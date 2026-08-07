Thai Elite Visa 2026: costs, requirements and how it works

Key takeaways Point What to know Official current name Many people search for the Thai Elite Visa, but the current official programme name is Thailand Privilege Visa. Entry level cost The current entry tier starts at 650,000 THB for five years. Family availability Family add ons are currently offered from Platinum tier and above, subject to current programme terms. Work rights The visa itself does not automatically give you permission to work for a Thai employer. Permanent residency It does not automatically lead to permanent residency or citizenship. Before sending money Verify the exact invoice amount, official recipient details, exchange costs, timing, and proof of payment requirements first. *Details correct at time of research – 16th July 2026

What is the Thai Elite Visa, and why is it now called Thailand Privilege? The Thai Elite Visa is still the name most people search for, but the official programme is now marketed as the Thailand Privilege Visa through the state enterprise Thailand Privilege. In practice, it is a long stay, multiple entry visa route linked to paid membership tiers, not permanent residency, citizenship, or a normal work visa. This route tends to appeal to expats, retirees, frequent visitors, and families who want longer stay certainty and fewer annual renewal headaches. One thing worth knowing is that the rebrand causes real confusion, because official pages, older forum posts, and agent sites may use different names for the same search topic.

How much does the Thai Elite Visa cost? The cost for this route is based on a one off membership fee which varies by the tier you select – you can see your options at a glance on the official Thailand Privilege package comparison page. Thailand Privilege can change costs and offers at any time. That means the safest approach is to treat any third party price list as a starting point only and confirm the live fee before you act. Compare the current membership tiers Tier Validity Main fee Family option Privilege points Bronze 5 years ฿650,000 No current add on route shown None Gold 5 years ฿900,000 No current add on route shown 20 per year Platinum 10 years ฿1,500,000 Yes, current supplementary offer 35 per year Diamond 15 years ฿2,500,000 Yes, current supplementary offer 55 per year Reserve 20+ years ฿5,000,000 Yes, current supplementary offer 120 per year *Details correct at time of research – 16th July 2026 How family add-ons and privilege points work Thailand Privilege states that supplementary memberships for family members are available from Platinum, Diamond, and Reserve tiers, with a variable rate per additional member based on the tier selected. Bronze and Gold are not presented as family tiers in the same way. Thai Elite Visa privilege points are a benefits layer, not the main reason most expats choose the route. Bronze has no points, while higher tiers include yearly points that can be used for selected services, so they matter more for lifestyle extras than for core visa eligibility.

Who can apply, and what are the main requirements? Before looking at benefits, check the likely blockers first. Common Thai Elite Visa requirements include: A valid foreign passport, usually with at least one year left

Recent passport style photos

Proof of your current address or location

Proof of payment of Privilege Program fees A common question is whether paying the fee is the main requirement. It is important, but it is not the only one. Approval still depends on screening and document review, and current practice can vary slightly depending on whether you apply from Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, or through an overseas embassy route. You may find you’re subject to background screening. Pay close attention to current official rules if you have previous overstay history or a complex immigration record. You might also require extra document checks if you are adding family members or changing from another Thai visa status. This article cannot tell you whether your personal record will pass screening. If you are already in Thailand on another visa, have past overstays, or plan to work, get case specific advice before paying anything.

How to get a Thai Elite Visa If you are wondering how to get a Thai Elite Visa, the usual process is fairly simple on paper: Choose the membership tier that fits your stay length, budget, and whether you need family add ons. Submit the application and supporting documents, usually including your passport copy and photo. Wait for background screening and approval. Thailand Privilege says approval is generally issued within about two months, but delays can happen. After approval, follow the official payment instructions exactly and complete the membership fee. Arrange visa affixation at the approved location, which may be an international airport, an embassy or consulate, or Chaeng Watthana in Bangkok. The official Thailand e Visa portal also shows Thailand Privilege Card as a recognised category for people applying from abroad. Use official channels to confirm the latest document list and route for your location. Can you apply from inside Thailand or from abroad? Both routes may be possible, but your current permission to stay, remaining time in Thailand, and designated affixation point can affect what works. Chaeng Watthana is the main Immigration Bureau complex in Bangkok, and some in country cases are handled there rather than at an embassy. Writer Claire Insider tip Keep printed and digital copies of your passport, approval email, accommodation details, and current stay stamp, because Thai offices and support desks may still ask for paper copies even when the rules are listed online.

What do you get, and what obligations continue after approval? What you get The main Thai Elite Visa benefits are long stay permission tied to your membership tier, multiple entry, and smoother admin support than many standard routes. For some expats, that means fewer repeat renewals and less annual paperwork pressure. What still matters after approval This is different from having permanent residency. You still need to manage your stay properly, including 90 day reporting, which means notifying Immigration if you remain in Thailand for more than 90 days at a time, and TM30, the address notification system usually handled by your landlord, hotel, or host. The official TM47 online guide says some 90 day reports can be filed online if you meet the system rules, but office practice can still vary. You also still need to watch your entry stamps, travel plans, and any local document requests. If you are living in Bangkok, Phuket, or Chiang Mai, one thing worth knowing is that branch level practice can feel slightly different even when the national rule is the same. Visas + Immigration Permanent residency in Thailand Read more

How does it compare with retirement, LTR and marriage visas? No single visa route is best for everyone. If you’re weighing up a Thai Elite Visa vs a retirement visa, the key issue is whether you’d rather pay a large upfront fee, the key issue is whether you would rather pay a large upfront fee or keep meeting yearly eligibility rules. Visa type Best for Main requirement Admin load Work position Thailand Privilege Long stay convenience Membership fee and approval screening Lower day to day, but reporting still applies No automatic right to work for a Thai employer Retirement visa People aged 50 plus Age plus financial evidence Ongoing renewals and evidence No normal work right LTR visa High earners, investors, some remote workers Strong income, asset, or employer criteria Higher entry hurdle, but strong benefits Some categories include work permission, see official BOI LTR visarules Marriage or family visa People with qualifying Thai family ties Relationship based eligibility and evidence Ongoing paperwork and renewals Work position depends on the wider visa and permit set up A common misconception is that all long stay visas work in the same way. That’s not the case. A retirement visa may suit someone who can comfortably meet repeated financial checks, while a marriage visa may fit someone with clear family ties. Thailand Privilege often suits people who value predictability and can absorb the upfront cost. Writer Claire Insider tip Many expats discover that the most suitable route depends less on lifestyle marketing and more on whether they can comfortably meet the long term cost or documentary burden year after year. For related routes, see Retire in Thailand: what you need to know. For more visa and immigration information, check out our guides below: Visas + Immigration Family and marriage visas in Thailand Read more Visas + Immigration Work visas in Thailand Read more