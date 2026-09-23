Thailand DTV visa (2026): requirements, costs and money guide

Visas + Immigration
Thailand’s Destination Thailand Visa, or DTV, is a long-stay option for remote workers, freelancers, and some people joining approved Thai activities.
The appeal of the Thai DTV is obvious – you get up to 5 years of multiple entry access to Thailand so you can do more without relying on short tourist stays. However, before you apply, you’ll need to check the financial eligibility requirements, what remote work does and does not cover, and the documents and application process that applies. This guide is here to help.
This guide is for information only, and not financial, immigration or tax advice.
According to the official Thai e-Visa DTV page, the Destination Thailand Visa is for workcation travel and Thai soft-power related activities. In practice, it gives a longer-stay route for remote employees, freelancers, foreign talent, and some spouses and children joining the main holder.
Many readers call it Thailand’s digital nomad visa. This can be a more appropriate Thailand visa for remote workers compared to using tourist entry routes, but you still need to comply with all the relevant conditions, document checks, and ongoing immigration rules.
The DTV is not a blank cheque to work in any way you like.
The official category page groups applicants into three routes: workcation applicants, people joining approved Thai soft-power or medical activities, and certain dependants, usually a spouse or children under 20.
Your route shapes the evidence you need, and final decisions about the visa’s suitability can vary by embassy or consulate. Even if you match the broad category, review the mission-specific checklist provided by your local Thai embassy before you upload anything.
You will usually be asked for:
Confirm the exact file format, how recent statements must be, and whether your mission wants extras such as a bank letter.
The 500,000 THB rule is usually about liquid funds you can show clearly, not just assets on paper. The official page points to bank statements for the last three months or a letter from one or more sponsors.
If your savings are in GBP or EUR, check the THB equivalent on the statement date and confirm whether your mission wants statements, a recent bank letter, or both.
Confirm your route and gather the evidence for it.
Create an account in the Thai e-Visa system, complete the form, and upload the documents. Match your files to the format your embassy or consulate expects.
Pay the fee, then wait for the approval email and keep the confirmation ready for travel.
Travel with printed and digital copies of your approval, passport, and core supporting documents.
The official DTV page says applicants must currently not be in Thailand when they apply. That catches people out who hoped to switch after arriving as tourists.
Also check whether your chosen mission accepts non-resident applications and what proof of current location or legal stay it expects. It’s unusual for an embassy to allow you to apply if you’re not a full time resident of their catchment area, so select your application location carefully.
Visa-service pages widely list the Thailand DTV visa cost at THB 10,000. However, as costs may vary based on where you apply, you’ll have to confirm the exact price locally before you submit your application.
|Item
|What to plan for
|Application fee
|THB 10,000 is widely cited, but confirm with your mission
|Stay per entry
|Commonly described as up to 180 days
|Extension
|Commonly described as one further 180-day stay, local office practice can vary
|90-day reporting
|Check Thai Immigration guidance if you stay past 90 days
*Details correct at time of research – 2 September 2026
When it comes to Thai taxes, the key issues are how long you stay, where your income arises, and how you move funds into Thailand while keeping records.
Anyone who stays in Thailand for 180 days or more in a tax year is treated as a resident of Thailand. That means that the way your income is taxed can hinge on how long you’re in Thailand for, as well as where else you spend your time over the course of a tax year.
This is general information only, not personal tax advice. Thai tax treatment can depend on stay length, income source, and remittance timing.
Compare the visible fee, exchange-rate treatment, and expected arrival time when selecting a provider to send money to Thailand. It’s also important to choose a provider who can easily get you any proof of your payment you may need later – for tax submission purposes for example.
If you are paying a rent deposit, first month’s rent, and setup costs from abroad, send larger payments early, save the PDF receipt, and ask whether proof of incoming funds may be needed later. Wise is a useful comparison if you want to check transparent fees and exchange-rate treatment first.
Daily life can shift between bank transfers, cash, and QR payments. Rent may need a transfer, while a café in Bangkok may prefer PromptPay QR.
Bangkok is usually easier for cards and app payments, islands can be patchier, and smaller towns often lean harder on cash. Keep some cash for taxis, markets, and small shops, and expect ATM fees on overseas cards.
Some DTV holders do open accounts with Bangkok Bank, Kasikorn Bank, Krungthai Bank, or Siam Commercial Bank, but access to account products is not automatic because policy can vary by branch.
Expatica’s Banking in Thailand and how to open a bank account in Thailand guides note that branches can ask for different combinations of passport, visa, lease, certificate of residence, or a TM30 receipt. Call ahead and ask whether a DTV plus rental contract or TM30 works before you visit.
If you earn in one currency and spend in another, Wise transfers can help with sending money to Thailand. For people living an international lifestyle, the Wise multi-currency account can help you hold and convert currencies, and the Wise card can help with day-to-day spending or travel where eligible.
Wise accounts are available to residents of many countries, including Thailand and can offer access to features including holding 40+ currencies, making transfers to 160+ countries and spending in 150+ countries with the Wise card. Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate on conversions when you send or spend, which can also help keep down the costs of managing your money across currencies.
Wise is a financial institution, not a bank. Some Thailand features, limits, and verification steps depend on residence, eligibility, profile address, and current regulation, so check the live details before you rely on them.
Compare current Wise pricing and Thailand-specific features before you move money for a deposit or other large setup costs.
FAQ
The official Thai e-Visa notice says applicants must currently not be in Thailand. Check the live rule with Thai e-Visa or your mission before making plans.
Some do, but the result can depend on the bank and branch. Confirm current rules with Bangkok Bank, Kasikorn Bank, or Siam Commercial Bank before you visit.
They may, depending on stay length and how funds are remitted. If you reach 180 days, return to the main tax section and official Revenue Department guidance.
The stay allowed will be confirmed once your visa is issued. Some Thai embassies state up to 180 days per entry is allowed. Extensions are often described as possible, but recheck the latest process before relying on older posts.
In some cases, yes, because the official DTV category includes spouses and children under 20. Expect separate applications, fees, and relationship documents for each dependant.
If you stay long enough, ongoing reporting can matter. Check Thai Immigration guidance because the deadline is easy to miss.
Checked 2 September 2026
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