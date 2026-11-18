Some credit cards in Thailand require a work permit or a local salary record, which rules out many expats, so carefully consider which options you qualify for and whether you will use the benefits often enough to justify the cost.
For day-to-day acceptance, Using a Wise card in Thailand (2026): fees, ATMs and tips covers the reality of local card and QR options.
Spend abroad in other currencies without borrowing with Wise
Wise tackles overseas spending differently. A Wise account and debit card lets you spend from your own balance instead.
- Hold 40+ currencies and convert at the mid-market exchange rate.
- See the conversion fee before you pay, with no borrowing involved.
- Use physical and digital cards for travel and online spending.
- Features, limits and ATM cash access depend on your registered address.
Best travel credit cards in Thailand at a glance
The option that makes sense for you depends on how you travel and how you are paid. You should also consider how difficult it is to apply for the travel card you’re looking at.
|Option
|Best for
|Product type
|Main advantage
|Main limitation
|Bangkok Bank Visa Platinum Travel Credit Card
|Existing Bangkok Bank customers who value a local banking relationship
|Thai travel credit card
|Points, travel accident insurance, and support from a major local bank
|Foreigner application requirements and branch handling may vary; some benefits are conditional
|CardX MY TRAVEL
|Higher-income foreign residents who can use hotel and travel benefits
|Thai travel credit card
|Travel rewards, hotel discounts, insurance, and concierge-style benefits
|High published income requirements for foreigners and an annual fee unless the waiver conditions are met
|KTC JCB Ultimate
|Salaried expats who meet the work-history rules and travel regularly in Asia
|Thai travel credit card
|No annual fee, extra points on foreign-currency spending, and selected lounge and JCB benefits
|Foreign applicants face income, work-history, visa, and document requirements; lounge access is conditional
|CardX JCB Platinum
|Travelers who spend frequently in its eligible Asian destinations
|Thai travel credit card
|3% cashback on eligible foreign-currency spending in selected Asian markets, plus conditional lounge and insurance benefits
|Cashback is limited to specified destinations, and foreigners face high published income requirements
Last checked for published fees, perks, and eligibility pages in October 2026.
This guide is for general information only, not financial advice. It covers four Thai travel credit cards and their main drawbacks, and explains when Wise may suit cross-border spending.
How we chose these options
Options were compared using public annual fees, travel perks, likely foreigner eligibility friction, rewards structure, and whether borrowing is required to get value. Wise is included as a non-credit alternative and is not treated as equivalent to a Thai travel credit card. Product terms can change, so check the provider’s current fees, eligibility rules, and benefit conditions before applying.
Writer
Jen
Insider Tip
Foreign currency fees can cancel out the rewards on a Thai travel card. Thai issuers can charge up to 2.5% on foreign-currency spending with Thai-issued Visa and Mastercard cards. The network’s fee can stack up when you pay abroad. Check the issuer’s fee schedule and weigh it against the rewards before you use the card abroad.
1. Bangkok Bank Visa Platinum Travel Credit Card
Bangkok Bank is a familiar brand when it comes to Thai banking, which matters if you already bank locally or prefer face-to-face support. The card page highlights perks like miles and travel accident insurance, but the practical question is whether you will qualify and use those extras often enough.
Best for and what to verify
Bangkok Bank Visa Platinum Travel Credit Card suits an expat who wants airline point conversions and concierge-style help from a major local bank brand. The card page says spending earns points from 25 Thai baht per point.
Before applying, check whether the annual fee waiver still depends on how much you spend. Confirm whether the travel insurance only applies when you pay for tickets or tour packages with the card. Finally, ask your branch how it handles applications from foreigners.
- Best for readers who already bank with Bangkok Bank or want a familiar local relationship
- Check the current fee waiver wording and any spend condition
- Confirm whether travel cover, assistance, and partner perks are conditional on paying with the card
- Ask your branch about the official Bangkok Bank Visa Platinum Travel Credit Card route
Often, the easiest branch is the one that already handles your salary account or broader expat banking, not necessarily the nearest branch on the map.
2. CardX MY TRAVEL
CardX MY TRAVEL is built around travel rewards. The page highlights hotel discounts and travel insurance, and there’s concierge-style support on top of that. The catch is the income requirement for foreigners, which is set high enough that many expats won’t qualify. For a lot of people, this one is a card to aim for down the road.
Best for and what to verify
This card suits high-earning foreign residents who travel enough to use hotel-linked discounts and points without resenting the annual fee. It makes more sense for planned travel spend than for daily cross-border transactions.
The CardX MY TRAVEL product page lists a 100,000 Thai baht monthly income minimum for employed foreigners and 250,000 Thai baht for business owners, alongside a 3,000 Thai baht annual fee that can be waived with high spending.
- Best for higher earners who value travel insurance, hotel offers, and points more than foreign exchange clarity.
- Check the current annual fee, value-added tax treatment, and spend needed for a waiver.
- Confirm the foreigner income threshold before you spend time on the application.
- Check whether insurance and hotel perks apply automatically or only after you pay with the card and meet the conditions.
For many foreign applicants, the income requirement may be the deciding factor.
3. KTC JCB Ultimate
KTC JCB Ultimate is a good fit for salaried expats who meet the published foreigner rules, travel regionally and will use the lounge access and foreign currency rewards. Wise, by comparison, converts at the mid-market exchange rate with a separate conversion fee shown before you pay, but offers no credit line or rewards.
