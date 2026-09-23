Thailand LTR visa (2026): requirements, income and investment rules

Within Thailand’s wider visa system, it sits above most other long-stay routes in both benefits and paperwork, allowing you to stay for up to ten years, with significant assets required to meet eligibility tests. This guide covers eligibility, proof of income, qualifying investments, and how to move money to Thailand with a cleaner paper trail. This guide is for general information only, not legal, immigration, tax, or investment advice. International money transfer with Wise Wise makes it easy to send money to Thailand — with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate.



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Key takeaways Length: LTR is a 10-year route, usually granted as five years plus another five if you still qualify.

LTR is a 10-year route, usually granted as five years plus another five if you still qualify. Main profiles: The four tracks are wealthy global citizens, wealthy pensioners, work-from-Thailand professionals, and highly-skilled professionals.

The four tracks are wealthy global citizens, wealthy pensioners, work-from-Thailand professionals, and highly-skilled professionals. Core thresholds: Common tests are USD 1 million in assets, USD 500,000 or USD 250,000 in qualifying Thai investment, or USD 80,000 in annual income.

Common tests are USD 1 million in assets, USD 500,000 or USD 250,000 in qualifying Thai investment, or USD 80,000 in annual income. Proof is separate from eligibility: Clear names, dates, translations, and source-of-funds records matter.

Clear names, dates, translations, and source-of-funds records matter. Transferring funds to THB: Wise can help with transfers to Thailand, using the mid-market exchange rate with transparent fees you can see before you send.

What is Thailand’s LTR visa and who is it for? Thailand’s long-term resident visa, or LTR visa, is a BOI (The Board of Investment of Thailand) run route for foreigners with substantial assets, passive income, overseas earnings, or specialist skills. It is not the same as a standard retirement visa or Thailand Privilege. Key benefits are longer validity, annual reporting instead of the usual 90-day pattern, multiple entry, and some work or tax advantages. You must still keep meeting the conditions. It is designed for affluent or high-skill applicants.

All main categories need health cover, Thai social security, or the deposit alternative.

Work rules differ from a standard Thailand work visa.

If tax matters to your decisions, check the current rules with a qualified Thai tax adviser.

Which LTR category fits your profile? Match your income source and employment position to the official BOI category. Category Typical fit Age rule Core financial threshold Thai employment relevant? Wealthy global citizens Investor with large assets already committed to Thailand None stated USD 1 million in assets and USD 500,000 already in qualifying Thai assets No Wealthy pensioners Retiree living on passive income 50+ USD 80,000 passive income, or USD 40,000 plus USD 250,000 Thai investment No Work-from-Thailand professionals Remote employee of an overseas company None stated USD 80,000 income, or USD 40,000 plus extra qualifications; employer revenue test applies No Highly-skilled professionals Expert in a targeted role or approved institution None stated USD 80,000 income, or USD 40,000 plus qualifying degree or expertise Usually yes *Details correct at time of checking – 1st September 2026. Wealthy global citizens Investor-led applicants use this route: you need at least USD 1 million in assets and at least USD 500,000 already in qualifying Thai assets. Wealthy pensioners Aged 50+ with strong passive income? This route fits that profile. BOI points to pensions, dividends, interest, rental income, and realised capital gains as examples, and salary does not count. Work-from-Thailand professionals For remote employees of established overseas companies, this is the relevant route. The key issue is whether your employer and income meet the current BOI tests. BOI says this category does not receive the Thai digital work permit. Highly-skilled professionals A high salary alone is not enough here. This category is tied to targeted industries, approved institutions, or Thai government agencies. Check the BOI targeted industries page.

What financial evidence do you need? The main challenge is not just meeting the number. It is showing ownership, timing, and source of funds in a format the reviewer can follow. All routes also need USD 50,000 health coverage, Thai social security, or the deposit alternative, so keep health insurance in mind. Healthcare Guide to getting health insurance in Thailand Read more How to prove foreign income Income proof works best when a reviewer can follow the trail from the issuer to your account. A retiree is usually stronger with pension letters, tax records, and recent statements showing regular credits than with one large balance screenshot. Common follow-up requests include employer revenue proof, tax clarifications, and asset valuations. That is a useful reminder that thin records can slow a case down. Evidence may include: pension or benefit letters

