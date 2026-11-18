Best cashback credit cards in Thailand at a glance Card Best for Cashback structure Foreigner eligibility Main limitation UOB One Eligible foreign residents who spend regularly on public transport, convenience purchases, Grab, and selected everyday merchants Higher cashback at named merchants, plus a lower rate on eligible general spending UOB publishes a foreign-applicant route with a minimum monthly income of 50,000 THB, a valid work permit, income evidence, and bank statements The higher rates apply only to specified merchants and transactions, and monthly cashback caps apply CardX Family Plus Households and readers who want cashback across broader everyday spending General-spending cashback with higher promotional rates for selected occasions and categories The product page includes a separate foreign-applicant information route, but readers should confirm the current foreigner income and document rules directly with CardX The highest advertised rates apply only under specific promotional conditions; an annual fee applies after the first year unless the spending condition is met Bangkok Bank Titanium Existing Bangkok Bank customers who prefer straightforward monthly cashback and branch support Tiered monthly cashback of up to 2% according to the card’s current spending conditions Bangkok Bank’s card page does not clearly publish a complete foreign-applicant checklist, so confirm eligibility with the bank before applying The top cashback rate depends on spending level, and the published product page does not establish that every foreign resident can apply How we chose these cards We compared current issuer pages for cashback structure, caps, annual fees, spending conditions, foreign-applicant information, and whether each card remains open to new applications. Each “best for” label identifies the use case where the card’s published benefits appear strongest, not a guarantee that the card will deliver the highest return for every reader. Approval depends on the issuer’s current assessment and document rules, so verify the full terms before applying. Spend abroad in multiple currencies with Wise card A Wise account and debit card can sit alongside your credit card for spending and sending money in other currencies. Wise is not a credit card and has no cashback. Hold and convert 40+ currencies in one multi-currency account.

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1. UOB One: Best for everyday transport and convenience spending If you spend a lot on commuting, convenience stores, food delivery, and pharmacy purchases, a category-based card can make sense. Cards in the UOB One style often aim at these kinds of day-to-day expenses. It is particularly useful if you regularly travel by BTS or MRT and spend at Café Amazon, 7-Eleven, Grab, or Watsons. It currently offers 10% cashback on eligible BTS and MRT payments and at Café Amazon, plus 5% at 7-Eleven, Grab, and Watsons. Other eligible retail spending earns 1%. This card tends to suit people whose monthly spending stays fairly steady and who can reliably meet the issuer’s minimum spending requirement. If your purchases are spread across many categories, the card can still pay off, though monthly limits or excluded categories may shrink the cashback you earn. The higher cashback rates are limited to a combined ฿500 per month, while the 1% rate is capped at ฿2,000 per billing cycle. Some transactions—including petrol, Makro purchases, utilities and most e-wallet top-ups—do not earn the standard 1%. Foreign applicants currently need a monthly income of at least ฿50,000 and a valid work permit.

2. CardX Family Plus: Best for simple cashback on everyday shopping and dining Some want a card that is easy to understand, with few moving parts. A simple cashback product can be appealing if you do not want to track rotating categories or merchant lists. The CardX Family Plus is best for straightforward cashback on regular and smaller purchases—particularly shopping, dining and everyday expenses outside supermarkets and petrol stations. 1% cashback on most purchases (only the first ฿5,000 per transaction qualifies but starting from 1 August 2026).

Up to 5% total cashback at eligible restaurants on five family-related dates, including Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. The bonus applies in ฿1,000 increments and is capped at ฿240 per eligible day.

Up to 4% total cashback on your birthday, provided birthday spending reaches ฿5,000; the additional cashback is capped at ฿500.

Regular cashback is capped at ฿2,000 per statement cycle. It is less attractive for supermarket shopping, petrol and insurance premiums, which earn only 0.25%, despite the card’s family-oriented branding. Large single purchases above ฿5,000 also earn a lower effective return because of the per-transaction calculation cap. The tradeoff is that simpler cards may come with lower reward rates or tighter caps. And if a well-known card still shows up in search results but has stopped accepting new applicants, use it as background for comparison.

