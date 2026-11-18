Best travel credit cards in Thailand at a glance The option that makes sense for you depends on how you travel and how you are paid. You should also consider how difficult it is to apply for the travel card you’re looking at. Option Best for Product type Main advantage Main limitation Bangkok Bank Visa Platinum Travel Credit Card Existing Bangkok Bank customers who value a local banking relationship Thai travel credit card Points, travel accident insurance, and support from a major local bank Foreigner application requirements and branch handling may vary; some benefits are conditional CardX MY TRAVEL Higher-income foreign residents who can use hotel and travel benefits Thai travel credit card Travel rewards, hotel discounts, insurance, and concierge-style benefits High published income requirements for foreigners and an annual fee unless the waiver conditions are met KTC JCB Ultimate Salaried expats who meet the work-history rules and travel regularly in Asia Thai travel credit card No annual fee, extra points on foreign-currency spending, and selected lounge and JCB benefits Foreign applicants face income, work-history, visa, and document requirements; lounge access is conditional CardX JCB Platinum Travelers who spend frequently in its eligible Asian destinations Thai travel credit card 3% cashback on eligible foreign-currency spending in selected Asian markets, plus conditional lounge and insurance benefits Cashback is limited to specified destinations, and foreigners face high published income requirements Last checked for published fees, perks, and eligibility pages in October 2026. This guide is for general information only, not financial advice. It covers four Thai travel credit cards and their main drawbacks, and explains when Wise may suit cross-border spending. How we chose these options Options were compared using public annual fees, travel perks, likely foreigner eligibility friction, rewards structure, and whether borrowing is required to get value. Wise is included as a non-credit alternative and is not treated as equivalent to a Thai travel credit card. Product terms can change, so check the provider’s current fees, eligibility rules, and benefit conditions before applying. Writer Jen Insider Tip Foreign currency fees can cancel out the rewards on a Thai travel card. Thai issuers can charge up to 2.5% on foreign-currency spending with Thai-issued Visa and Mastercard cards. The network’s fee can stack up when you pay abroad. Check the issuer’s fee schedule and weigh it against the rewards before you use the card abroad.

1. Bangkok Bank Visa Platinum Travel Credit Card Bangkok Bank is a familiar brand when it comes to Thai banking, which matters if you already bank locally or prefer face-to-face support. The card page highlights perks like miles and travel accident insurance, but the practical question is whether you will qualify and use those extras often enough. Best for and what to verify Bangkok Bank Visa Platinum Travel Credit Card suits an expat who wants airline point conversions and concierge-style help from a major local bank brand. The card page says spending earns points from 25 Thai baht per point. Before applying, check whether the annual fee waiver still depends on how much you spend. Confirm whether the travel insurance only applies when you pay for tickets or tour packages with the card. Finally, ask your branch how it handles applications from foreigners. Best for readers who already bank with Bangkok Bank or want a familiar local relationship

Check the current fee waiver wording and any spend condition

Confirm whether travel cover, assistance, and partner perks are conditional on paying with the card

Ask your branch about the official Bangkok Bank Visa Platinum Travel Credit Card route Often, the easiest branch is the one that already handles your salary account or broader expat banking, not necessarily the nearest branch on the map.

2. CardX MY TRAVEL CardX MY TRAVEL is built around travel rewards. The page highlights hotel discounts and travel insurance, and there’s concierge-style support on top of that. The catch is the income requirement for foreigners, which is set high enough that many expats won’t qualify. For a lot of people, this one is a card to aim for down the road. Best for and what to verify This card suits high-earning foreign residents who travel enough to use hotel-linked discounts and points without resenting the annual fee. It makes more sense for planned travel spend than for daily cross-border transactions. The CardX MY TRAVEL product page lists a 100,000 Thai baht monthly income minimum for employed foreigners and 250,000 Thai baht for business owners, alongside a 3,000 Thai baht annual fee that can be waived with high spending. Best for higher earners who value travel insurance, hotel offers, and points more than foreign exchange clarity.

Check the current annual fee, value-added tax treatment, and spend needed for a waiver.

Confirm the foreigner income threshold before you spend time on the application.

Check whether insurance and hotel perks apply automatically or only after you pay with the card and meet the conditions. For many foreign applicants, the income requirement may be the deciding factor.

3. KTC JCB Ultimate KTC JCB Ultimate is a good fit for salaried expats who meet the published foreigner rules, travel regionally and will use the lounge access and foreign currency rewards. Wise, by comparison, converts at the mid-market exchange rate with a separate conversion fee shown before you pay, but offers no credit line or rewards. Best for and what to verify On the benefit side, KTC markets no annual fee, double KTC FOREVER points on foreign currency spending, and Miracle Lounge access twice a year for eligible cardmembers flying Thai Airways. It also leans heavily into Japan-linked privileges through JCB. KTC says employed foreign applicants need a minimum income of 50,000 Thai baht a month, at least two years working in Thailand, a passport, work permit, visa evidence, and bank statements. Best for salaried expats who already meet the published work history rules and travel regionally.

Check lounge access conditions, because the Thai Airways boarding pass requirement is easy to miss.

Confirm every foreigner document, including your visa type and work permit history, before you apply. Reward points do not cancel out interest costs, so this card only works well if you pay in full. If you are still choosing where to build a local relationship, Banking in Thailand: the best Thai banks for expats in 2026 helps compare the major local banks.

4. CardX JCB Platinum The value of CardX JCB Platinum depends largely on where you travel. The 3% cashback on foreign currency spending only applies in selected Asian destinations. Before signing up, look at where you actually travel and see how much of it lines up with those countries. Best for and what to verify The official page highlights 3% cashback on foreign currency spending in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan, plus lounge access and insurance. There is also no annual fee. The cashback only applies when your spending falls in those destinations. For foreigners, the minimums are 100,000 Thai baht monthly income for employed applicants or 250,000 Thai baht for business owners. Best for Asia-focused travelers whose trips match the cashback countries.

Check the current country list and eligible currencies before you count on the 3% return.

Confirm lounge access and insurance conditions, because both are still conditional perks.

Ask whether a targeted rewards card still makes sense if your travel pattern changes.