dividend or brokerage statements

audited company records or employer letters

tax returns or assessments

bank statements showing regular inbound payments

certified translations where needed Messy statements, name mismatches, or unexplained lump sums can trigger extra questions. Before you submit, check whether BOI wants past-year averages, current proof, passive-only evidence, or employer-side documents. How to prove qualifying investments and source of funds For investment-based routes, planned spending is not enough. The BOI portal says the qualifying Thai investment must already be completed and held in your own name before you apply. Qualifying assets can include Thai government bonds with at least five years remaining maturity, direct investment in Thailand-registered companies, or eligible Thai property. If ownership is shared, the value may be split on an equal or pro-rata basis. Evidence may include: sale records or contract notes

investment statements and proof of purchase

transfer receipts linking the original account to the Thai destination

asset documents showing the investment is in your name

local written confirmation if you need route checks first Keep the paper trail clean from original source account to Thai destination. If you are unsure whether a route will satisfy the rule, verify it through the live official BOI LTR portal before you move the funds.

How to move money into Thailand for an LTR application Large transfers often go wrong on the receiving side. Check the Thai account, the bank’s paperwork, and how you will keep transfer evidence before the money leaves your original account. Useful tips when moving large payments into THB: check who will receive the money and in which account name

ask whether the receiving bank wants advance notice

keep receipts, statements, and reference numbers

avoid splitting transfers randomly if you need a simple audit trail

check whether the money must already be settled before submission Using a Thai bank account for visa-related funds If you already have a Thai account, ask the branch how it wants large incoming funds described. If you do not, start early, because opening a bank account in Thailand can vary by branch for foreigners and may take some time. Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, Siam Commercial Bank, and Krungsri may ask for different paperwork. Writer Claire Insider tip Thai bank branch practice can vary, so get the exact receiving-account paperwork before you send a six-figure transfer. Things to check before you pay include: account name and number are shown exactly as the bank expects

passport and visa documents on file

whether the bank will ask about source of funds

whether the branch can issue incoming-funds evidence later How Wise can help with large international transfers If you are moving qualifying funds, living costs, or application money from abroad, Wise can help with the transfer stage by converting and sending money to Thailand at the mid-market rate with transparent fees. Compare the live rate, total fee, recipient amount, transfer limits, delivery route, and any receiving-bank document requests before you send. Before you send your money with Wise: compare the live exchange rate and full fee together

check the transfer limit and whether staged transfers are needed

check recipient bank details and branch instructions

ask whether the receiving Thai bank wants extra documents Go to Wise Sending a substantial sum? Compare the live Wise rate and fee before you commit. Bear in mind that Wise can not check the transfer will satisfy LTR rules, and so you’ll need to verify this fact in advance with the Thai authorities.

How to apply for the Thailand LTR visa step by step 1 Choose the right category. Match your profile to the correct BOI route before you gather documents, because the evidence package changes between pension, investment, remote work, and targeted professional cases. 2 Prepare the document file. Gather passport pages, financial records, proof of income, qualifying investment proof where relevant, and insurance or deposit evidence. Keep names, dates, and translations consistent. 3 Apply for BOI qualification endorsement. Submit the online application through the BOI application portal. BOI says complete and valid files are normally notified within 20 working days, although extra document requests can extend that. 4 Answer follow-up requests precisely. If BOI asks for clearer employer revenue records, passive income proof, or asset evidence, answer the exact question with a clean document set. 5 Complete the pre-approval stage. After endorsement, you may need to upload updated information and choose where the visa will be issued. Your endorsement letter is time-sensitive. 6 Arrange issuance in Thailand or overseas. BOI approved applicants can collect the visa at the Thailand Investment and Expat Services Center, or TIESC, in Bangkok, or arrange overseas issuance through a Royal Thai Embassy or, where available, the Thai eVisa portal. The endorsement letter is valid for 60 days. 7 Pay the government fee and handle any work-permit step. The official BOI fee for LTR issuance in Thailand is THB 50,000 per person. Overseas or eVisa issuance may cost more. If your category involves Thai employment, BOI says digital work permit processing usually takes 3 to 5 working days after visa issuance. Writer Claire Insider tip Keep printed copies of statements, endorsements, and ID pages ready, because later checkpoints may still ask for paper evidence. Before sending a large sum, compare the live Wise rate, fee, and delivery options to see how it compares against sending money with a bank. Wise is a money transfer service and cannot provide advice on visa requirements or immigration matters. Wise does not affect BOI approval.