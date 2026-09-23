Thailand DTV visa (2026): requirements, costs and money guide

The appeal of the Thai DTV is obvious – you get up to 5 years of multiple entry access to Thailand so you can do more without relying on short tourist stays. However, before you apply, you’ll need to check the financial eligibility requirements, what remote work does and does not cover, and the documents and application process that applies. This guide is here to help. This guide is for information only, and not financial, immigration or tax advice.

Key takeaways The official Thai e-Visa DTV page describes the Destination Thailand Visa as a five-year multiple-entry option for workcation applicants, soft-power participants, and some dependants.

Your visa may allow up to 180 days stay with one 180-day extension before you must leave and re-enter, but this might depend on the embassy you apply through and visa type.

You will usually need proof of at least THB 500,000 shown through recent bank statements.

Remote work for foreign employers or overseas clients may fit the visa, local Thai employment is less likely to be covered.

Spending 180 days or more in Thailand in a tax year can make Thai tax residence relevant, especially if funds are remitted into Thailand.

Embassy document rules, bank access, and transfer proof can vary, so check your local embassy, immigration office, and chosen bank early.

What is the Thailand DTV visa and who is it for? According to the official Thai e-Visa DTV page, the Destination Thailand Visa is for workcation travel and Thai soft-power related activities. In practice, it gives a longer-stay route for remote employees, freelancers, foreign talent, and some spouses and children joining the main holder. Many readers call it Thailand’s digital nomad visa. This can be a more appropriate Thailand visa for remote workers compared to using tourist entry routes, but you still need to comply with all the relevant conditions, document checks, and ongoing immigration rules. What can you do on a DTV, and what is not allowed? The DTV is not a blank cheque to work in any way you like. Usually fine: remote work for a foreign employer, overseas freelance work, and approved soft-power activities.

remote work for a foreign employer, overseas freelance work, and approved soft-power activities. Do not assume: local Thai employment, a Thai work permit, or Thai client invoicing is covered.

local Thai employment, a Thai work permit, or Thai client invoicing is covered. Check carefully: mixed income setups, local sponsorship, and any work that creates a clear Thai employer-employee relationship.

Who can apply for a Thailand DTV visa? The official category page groups applicants into three routes: workcation applicants, people joining approved Thai soft-power or medical activities, and certain dependants, usually a spouse or children under 20. Your route shapes the evidence you need, and final decisions about the visa’s suitability can vary by embassy or consulate. Even if you match the broad category, review the mission-specific checklist provided by your local Thai embassy before you upload anything. Documents and proof you will usually need You will usually be asked for: your passport biodata page

a recent photograph

proof of permanent residence in the country where the application is submitted

financial evidence showing at least 500,000 THB, or written evidence of appropriate sponsor support

route-specific proof, such as an employment contract, portfolio, activity confirmation, or relationship documents Confirm the exact file format, how recent statements must be, and whether your mission wants extras such as a bank letter. How the 500,000 THB rule works in practice The 500,000 THB rule is usually about liquid funds you can show clearly, not just assets on paper. The official page points to bank statements for the last three months or a letter from one or more sponsors. If your savings are in GBP or EUR, check the THB equivalent on the statement date and confirm whether your mission wants statements, a recent bank letter, or both.

How to apply for a Thailand DTV visa 1 Confirm your route and gather the evidence for it. 2 Create an account in the Thai e-Visa system, complete the form, and upload the documents. Match your files to the format your embassy or consulate expects. 3 Pay the fee, then wait for the approval email and keep the confirmation ready for travel. 4 Travel with printed and digital copies of your approval, passport, and core supporting documents. Apply from outside Thailand and choose your embassy carefully The official DTV page says applicants must currently not be in Thailand when they apply. That catches people out who hoped to switch after arriving as tourists. Also check whether your chosen mission accepts non-resident applications and what proof of current location or legal stay it expects. It’s unusual for an embassy to allow you to apply if you’re not a full time resident of their catchment area, so select your application location carefully. Fees, processing times, extensions and ongoing obligations Visa-service pages widely list the Thailand DTV visa cost at THB 10,000. However, as costs may vary based on where you apply, you’ll have to confirm the exact price locally before you submit your application. Item What to plan for Application fee THB 10,000 is widely cited, but confirm with your mission Stay per entry Commonly described as up to 180 days Extension Commonly described as one further 180-day stay, local office practice can vary 90-day reporting Check Thai Immigration guidance if you stay past 90 days *Details correct at time of research – 2 September 2026