3. Bangkok Bank Titanium: Best for broader branch support or bank-linked perks If you already use a major Thai bank such as Bangkok Bank, you may prefer a card linked to the same relationship. Branch support and local service can matter almost as much as the cashback itself. The Bangkok Bank Titanium Credit Card offers cashback across a broad range of eligible spending. The rate starts at 0.5% for monthly spending of up to ฿25,000 and rises through higher spending tiers, reaching 2% on the portion above ฿200,000. Total cashback is capped at ฿2,000 per card per billing cycle. This structure is useful for people who place a significant amount of general spending on one card. Lighter spenders receive only 0.5%, although the annual-fee waiver is relatively easy to obtain: Bangkok Bank currently requires just ฿5,000 of annual card spending. Petrol and large-retailer spending qualify only up to separate monthly calculation limits, while certain financial, cash-advance and European Economic Area transactions are excluded. Before you apply, find out how the reward actually works. Some cards pay true cashback, while others convert points to cash or tie the reward to specific merchants. Check how the issuer handles foreign currency charges and annual fees, too. And make sure the card is realistically available to foreign residents.

Can foreigners get a cashback credit card in Thailand? Yes, some foreign residents can apply for Thai cashback credit cards. Approval usually depends on the issuer’s rules, your income, your employment history, your visa or work-permit status, and sometimes whether you already bank with that provider. Foreign applicants with steady local income and solid documentation usually have an easier time than people who are new to Thailand or can’t show clear records. Banks also define foreign residents in different ways, so check each card’s requirements directly before applying. BANKING Mobile banks and banking apps in Thailand Read more What documents foreigners usually need Foreigners are often asked for some or all of the following information: Passport

Visa or residence status

Work permit, if applicable

Salary slips or income proof

Thai bank statements

Proof of local address

Employment letter or salary certificate Requirements vary by issuer and by card, so think of this as a common checklist. If the product page is only in Thai, or the English page is short, verify the latest requirements before applying. What can improve or hurt approval odds A regular salary paid into a Thai bank account can help, especially if it shows stable local income over time. Having an existing relationship with the bank may also make the process easier, particularly if the branch has experience with foreign applicants. Unclear income records or multiple recent credit applications can hurt your chances. Writer Jen Insider Tip If you don’t have a Thai work permit, a standard credit card application may be declined even with steady income from abroad. Ask your bank about a secured card instead, where a fixed deposit acts as collateral and sets your credit limit. Larger branches in expat-heavy cities tend to be more familiar with this process than smaller local branches. What cashback credit cards in Thailand usually offer Cashback credit cards in Thailand normally fall into one of three groups, true cashback cards, cards that earn points convertible into cash value, and cards that offer merchant-specific rebates. For most expats, the best card is the one that matches how they actually spend. A card that rewards BTS Skytrain or MRT subway rides, convenience store purchases, food delivery, groceries or dining out may be worth more than one with a higher rate that applies only to a narrow category. Monthly limits and minimum spending requirements can also cut into a card’s real value quickly. Reward type What it means Typical upside Main catch True cashback A statement credit or cash rebate based on qualifying spend Easy to understand Usually capped or category-limited Points that can become cash Points can be redeemed for cash value or credit Flexible if you redeem well Value can be weaker than the headline suggests Merchant promo rebate Cashback only on selected merchants or campaigns Can be high for a short period Often temporary and easy to miss In Thailand, a cashback card can still pay off if your spending lines up with how it rewards purchases. If you shop across many categories or want a simple card with few rules, though, look past the biggest offer on a bank’s homepage and compare how each card handles the purchases you make most.

How to choose the right card for your spending in Thailand The right card depends on where your money actually goes each month. Cashback is most useful when the reward structure matches your real spending. A simple way to compare options is to ask these questions: Do I spend heavily in one category, such as transport, dining, or convenience stores? Can I realistically hit the minimum spend needed to unlock the cashback? Are the reward caps high enough for my monthly spend? Is the card easy to use, or does it require constant tracking? Would points or miles suit my lifestyle better than cashback? For example, a Bangkok-based professional who spends on MRT, Grab, 7-Eleven, and delivery apps may prefer a category card with strong everyday rewards. Someone whose main spend is groceries and household bills may prefer a broader cashback card or even a simpler points setup if the cashback caps are too restrictive. BANKING International money transfers in Thailand Read more

Fees, annual charges, and small print to check before you apply The advertised cashback rate is only part of the story. Fees and exclusions can change the value of a card more than the reward percentage itself. Before you apply, check: Annual fee and whether 7% VAT is added

Fee-waiver conditions

Minimum spend thresholds

Cashback caps per month or per statement cycle

Excluded merchant categories

Foreign transaction fees

Cash advance fees

Cashback posting dates

Whether the card is still open to new applicants

Any local income or visa requirements for foreigners Read the terms sheet as well. Thai credit card offers often look straightforward on the homepage, but the restrictions could be in the small print. A practical example: Two cards might both advertise 5% cashback, yet one applies that rate to a single narrow category while the other caps rewards so tightly that someone who spends a lot earns far less than expected. Before you decide, look at the current annual fee and whether VAT is added on top. Then check how the caps work.