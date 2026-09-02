How to apply for a Schengen visa from Thailand 2026

Key takeaways Whether you need a Schengen visa depends on your nationality (not just your address in Thailand).

For multi-country trips, apply based on the longest-stay rule (or first-entry if stays are equal).

Apply within the right window: usually no earlier than 6 months before travel, and ideally at least 15 calendar days before departure.

Expect the standard Schengen visa fee to be €90 (adults) and €45 (children 6–12), plus possible visa centre service fees.

Processing is typically 15 days, but can take up to 45 days in some cases.

If you’re an expat in Thailand, you may need extra documents (often proof of legal stay in Thailand) before you can proceed.

Check whether you need a visa and where to apply A Schengen visa covers short stays of up to 90 days in any 180-day period. Whether you need a visa mostly depends on your nationality, but applicants in Thailand should also check whether the embassy or visa centre accepts people who are legally resident in Thailand. For applicants residing in Thailand, Bangkok is the main location for many Schengen visa submission services, but the responsible consulate and application centre depend on the destination country and the provider appointed by that country. Who can apply from Thailand? As a general rule, you apply in the country where you legally reside, to the Schengen country’s consulate responsible for your main destination. Thai nationals living in Thailand usually apply through the embassy, consulate, or visa centre for their main destination. Foreign nationals who legally reside in Thailand can generally apply through the consulate responsible for their destination in Thailand. If you need to confirm your current Thai stay status first, Expatica’s Thailand visa guide is a useful starting point. Before you prepare your file, check the destination country’s Thailand page because some posts only accept applicants who are legally resident in Thailand. Visas + Immigration Thai visas: how to immigrate to Thailand in 2026 Read more If you’re visiting more than one Schengen country If you plan to spend more days in France than Italy, you normally apply through France, even if you land in Italy first. If you plan to stay the same number of days in several Schengen countries, apply through the country you enter first. If you’re unsure, check the EU Schengen visa guide and the relevant embassy page before you submit your application.

Understand the costs and how to pay from Thailand The real cost is usually more than the visa fee alone. In Thailand, you may also pay a visa centre service fee, insurance, photos, courier charges, printing, and transport to the centre. What costs to expect Start with the official fee, then add the extras. Some applicants qualify for reduced or waived fees, so always check the exact embassy or visa centre page before you pay. Cost item Who charges it When you pay it How to verify Schengen visa fee Embassy or consulate At application stage EU fee page or country fee page Visa centre service fee VFS Global, TLScontact, or another partner At submission Thailand visa centre page Travel medical insurance Insurer Before submission Embassy checklist Photos and printing Photo shop or visa centre Before or on appointment day Checklist or visa centre services page Courier return Visa centre Optional at submission Visa centre services page Manage visa-related costs from Thailand Some readers use Wise to organise eligible cross-currency trip costs from Thailand, such as travel insurance, accommodation, or euro spending after arrival. The multi-currency account can help with travel budgeting, but payment methods for government or visa centre fees vary by country and centre, so check the official payment page first. Go to Wise Visa rules, fees, accepted payment methods, and application centre procedures can change. Always confirm current requirements with the embassy, consulate, or visa application centre handling your case. Wise is mentioned as an optional financial tool only and doesn’t influence visa decisions. If you already use Bangkok Bank, Kasikorn Bank, or SCB, then compare the payment flow and currency handling before you choose. For a broader view, Expatica’s international money transfers in Thailand guide explains common options. Writer Jason Insider Tip Some Bangkok visa centres and destination routes handle fees differently, so confirm the exact centre page before appointment day instead of copying another country’s checklist.

Gather the right documents This part of the process is important because the exact supporting-document requirements vary by country and purpose of travel. The exact checklist changes by country and travel purpose, but you can still prepare a solid core file before you open the official destination list. Common documents frequently requested Passport valid for at least three months after your intended departure from the Schengen area, with at least two blank pages and issued within the previous 10 years

Completed application form matching your passport and itinerary

A recent compliant photo

Travel medical insurance with the required coverage

Flight or transport itinerary with matching dates

Proof of accommodation

Evidence of funds, with no unexplained last-minute deposits

Evidence supporting your circumstances and intention to leave the Schengen area after your authorised stay Inconsistent dates or unexplained financial movements can raise questions about the application, even when the main documents are present. Consulates may also ask for extra documents based on your purpose of travel. Thailand-specific proof for expats and residents Applicants living in Thailand may need more than the standard tourism file. Depending on the destination, that can include proof of legal stay in Thailand, Thai employment or business papers, local bank statements, lease papers, or translated local documents. If your daily finances are in Thailand, local statements from Bangkok Bank, Kasikorn Bank, or SCB can help support the file. If you still need local banking basics, read up about opening a bank account in Thailand and banking in Thailand. Banking Banking in Thailand: the best Thai banks for expats in 2026 Read more

Book your appointment and attend biometrics Most applicants in Thailand submit through a visa application center such as VFS Global or TLScontact, although some countries still use direct embassy booking. Book when your itinerary and core documents are stable, not at the last minute. What happens at your appointment 1 Bring your passport, printed form, supporting documents, and any checklist the visa centre requires. 2 Submit the file and answer basic trip questions. 3 Give fingerprints if required. 4 Pay the visa fee and any visa centre fee for that route. 5 Choose collection or courier return if offered. 6 Leave with a tracking or reference number. Fingerprints previously collected for a Schengen visa can generally be reused for up to 59 months, although the consulate can require new fingerprints in certain circumstances. Children under 12 are generally exempt from fingerprint collection. Common problems include missing printouts, incomplete forms, late arrival, or using the wrong centre route. The VFS Global Thailand pages are useful for checking the correct submission route and visa centre services. Writer Jason Insider Tip During pre-summer Europe travel peaks, Bangkok appointment slots can tighten faster than the published processing time suggests, so book as soon as you have your documents ready.

Wait for the decision and prepare for travel The normal official processing time is 15 days, but that’s an estimate, not a guarantee. If the consulate needs extra checks or more documents, the wait can stretch to 45 days. If your visa is approved, delayed, or refused Approved: Check your name, validity dates, number of entries, and length of stay as soon as you get the passport back.

Check your name, validity dates, number of entries, and length of stay as soon as you get the passport back. Delayed: Follow the tracking method given by the visa centre and check whether extra documents were requested.

Follow the tracking method given by the visa centre and check whether extra documents were requested. Refused: You should receive written reasons and information on appeal or reconsideration, but the exact process depends on the country handling your case. After approval, some travellers use Wise or their own bank to set aside euros for insurance, accommodation, and day-to-day spending. If you want a separate travel budget, compare Wise with your usual bank only after the visa is issued.

Avoid common mistakes that cause delays or refusals Most delays start with simple inconsistencies. A form that says one thing, hotel bookings that show another, and insurance that covers fewer days can quickly lead to follow-up questions. Weak proof of return is another common issue. If your job, studies, business, family ties, or legal stay in Thailand are real, show them clearly instead of assuming the officer will piece the story together for you. Match the same trip dates across flights, hotels, insurance, leave letters, and the form

Explain recent large deposits

Use photo and scan quality that meets the official standard

Apply through the correct Schengen country

Book directly with the embassy or official visa centre Before submission, do a clean self-check: can a stranger follow your plan, your money, and your reason to return without guessing? Writer Jason Insider Tip Keep a folder with matching dates across flights, hotel bookings, leave letters, and insurance, because small inconsistencies often trigger avoidable questions.