How to apply for a Schengen visa from Thailand 2026

Many applicants in Thailand get stuck on the same issues, trying to work out if they need a visa, which embassy should handle it, and what proof of Thai residence they need before booking an appointment.
This guide shows how to apply for a Schengen visa from Thailand if you’re a Thai national or a legal foreign resident.
This guide is for general information only, not legal advice. It covers eligibility, documents, costs, booking, timelines, and the mistakes that most often slow an application down.
Table of contents
- Key takeaways
- Check whether you need a visa and where to apply
- Understand the costs and how to pay from Thailand
- Gather the right documents
- Book your appointment and attend biometrics
- Wait for the decision and prepare for travel
- Avoid common mistakes that cause delays or refusals
- Longer-validity multiple-entry visas for Thai applicants
- Useful resources
Key takeaways
- Whether you need a Schengen visa depends on your nationality (not just your address in Thailand).
- For multi-country trips, apply based on the longest-stay rule (or first-entry if stays are equal).
- Apply within the right window: usually no earlier than 6 months before travel, and ideally at least 15 calendar days before departure.
- Expect the standard Schengen visa fee to be €90 (adults) and €45 (children 6–12), plus possible visa centre service fees.
- Processing is typically 15 days, but can take up to 45 days in some cases.
- If you’re an expat in Thailand, you may need extra documents (often proof of legal stay in Thailand) before you can proceed.
Check whether you need a visa and where to apply
A Schengen visa covers short stays of up to 90 days in any 180-day period. Whether you need a visa mostly depends on your nationality, but applicants in Thailand should also check whether the embassy or visa centre accepts people who are legally resident in Thailand.
For applicants residing in Thailand, Bangkok is the main location for many Schengen visa submission services, but the responsible consulate and application centre depend on the destination country and the provider appointed by that country.
Who can apply from Thailand?
As a general rule, you apply in the country where you legally reside, to the Schengen country’s consulate responsible for your main destination. Thai nationals living in Thailand usually apply through the embassy, consulate, or visa centre for their main destination. Foreign nationals who legally reside in Thailand can generally apply through the consulate responsible for their destination in Thailand.
If you need to confirm your current Thai stay status first, Expatica’s Thailand visa guide is a useful starting point. Before you prepare your file, check the destination country’s Thailand page because some posts only accept applicants who are legally resident in Thailand.
If you’re visiting more than one Schengen country
If you plan to spend more days in France than Italy, you normally apply through France, even if you land in Italy first. If you plan to stay the same number of days in several Schengen countries, apply through the country you enter first.
If you’re unsure, check the EU Schengen visa guide and the relevant embassy page before you submit your application.
Understand the costs and how to pay from Thailand
The real cost is usually more than the visa fee alone. In Thailand, you may also pay a visa centre service fee, insurance, photos, courier charges, printing, and transport to the centre.
What costs to expect
Start with the official fee, then add the extras. Some applicants qualify for reduced or waived fees, so always check the exact embassy or visa centre page before you pay.
|Cost item
|Who charges it
|When you pay it
|How to verify
|Schengen visa fee
|Embassy or consulate
|At application stage
|EU fee page or country fee page
|Visa centre service fee
|VFS Global, TLScontact, or another partner
|At submission
|Thailand visa centre page
|Travel medical insurance
|Insurer
|Before submission
|Embassy checklist
|Photos and printing
|Photo shop or visa centre
|Before or on appointment day
|Checklist or visa centre services page
|Courier return
|Visa centre
|Optional at submission
|Visa centre services page
Manage visa-related costs from Thailand
Some readers use Wise to organise eligible cross-currency trip costs from Thailand, such as travel insurance, accommodation, or euro spending after arrival. The multi-currency account can help with travel budgeting, but payment methods for government or visa centre fees vary by country and centre, so check the official payment page first.
Visa rules, fees, accepted payment methods, and application centre procedures can change. Always confirm current requirements with the embassy, consulate, or visa application centre handling your case. Wise is mentioned as an optional financial tool only and doesn’t influence visa decisions.
If you already use Bangkok Bank, Kasikorn Bank, or SCB, then compare the payment flow and currency handling before you choose. For a broader view, Expatica’s international money transfers in Thailand guide explains common options.
Writer
Jason
Insider Tip
Some Bangkok visa centres and destination routes handle fees differently, so confirm the exact centre page before appointment day instead of copying another country’s checklist.
Gather the right documents
This part of the process is important because the exact supporting-document requirements vary by country and purpose of travel. The exact checklist changes by country and travel purpose, but you can still prepare a solid core file before you open the official destination list.
Common documents frequently requested
- Passport valid for at least three months after your intended departure from the Schengen area, with at least two blank pages and issued within the previous 10 years
- Completed application form matching your passport and itinerary
- A recent compliant photo
- Travel medical insurance with the required coverage
- Flight or transport itinerary with matching dates
- Proof of accommodation
- Evidence of funds, with no unexplained last-minute deposits
- Evidence supporting your circumstances and intention to leave the Schengen area after your authorised stay
Inconsistent dates or unexplained financial movements can raise questions about the application, even when the main documents are present. Consulates may also ask for extra documents based on your purpose of travel.