Best for and what to verify
On the benefit side, KTC markets no annual fee, double KTC FOREVER points on foreign currency spending, and Miracle Lounge access twice a year for eligible cardmembers flying Thai Airways. It also leans heavily into Japan-linked privileges through JCB.
KTC says employed foreign applicants need a minimum income of 50,000 Thai baht a month, at least two years working in Thailand, a passport, work permit, visa evidence, and bank statements.
- Best for salaried expats who already meet the published work history rules and travel regionally.
- Check lounge access conditions, because the Thai Airways boarding pass requirement is easy to miss.
- Confirm every foreigner document, including your visa type and work permit history, before you apply.
Reward points do not cancel out interest costs, so this card only works well if you pay in full.
If you are still choosing where to build a local relationship, Banking in Thailand: the best Thai banks for expats in 2026 helps compare the major local banks.
4. CardX JCB Platinum
The value of CardX JCB Platinum depends largely on where you travel. The 3% cashback on foreign currency spending only applies in selected Asian destinations. Before signing up, look at where you actually travel and see how much of it lines up with those countries.
Best for and what to verify
The official page highlights 3% cashback on foreign currency spending in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan, plus lounge access and insurance. There is also no annual fee. The cashback only applies when your spending falls in those destinations.
For foreigners, the minimums are 100,000 Thai baht monthly income for employed applicants or 250,000 Thai baht for business owners.
- Best for Asia-focused travelers whose trips match the cashback countries.
- Check the current country list and eligible currencies before you count on the 3% return.
- Confirm lounge access and insurance conditions, because both are still conditional perks.
- Ask whether a targeted rewards card still makes sense if your travel pattern changes.
Wise as a debit card alternative for travel
For Thailand residents, Wise offers a personal account for sending money abroad and holding 40+ currencies, PromptPay payments, and physical and digital Wise cards. Wise is not a bank, and features and limits depend on your registered address.
Wise converts currencies at the mid-market exchange rate, with a conversion fee that varies by currency. See Wise’s pricing for current fees. It’s built for cross-border spending and digital card use for Thailand-based expats who want to travel or shop abroad without taking on credit.
Where Wise fits in
Wise is designed for people who spend in several currencies and don’t need credit card perks, for example if your money moves between Thai baht, British pounds and euros in the same month. It may also fit if your income comes from abroad, you book often online, or you’d rather not carry a balance from month to month.
The downside is that you miss out on credit card perks like miles and airport lounge access, and you can’t use it to borrow money.
- Good fit if you fund travel from overseas income
- Good fit if you want digital cards for online or app spending
- Good fit if you prefer seeing the conversion before you spend
- Poor fit if miles, airport lounges, or borrowing are your main goal
Limits and caveats for Thailand residents
Thailand-specific rules are the main reason to look beyond Wise. Features depend heavily on whether your registered address is in Thailand. Local payment habits matter too, since many smaller shops are still cash-first or take payment through PromptPay QR codes.
Wise is moving personal customers with a Thai registered address to its local Thailand entity, which brings new features and restrictions. The changes take effect by September 2026 for customers who signed up after 21 January 2026, and from December 2026 for earlier customers.
New features include PromptPay QR payments from the Wise app and Wise cards delivered in Thailand. Restrictions include daily payment and transfer limits and no cash withdrawals at ATMs in Thailand, though withdrawals at ATMs abroad still work. Existing Wise cards linked to a Thai-address account will be cancelled by January 2027, and Wise says it will send a free replacement.
A QR sign in Thailand usually means PromptPay, so don’t take it as a sign that foreign cards are accepted.
- Check your registered address and available card features.
- Check current payment and transfer limits before relying on Wise for a whole trip.
- See whether local PromptPay QR payments are enabled for your profile.
- Plan cash access carefully, because Thailand-based Wise cards cannot withdraw cash at Thai ATMs once the local rules apply.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about best travel credit cards in Thailand
Can foreigners get a travel credit card in Thailand?
Sometimes, yes. Major local banks and issuers such as Bangkok Bank, CardX, and KTC may accept foreign applicants, but approval can depend on your work permit, income, visa type, Thai work history, and supporting documents, and branch practice can still vary.
Is Wise better than a travel credit card for international travel in Thailand?
It depends on how you plan to use it. The Wise card shows the conversion fee before you pay and involves no borrowing, while a travel credit card can offer miles, lounge access or insurance if you qualify and pay in full.
What fees matter most on travel cards in Thailand?
Look beyond the annual fee. Foreign transaction charges, exchange rate markups, cash advance costs, and ATM operator fees can matter more, especially if you carry a balance or take cash out, so compare the total cost of real use.
Should you pay in THB or your home currency when travelling?
Usually choose the local currency. If a terminal in Japan or an ATM in Europe offers to charge your Thai card in baht instead of yen or euros, that is dynamic currency conversion, and the rate is often worse than letting your card provider handle the exchange.
Do Thai travel cards always include lounge access and travel insurance?
No. Lounge access can depend on card tier, airline, airport network, spend threshold, or yearly allowance, while insurance usually applies only when you pay for the trip with the card and meet the policy conditions, so verify the terms before relying on either benefit.