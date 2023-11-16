South African Grades to US GPA Calculator
South African qualifications are well-regarded — but US institutions need them in a familiar format. Use our converter to get an accurate 4.0 scale equivalent for applications and job seeking.
- Students & Parents: Translate NSC achievement levels or university marks for US college and graduate applications.
- Expats & Nomads: Present your South African academic record clearly to American employers.
- Job Seekers: Calculate a precise GPA for your US-style resume or credential evaluation.
South African
South African NSC to GPA Calculator
Convert your South African National Senior Certificate (NSC) achievement levels to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. Helpful for US university applications, WES credential evaluations, or parents wanting to understand their child's results in an American context. Enter your subjects below.
South African
South African University to GPA Calculator
Convert your South African university percentage grades to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. Whether you're applying to a US graduate programme, an expat whose US employer needs a GPA equivalent, or a job seeker presenting your degree on a US-format resume, enter your courses below.