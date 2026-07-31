Road tax renewal in Singapore 2026: rules, fees, and deadlines

Key takeaways What to check What it means for you Renewal window Renew only within the live window shown by OneMotoring. Do not rely on memory or old letters. Main prerequisites Your vehicle must be insured for the full renewal period, pass inspection if due, and clear outstanding fines. Where to renew Most drivers use OneMotoring, but AXS, GIRO, and collection centres are also available. Key official tools Use the road tax expiry checker and the road tax payable and prerequisites tool first. Late renewal risk Late fees apply after expiry, and keeping or using an unlicensed vehicle can lead to heavier penalties. Main exceptions to know about Singapore road tax renewal is not the same as foreign vehicle entry rules or Malaysia border requirements. *Details correct at time of research – 14th July 2026 What to expect: 3 months before your vehicle’s renewal date, you will receive an inspection notice 1 month before renewal date you’ll receive a reminder Fulfil all prerequisites prior to the renewal date – for some payment methods you can do this as late as one day before the due date, but this isn’t always the case Pay your road tax on or before the expiry date to avoid a penalty Editor’s note: Rules and fees were checked in July 2026. Payment methods, charges, and administrative requirements can change, so confirm live details with LTA and OneMotoring before you act.

What road tax renewal means in Singapore Road tax is part of the cost of owning a vehicle in Singapore. The LTA requires every registered vehicle to have valid road tax, and most vehicles can be renewed for either 6 or 12 months. In practice, road tax renewal is not just a payment task. The system checks whether your insurance, inspection status, and fines are already in order before it allows you to complete the renewal. One thing worth knowing is that local schemes do not all work the same way: Most vehicles can be renewed for 6 or 12 months

Weekend Cars, Off-Peak Cars, and Revised Off-Peak Cars can only be renewed on a 12-month basis

Heavy vehicles may face extra prerequisites before renewal

If you keep or use a vehicle with expired road tax, you may face late fees and enforcement action If you recently bought a used vehicle, it is also worth reading our guide to buying, importing, and selling a car in Singapore so you know what transfers with the vehicle and what still needs checking.

Before you try to pay, check the live status of your vehicle on OneMotoring. That matters because old reminder letters, dealer notes, or insurance emails do not show whether the system has already recognised your latest documents. Start with the official Enquire Road Tax Expiry Date tool, then use the Enquire Road Tax Payable/Prerequisite(s) To Fulfil tool. The live portal result should override your assumptions if the dates or payable amount do not match what you expected. Here’s what to do: 1 Go to OneMotoring and open the expiry-date enquiry tool. 2 Enter your vehicle number exactly as shown on your registration details. 3 Check the expiry date, then open the payable and prerequisites tool. 4 Review the amount due and any unmet items, such as insurance, inspection, or fines. 5 If the system shows a blocker, clear that first before retrying payment again. The earliest point you can renew is tied to the official renewal window shown by the live service. This is generally open 3 months before the due date, but the safer answer is to follow the window displayed online rather than guessing from last year’s timing.

Renewal checklist before you pay Photo: Mai Yo/Getty Images Most failed road tax renewal attempts come down to one missing prerequisite. If the system blocks you, the issue is usually not the payment card itself but something behind the scenes that has not been updated yet. Insurance and vehicle inspection Your vehicle must be insured for the full road tax period you want to buy. If you renew for 12 months but your insurance only covers 10 months, the system can block the transaction. If your vehicle is due for periodic inspection, that must also be completed first. LTA says you should meet renewal prerequisites at least 1 working day before renewing, which matters because insurer or inspection updates may not appear instantly. Check that the insurance end date fully covers the 6 or 12 months you plan to renew

If inspection is due, use an LTA-Authorised Inspection Centre

If you renewed insurance or passed inspection today, give the system time to update before retrying Editor Cristen Insider tip If you renewed insurance on the same day, wait and try OneMotoring again later or the next working day. This small delay often matters after a used-car purchase or a last-minute policy renewal. Outstanding fines and special vehicle rules Outstanding fines or warrants from Singapore authorities including the LTA, HDB, URA, or Traffic Police may stop renewal. Special cases can also catch people out: Weekend Cars, Off-Peak Cars, and Revised Off-Peak Cars have scheme-specific conditions and can only be renewed yearly

These cars may need their number plate seals inspected early

Heavy vehicles need a valid Vehicle Parking Certificate

Unresolved fines should be cleared before you try to renew again You can verify unresolved issues through the official payable and prerequisites tool before making a wasted trip to a counter. Editor Cristen Insider tip Off-peak and weekend car owners should check the number plate seal requirement early, especially if they only deal with road tax once a year.

