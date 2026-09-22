Non-O visa Thailand: Retirement and marriage guide

The financial proof you need to provide can look very different depending on why you’re applying and which immigration office reviews your case. The next steps can be confusing. Non-Immigrant O is a visa category, not a fixed set of rules. The requirements for the initial visa, the one-year extension of stay, and the financial evidence you’ll need can vary depending on your individual situation. This guide breaks down those steps, explains the common money thresholds, and shows you how to plan bank evidence and transfers. This information is for general use only, not legal, immigration, or financial advice. Confirm live requirements with Thai e-Visa, the embassy or consulate handling your case, and the immigration office or bank you will use. Wise Account Wise gives expats in Thailand an easy way to manage money across borders.



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Key takeaways These are the key points to keep in mind while considering a retirement or marriage application. Non-Immigrant O is a broad category, but most expats are looking for retirement or Thai spouse routes.

The common headline thresholds are 800,000 Thai baht or 65,000 Thai baht a month for retirement, and 400,000 Thai baht or 40,000 Thai baht a month for a Thai spouse.

The initial visa is not the same as a one-year extension of stay.

Re-entry permits and 90-day reporting are separate compliance steps.

Bank proof format matters as much as the amount, because offices do not all review the same evidence.

Wise can help you move money to Thailand, but it does not give visa advice or decide immigration outcomes.

What is a Non-O visa in Thailand? Non-Immigrant O, often shortened to Non-O, is one of the options within Thailand’s wider visa system. It covers several life situations. Most people looking to get a Non-O visa in Thailand are interested in the retirement, marriage or family uses routes. That will be the focus here. Just know that the money requirements and renewal rules aren’t one-size-fits-all across the different Non-O categories, which include: retirement for applicants aged 50 or over

staying with Thai family, including a spouse

some other cases, such as dependants, volunteers, or longer medical stays Visa, extension, and re-entry permits The Non-O process involves several different pieces. Here’s how the main ones fit together: Initial visa : often an overseas Thai e-Visa used to enter Thailand, commonly single entry and valid for three months, with up to 90 days granted on arrival for these marriage or retirement purposes

: often an overseas Thai e-Visa used to enter Thailand, commonly single entry and valid for three months, with up to 90 days granted on arrival for these marriage or retirement purposes Extension of stay : the in-country application that can turn a qualifying stay into a one-year permission to remain.

: the in-country application that can turn a qualifying stay into a one-year permission to remain. Re-entry permit: a separate permit that helps you keep that permission if you leave Thailand and come back. Each element is important, and overlooking one can mean missing a deadline or putting your permission to stay at risk when you travel.

What money do you need for a Non-O route? The headline figures are a good starting point. Retirement and marriage cases can be assessed differently, and the Thai immigration office will usually care about the form of your evidence as well as the amount. Route Common threshold Main evidence type What to verify locally Retirement 800,000 Thai baht in funds, 65,000 Thai baht monthly income, or an accepted combination Thai bank balance, foreign income proof, or both Whether your office wants a Thai balance, regular foreign transfers, income evidence, or a combined method Marriage to a Thai citizen 400,000 Thai baht in funds or 40,000 Thai baht monthly income Thai bank balance or monthly transfer evidence, plus marriage papers Whether the office wants funds already in a Thai account, a specific bank letter, or another document mix Retirement route: 800,000 Thai baht or monthly income For a retirement-led Non-O route, the common models are 800,000 Thai baht in savings, monthly income of 65,000 Thai baht, or an accepted combination. For many applicants, this financial test is only one part of the wider plan to retire in Thailand. Check whether the office wants a Thai bank balance, transfer evidence, proof of income, or a same-day bank letter. Marriage route: 400,000 Thai baht or monthly income For a marriage-led Non-O route, the common numbers are 400,000 Thai baht in savings or monthly income of 40,000 Thai baht. You will also need evidence of the relationship. Your marriage certificate, Thai spouse details, and local residence evidence may matter as much as the balance itself. Some offices want funds in a Thai bank account, while others focus on foreign transfers or another document mix.

How do you prove funds to Thai immigration? There is more to the process than proving you have the money. Immigration usually cares about whether you can show the money in the format the office accepts. A transfer receipt can help, but many offices give more weight to Thai bank records and any bank-issued confirmation of how the funds arrived. If you need a Thai bank account, open it early. Even the larger banks in Thailand do not all handle branch paperwork the same way. You may need: updated Thai bank passbook

same-day bank letter or bank certification

recent account statement

transfer receipt or PDF record showing sender, amount, and date

route-specific papers, such as pension or income proof, marriage certificate, Thai spouse details, TM30, or proof of address

passport, current stay stamp, and the copies requested by the office Writer Jen Insider Tip A transfer app screenshot alone may carry less weight than a same-day bank letter and updated passbook.

How to move money to a Thai bank account for visa compliance If you need to move 400,000 Thai baht or 800,000 Thai baht into Thailand, how you send the money matters. The proof of funds issue is separate from general international money transfers in Thailand, because immigration may later ask your bank how the money arrived. Wise is a money transfer provider and can be useful for sending Thai baht to major local banks at the mid-market rate with transparent fees. Choose the receiving account carefully. Wise supports Thai baht transfers to Bangkok Bank, Kasikorn Bank, Krungsri, Krung Thai Bank, and Siam Commercial Bank, but branch paperwork can still vary.

Check the live limit before you send. Wise gives current examples of up to 2,000,000 Thai baht per transfer to Bangkok Bank and Kasikorn Bank, up to 1,499,999 Thai baht to Siam Commercial Bank, and 500,000 Thai baht to other supported banks. Check again before sending.

Watch the total cost, not just the fee. Exchange rate movement can matter as much as the transfer fee when you are moving a visa-sized amount.

Leave enough time for arrival and bank follow-up. Bangkok Bank transfers may take longer than some other supported banks.

Save the right proof after the money lands. Keep the Wise PDF receipt, update your passbook, and ask the recipient bank what it needs to issue a Confirmation Letter of International Fund Transfer if your office wants proof that the money came from abroad. Go to Wise Wise does not issue that bank letter, and it cannot guarantee that Thai immigration will accept any specific transfer method. If you are planning a large transfer, compare Wise’s live rate, fee, and supported Thai-bank limits before you send.