amount, transfer limits, delivery route, and any receiving-bank document requests before you send.

Before you send your money with Wise:

  • compare the live exchange rate and full fee together
  • check the transfer limit and whether staged transfers are needed
  • check recipient bank details and branch instructions
  • ask whether the receiving Thai bank wants extra documents
Go to Wise

Sending a substantial sum? Compare the live Wise rate and fee before you commit. Bear in mind that Wise can not check the transfer will satisfy LTR rules, and so you’ll need to verify this fact in advance with the Thai authorities.

How to apply for the Thailand LTR visa step by step

1

Choose the right category. Match your profile to the correct BOI route before you gather documents, because the evidence package changes between pension, investment, remote work, and targeted professional cases.

2

Prepare the document file. Gather passport pages, financial records, proof of income, qualifying investment proof where relevant, and insurance or deposit evidence. Keep names, dates, and translations consistent.

3

Apply for BOI qualification endorsement. Submit the online application through the BOI application portal. BOI says complete and valid files are normally notified within 20 working days, although extra document requests can extend that.

4

Answer follow-up requests precisely. If BOI asks for clearer employer revenue records, passive income proof, or asset evidence, answer the exact question with a clean document set.

5

Complete the pre-approval stage. After endorsement, you may need to upload updated information and choose where the visa will be issued. Your endorsement letter is time-sensitive.

6

Arrange issuance in Thailand or overseas. BOI approved applicants can collect the visa at the Thailand Investment and Expat Services Center, or TIESC, in Bangkok, or arrange overseas issuance through a Royal Thai Embassy or, where available, the Thai eVisa portal. The endorsement letter is valid for 60 days.

7

Pay the government fee and handle any work-permit step. The official BOI fee for LTR issuance in Thailand is THB 50,000 per person. Overseas or eVisa issuance may cost more. If your category involves Thai employment, BOI says digital work permit processing usually takes 3 to 5 working days after visa issuance.

image of insider

Writer

Claire

Insider tip

Keep printed copies of statements, endorsements, and ID pages ready, because later checkpoints may still ask for paper evidence.

Before sending a large sum, compare the live Wise rate, fee, and delivery options to see how it compares against sending money with a bank. Wise is a money transfer service and cannot provide advice on visa requirements or immigration matters. Wise does not affect BOI approval.

Common mistakes that delay affluent applicants

  • Pensioner applicants often assume salary counts, but BOI currently says it does not.
  • A large transfer without branch confirmation can leave you with weak receiving evidence.
  • Applying for too many dependents. Allowable dependents include spouses and children under 20, with a maximum of four dependants per holder.
  • A big balance alone does not explain where the money came from. Extra documents may be asked for as part of the application.
  • Good cases can stall if names, dates, or financial terms do not match across documents.

When LTR makes more sense than other Thai visa routes

Choose LTR only if the benefits are worth the higher evidence burden.

RouteFinancial burdenWork positionReporting loadBest for
LTRHigh thresholds and heavy documentationCategory dependentAnnual reportingAffluent investors, pensioners, and targeted professionals
Retirement visaLower headline thresholdNo standard work rightMore hands-on immigration adminPeople 50+ seeking a simpler retirement route
Thailand PrivilegeMembership-based rather than income-ledNot a work routeLong-stay convenienceAffluent residents who want simpler entry

LTR suits readers who can meet the thresholds cleanly and want longer validity. If your profile is closer to retiring in Thailand, the standard retirement route may fit better.

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FAQ

Frequently asked questions about Thailand LTR visa

Can pension income count for a Thailand LTR visa?

Yes. Pension income can count for the wealthy pensioner route if it meets the official passive-income rule and is documented properly. Salary from employment does not count for that category.

Can I transfer investment funds to a Thai account before LTR approval?

Yes, but check the official rule, your receiving-bank requirements, and your evidence plan first. Early transfers without a clean paper trail can create avoidable problems later.

How long does the Thailand LTR visa process take?

BOI says complete files are normally notified within 20 working days at the qualification stage. Extra document requests, translations, and issuance arrangements can make the full process longer.

Do LTR visa holders still report to immigration in Thailand?

Yes. BOI describes LTR as annual reporting rather than the usual 90-day cycle, but check the latest practice with the Thai Immigration Bureau before you rely on it.

Useful resources

(Checked 1st September 2026)

Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

More articles by Claire Millard
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