How to renew your road tax in Singapore Most expats will want the quickest route, but the best method depends on timing. If everything is already updated, online renewal is simplest. If your documents are still catching up or your status is unusual, an in-person route can be less stressful. Renew online through OneMotoring For most drivers, online renewal through OneMotoring is the fastest option. The system is designed for Singapore-registered vehicles and lets you move from checking prerequisites to payment in one flow. You will usually need enough funds, a valid Visa or Mastercard, or internet banking access through supported major local banks such as DBS/POSB, OCBC, Standard Chartered, or UOB. Save the confirmation once payment succeeds, even though paper road tax discs are no longer used in Singapore. Here’s the process you need to take for online renewal through OneMotoring: 1 Open the official renew road tax online service. 2 Confirm that your insurance, inspection, and fines are already cleared. 3 Review the payable amount and renewal period. 4 Complete payment using the available online method. 5 Save or print the confirmation for your records. If the portal still does not recognise a cleared prerequisite, do not keep retrying payment blindly. Keep your original documents and switch to a collection centre or contact LTA if the block remains close to expiry. AXS, GIRO, and collection centres AXS is Singapore’s self-service payment network, while GIRO is an automatic bank deduction arrangement for recurring payments. Collection centres can be useful when you want staff to check original documents on the spot. The key question is timing. GIRO is convenient if you set it up early, but risky if your due date is close and approval or prerequisite clearance may miss the deduction schedule. Method Good for Key requirement Watch-out OneMotoring Fastest digital renewal Prerequisites already updated Can fail if system updates are delayed AXS Drivers who prefer an alternative payment channel Prerequisites must still be cleared in advance Check accepted payment modes first GIRO Regular renewals with advance planning Set up early with a participating bank Failed deductions near expiry can force a last-minute switch Collection centre Cases needing in-person document checks Bring original supporting documents Hours and payment modes vary by centre GIRO can work well if you renew regularly and want less admin each year. LTA says deductions are normally scheduled before expiry, but if your insurance or inspection is not cleared by the GIRO deadline, the deduction can fail and you must renew promptly another way. If your road tax is due very soon, a collection centre may save time because you can bring the original insurance or inspection documents with you. Before travelling, check the official road tax collection centres page and the current ABS eGIRO participating banks list.

Road tax costs, surcharges, and late fees Your final amount may include more than base road tax. A common point of confusion is that annual road tax, age-based surcharge, and late-renewal fees are separate items. For vehicles over 10 years old, LTA applies an age-based road tax surcharge on top of the original road tax. As of July 2026, that surcharge starts at 10% when the vehicle is more than 10 years old and rises by 10 percentage points each year until it reaches 50% for vehicles more than 14 years old. For cars, the official late-renewal fees checked in July 2026 are: Car engine capacity Within 1 month of expiry Between 1 and 2.5 months More than 2.5 months More than 3 months Up to 1,000cc S$10 S$60 S$80 S$230 1,001 to 1,600cc S$20 S$70 S$90 S$240 1,601 to 2,000cc S$30 S$80 S$100 S$250 2,001 to 3,000cc S$40 S$90 S$110 S$260 3,001cc and above S$50 S$100 S$120 S$270 *Details correct at time of research – 14th July 2026 What this means for you is simple: check the live payable amount before you pay, especially if the car is older or the expiry date has already passed. If you need background on broader ownership costs, our guide to buying, importing, and selling a car in Singapore gives the bigger picture.

Common renewal problems and how to fix them If road tax renewal fails, the system is usually pointing to a real blocker. The fix depends on which part of the record has not been updated. Insurance mismatch: Your policy does not cover the full renewal period. Extend or correct the insurance first, then wait for the update to reach OneMotoring.

Your policy does not cover the full renewal period. Extend or correct the insurance first, then wait for the update to reach OneMotoring. Inspection not updated: Your vehicle passed inspection, but the portal still shows it as due. Give it time to sync, and keep the inspection certificate ready if you need to renew in person.

Your vehicle passed inspection, but the portal still shows it as due. Give it time to sync, and keep the inspection certificate ready if you need to renew in person. Outstanding fines: Fines from LTA, HDB, URA, or Traffic Police can prevent renewal. Clear them, then recheck the prerequisite tool.

Fines from LTA, HDB, URA, or Traffic Police can prevent renewal. Clear them, then recheck the prerequisite tool. Prerequisites cleared too late: LTA says prerequisites should be met at least 1 working day in advance. Same-day fixes do not always show up immediately.

LTA says prerequisites should be met at least 1 working day in advance. Same-day fixes do not always show up immediately. GIRO deduction failed: This often means one prerequisite missed the GIRO deadline or funds were not available. Renew by another method immediately.

This often means one prerequisite missed the GIRO deadline or funds were not available. Renew by another method immediately. Used-car timing issue: After a recent purchase, insurance, ownership, and renewal dates may not line up neatly. Verify everything with the live tools instead of assuming the seller’s paperwork is enough. If you are close to expiry, stop troubleshooting in circles. Bring your original documents to a collection centre or contact LTA support before the date passes.