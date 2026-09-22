Thailand business visa: Non-B process, costs and requirements

This guide is designed for foreign professionals, founders, investors, and business owners who need to separate the standard Non-B route from Investment and Business visa, Smart Visa, and work permit rules. The wider visa picture is complex, and there are several visa categories that can help you learn how to immigrate to Thailand. Official categories, fees, and document lists were checked against Thai government sources in August 2026, but local practice can differ. The guide covers routes, documents, costs, after-arrival admin, and moving money for the relocation. This guide is for general information only and does not constitute legal, immigration, tax, or financial advice. Thai visa rules, embassy document lists, and financial service availability can change, so check the latest details with the Thai e-Visa portal, your Royal Thai Embassy or consulate, the Immigration Bureau, the Ministry of Labour, and your chosen provider before taking any action. Wise Account Wise gives expats in Thailand an easy way to manage money across borders.



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Key takeaways The Non-Immigrant B visa is the main route for business visits and many employment cases in Thailand.

A business visa and a Thailand work permit are different, and actual work usually requires getting the permit .

Cases related to business visits, employment, BOI-linked applications, and the Smart Visa process require different sponsor papers and application paths.

Typical fees are 2,000 Thai baht for a single-entry Non-B and 5,000 Thai baht for a one-year multiple-entry version, while the three-year business visit route is niche.

After arrival, you may still face administrative work related to your work permit, extension, TM30, 90-day reporting, or re-entry.

If you need to move funds, compare exchange rates, fees, and account options before sending money to Thailand.

What a Thailand business visa is and who it is for There’s not just one business visa option in Thailand. The Non-Immigrant B visa is one of the most common for people looking to work in Thailand, but companies backed by the Board of Investment or cases involving investment may also sometimes end up in the same visa bucket. The Non-B visa lets you enter for a stated purpose, but it does not authorize all work on its own. Meetings, company setup, employer-sponsored roles, and some BOI activity can all fall into this area, so match the route to what you will do in Thailand. Relocation Moving to Thailand: a checklist Read more

Which visa route fits your situation? Before you gather papers or pay a fee, make sure you’re applying for the right purpose. Thailand business visa requirements for a short visit are not the same as those for a job, a BOI project, or a targeted-industry move. Short business visit under Non-B: For meetings, negotiations, training, or market-entry work. You may still face later work permit questions.

For meetings, negotiations, training, or market-entry work. You may still face later work permit questions. Employment-linked Non-B: For a Thai employer or local entity bringing you in, usually combined with Ministry of Labour paperwork and then a work permit step

For a Thai employer or local entity bringing you in, usually combined with Ministry of Labour paperwork and then a work permit step BOI or Smart Visa route: For BOI-backed projects and targeted-industry startup founders (Smart Visa), or investors and executives, which now falls under the Long-Term Resident visa option. Business visit, employment and investment routes compared Business visit: best for meetings, deal discussions, or business development. You usually need an invitation letter and Thai company documents.

best for meetings, deal discussions, or business development. You usually need an invitation letter and Thai company documents. Employment: for when a Thai employer or local entity is sponsoring you. Sponsor paperwork is more complex and the work permit question becomes central.

for when a Thai employer or local entity is sponsoring you. Sponsor paperwork is more complex and the work permit question becomes central. Investment or BOI-linked case: for when the project sits under the Board of Investment or a specific investment structure. BOI letters can replace some standard sponsor papers. If you own an overseas firm and are flying to Bangkok to meet suppliers, you may only need a business-visit Non-B. If you are relocating to run a Thai subsidiary, you usually move into an employment or BOI-backed process instead. The different visa types: When each one applies Non-B: Use this when your case is standard business or employment and your sponsor can support the file with invitation, employer, or labour approval documents. Investment and Business: The IB or BOI visa in Thailand is more relevant when the activity is under a Board of Investment project. If your company keeps mentioning BOI letters or one-stop services, check that route first. Smart Visa: This route is aimed at targeted industries like robotics and aerospace, and startups, not general business travel. Verify eligibility first and learn how to start a business in Thailand if your plan relies on a new company. Long-Term Resident: For investors, executives, and highly-skilled professionals, this route is a 10-year BOI-administered category for those seeking residency. The LTR visa types include wealthy investors and some remote workers and skilled experts who no longer qualify under the new Smart Visa’s categories.

