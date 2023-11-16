How do I use this calculator? Enter each module or course name, select the University level, then choose your percentage band from the dropdown. Add credit values if you want a credit-weighted GPA. Your US GPA equivalent is shown automatically.

How is the GPA calculated? South African university percentage bands are mapped to US GPA points following commonly accepted admissions standards. If credits are entered, we weight courses accordingly; otherwise all courses count equally.

Are these conversions official? Conversions follow GPACalculator.net guidelines and commonly accepted US admissions standards for South African university degrees. WES or ECE may apply slightly different band definitions. Always confirm with your target institution or use an official evaluation service.

Who uses this tool? South African graduates applying to US postgraduate programmes; expats and digital nomads in the US who need to translate their university results into a GPA for an employer; job seekers presenting a South African degree on a US-format CV; and parents of international students wanting context for their child's results.