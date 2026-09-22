Non-O visa Thailand: Retirement and marriage guide

Visas + Immigration
In Thailand, the Non-Immigrant O visa is used for retirement, marriage or family reasons. This “Other” visa type is valid for 90 days, which can then be extended by one year.
The financial proof you need to provide can look very different depending on why you’re applying and which immigration office reviews your case.
The next steps can be confusing. Non-Immigrant O is a visa category, not a fixed set of rules. The requirements for the initial visa, the one-year extension of stay, and the financial evidence you’ll need can vary depending on your individual situation.
This guide breaks down those steps, explains the common money thresholds, and shows you how to plan bank evidence and transfers.
This information is for general use only, not legal, immigration, or financial advice. Confirm live requirements with Thai e-Visa, the embassy or consulate handling your case, and the immigration office or bank you will use.
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These are the key points to keep in mind while considering a retirement or marriage application.
Non-Immigrant O, often shortened to Non-O, is one of the options within Thailand’s wider visa system. It covers several life situations.
Most people looking to get a Non-O visa in Thailand are interested in the retirement, marriage or family uses routes. That will be the focus here. Just know that the money requirements and renewal rules aren’t one-size-fits-all across the different Non-O categories, which include:
The Non-O process involves several different pieces. Here’s how the main ones fit together:
Each element is important, and overlooking one can mean missing a deadline or putting your permission to stay at risk when you travel.
The headline figures are a good starting point. Retirement and marriage cases can be assessed differently, and the Thai immigration office will usually care about the form of your evidence as well as the amount.
|Route
|Common threshold
|Main evidence type
|What to verify locally
|Retirement
|800,000 Thai baht in funds, 65,000 Thai baht monthly income, or an accepted combination
|Thai bank balance, foreign income proof, or both
|Whether your office wants a Thai balance, regular foreign transfers, income evidence, or a combined method
|Marriage to a Thai citizen
|400,000 Thai baht in funds or 40,000 Thai baht monthly income
|Thai bank balance or monthly transfer evidence, plus marriage papers
|Whether the office wants funds already in a Thai account, a specific bank letter, or another document mix
For a retirement-led Non-O route, the common models are 800,000 Thai baht in savings, monthly income of 65,000 Thai baht, or an accepted combination.
For many applicants, this financial test is only one part of the wider plan to retire in Thailand. Check whether the office wants a Thai bank balance, transfer evidence, proof of income, or a same-day bank letter.
For a marriage-led Non-O route, the common numbers are 400,000 Thai baht in savings or monthly income of 40,000 Thai baht. You will also need evidence of the relationship.
Your marriage certificate, Thai spouse details, and local residence evidence may matter as much as the balance itself. Some offices want funds in a Thai bank account, while others focus on foreign transfers or another document mix.
There is more to the process than proving you have the money. Immigration usually cares about whether you can show the money in the format the office accepts.
A transfer receipt can help, but many offices give more weight to Thai bank records and any bank-issued confirmation of how the funds arrived. If you need a Thai bank account, open it early. Even the larger banks in Thailand do not all handle branch paperwork the same way. You may need:
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Jen
A transfer app screenshot alone may carry less weight than a same-day bank letter and updated passbook.
If you need to move 400,000 Thai baht or 800,000 Thai baht into Thailand, how you send the money matters. The proof of funds issue is separate from general international money transfers in Thailand, because immigration may later ask your bank how the money arrived.
Wise is a money transfer provider and can be useful for sending Thai baht to major local banks at the mid-market rate with transparent fees.
Wise does not issue that bank letter, and it cannot guarantee that Thai immigration will accept any specific transfer method.
If you are planning a large transfer, compare Wise’s live rate, fee, and supported Thai-bank limits before you send.
It’s best to handle a Thai Non-Immigrant O route in sequence rather than collecting documents at random.
Confirm your route. Then check the live category wording on the Thai e-Visa website or with the embassy or consulate handling your file.
Decide whether you are applying abroad or in Thailand. This changes the document path, timing, and whether the move is available on your current permission to stay.
Gather your core evidence. That usually means passport, photos, proof of current location or stay, route-specific papers, and matching bank or income documents.
Check local compliance details before you file. Ask whether your TM30 is up to date and whether your bank letter must be issued on the same day.
Plan the follow-up as well as the appointment. After approval, track your extension date, 90-day reporting, and any re-entry permit needs.
Thai e-Visa applications are for people who are not currently in Thailand, so use the embassy or consulate responsible for your current location. Expect to have to provide your passport biodata page, recent photo, proof of where you are applying from, financial evidence, and route-specific documents.
In some cases, you may be able to convert or extend a stay in Thailand, but eligibility depends on your current permission to stay and the office handling the case.
Visa-exempt entries, visa-on-arrival cases, and other short-stay situations are not always handled the same way. Check the extension process, 90-day reporting, TM30, and re-entry plan before your appointment, especially if you have travel coming up or your current stay is close to expiry.
Writer
Jen
Many visa applicants are confused by the bank account “seasoning” rules. When applying for the one-year extension of the Non-O visa, make sure the funds in your Thai bank account have been seasoned, or kept in the Thai account, for at least 2 months (3 months for some offices).
FAQ
Sometimes you can convert or extend a stay in Thailand, but it depends on your current status and the office handling your case. Visa-exempt entries, visa-on-arrival cases, and other short-stay situations can vary on a case-by-case basis, so confirm before you rely on an in-country route.
A Non-O is often the practical starting route for retirement or family cases, especially when the long stay comes later through an extension of stay in Thailand. O-A is a separate long-stay retirement visa for people aged 50 or over, usually applied for from abroad, with extra requirements such as police, medical, and insurance documents.
Some offices may accept monthly transfer evidence, depending on the route and current local practice. The key question is what documentary standard your office wants, so ask whether it expects passbook entries, a bank letter, a statement, or another bank-issued confirmation.
Wise can help you move money to a Thai bank account and it provides transfer records. But if you need formal confirmation that funds arrived as an international transfer, the recipient bank may need to issue it, so ask Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, Siam Commercial Bank, or your own bank what document they can provide.
The initial visa and the permitted stay are not the same thing. For the routes covered here, the first visa is commonly a single-entry visa valid for three months and usually gives up to 90 days on entry, while a one-year extension of stay is a separate application.
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