Thailand-specific proof for expats and residents
Applicants living in Thailand may need more than the standard tourism file. Depending on the destination, that can include proof of legal stay in Thailand, Thai employment or business papers, local bank statements, lease papers, or translated local documents.
If your daily finances are in Thailand, local statements from Bangkok Bank, Kasikorn Bank, or SCB can help support the file. If you still need local banking basics, read up about opening a bank account in Thailand and banking in Thailand.
Book your appointment and attend biometrics
Most applicants in Thailand submit through a visa application center such as VFS Global or TLScontact, although some countries still use direct embassy booking. Book when your itinerary and core documents are stable, not at the last minute.
What happens at your appointment
Bring your passport, printed form, supporting documents, and any checklist the visa centre requires.
Submit the file and answer basic trip questions.
Give fingerprints if required.
Pay the visa fee and any visa centre fee for that route.
Choose collection or courier return if offered.
Leave with a tracking or reference number.
Fingerprints previously collected for a Schengen visa can generally be reused for up to 59 months, although the consulate can require new fingerprints in certain circumstances. Children under 12 are generally exempt from fingerprint collection.
Common problems include missing printouts, incomplete forms, late arrival, or using the wrong centre route. The VFS Global Thailand pages are useful for checking the correct submission route and visa centre services.
Writer
Jason
Insider Tip
During pre-summer Europe travel peaks, Bangkok appointment slots can tighten faster than the published processing time suggests, so book as soon as you have your documents ready.
Wait for the decision and prepare for travel
The normal official processing time is 15 days, but that’s an estimate, not a guarantee. If the consulate needs extra checks or more documents, the wait can stretch to 45 days.
If your visa is approved, delayed, or refused
- Approved: Check your name, validity dates, number of entries, and length of stay as soon as you get the passport back.
- Delayed: Follow the tracking method given by the visa centre and check whether extra documents were requested.
- Refused: You should receive written reasons and information on appeal or reconsideration, but the exact process depends on the country handling your case.
After approval, some travellers use Wise or their own bank to set aside euros for insurance, accommodation, and day-to-day spending. If you want a separate travel budget, compare Wise with your usual bank only after the visa is issued.
Avoid common mistakes that cause delays or refusals
Most delays start with simple inconsistencies. A form that says one thing, hotel bookings that show another, and insurance that covers fewer days can quickly lead to follow-up questions.
Weak proof of return is another common issue. If your job, studies, business, family ties, or legal stay in Thailand are real, show them clearly instead of assuming the officer will piece the story together for you.
- Match the same trip dates across flights, hotels, insurance, leave letters, and the form
- Explain recent large deposits
- Use photo and scan quality that meets the official standard
- Apply through the correct Schengen country
- Book directly with the embassy or official visa centre
Before submission, do a clean self-check: can a stranger follow your plan, your money, and your reason to return without guessing?
Writer
Jason
Insider Tip
Keep a folder with matching dates across flights, hotel bookings, leave letters, and insurance, because small inconsistencies often trigger avoidable questions.
Longer-validity multiple-entry visas for Thai applicants
The 2026 visa-cascade update is a real Thailand-specific change, but it’s limited. It applies to Thai nationals residing in Thailand who apply for short-stay Schengen visas. To qualify, they must have obtained and lawfully used a Schengen visa in the previous two years. Being eligible doesn’t guarantee approval. The applicant must continue to meet the applicable conditions and the consulate still assesses the application.
- 1-year multiple-entry visa, possible for bona fide Thai travellers who have obtained and lawfully used a Schengen visa in the previous two years
- 2-year multiple-entry visa, possible at the next stage for frequent travellers who keep meeting the cascade conditions
- 5-year multiple-entry visa, possible later for travellers with a strong lawful-use history under the same system
This doesn’t mean visa-free travel or automatic approval. Foreign residents in Thailand shouldn’t assume the cascade applies to them, because their eligibility still depends on their own nationality and the destination country’s current rules. Check the EU Delegation to Thailand update and your destination country’s visa page before you rely on longer validity.
FAQ
FAQ
Do I need a Schengen visa if I live in Thailand?
Living in Thailand doesn’t decide the visa needed by itself. Your nationality usually decides that, while your legal residence in Thailand can affect whether you’re allowed to submit the application here.
Where do I apply if I’m visiting more than one Schengen country?
Use the country where you will spend the longest time. If the stays are equal, use the country you enter first, and keep that itinerary consistent across your form, bookings, and cover letter.
How much is a Schengen visa in Thailand?
The standard EU fee is €90 for adults and €45 for children aged 6 to 12, but your total cost in Thailand may also include visa centre fees, insurance, photos, and optional courier charges. Check the exact embassy or visa centre fee page for your route before paying.
How long does Schengen visa processing take in Thailand?
The normal processing window is 15 days, but more detailed review or extra document requests can extend it to 45 days. In practice, appointment availability in Bangkok and peak travel periods can make the full timeline longer.
Can I use Wise for Schengen visa-related costs?
Wise may help with some cross-currency trip costs, such as insurance, accommodation, or euro travel spending. But payment methods for government or visa centre fees vary by country and visa centre, so confirm the official payment instructions first.