South African University to GPA Calculator
Convert your South African university percentage grades to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. Whether you're applying to a US graduate programme, an expat whose US employer needs a GPA equivalent, or a job seeker presenting your degree on a US-format resume, enter your courses below.
Cumulative GPA
Enter at least one grade below to see your GPA.
- —
- US · GPA—
Entries are saved in this browser only — use Reset to clear them.
South African University Grades: US GPA Equivalency
Common South African Uni grade to US GPA equivalents:
|SA Grade
|Description
|US Letter
|GPA
|75–100%
|First Class / Distinction
|A
|4.0
|65–74%
|Upper Second / Merit
|B+
|3.3
|55–64%
|Lower Second
|B
|3.0
|50–54%
|Third Class / Pass
|C
|2.0
|0–49%
|Fail
|F
|0.0
Secondary conversions are based on the NSC seven-point achievement scale set by the Department of Basic Education (DBE). University percentage band conversions follow commonly accepted US admissions standards as documented by GPACalculator.net. Equivalencies may vary by institution.
Disclaimer: This calculator is intended for informational purposes only. Grade conversion methodologies vary between universities, credential evaluation services, and employers. The results shown are based on commonly accepted equivalency standards and may not reflect the official conversion used by your target institution. We strongly recommend confirming grade conversions directly with the university, college, or employer you are applying to, or using an accredited credential evaluation service such as WES or ECE.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I use this calculator?
Enter each module or course name, select the University level, then choose your percentage band from the dropdown. Add credit values if you want a credit-weighted GPA. Your US GPA equivalent is shown automatically.
How is the GPA calculated?
South African university percentage bands are mapped to US GPA points following commonly accepted admissions standards. If credits are entered, we weight courses accordingly; otherwise all courses count equally.
Are these conversions official?
Conversions follow GPACalculator.net guidelines and commonly accepted US admissions standards for South African university degrees. WES or ECE may apply slightly different band definitions. Always confirm with your target institution or use an official evaluation service.
Who uses this tool?
South African graduates applying to US postgraduate programmes; expats and digital nomads in the US who need to translate their university results into a GPA for an employer; job seekers presenting a South African degree on a US-format CV; and parents of international students wanting context for their child's results.
What is a good GPA?
A First Class / Distinction (75–100%, converting to 4.0) is the highest score. An Upper Second / Merit (65–74%, converting to 3.3) is strong. Most US graduate programmes require at least 3.0, equivalent to a Lower Second / 55–64% band.
More calculators