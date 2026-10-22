Getting a Divorce in Japan as a Foreigner: Process and Child Custody (2026)

Getting a divorce comes with a huge amount of personal upheaval. While the divorce process in Japan can look simple on paper, foreign expats often also face extra questions about the impact on their visa, divorce recognition and child custody when the spouse is Japanese. The Japanese divorce process can take different forms depending on whether it happens by mutual agreement or through the family court. This process may be unfamiliar to some expats – and it’s also important to make sure the outcome is recognized both in Japan and under your home country’s rules. Below, we cover how the Japanese divorce process works, child custody under the new 2026 rules, and how to manage money after separation. This guide is for information only and does not constitute legal or immigration advice.

Key takeaways Japan allows divorce by agreement, family court conciliation, and court-based decisions or judgments.

A divorce valid in Japan may still need to be recognized or registered in your home country.

If your residence status depends on marriage, you must report the divorce to immigration within 14 days and may need to change your status to stay in Japan.

From 2026, Japan allows joint child custody after divorce.

Property, pensions, and finances are easier to sort out early, with a clear record of every payment. Managing international payments after separation Keep records of cross-border payments related to moving costs or support.

Review the fees and exchange rate before sending money abroad.

Track transfers separately from legal agreements and court requirements. Explore the Wise Account

An overview of divorce in Japan Divorce is relatively common in Japan, and most cases do not go through the courts. Instead, most divorces are settled by mutual agreement. This makes Japan unusual compared with countries where most divorces are court-led.

The legal grounds for filing for divorce in Japan Divorce in Japan can take different forms, depending on whether both spouses agree. If they do, a simple non-court route exists. If they do not, the case moves to the family court, which, according to the Supreme Court of Japan’s family case guidance, uses conciliation first and litigation only as a last resort. Start with the simplest route and move up only if needed. Divorce route Where to file Typical speed Main foreigner watch-out By agreement Local municipal office Fastest if both people agree It may raise recognition questions abroad Conciliation Family court Slower, usually several sessions Proceedings are in Japanese and documents may need translation Court decision or judgment Family court Usually the longest route You may need legal help, stronger evidence, and overseas follow-up Divorce by agreement Divorce by agreement, often called kyogi rikon (協議離婚), is the non-court route. Both spouses agree, complete the rikon todoke (離婚届), and file it at a city hall, ward office, town office, or village office that can accept the notification. To file, you will usually need: ID and residence information

Completed divorce notification form

Family and Marriage register records where relevant

Any written agreement on children, support, or property Because it looks simple, some expats underestimate the risks. Check signatures and local acceptance rules with your municipal office, and do not sign before you understand what happens to children, money, and register records. If you fear an unauthorized filing, get legal help quickly and ask the municipal office what preventive options are available. Divorce through family court conciliation If you cannot agree, family court conciliation, called chotei rikon (調停離婚), is usually the next step. The court’s guidance says conciliation uses a committee that helps both sides discuss the dispute and try to reach a settlement. This is different from a full trial. If you do not speak Japanese comfortably, ask in advance about local procedure, interpreting, separate rooms, or remote participation options, because family court proceedings are conducted in Japanese. If direct contact feels unsafe, tell the court early. Divorce through court decision or judgment If conciliation fails, the case can move further. The family court may decide on the remaining issues, called shinpan rikon (審判離婚). In fully contested cases, the dispute can lead to a judgment-based divorce, called saiban rikon (裁判離婚). This is where evidence matters more. Legal grounds, proof, and procedure become key, so professional advice is most useful at this stage.

Can foreigners get divorced in Japan? Foreigners can divorce a Japanese spouse in Japan, but nationality, residence, and domicile can affect which law applies. Japanese law may apply, but home-country law can still matter in cross-border cases. Will your home country recognize a divorce filed in Japan? Local validity and overseas recognition are not the same thing. A divorce that is valid in Japan may still need extra steps abroad. For US citizens, for example, two different states may both recognize a Japanese divorce, but they can ask for different supporting documents, such as a certified copy of the Japanese divorce record and an English translation. Check your embassy, consulate, or home registry before filing.

What to do if your visa or residence status depends on the marriage A divorce can trigger separate immigration steps, and those steps do not happen automatically. If you hold a spouse-based status, treat the immigration side as a parallel task from the start. When do you need to report the divorce to Japanese immigration? Japan’s immigration rules require some mid to long-term residents to report divorce or the death of a spouse within 14 days. The Immigration Services Agency notice for residents says this can usually be done through immigration channels rather than through the municipal divorce filing alone. The form or method can change, so check the current online or bureau guidance on the day you act. What might happen next to your residence status? Reporting the divorce does not decide the outcome by itself. If you want to stay in Japan, you may need to apply for a different residence status, prepare proof of work or family ties, or get immigration advice. Possible routes can include a work-based status or another residence route that fits your situation, but none is guaranteed. If you are unsure whether you can remain in Japan after divorce, act early to resolve the immigration issues before they become urgent.

Which documents and divorce papers do you need? The exact paperwork depends on the route, but most readers looking for divorce papers in Japan will need more than one form. A municipal filing and a family court application are not the same process, and foreign-language documents may need Japanese translations. Examples of documents or items that may be requested include: Divorce form or court application

Passport or residence card

Marriage certificate or other proof of marriage

Juminhyo, which is a residence record

Koseki, if a Japanese spouse is involved

Child documents, if children are part of the case

Certified Japanese translations for foreign documents

Court fee items for family court cases Foreign-only couples may rely more on foreign marriage records than on a Japanese family register. Check the final list with your municipal office or family court before you attend.

Parental authority and child custody after divorce in Japan If children are involved, you will need to settle parental authority and child custody when divorcing. Parents in Japan can choose sole or joint custody after divorce. This is a recent change in the law, as before, only one parent could keep parental authority. If parents disagree, the family court decides based on the child’s interests, and according to the court, sole custody still applies in cases such as abuse or domestic violence. Parents can agree privately on contact, child support, school, medical, and travel decisions, and how to share updates. Court involvement may be needed for: Disagreement over parental authority

Disputes about where the child should live

Unsafe or unworkable contact arrangements

Cross-border recognition or enforcement Foreign orders do not always apply directly in Japan, and Japanese orders may need extra steps overseas. For broader context, read Expatica’s guide to women’s rights in Japan.

Property, pensions, and housing after separation After a separation, the main question is usually what counts as marital property. In Japan, that normally includes assets built up during the marriage, such as savings, household assets, and some debts, while premarital assets, inheritances, and gifts are usually treated separately. If you are dividing a home, also check the lease, deposits, and utility bills, because these do not always change automatically when the marriage ends. Photo: Kristin Wilson/Unsplash Pensions need special attention. If one spouse was covered by the Employees’ Pension Insurance system, the couple may be able to split the pension record for the period of marriage. In many cases, this must be dealt with separately and within the legal deadline after divorce, so do not leave it too late.