Requirements, documents and costs Most Thailand business visa application delays come from missing sponsor documents. Separate your own documents from the Thai company paperwork, then check the exact list for your embassy or consulate. The core list is likely what you’d expect, but the sponsor pack changes depending on purpose. Thai e-Visa and Ministry of Foreign Affairs guidance checked in August 2026 show identity, photo, location, and financial evidence required first, with invitation or labor-related papers added later. You should have: Passport with enough remaining validity for the route you are applying for

Recent passport photo and the completed application or e-Visa form

Proof of your current location or residence, which some embassies ask for when you apply outside your home country

Financial evidence. Thai e-Visa currently shows at least 30,000 Thai baht for some work and business categories while Ministry of Foreign Affairs guidance also refers to broader finance checks

Invitation letter from the Thai company for a business visit case

Employer or labor approval documents for an employment case, plus company registration, shareholder, tax, and business papers where requested

BOI letters or other approval documents for BOI-linked cases Writer Jen Insider Tip Company paperwork requests can vary by embassy, so download your local checklist before you pay any fee. Fees, processing times and where to apply The usual government fee is 2,000 Thai baht for a single-entry Non-Immigrant B with three-month validity and 5,000 Thai baht for a one-year multiple-entry version. The three-year frequent business visit route is separate, costs 10,000 Thai baht and does not permit employment. Processing times vary by embassy, nationality, document completeness, and extra sponsor requests. Thai e-Visa guidance also says online applicants must be outside Thailand when they apply. Check the fee and ask whether it is non-refundable

Confirm the application channel, whether that is e-Visa, embassy, or consulate

Look at current processing times and build in buffer days

Make sure any extra residence or jurisdiction rules are clear

How to get a Thailand business visa step by step 1 Match the route to the real purpose. If you are not sure whether your case is a business visit or employment, research which visa category is right for you. 2 Collect the Thai sponsor documents early. The company side often takes longer than the passport pack. 3 Check the exact embassy or consulate page for your jurisdiction. Generic lists often miss local rules on residence proof, translations, or upload format. 4 Submit through the correct channel and pay only after the checklist is complete. Keep PDFs, emails, and payment records together. 5 Submit through the correct channel and pay only after the checklist is complete. Keep PDFs, emails, and payment records together. 6 Print and save the approval evidence once issued. Thai e-Visa says approved applicants receive a confirmation email for airlines and immigration. Once the visa is in place, most expats move to accommodation, local admin, and getting enough money into Thailand for deposits and living costs. Writer Jen Insider Tip Some people who are daunted by the Thai immigration process opt to hire a visa service for help with translation and documentation preparation. Do your research to ensure you are working with a legitimate agency and beware high fees and scammers. What to do after arrival in Thailand 1 Print and save the approval evidence once issued. Thai e-Visa says approved applicants receive a confirmation email for airlines and immigration. 2 Check how long you have been admitted for and whether you will need a Thailand Non-B extension through Immigration. 3 Make sure the TM30 address notification is handled and track whether 90-day reporting will apply. 4 Make sure the TM30 address notification is handled and track whether 90-day reporting will apply. The exact path depends on whether you are in Bangkok for meetings, relocating to Chiang Mai for employment, or entering through a BOI-linked setup. During your first week in Thailand, build a checklist of must-do tasks like getting a mobile phone and opening a bank account. Keep printed and digital copies of your passport, visa approval, company letters, and address documents.

Banking and moving funds for your visa setup A business visa plan quickly turns into a money-planning exercise. You may need to cover visa fees, rent deposits, setup costs, and living funds before you start receiving Thai income. The key question is how much you’ll get after exchange-rate spreads and transfer fees. If you later open an account with Bangkok Bank, Kasikorn Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, or Krungthai Bank, branch practice can still differ, so take a close look at how to open a bank account in Thailand. Compare the exchange rate and transfer fee together

Check whether the receiving bank account is already open

Keep proof of payment and transfer references in case someone asks where the money came from

Leave buffer time if the money is needed for a lease or company deadline Where Wise fits for transfers and a multi-currency account If you are moving personal savings or business funds to Thailand, compare Wise alongside banks and other providers before you send. Wise can be useful if you want upfront pricing, the mid-market exchange rate, and a multi-currency account while you plan the move. Wise is not part of the Thai visa approval process and is not an immigration adviser or Thai government partner. See the transfer fee and exchange rate before you confirm

Hold money in different currencies while you prepare for rent, travel, or setup costs

Track transfer costs more clearly than a single bank quote

Compare supported routes, timing, and receiving options with international money transfers in Thailand before choosing a provider Go to Wise Check Wise pricing and account features against your bank before you move.